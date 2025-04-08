Essential Makeup Tools: A Professional’s Checklist (2025)

Creating a flawless makeup look is not just about the products you use, but also the tools you use to apply them. As any professional makeup artist will tell you, having the right set of tools can make all the difference between an average and an exceptional look. Here’s the ultimate checklist of essential makeup tools every professional should have in their kit.

1.Makeup Sponge

I used to swear by applying my foundation with a brush for many years. I once experimented with a ‘dry’ sponge and quickly decided it wasn’t for me. However, when someone suggested using a damp sponge, it completely transformed my makeup routine.

If you haven’t tried using a makeup sponge yet, I highly recommend giving it a shot. It’s truly a game-changer for achieving that dazzling, flawless complexion. As someone with large pores, I’ve found this tool to be the only thing that provides full coverage over them.

Here’s how to use it – After spreading your primer, dot your foundation all over your face. Soak the sponge in warm water and wring out the excess. Then, use the damp sponge to dab and blend the foundation across your face, ensuring not to overlook your jawline and neck.

Next, apply concealer under your eyes and on any spots or blemishes. Gently blend it in using the sponge. After that, dip the same sponge into some loose powder and press it onto your nose, cheeks, undereye, chin, and forehead.

This method not only saves time but also helps to minimize pores and absorb any excess oil. Finally, use a large makeup brush to sweep away any residual powder.

2.Brushes

let’s delve into that! Do you have a moment? As I mentioned before, there seems to be a brush designed for each minute detail of your face. You might be wondering, “Do I genuinely need every single one of them to achieve impeccable makeup?”

NO!

In my career as a makeup artist and hairstylist, you’re presented with an array of brushes to choose from, but here’s a little secret – we always gravitate towards our favorites! To create a full makeup look, you really only need six key brushes.

Large Powder Brush: This brush has soft bristles that are perfect for applying loose powder. Contour Brush: This is my all-time favorite brush. The angled bristles make it much easier to contour with cream or powder, and I also use it to apply highlighter. Small Flat Concealer Brush: If you struggle with under-eye circles or occasional breakouts like me, this brush will provide the extra coverage you need. Eyeshadow Brush: This smaller, flat, rounded brush allows for precise eyeshadow application either on your eyelid or beneath the lash line. See Also Best Makeup Brushes for Each Step in Your Routine Eyeshadow Blending Brush: This tapered, fluffy brush is your ticket to a perfect smoky eye. It allows you to easily soften harsh lines with its soft bristles.

“Pro-Tip: hold the brush towards the end and use a “windscreen wiper” motion to get a professional blend and don’t forget to smoke out under your bottom lashline”.

For enviable eyebrows, a dual-ended brow brush is your best friend. It simplifies the process of shaping and defining your brows. The spoolie end helps to tame and groom your brows, while the angled brush end facilitates easy application of brow powder for well-defined brows.

“Pro Tip – You can also use the angled end to apply your gel eyeliner for the perfect feline flick”.

3.Eyelash Curler

The most underappreciated makeup instrument, the eyelash curler, is probably already in your possession, likely forgotten at the bottom of your makeup drawer. It can significantly enhance your lashes, making your eyes appear brighter and more open, and it only takes a few seconds to use.

Simply position the curler at the base of your lashes, apply some pressure, and hold for about 10 seconds. Repeat this process on both lashes for an added curl. Remember to do this before applying mascara or eyeliner – I’ve learned the hard way that doing it afterwards can lead to a messy situation!

After curling both sets of lashes twice, apply a volumizing mascara for an immediate lash lift.

“Pro-Tip – Voluminsing Mascara is the best mascara to use for a stronger hold of the curl”.

4.Tweezers

A pair of high-quality tweezers, such as those from Tweezerman, can be an absolute lifesaver when it comes to dealing with those pesky stray hairs. The importance of a good pair of tweezers should not be overlooked. I suggest always having them in your makeup bag, as you never know when you might need to tackle an unexpected stray hair.

5.Pencil Sharpener

Regardless of whether you’re using a black eyeliner or a red lip liner, maintaining sharp and precise edges is crucial. A makeup pencil sharpener is the ideal tool for this job (unsurprisingly). It’s important to avoid using a regular pencil sharpener, as it can shorten the lifespan of your makeup pencils.

6.Flannel