Eve V | Skin Diagnosis & Analysis Machine for Brands, Salons & Clinics (2024)

Can the machine be used for all skin conditions and across different skin tones?

The skin diagnostic machine is versatile and suitable for a broad spectrum of skin types and conditions, including acne, sensitivity, wrinkles, and pigmentation, across different skin tones. However, for safety reasons, it's advised not to use the Eve V if you:

- Have had heart pacemaker surgery,

- Have retinal detachment or have suffered from retinal detachment,

- Have received metal implantation operations on the face due to fractures, plastic surgery, etc.,

- Have had head or eye sequelae due to traffic accidents,

- Have had any other condition or operation related to strong magnetism