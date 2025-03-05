Everything You Need To Know About Acrylic (Liquid and Powder) (2025)

You should read our ‘Everything You Need to Know’ series if:

This post in our series is aboutAcrylic.

What Are Acrylic Nails?

Traditional liquid and powder acrylics have been used since the early 1970s. This system revolutionized nail enhancements, providing strength and durability. Acrylic nails (also called liquid and powder, to distinguish them from other acrylate systems) are created using a combination of a liquid monomer and a powdered polymer. When mixed together and exposed to air, that turns into the strong nail enhancement that we know as acrylic. Acrylics are great for overlays, extensions and 3D work.

How Does It Work?

Preparation: Start by prepping the nails— shape them , push back the cuticles , and lightly buff the surface.

, , and lightly the surface. Extend: If extensions are desired, apply nail forms or tips to the natural nails and secure them in place.

or to the natural nails and secure them in place. Primer: Get the nail surface ready for best durability by applying primer .

. Mixing the Acrylic: Dip a brush into the liquid monomer , then into the acrylic powder to form a bead. The consistency should be workable but not too wet.

into the , then into the acrylic to form a bead. The consistency should be workable but not too wet. Apply Beads: Place the acrylic bead onto the nail and use the brush to shape and smooth it. Work quickly, as the acrylic begins to harden as soon as it is applied.

Building Structure: Repeat the process to build the desired structure and length, ensuring even coverage and a smooth surface.

Shaping and Buffing: Once the acrylic is fully hardened, shape and buff the nails to the desired finish.

Shine: You can buff to a high shine or apply a top coat for added shine and protection.

Benefits of Acrylic

Durability: Acrylic nails are incredibly strong and can withstand a lot of wear and tear, making them ideal for clients seeking long-lasting enhancements.

Versatility: They can be sculpted into various shapes and lengths, offering endless possibilities for creative designs.

Repair and Strength: Acrylics can be used to repair broken or damaged nails, providing a strong protective layer.

Customisable: Acrylic nails can be customised with various colors, designs, and embellishments to suit any style. You can also apply gel polish on top, if the client wants.

What To Look Out For

Strong Odor: The monomer used in acrylic nails has a strong odor, so you will need proper ventilation.

Skill and Practice: Achieving the perfect acrylic application requires skill and practice to master the consistency and application technique.

Maintenance: Acrylic nails require regular maintenance and fills every 2-3 weeks as the natural nails grow out, to keep the nail structure strong and prevent breakage.

Environment: Temperature and humidity can affect how the acrylic cures, so you’ll need to keep this in mind.

Removal: Removing acrylic nails involves soaking in acetone or filing down, which can be time-consuming and potentially damaging if not done correctly.

Well-educated and qualified nail techs like our Monaco students and grads will be able to take these factors into account and keep clients safe.

Pro Tips for Better Acrylic Manicures

Consistency is Key: Practice achieving the right consistency with your acrylic mixture for smooth application and easier sculpting.

Work Quickly and Efficiently: Acrylic hardens relatively fast, so work quickly to shape and smooth the product before it sets.

Proper Ventilation: Ensure your workspace is well-ventilated to minimize exposure to the strong odors of the monomer.

Gentle Removal: Educate clients on the importance of professional removal to avoid damage to their natural nails.

Hydrate: Ask your clients to keep their nails and cuticles hydrated with oils and lotions to maintain nail health between manicures.

Want to offer acrylic manicures?

Acrylic nails have been a staple in the nail industry for decades, and any nail tech would benefit from knowing how to offer them. Their unmatched strength and versatility makes them a favourite for all kinds of clients, including celebrities. With practice and skill, you’ll be able to create beautiful, durable acrylic nails that your clients will love.

At Monaco Nail Academy, we teach and use all kinds of nail technology products and services, including how to do nail art and market your salon services. You can sign up for our Acrylic course or find the right course for you with the Course Finder Quiz.

Happy sculpting! 🌟

