Everything About the FDUSD Depeg - Altcoin Buzz (2025)

The sudden dip caused panic among investors, leading to a 13% drop in value.

During this time, the Wintermute trading firm swiftly withdrew 31.36 million FDUSD from Binance. This raised alarms about the stability of the stablecoin.

Justin Sun’s Claims Stir FDUSD Depeg, But First Digital Stands Firm

The depegging came on the heels of accusations from Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, who publicly stated that FDUSD lacked proper backing. His remarks stirred up a hornet’s nest of uncertainty, prompting sharp reactions across the market. As FDUSD’s value slipped, its trading pair with Bitcoin (BTC/FDUSD) saw a massive pump, with the BTC price rising by $99,000. This sparked even more speculation as investors tried to make sense of the shifting tides.

However, First Digital quickly came out to set the record straight. In a statement, the company firmly rejected Justin Sun’s accusations, calling them “baseless” and aimed at distracting from the issues facing Techteryx, a separate firm involved in the wider fallout. According to First Digital, FDUSD remains fully backed and solvent, asserting that the stablecoin’s value and structure are sound despite the temporary hiccup.

“We’ve weathered many storms in this industry, and this is no different,” a spokesperson for First Digital commented. “FDUSD is stable, solvent, and fully backed, and any claims to the contrary are simply noise. This stablecoin is here to stay.”

More about the FDUSD Depeg

Binance has addressed concerns surrounding FDUSD by providing an update on the stablecoin’s reserves. The exchange reassured users that it regularly conducts monthly reviews and verifications of FDUSD’s reserve data. Following the release of FDUSD’s February attestation report, Binance reviewed and reconfirmed the accuracy of the data, which showed FDUSD’s reserves stood at over $2 billion, surpassing the circulating supply and confirming the coin’s 1:1 USD backing.

Binance has released an update on FDUSD attestation report, which confirms full 1:1 backing. We remain committed to ensuring our users are informed and will continue to provide timely updates. More information 👉 https://t.co/4JjFD0oT5F pic.twitter.com/sE1YHauCfs — Binance (@binance) April 3, 2025

Binance also noted that an in-depth review of the March attestation is underway, with the report expected within the next two weeks. The exchange emphasized its commitment to transparency and will continue to provide timely updates through official channels.

