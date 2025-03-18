EWG Skin Deep® | Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation, 0 Cool Rosy Rating (2025)

Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation, 0 Cool Rosy Ingredient concerns Ingredient scores Ingredients from packaging: Product's animal testing policies



Data Availability:

Limited

Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation, 0 Cool Rosy



CATEGORY

Foundation

BRAND

Dior

DATA LAST UPDATED

March 2023

INGREDIENT CONCERNS

LABEL INFORMATION

CERTIFICATIONS

Ingredient concerns

See how this product scores for common concerns.

  • MODERATE

    Cancer

  • HIGH

    Allergies & Immunotoxicity

  • LOW

    Developmental and Reproductive Toxicity

  • HIGH

    Use Restrictions

Ingredient scores

Ingredients are scored based on their formulation and concentration in this product. Click on an ingredient for more information.



CYCLOPENTASILOXANE

Data Availability: Fair



FUNCTION(S) emollient, hair conditioning, skin conditioning, solvent, hair conditioning agent, skin-conditioning agent - emollient
CONCERNS • Cancer (low)
• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)
• Neurotoxicity (low)
• Endocrine disruption (low)
• Persistence and bioaccumulation (high)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Ecotoxicology (low)
• Contamination concerns (CYCLOTETRASILOXANE)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


WATER

Data Availability: Robust



FUNCTION(S) solvent
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


ETHANOL

Data Availability: Limited



FUNCTION(S) antifoaming agent, antimicrobial agent, cosmetic astringent, fragrance ingredient, solvent;viscosity decreasing agent
CONCERNS • Enhanced skin absorption
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


TRIMETHYLSILOXYSILICATE

Data Availability: Good



FUNCTION(S) antifoaming, emollient, skin conditioning, antifoaming agent, skin-conditioning agent - occlusive
CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (low)
• Use restrictions (low)
• Endocrine disruption (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


POLYURETHANE-35

Data Availability: Limited



CONCERNS • Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


PEG-9 POLYDIMETHYLSILOXYETHYL DIMETHICONE

Data Availability: None



FUNCTION(S) emulsifying, skin conditioning, skin-conditioning agent - miscellaneous, surfactant - emulsifying agent
CONCERNS • Contamination concerns (CYCLOPENTASILOXANE, CYCLOTETRASILOXANE, ETHYLENE OXIDE, and 1,4-DIOXANE)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


PHENYL TRIMETHICONE

Data Availability: Limited



FUNCTION(S) antifoaming, hair conditioning, skin conditioning, antifoaming agent, hair conditioning agent, skin-conditioning agent - occlusive
CONCERNS • Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


GLYCERIN

Data Availability: Fair



FUNCTION(S) denaturant, humectant, perfuming, solvent, fragrance ingredient, hair conditioning agent, oral care agent;oral health care drug, skin-conditioning agent - humectant, skin protectant, viscosity decreasing agent
CONCERNS • Use restrictions (moderate)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


SILICA, AMORPHOUS

Data Availability: Good



FUNCTION(S) abrasive, absorbent, anticaking, opacifying, anticaking agent, bulking agent, opacifying agent, suspending agent- nonsurfactant
CONCERNS • Cancer (moderate)
• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)
• Use restrictions (low)
• Persistence and bioaccumulation (high)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


DISTEARDIMONIUM HECTORITE

Data Availability: None



FUNCTION(S) suspending agent - nonsurfactant
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


SODIUM MYRISTOYL GLUTAMATE

Data Availability: Limited



FUNCTION(S) cleansing, surfactant, surfactant - cleansing agent
CONCERNS • Use restrictions (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


GLYCERYL UNDECYL DIMETHICONE

Data Availability: None



FUNCTION(S) film forming, film former, surfactant - emulsifying agent
CONCERNS • Contamination concerns (CYCLOPENTASILOXANE and CYCLOTETRASILOXANE)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


PHENOXYETHANOL

Data Availability: Good



FUNCTION(S) preservative, fragrance ingredient
CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (low)
• Use restrictions (moderate)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Ecotoxicology (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (high)
• Occupational hazards (high)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


PROPYLENE CARBONATE

Data Availability: Limited



FUNCTION(S) solvent, viscosity controlling, viscosity decreasing agent
CONCERNS • Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (high)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


VP/ VA COPOLYMER

Data Availability: Fair



FUNCTION(S) binding, film forming, hair fixing, binder, film former, hair fixative, suspending agent - nonsurfactant
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


TETRASODIUM EDTA

Data Availability: Fair



FUNCTION(S) chelating, chelating agent
CONCERNS • Enhanced skin absorption
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Ecotoxicology (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (high)
• Occupational hazards (high)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


FRAGRANCE

Data Availability: Fair



FUNCTION(S) deodorant, masking, perfuming
CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (high)
• Endocrine disruption (moderate)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Ecotoxicology (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (moderate)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


ALUMINUM HYDROXIDE

Data Availability: Fair



FUNCTION(S) cosmetic colorant, opacifying agent, skin protectant
CONCERNS • Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


ALUMINUM HYDRATE

Data Availability: Fair



FUNCTION(S) emollient, humectant, opacifying, skin protecting, viscosity controlling
CONCERNS • Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


LINALOOL

Data Availability: Fair



FUNCTION(S) deodorant, masking, fragrance ingredient
CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (high)
• Contamination concerns (FORMALDEHYDE)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


LIMONENE

Data Availability: Good



FUNCTION(S) perfuming
CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (high)
• Persistence and bioaccumulation (moderate)
• Ecotoxicology (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (high)
• Contamination concerns (FORMALDEHYDE)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


CITRONELLOL

Data Availability: Fair



FUNCTION(S) masking, fragrance ingredient
CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (high)
• Contamination concerns (FORMALDEHYDE)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


BHT

Data Availability: Limited



FUNCTION(S) antioxidant, masking, fragrance ingredient
CONCERNS • Cancer (moderate)
• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)
• Allergies/immunotoxicity (high)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (moderate)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


TOCOPHEROL

Data Availability: Fair



FUNCTION(S) skin conditioning, antioxidant, fragrance ingredient, skin-conditioning agent - miscellaneous;skin-conditioning agent - occlusive
CONCERNS • Cancer (low)
• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)
• Allergies/immunotoxicity (low)
• Endocrine disruption (low)
• Contamination concerns (HYDROQUINONE)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


FD&C Yellow No. 5 (CI 19140)

Data Availability: Good



FUNCTION(S) colorant
CONCERNS • Cancer (low)
• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)
• Allergies/immunotoxicity (moderate)
• Neurotoxicity (moderate)
• Endocrine disruption (low)
• Persistence and bioaccumulation (moderate)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Contamination concerns (BIPHENYL-2-YLAMINE, CADMIUM, and 1-napthylamine)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


CI 42090 (FD&C Blue No. 1 or D&C Blue No. 4) Aluminum Lake

Data Availability: Fair



FUNCTION(S) hair dyeing, colorant
CONCERNS • Cancer (moderate)
• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)
• Use restrictions (high)
• Neurotoxicity (low)
• Endocrine disruption (low)
• Persistence and bioaccumulation (moderate)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Multiple, additive exposure sources (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (moderate)
• Contamination concerns (ANILINE and CADMIUM)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


ULTRAMARINES

Data Availability: Limited



FUNCTION(S) cosmetic colorant, colorant
CONCERNS • Use restrictions (high)
• Multiple, additive exposure sources (low)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


BISMUTH OXYCHLORIDE

Data Availability: Limited



FUNCTION(S) cosmetic colorant, colorant
CONCERNS • Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


CI 77499

Data Availability: Fair



FUNCTION(S) cosmetic colorant, colorant
CONCERNS • Enhanced skin absorption
• Persistence and bioaccumulation (high)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


CI 77499

Data Availability: Fair



FUNCTION(S) cosmetic colorant, colorant
CONCERNS • Enhanced skin absorption
• Persistence and bioaccumulation (high)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


CI 77499

Data Availability: Fair



FUNCTION(S) cosmetic colorant, colorant
CONCERNS • Enhanced skin absorption
• Persistence and bioaccumulation (high)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT


TITANIUM DIOXIDE

Data Availability: Fair



FUNCTION(S) colorant, opacifying agent, sunscreen agent, ultraviolet light absorber
CONCERNS • Cancer (moderate)
• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Occupational hazards (high)
LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

Ingredients from packaging:

Cyclopentasiloxane, Water, Alcohol, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Polyurethane-35, Peg-9 Polydimethylsiloxyethyl Dimethicone, Phenyl Trimethicone, Glycerin, Silica, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Sodium Myristoyl Glutamate, Glyceryl Undecyl Dimethicone, Phenoxyethanol, Propylene Carbonate, Vp/Va Copolymer, Tetrasodium Edta, Fragrance, Aluminum Hydroxide, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Bht, Tocopherol. May Contain (+/-): Yellow 5/Yellow 5 Lake (Ci 19140), Blue 1 Lake (Ci 42090), Ultramarines (Ci 77007), Bismuth Oxychloride (Ci 77163), Iron Oxides (Ci 77491, Ci 77492, Ci 77499), Titanium Dioxide (Ci 77891)

Product's animal testing policies

Some cosmetics companies have taken People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and Leaping Bunny animal-testing pledges. For consumers who are concerned about companies’ policies on animal testing, Skin Deep reports this information.


PETA: Companies That Do Test on Animals



People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, a leading international animal rights advocacy organization, has identified companies that "either test on animals or pay a laboratory to conduct tests on animals."

LEARN MORE ON PETA.ORG



References

