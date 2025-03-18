EWG Skin Deep® | Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation, 0 Cool Rosy Rating (2025)

|
CYCLOPENTASILOXANE
Data Availability: Fair
|FUNCTION(S)
|emollient, hair conditioning, skin conditioning, solvent, hair conditioning agent, skin-conditioning agent - emollient
|CONCERNS
|• Cancer (low)
• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)
• Neurotoxicity (low)
• Endocrine disruption (low)
• Persistence and bioaccumulation (high)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Ecotoxicology (low)
• Contamination concerns (CYCLOTETRASILOXANE)
WATER
Data Availability: Robust
|FUNCTION(S)
|solvent
ETHANOL
Data Availability: Limited
|FUNCTION(S)
|antifoaming agent, antimicrobial agent, cosmetic astringent, fragrance ingredient, solvent;viscosity decreasing agent
|CONCERNS
|• Enhanced skin absorption
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
TRIMETHYLSILOXYSILICATE
Data Availability: Good
|FUNCTION(S)
|antifoaming, emollient, skin conditioning, antifoaming agent, skin-conditioning agent - occlusive
|CONCERNS
|• Allergies/immunotoxicity (low)
• Use restrictions (low)
• Endocrine disruption (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low)
POLYURETHANE-35
Data Availability: Limited
|CONCERNS
|• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low)
PEG-9 POLYDIMETHYLSILOXYETHYL DIMETHICONE
Data Availability: None
|FUNCTION(S)
|emulsifying, skin conditioning, skin-conditioning agent - miscellaneous, surfactant - emulsifying agent
|CONCERNS
|• Contamination concerns (CYCLOPENTASILOXANE, CYCLOTETRASILOXANE, ETHYLENE OXIDE, and 1,4-DIOXANE)
PHENYL TRIMETHICONE
Data Availability: Limited
|FUNCTION(S)
|antifoaming, hair conditioning, skin conditioning, antifoaming agent, hair conditioning agent, skin-conditioning agent - occlusive
|CONCERNS
|• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low)
GLYCERIN
Data Availability: Fair
|FUNCTION(S)
|denaturant, humectant, perfuming, solvent, fragrance ingredient, hair conditioning agent, oral care agent;oral health care drug, skin-conditioning agent - humectant, skin protectant, viscosity decreasing agent
|CONCERNS
|• Use restrictions (moderate)
SILICA, AMORPHOUS
Data Availability: Good
|FUNCTION(S)
|abrasive, absorbent, anticaking, opacifying, anticaking agent, bulking agent, opacifying agent, suspending agent- nonsurfactant
|CONCERNS
|• Cancer (moderate)
• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)
• Use restrictions (low)
• Persistence and bioaccumulation (high)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low)
DISTEARDIMONIUM HECTORITE
Data Availability: None
|FUNCTION(S)
|suspending agent - nonsurfactant
SODIUM MYRISTOYL GLUTAMATE
Data Availability: Limited
|FUNCTION(S)
|cleansing, surfactant, surfactant - cleansing agent
|CONCERNS
|• Use restrictions (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low)
GLYCERYL UNDECYL DIMETHICONE
Data Availability: None
|FUNCTION(S)
|film forming, film former, surfactant - emulsifying agent
|CONCERNS
|• Contamination concerns (CYCLOPENTASILOXANE and CYCLOTETRASILOXANE)
PHENOXYETHANOL
Data Availability: Good
|FUNCTION(S)
|preservative, fragrance ingredient
|CONCERNS
|• Allergies/immunotoxicity (low)
• Use restrictions (moderate)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Ecotoxicology (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (high)
• Occupational hazards (high)
PROPYLENE CARBONATE
Data Availability: Limited
|FUNCTION(S)
|solvent, viscosity controlling, viscosity decreasing agent
|CONCERNS
|• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (high)
VP/ VA COPOLYMER
Data Availability: Fair
|FUNCTION(S)
|binding, film forming, hair fixing, binder, film former, hair fixative, suspending agent - nonsurfactant
TETRASODIUM EDTA
Data Availability: Fair
|FUNCTION(S)
|chelating, chelating agent
|CONCERNS
|• Enhanced skin absorption
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Ecotoxicology (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (high)
• Occupational hazards (high)
FRAGRANCE
Data Availability: Fair
|FUNCTION(S)
|deodorant, masking, perfuming
|CONCERNS
|• Allergies/immunotoxicity (high)
• Endocrine disruption (moderate)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Ecotoxicology (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (moderate)
ALUMINUM HYDROXIDE
Data Availability: Fair
|FUNCTION(S)
|cosmetic colorant, opacifying agent, skin protectant
|CONCERNS
|• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
ALUMINUM HYDRATE
Data Availability: Fair
|FUNCTION(S)
|emollient, humectant, opacifying, skin protecting, viscosity controlling
|CONCERNS
|• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
LINALOOL
Data Availability: Fair
|FUNCTION(S)
|deodorant, masking, fragrance ingredient
|CONCERNS
|• Allergies/immunotoxicity (high)
• Contamination concerns (FORMALDEHYDE)
LIMONENE
Data Availability: Good
|FUNCTION(S)
|perfuming
|CONCERNS
|• Allergies/immunotoxicity (high)
• Persistence and bioaccumulation (moderate)
• Ecotoxicology (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (high)
• Contamination concerns (FORMALDEHYDE)
CITRONELLOL
Data Availability: Fair
|FUNCTION(S)
|masking, fragrance ingredient
|CONCERNS
|• Allergies/immunotoxicity (high)
• Contamination concerns (FORMALDEHYDE)
BHT
Data Availability: Limited
|FUNCTION(S)
|antioxidant, masking, fragrance ingredient
|CONCERNS
|• Cancer (moderate)
• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)
• Allergies/immunotoxicity (high)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (moderate)
TOCOPHEROL
Data Availability: Fair
|FUNCTION(S)
|skin conditioning, antioxidant, fragrance ingredient, skin-conditioning agent - miscellaneous;skin-conditioning agent - occlusive
|CONCERNS
|• Cancer (low)
• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)
• Allergies/immunotoxicity (low)
• Endocrine disruption (low)
• Contamination concerns (HYDROQUINONE)
FD&C Yellow No. 5 (CI 19140)
Data Availability: Good
|FUNCTION(S)
|colorant
|CONCERNS
|• Cancer (low)
• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)
• Allergies/immunotoxicity (moderate)
• Neurotoxicity (moderate)
• Endocrine disruption (low)
• Persistence and bioaccumulation (moderate)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Contamination concerns (BIPHENYL-2-YLAMINE, CADMIUM, and 1-napthylamine)
CI 42090 (FD&C Blue No. 1 or D&C Blue No. 4) Aluminum Lake
Data Availability: Fair
|FUNCTION(S)
|hair dyeing, colorant
|CONCERNS
|• Cancer (moderate)
• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)
• Use restrictions (high)
• Neurotoxicity (low)
• Endocrine disruption (low)
• Persistence and bioaccumulation (moderate)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Multiple, additive exposure sources (low)
• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (moderate)
• Contamination concerns (ANILINE and CADMIUM)
ULTRAMARINES
Data Availability: Limited
|FUNCTION(S)
|cosmetic colorant, colorant
|CONCERNS
|• Use restrictions (high)
• Multiple, additive exposure sources (low)
BISMUTH OXYCHLORIDE
Data Availability: Limited
|FUNCTION(S)
|cosmetic colorant, colorant
|CONCERNS
|• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low)
CI 77499
Data Availability: Fair
|FUNCTION(S)
|cosmetic colorant, colorant
|CONCERNS
|• Enhanced skin absorption
• Persistence and bioaccumulation (high)
TITANIUM DIOXIDE
Data Availability: Fair
|FUNCTION(S)
|colorant, opacifying agent, sunscreen agent, ultraviolet light absorber
|CONCERNS
|• Cancer (moderate)
• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)
• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)
• Occupational hazards (high)
