Enhancing Quality of Life Through Adaptive Dressing Aids (2025)

As an occupational therapist, it’s impossible to overstate the importance of small tools in transforming the daily lives of patients. These unassuming devices may seem simple, but they can make an extraordinary difference in promoting independence, safety, and dignity (1). Adaptive devices like sock aids, reachers, and elastic shoelaces enable patients to perform activities of daily living (ADLs) with greater ease, allowing them to focus on living life to the fullest. For individuals recovering from surgery or managing chronic conditions that affect physical mobility, these tools provide a sense of empowerment and control that is valuable for maintaining a positive outlook. Join us as we explore three examples of small tools that have made a big impact on our featured client, Annie.

Small Tool #1: The Sock Aid The Sammons Preston Sock Aid is one such tool that offers tremendous value for individuals with limited mobility. Designed with built-up foam handles and a flexible contoured plastic shell, the sock aid is a game-changer for those who struggle to bend down due to pain or restricted range of motion. For Annie, a 75-year-old woman recovering from a total knee replacement, this device became an essential part of her daily routine. Living alone, she was unable to bend down to put on her socks, a task that felt daunting and frustrating. The sock aid allowed her to slide on socks independently and at her own pace, eliminating the need for external assistance. Its soft, non-slip foam handles provided a secure grip, making it easy to use even with limited hand strength—something that was crucial to pay attention to for Annie, as she has osteoarthritis in her thumbs which affects her ability to grip. This simple tool enabled her to regain independence in dressing, a seemingly small but profoundly significant milestone in her recovery. Now, she can start her mornings with confidence, knowing she has the tools to tackle her day and do it safely.

Small Tool #2: The Handi-Reacher Another invaluable device is the Homecraft Handi-Reacher. With its rotating head, magnetic tip, and dressing aid hook, this tool proves that thoughtful design can address multiple needs at once. For Annie, the Handi-Reacher became a trusted companion in her home. She often drops socks when unloading the dryer and bending down to retrieve them was not an option after her knee replacement. The reacher’s easy-to-pull trigger allowed her to pick up socks effortlessly, preventing strain and injury to her lower back, knees, and hands. Beyond the laundry room, the Handi-Reacher’s magnetic tip proved indispensable when she needed to retrieve her stainless-steel tea container from a high cabinet. Instead of risking a fall by standing on a chair or stepstool, she used the reacher’s magnetic tip to cling to and pull the container closer to the edge and used the reacher’s head to safely lower it to the counter. Additionally, this device became an integral part of her dressing routine. After using the sock aid to put on her socks, she relied on the Handi-Reacher to place her shoes in position, making it easier to slip them on without straining her back or knees. The Handi-Reacher’s thoughtful features and ergonomic design provided her with the confidence and ability to manage daily tasks safely and independently.

Elastic shoelaces, such as Tylastic elastic laces, offer yet another way to simplify life for patients with mobility challenges. These thick, durable laces transform any pair of shoes into convenient slip-ons, providing both support and security. For Annie, these shoelaces became essential for maintaining her desired lifestyle. Before her surgery and discovering Tylastic elastic laces, tying traditional shoelaces was a time-consuming and often painful process due to her decreased dexterity and strength in her hands. After her knee replacement, she was also limited with bending down to tie shoes. With these adaptive laces, she can now slip on her sneakers quickly and securely, ensuring her feet are well-supported as she heads out to grocery shop or attend therapy sessions. The laces' availability in various lengths, thicknesses, and colors allowed her to choose an option that perfectly suited her needs, further enhancing her sense of independence and personal style. By addressing a seemingly small challenge, these shoelaces enabled her to regain mobility and stay engaged in her community—and participate in therapy more independently. These tools, while seemingly small, represent a profound shift in how patients approach their daily lives. Each device is a testament to the power of adaptive equipment to restore autonomy and improve quality of life. For patients and caregivers alike, these tools can alleviate stress, reduce physical strain, and provide a pathway to greater independence. By addressing specific challenges—whether it's dressing, reaching, or walking safely—these devices create opportunities for patients to reclaim their routines and participate more fully in the activities and occupations they value most. Adaptive devices are more than just practical solutions; they are a source of hope and empowerment for those navigating life's challenges.

Products in this Article

