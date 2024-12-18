Eve V | Skin Diagnosis & Analysis Machine for Brands, Salons & Clinics (2024)

Experience cutting-edge 3D facial contouring and tracking technology for personalized skincare insights. Say goodbye to generic routines and embrace data-driven innovation with Eve V
WHO EVEV HELPS & HOW
Eve V provides brands, spas and clinics with the most prestige and precise skin analysis exprience. It delivers data-driven insights for targeted care and boosts credibility between sales and consumers.
UTILIZE 3D TRACKING TECHNOLOGY FOR ADVANCED SKIN DIAGNOSIS WITH EVE V
5HD
Cameras
37+
Skin Dimensions
3D
Contour Analysis
Four Patented Skin Diagnosis Technologies
Advanced facial mapping technology builds an accurate HD 3D model of your face in seconds to track contour changes in your skin.
Track changes in facial volume and contours with structured lights
Collect millions of key facial points to build a 3D model
Automatically locate and track skin changes
HD 3D images taken in seconds by multiple cameras
EVE V SOFTWARE PLATFORM
Eve V’s Skin Analysis Machine employs its diagnostic technology and utilizes advanced facial maps to predict changes in skin conditions. Through our software, the client can analyze skin attributes in the present, the potential effects of aging on skin health can be projected, allowing for preemptive skincare strategies and personalized treatment plans.
Frontend Management
Backend Management
Observation of facial contours*
Customer Profile Management
Subdivided categories of wrinkles
Skin Care Plan*
Detection of spots and acne
Management of Product Library/Treatment Library
Detection of dark circles
Integrate Merchant's CRM
Skincare advice
Chain Store Management*
Customize analysis dimensions
Skin Data API*
*Services marked with an asterisk are premium services.*
PRECISION SKIN ASSESSMENTS WITH 3D PANORAMIC IMAGES
Precise skin analysis capabilities allow brands, beauty salons, and clinics to tailor personalized skincare treatments and products. Combines diagnostics and predictive beauty technology.
Skin Age
Skin Type
Keratin Plugs
Skin Tone
Pores
Redness
Severity of Skin Aging
Blackheads
Wrinkle (6 types)
Spot (7 types)
Radiance (3 factors)
Dark Circles (3 types)
Ance (5 types)
Tear Trough
Eyelids Laxity
Eye Bags
Jaw Line
Medial Malar
Jowl
HIGHLIGHT FEATURES
Assess every angle with a fully 3D model that shows cheek volume, jaw angles, and facial contours
Tailor to your brand's image with customizable hardware and UI/UX flows
Tap into regional support channels that work in your area and on your time zone.
Frequently asked questions
What is the warranty period for the skin analysis machine?
According to the provisions on the liability for the repair, the warranty period for the Eve V skin diagnostic machine is one year. The serial number on each unit is used to confirm the warranty starting time. If you are unable to provide the serial number of the equipment, a purchase invoice is an acceptable substitute, and the warranty starting time will be based on invoice time.
Does the purchase include any after-sales service or technical support?
Is there any training provided for staff on how to use the machine effectively?
How can Eve V enhance my business or service offerings?
What is the expected lifespan of the machine?
What is the return policy for the skin analysis machine?
How often does the machine require maintenance, and what are the associated costs?
Is the machine’s software regularly updated, and what is the cost involved?
Can the Skin Diagnostic Machine generate reports or analytics that help in business decisions?
Can the machine be used for all skin conditions and across different skin tones?
What are the dimensions and space requirements for installing the machine?
BRANDS WE WORKEDWITH
EVEM
Boutique AI Skin Analysis System
Learn More →
EVEKEY
Additional Dimensions In Your Hand
Learn More →
EVESMART
The Skin Analysis in Your Pocket
Learn More →
Ready to Elevate Your Business?
Book a meeting with us →
ABOUT EVELAB INSIGHT
At EveLab Insight, we believe that the next era of skincare will highlight the science at the foundation of the beauty industry and use technology to propel it forward. So we're building technology at the intersection of skin health and AI.
RELATED LINKS
Client PlatformDistributor Platform
SOLUTIONS
EVE VEVE MEVE KEYEVE SMART
GLOBAL
EnglishJapaneseKoreanTraditional Chinese
EVELAB INSIGHT (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD.
All Rights Reserved.