EWG Skin Deep® | Dior Backstage Face & Body Foundation, 0 Cool Rosy Rating (2025)

CYCLOPENTASILOXANE Data Availability: Fair

FUNCTION(S) emollient, hair conditioning, skin conditioning, solvent, hair conditioning agent, skin-conditioning agent - emollient CONCERNS • Cancer (low)

• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)

• Neurotoxicity (low)

• Endocrine disruption (low)

• Persistence and bioaccumulation (high)

• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)

• Ecotoxicology (low)

• Contamination concerns (CYCLOTETRASILOXANE) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

WATER Data Availability: Robust

FUNCTION(S) solvent LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

ETHANOL Data Availability: Limited

FUNCTION(S) antifoaming agent, antimicrobial agent, cosmetic astringent, fragrance ingredient, solvent;viscosity decreasing agent CONCERNS • Enhanced skin absorption

• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

TRIMETHYLSILOXYSILICATE Data Availability: Good

FUNCTION(S) antifoaming, emollient, skin conditioning, antifoaming agent, skin-conditioning agent - occlusive CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (low)

• Use restrictions (low)

• Endocrine disruption (low)

• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

POLYURETHANE-35 Data Availability: Limited

CONCERNS • Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

PEG-9 POLYDIMETHYLSILOXYETHYL DIMETHICONE Data Availability: None

FUNCTION(S) emulsifying, skin conditioning, skin-conditioning agent - miscellaneous, surfactant - emulsifying agent CONCERNS • Contamination concerns (CYCLOPENTASILOXANE, CYCLOTETRASILOXANE, ETHYLENE OXIDE, and 1,4-DIOXANE) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

PHENYL TRIMETHICONE Data Availability: Limited

FUNCTION(S) antifoaming, hair conditioning, skin conditioning, antifoaming agent, hair conditioning agent, skin-conditioning agent - occlusive CONCERNS • Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)

• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

GLYCERIN Data Availability: Fair

FUNCTION(S) denaturant, humectant, perfuming, solvent, fragrance ingredient, hair conditioning agent, oral care agent;oral health care drug, skin-conditioning agent - humectant, skin protectant, viscosity decreasing agent CONCERNS • Use restrictions (moderate) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

SILICA, AMORPHOUS Data Availability: Good

FUNCTION(S) abrasive, absorbent, anticaking, opacifying, anticaking agent, bulking agent, opacifying agent, suspending agent- nonsurfactant CONCERNS • Cancer (moderate)

• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)

• Use restrictions (low)

• Persistence and bioaccumulation (high)

• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

DISTEARDIMONIUM HECTORITE Data Availability: None

FUNCTION(S) suspending agent - nonsurfactant LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

SODIUM MYRISTOYL GLUTAMATE Data Availability: Limited

FUNCTION(S) cleansing, surfactant, surfactant - cleansing agent CONCERNS • Use restrictions (low)

• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

GLYCERYL UNDECYL DIMETHICONE Data Availability: None

FUNCTION(S) film forming, film former, surfactant - emulsifying agent CONCERNS • Contamination concerns (CYCLOPENTASILOXANE and CYCLOTETRASILOXANE) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

PHENOXYETHANOL Data Availability: Good

FUNCTION(S) preservative, fragrance ingredient CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (low)

• Use restrictions (moderate)

• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)

• Ecotoxicology (low)

• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (high)

• Occupational hazards (high) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

PROPYLENE CARBONATE Data Availability: Limited

FUNCTION(S) solvent, viscosity controlling, viscosity decreasing agent CONCERNS • Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (high) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

VP/ VA COPOLYMER Data Availability: Fair

FUNCTION(S) binding, film forming, hair fixing, binder, film former, hair fixative, suspending agent - nonsurfactant LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

TETRASODIUM EDTA Data Availability: Fair

FUNCTION(S) chelating, chelating agent CONCERNS • Enhanced skin absorption

• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)

• Ecotoxicology (low)

• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (high)

• Occupational hazards (high) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

FRAGRANCE Data Availability: Fair

FUNCTION(S) deodorant, masking, perfuming CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (high)

• Endocrine disruption (moderate)

• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)

• Ecotoxicology (low)

• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (moderate) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

ALUMINUM HYDROXIDE Data Availability: Fair

FUNCTION(S) cosmetic colorant, opacifying agent, skin protectant CONCERNS • Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

ALUMINUM HYDRATE Data Availability: Fair

FUNCTION(S) emollient, humectant, opacifying, skin protecting, viscosity controlling CONCERNS • Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

LINALOOL Data Availability: Fair

FUNCTION(S) deodorant, masking, fragrance ingredient CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (high)

• Contamination concerns (FORMALDEHYDE) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

LIMONENE Data Availability: Good

FUNCTION(S) perfuming CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (high)

• Persistence and bioaccumulation (moderate)

• Ecotoxicology (low)

• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (high)

• Contamination concerns (FORMALDEHYDE) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

CITRONELLOL Data Availability: Fair

FUNCTION(S) masking, fragrance ingredient CONCERNS • Allergies/immunotoxicity (high)

• Contamination concerns (FORMALDEHYDE) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

BHT Data Availability: Limited

FUNCTION(S) antioxidant, masking, fragrance ingredient CONCERNS • Cancer (moderate)

• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)

• Allergies/immunotoxicity (high)

• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)

• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (moderate) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

TOCOPHEROL Data Availability: Fair

FUNCTION(S) skin conditioning, antioxidant, fragrance ingredient, skin-conditioning agent - miscellaneous;skin-conditioning agent - occlusive CONCERNS • Cancer (low)

• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)

• Allergies/immunotoxicity (low)

• Endocrine disruption (low)

• Contamination concerns (HYDROQUINONE) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

FD&C Yellow No. 5 (CI 19140) Data Availability: Good

FUNCTION(S) colorant CONCERNS • Cancer (low)

• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)

• Allergies/immunotoxicity (moderate)

• Neurotoxicity (moderate)

• Endocrine disruption (low)

• Persistence and bioaccumulation (moderate)

• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)

• Contamination concerns (BIPHENYL-2-YLAMINE, CADMIUM, and 1-napthylamine) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

CI 42090 (FD&C Blue No. 1 or D&C Blue No. 4) Aluminum Lake Data Availability: Fair

FUNCTION(S) hair dyeing, colorant CONCERNS • Cancer (moderate)

• Developmental/reproductive toxicity (low)

• Use restrictions (high)

• Neurotoxicity (low)

• Endocrine disruption (low)

• Persistence and bioaccumulation (moderate)

• Non-reproductive organ system toxicity (moderate)

• Multiple, additive exposure sources (low)

• Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (moderate)

• Contamination concerns (ANILINE and CADMIUM) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

ULTRAMARINES Data Availability: Limited

FUNCTION(S) cosmetic colorant, colorant CONCERNS • Use restrictions (high)

• Multiple, additive exposure sources (low) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

BISMUTH OXYCHLORIDE Data Availability: Limited

FUNCTION(S) cosmetic colorant, colorant CONCERNS • Irritation (skin, eyes, or lungs) (low) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

CI 77499 Data Availability: Fair

FUNCTION(S) cosmetic colorant, colorant CONCERNS • Enhanced skin absorption

• Persistence and bioaccumulation (high) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

CI 77499 Data Availability: Fair

FUNCTION(S) cosmetic colorant, colorant CONCERNS • Enhanced skin absorption

• Persistence and bioaccumulation (high) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

CI 77499 Data Availability: Fair

FUNCTION(S) cosmetic colorant, colorant CONCERNS • Enhanced skin absorption

• Persistence and bioaccumulation (high) LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS INGREDIENT

TITANIUM DIOXIDE Data Availability: Fair