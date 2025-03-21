Estroven Complete Review: Can It Relieve Menopause Symptoms? (2025)

Home » Menopause Supplements » Estroven Complete Review: How Effective Is It for Menopause?
3.6 / 5.0
★★★★★ 3.6/5
Melissa Feldman
Melissa Feldman, Health and Wellness Writer
Melissa Feldman lives in Toronto, Canada and works as an independent research writer. She spent almost 20 years writing and designing, English as a Second Language, educational materials including several textbooks. She has undergraduate degrees in both Teaching and Psychology, and a Master's degree in Immigration.
Marie Villamil
Marie Villamil, RN, LPT, Certified Caregiver Nurse, Reviewer, Health and Wellness Editor
Marie is a registered nurse who gladly shares her knowledge through health-related articles and blog posts.
Published On February 5, 2025,
Last Updated On February 5, 2025
Overview of Estroven Complete
Menopause is a natural phase in a woman’s life, typically occurring in the late 40s or early 50s, marked by the end of menstrual cycles. While it is a normal biological process, it often brings uncomfortable symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, and sleep disturbances. These symptoms can greatly impact daily life, leading many to seek solutions for relief.
Estroven Complete is marketed as a product specifically designed to address multi-symptom menopause relief. It presents itself as a potential solution for those dealing with various menopause-related discomforts like hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings. While it offers a drug-free and hormone-free approach using plant-based ingredients, this might appeal to those who prefer natural remedies over synthetic or hormone-based treatments.
The product includes rhapontic rhubarb root extract, which is claimed to be clinically proven to alleviate significant menopause symptoms. This plant-based ingredient does not raise estrogen levels, making it a consideration for those wary of hormonal therapies. However, it’s worth noting that while it may provide relief for some, results can vary, and not every user may experience the same level of effectiveness.
Estroven Complete may come in different supply options, such as a four-week or two-month supply, giving users flexibility. Some individuals may notice initial effects within 28 days, but for others, longer use may be required to see substantial results. Despite its promise, it’s important to recognize that this supplement might not be the perfect solution for everyone, and consulting with a healthcare professional is recommended to ensure it fits individual needs. Overall, while Estroven Complete may offer relief, it may not provide the same outcomes for all users, and patience is key.
What is Estroven Complete?
Estroven Complete is a supplement designed to address multiple symptoms associated with menopause, such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, and more. It is formulated with Rhapontic Rhubarb Root Extract, a plant-based ingredient that has been clinically shown to alleviate major menopause symptoms. The product offers a hormone-free and drug-free alternative, making it appealing for those seeking natural options without the inclusion of synthetic hormones.
This formulation aims to support physical and mental well-being during all stages of menopause. It targets various symptoms and is designed to help maintain hormonal balance by engaging with estrogen receptors, particularly estrogen receptor beta (ERβ). The goal is to stimulate beneficial activities in the body without the adverse side effects commonly associated with hormonal treatments.
Estroven Complete comes in caplet form and is recommended to be taken once daily. Many users may begin to notice symptom relief within 28 days, but continued use is recommended to fully experience its benefits. However, it’s important to note that while this product may be effective for some, it might not work the same way for everyone. Results can vary, and some users may require more time or different alternatives to find relief. As always, it is advisable to consult with healthcare professionals to determine if this supplement is suitable for individual health needs.
What company makes Estroven Complete?
Estroven Complete is produced and distributed by i-Health, Inc., a company known for offering a wide range of health-related supplements. i-Health, Inc. is affiliated with other well-known brands, including AZO, Culturelle, Ovega, Holigos, and Up4. The company focuses on providing health solutions supported by scientifically-backed ingredients in areas such as urinary health, probiotics, plant-based supplements, and general wellness.
While i-Health, Inc. has a broad portfolio, it is important to note that while their products are backed by research, results can vary from person to person. Estroven Complete, like many supplements, may not work as effectively for everyone. Though the company emphasizes quality and efficacy, individual experiences with the product may not always meet expectations, and some users might need to try alternative options for optimal results.
How Does Estroven Complete work?
Estroven Complete works primarily by utilizing Rhapontic Rhubarb Root Extract, an active ingredient clinically shown to address various menopause symptoms. During menopause, the body undergoes a decrease in estrogen levels, leading to symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, and more. The rhubarb extract in Estroven Complete interacts specifically with estrogen receptor beta (ERβ) in the body, selectively stimulating estrogen-like activities that help manage symptoms. This mechanism aims to mitigate the negative effects of low estrogen without raising estrogen levels to potentially unsafe amounts, offering a drug- and hormone-free alternative for symptom relief.
While Estroven Complete’s plant-based formulation focuses on selective receptor activity, it differs from other menopause products that work by increasing estrogen levels. This could make it a safer option for those avoiding synthetic hormones. Clinical trials have shown that Rhapontic Rhubarb Extract helps alleviate common menopausal symptoms, including hot flashes, night sweats, and irritability. It may also improve sleep quality, energy levels, and stress management. Some users have even reported benefits for urinary health, concentration, joint and muscle comfort, and libido.
However, results can be inconsistent. While some users experience noticeable relief within 28 days, others may need to use the product for longer periods before experiencing any significant effects. Estroven Complete might not be effective for everyone, and some individuals may not see the desired results, even with consistent use. It’s important to understand that menopause symptoms are highly individual, and this product might not provide the same level of relief for all users. As with any supplement, it is recommended to consult a healthcare professional before starting, especially if combining it with other medications or supplements.
Estroven Complete Ingredients – Are They Safe & Effective?
Rhapontic Rhubarb Root Extract: Rhapontic Rhubarb Root Extract is one of the primary ingredients in Estroven Complete, and it may help alleviate key menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, and irritability. This plant-based ingredient is believed to work by selectively interacting with estrogen receptors in the body, potentially providing estrogen-like effects without raising estrogen levels. It may help restore balance to the body during menopause, supporting emotional well-being and overall comfort. Since it doesn’t contain synthetic hormones, it might be a preferable choice for those seeking natural solutions. While it is commonly used for menopausal relief, the effects can vary, and some may need to use it longer for noticeable results.
Black Cohosh Extract: Black Cohosh is another plant-based ingredient often found in menopause relief products. It may support the reduction of hot flashes and night sweats, which are common menopause symptoms. Black Cohosh is believed to help balance hormones and might offer a more natural approach to managing these symptoms. In addition to helping with temperature regulation, it may also have a calming effect on the body and mind, possibly supporting a more restful sleep. Though it is generally considered safe, some people might experience side effects, and its effectiveness can vary from one person to another.
Soy Isoflavones: Soy Isoflavones are a group of compounds derived from soybeans, and they are thought to mimic estrogen in the body. These isoflavones might help reduce the intensity of hot flashes and other hormonal fluctuations associated with menopause. They may be a safer, non-hormonal alternative for those who wish to manage their symptoms naturally. In addition to supporting hormonal balance, Soy Isoflavones might offer other benefits, such as promoting cardiovascular health and bone strength. However, the effects may not be as dramatic for everyone, and some users might not notice significant improvements.
Dong Quai Extract: Dong Quai is a traditional herb that may be used to support women’s health during menopause. It is thought to help relieve symptoms such as mood swings and vaginal dryness, which are common during menopause. Dong Quai might also have a mild calming effect on the body, possibly helping to reduce stress and anxiety. For those looking for a holistic approach to menopause management, it may provide additional relief alongside other herbal ingredients. While it is generally considered safe, some individuals might experience mild side effects, such as digestive issues or skin sensitivity, and its efficacy can vary depending on the individual.
Vitamin E: Vitamin E is a well-known antioxidant that may help support the immune system and reduce oxidative stress in the body. In Estroven Complete, it might play a role in reducing hot flashes and supporting overall health during menopause. Vitamin E might also contribute to better skin health, which can be a concern for many women going through menopause due to changes in skin elasticity and hydration. Although Vitamin E is typically safe, some individuals may be sensitive to it, and the effects can be subtle for those looking for more dramatic results.
Vitamin D: Vitamin D plays a critical role in calcium absorption and bone health, which becomes particularly important during menopause when the risk of osteoporosis increases. It might help support bone density and reduce the likelihood of fractures, which are a concern as estrogen levels drop. Vitamin D also plays a role in immune function and might help improve mood and energy levels, which can be affected during menopause. While Vitamin D is crucial for overall health, individuals living in areas with limited sunlight or those with low dietary intake may benefit most from supplementation.
Magnesium: Magnesium is an essential mineral that may help promote relaxation and improve sleep quality, which can be affected during menopause. It may also support muscle function and reduce cramps, which some women experience during this time. Magnesium might assist in maintaining a healthy cardiovascular system and may help regulate blood pressure. Since menopause can increase the risk of heart disease, magnesium may offer additional benefits. While it is generally safe, some people may find that magnesium can cause mild gastrointestinal discomfort, particularly in higher doses.
Zinc: Zinc is an important mineral that might help with immune system function and may support skin health, which is often affected by hormonal changes during menopause. It is believed to help with the healing of skin irritations and may support overall well-being during this transition. Zinc might also have a role in mood regulation and energy levels, potentially helping to alleviate the feelings of fatigue and irritability that some women experience during menopause. While zinc is typically safe when taken in recommended amounts, excessive use can lead to side effects like nausea or digestive issues.
Folate: Folate, also known as Vitamin B9, is a water-soluble vitamin that might help support emotional health and energy levels during menopause. It plays a role in the production of red blood cells and the synthesis of DNA, which is important for overall body function. Folate might also contribute to improved mood and mental clarity, both of which may be affected during menopause. While it is generally considered safe, excessive amounts of folate can sometimes mask vitamin B12 deficiency, which may lead to health concerns over time.
B Vitamins (B6, B12, and B2): B Vitamins play an important role in maintaining energy levels and overall well-being during menopause. Vitamin B6 might help with mood swings and irritability, while Vitamin B12 could support energy production and mental clarity. Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) may aid in maintaining skin health and reducing stress. Together, these B Vitamins might help regulate mood, improve sleep quality, and combat fatigue. However, the effectiveness of these vitamins can vary, and some individuals might require higher or lower amounts depending on their specific needs.
Pros and Cons Of Estroven Complete
Pros
- Estroven Complete may provide relief from various menopause symptoms, including hot flashes and night sweats, potentially improving overall quality of life for some users.
- The product includes plant-based ingredients, such as Rhapontic Rhubarb Root Extract, which are often perceived as a natural alternative to hormone treatments, possibly adding appeal to those seeking hormone-free options.
- As Estroven Complete does not contain synthetic, animal, or human hormones, it could be a suitable choice for individuals looking for non-hormonal menopause symptom management.
- Available in easy-to-take caplets, Estroven Complete might offer a convenient supplementation method for users, fitting smoothly into a daily routine without the need for complex preparation or dosage calculations.
- Clinical studies suggest that noticeable improvements might be observed within a month of consistent use, which could make it an appealing option for those seeking timely relief from menopause symptoms with continued use possibly enhancing
Cons
- Limited Effectiveness: Some users may not experience significant relief from menopause symptoms despite regular use. This lack of universal effectiveness could be attributed to the variability in individual responses to herbal supplements.
- Delayed Results: Users might find that the product takes longer than the expected 28 days to show noticeable benefits, requiring extended use before results are evident.
- Allergic Reactions: There is potential for allergic reactions to the plant-based ingredients, although such occurrences could be rare. Individuals with known allergies to similar substances should consult a healthcare professional before use.
- Limited Scientific Evidence: While there are clinical trials supporting the efficacy of the rhubarb extract used in Estroven Complete, some users might find the evidence insufficient compared to conventional medical treatments.
- Possible Interactions: Estroven Complete may interact with other supplements or medications. Users are encouraged to consult with healthcare providers to evaluate potential interactions.
- Inconsistent Symptom Relief: The relief provided by Estroven Complete can vary, with some symptoms being alleviated more effectively than others. Users may find that it addresses certain menopause symptoms but not all.
- Lack of FDA Approval: As a dietary supplement, Estroven Complete is not evaluated or approved by the FDA for menopause symptom relief, which might be a consideration for those who prefer regulatory oversight in the products they use.
Estroven Complete FAQ's
Return Policy: The return policy for Estroven Complete typically offers a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, allowing returns for a refund if you are not satisfied with the product. Always check with the retailer for specific details.
Side Effects: Estroven Complete does not contain synthetic, animal, or human-derived hormones, which may reduce certain side effect risks associated with hormonal therapies. However, some users may experience mild side effects. Consulting a healthcare provider before starting is advised.
Dosage: Estroven Complete should be taken once daily, with one caplet recommended per day. It’s best to follow the instructions on the product label or consult with a healthcare professional.
Vegan Suitability: Estroven Complete may be suitable for those following a vegan diet.
Missed Dose: If you miss a dose, continue taking the caplets as directed without doubling doses.
Safety: While Estroven Complete might be appealing for those experiencing menopause symptoms, it is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Individual results may vary, and professional medical advice is recommended to determine the appropriate regimen tailored to specific health needs.
How WE Researched & Rated
Below is a summary of how this review was conducted and rated:
- Effectiveness
2.5/5
- Ingredients
3/5
- Safety
3.1/5
- Value For Money
2.9/5
- Customer Feedback
2.7/5
Estroven Complete Pricing And Availability
Estroven Complete is available to consumers in different dosage sizes, specifically designed to cater to various duration needs. Customers have the option to purchase a 28-count package, priced at $19.99, or a 60-count package available for $29.99. This provides consumers with flexibility in selection depending on their anticipated usage.
The pricing structure translates to approximately $0.71 per caplet for the 28-count package and $0.50 per caplet for the 60-count package. This difference in price points may offer a cost-effective solution for enduring use, as the 60-count package potentially offers a lower per-caplet cost. It might be advisable for consumers to consider the long-term benefits and the specific duration of symptomatic relief needed when choosing their package size.
Estroven Complete may be purchased online directly from their official website or potentially through various retail outlets, ensuring accessibility. It is often suggested to review product availability, as stock levels can fluctuate.
The product is marketed as an option for addressing multi-symptom menopause relief, which might encourage individuals experiencing symptoms to trial the product. As with any supplement, potential buyers might want to consider consulting with a healthcare professional prior to purchase and use, especially if combining with other medications or dietary supplements.
Estroven Complete Reviews – Customer Insights
- Estroven Complete may have provided some relief for hot flashes and mood swings, but one reviewer did not experience a significant improvement in night sweats and rated the product 2 out of 5.
- Another user mentioned that they might have observed a slight decrease in menopausal symptoms over the course of a few weeks but expressed dissatisfaction with the product’s performance in improving sleep quality, giving it a rating of 2 out of 5.
- One individual shared that Estroven Complete could be effective in reducing certain symptoms, yet they did not notice a comprehensive benefit across all claimed areas. They rated it 1 out of 5 because it did not meet their expectations.
- A customer reported moderate effectiveness, stating that, while it may help in managing daily stress and energy levels, it did not have a significant impact on their overall menopausal experience, resulting in a rating of 2 out of 5.
- Another user conveyed that Estroven Complete could offer symptom relief for some users but did not find it particularly beneficial themselves and rated their experience as a 2 out of 5.
Conclusion of Estroven Complete
In evaluating Estroven Complete, it may be important to consider how the product’s formulation and ingredient choices align with the needs of individuals experiencing menopause symptoms. Estroven Complete could potentially offer relief for a range of menopause-related discomforts such as hot flashes, night sweats, and mood fluctuations. This product might utilize Rhapontic Rhubarb Root Extract, which is stated to be a clinically tested solution for addressing these symptoms without introducing synthetic hormones.
While Estroven Complete could be effective for many, individual experiences may vary. It is underscored by multiple clinical studies that the primary ingredient has a record of safety and efficacy, supporting its long-term use for those experiencing prolonged menopause symptoms. The product claims to serve as a safe alternative for those wary of conventional hormone therapies; however, consultation with a healthcare provider is advised to ensure that it aligns with an individual’s health plan.
The pace at which relief is attained could differ among users, with some possibly noticing improvements in as short a timeframe as four weeks, while others may require extended use for maximal benefits. As with any supplement, maintaining realistic expectations is paramount, and users should not anticipate guaranteed symptom resolution or a one-size-fits-all experience. It remains essential to acknowledge that while promising, results may be subjective and variable.
The table below identified “Our Top Products” does not include all companies or all available products in the market. The content appearing on this page is branded advertising marketing content where we have a financial interest as the owners of the first product listed in the “Our Top Products” table, and as promoters and/or affiliates of the other products also listed within it. We are independently owned and the opinions expressed here are our own. The content that appears on this page is presented as a nominative use product overview. Our subjective assessment of a product is based on the strength of the available information and our estimation of its efficacy. The provided information includes product information, overviews, buying guides, and product specifications. All content is written without prejudice or bias, regardless of our advertorial product sponsor associations. We strive to provide accurate, useful information about all products discussed and reviewed on the site and have put in place editorial processes that we believe achieve that objective.The information contained on this blog is intended to educate and inform you of natural products designed to help improve your health and not to treat, cure, prevent, or modify any disease. Trademarks, registered trademarks, and service marks mentioned on this site are the property of their respective owners. If any content is factually inaccurate please contact us through this blog and let us know so that we can address it appropriately. Contributing your product facts helps to better serve our readers and the accuracy of the content.