Exactly which bills will go up from April 1 and how much will they cost you (2025)

Families across the UK are bracing themselves for an across-the-board surge in their bills, with those on the lowest incomes running out of options, according to a warning from one charity. Citizens Advice has said that those on the lowest incomes were "already stretched to breaking point" even before "awful April", which will see price increases on everything from energy to council tax.

Households in the lowest 10% for income were already spending around two fifths (41%) of their earnings – after housing – on water, energy, broadband and car insurance bills, according to a study into social tariffs conducted by the charity in partnership with the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR).

This is in stark contrast to middle-income households, who spend just 11% on these bills, and those in the top 10% income bracket, who spend a mere 5%. The research also revealed that single-adult households, especially those with children, were more likely than other demographics to be spending 20% or more of their income after housing on these bills, making them more vulnerable to sudden price hikes.

The IPPR suggested that well-designed social tariffs and bill support schemes across water, energy, broadband and car insurance sectors could potentially save households hundreds of pounds annually. If social tariffs reduced these essential bills by 25%, those in the lowest 10% for income could see savings of around £13 a week or £680 a year – the equivalent to a boost in income of around a tenth for a typical household in this group, reports Devon Live.

Dame Clare Moriarty, chief executive of Citizens Advice, has sounded the alarm on the financial strain facing households as essential bills soar. She said: "After years of cost-of-living pressures, households across the country are about to feel the extra shock of rising essential bills. But for those on the lowest incomes, these unavoidable costs are already eating away at their finances, leaving their budgets stretched beyond breaking point."

"Social tariffs could be an effective safety net and put money back in people's pockets, but the Government and providers must work together to make sure nobody struggling to make ends meet misses out. We want to see people eligible for bill support automatically enrolled to receive it. This change can't come soon enough."

Echoing her concerns, Professor Ashwin Kumar, IPPR's director of research and policy, highlighted the severe impact of high-cost bills on low earners, saying: "Essential bills are leaving the lowest earners with little room to breathe and causing huge anxieties. Well-designed social tariffs and bill support – across water, energy, broadband and insurance markets – could save households hundreds of pounds a year and provide a vital lifeline to some of the most vulnerable people across the country."

This distressing data surfaces as energy bills for millions are poised to surge by 6.4% from April 1 following another price cap rise by Ofgem, marking the third consecutive quarterly hike. Furthermore, annual water bills in Wales are set to hike, with the average bill expected to climb from £503 to £639, one of the steepest rises in the UK.

All local authorities in Wales are set to increase council tax bills too. While increases in this area vary depending on where you live, council tax in some areas is going up by 9%

Simultaneously, broadband and phone bills are on the rise, while the cost of a TV licence and the standard rate of car tax are both increasing by £5. Electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from these charges. Given that the average household already spends £2,062 on essentials each month, experts predict that these latest hikes could add an additional £49.45 to this figure.

Here's a rundown of the bills set to increase from April:.

Energy

Ofgem's recent adjustment to the energy price cap will result in an additional £9.25 per month or £111 annually for an average household paying by direct debit, which currently stands at £1,738.

The unit price of gas is set to rise from 6.34p per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 6.99p per kWh, while electricity will increase from 24.86p/kWh to 27.03p/kWh.

In anticipation of these increases, households are encouraged to submit accurate meter readings to ensure all energy used prior to the price hike is billed at the lower rate.

It may also be sensible to consider switching to a fixed tariff, which locks in a set rate for gas and electricity for a specified period, such as 12 months. These deals are becoming increasingly popular among energy firms, but consumers should be aware of potential exit fees.

To find the right tariff, households should consider all options including cheaper variable tariffs – a tracker product that changes daily based on wholesale cost – or time-of-use tariffs that can benefit those charging electric vehicles overnight or who want to take better advantage of off-peak rates.

Water

People in Wales are bracing for a huge hike in household water bills, marking one of the steepest rises across the UK. On April 1 the average water bill is expected to surge from £503 to £639, which represents about a 27% increase. Over the next five years residents in Wales are due to see an increase of 42%.

The extent of the increase in water bills in Wales will depend on the various water companies. The largest water company in Wales, Welsh Water Dwr Cymru, will be permitted to raise its bills from an average of £455 this year to £645 in five years' time.

Hafren Dyfrdwy, which serves about 87,000 customers along the Wales-England border, is increasing bills by 32% from April.

Contrary to the options for switching gas and electricity suppliers, households are restricted in choice regarding their water provider, which leaves them facing a dilemma: either to withstand the financial burden or find ways to cut back on their water usage.

Council tax

From April 1, millions of households will experience a surge in their annual council tax bills as local authorities in Wales face budget pressures. Councils get their money from three main places; a grant from the Welsh Government; council tax; and business rates and use it to fund a range of services including things like bin collections, road repairs, but also education and social care.

The Welsh Government upped the amount it would give councils when the final budget was agreed however, authorities have warned it is not enough and have hiked council tax for residents. The council area with the lowest rise is Bridgend, with a hike of 4.5%, while in Ceredigion, the amount will rise by 9.3%.

You can find the full list of council tax increases for each local authority in Wales here

Mobile and broadband

Some customers will see price hikes in line with inflation, while others may face fixed increases depending on when they signed up or upgraded their plans. For those on inflation-linked contracts, broadband prices are set to rise by an average of £21.99 annually, with some newer plans seeing increases of up to £42 a year, according to Uswitch.

Mobile users can expect similar trends, with an average increase of £15.90 for inflation-linked contracts, and up to £48 for newer deals. Broadband users are advised to review their contract status to determine if they can switch without incurring a penalty. A change to a new broadband deal post the initial contract period could result in annual savings of up to £180.

Providers such as Vodafone, Virgin Media and Community Fibre have pledged to freeze prices until 2026 for those who make the switch prior to the April price hikes.

Mobile customers can text INFO to 85075 to check the status of their contract and any exit fees, or consider lowering their data plan to save money.

TV Licence

The upcoming bill increases in April will see the cost of a standard colour TV licence rise by £5 to £174.50 annually. The fee for a black and white licence will also increase from £57 to £58.50.

Those aged 75 or older who claim Pension Credit or live with a partner who does can apply for a free TV licence by dialling 0300 790 6071.

Car tax

From the beginning of April, the standard tax rate for cars registered after April 2017 will increase by £5 to £195. Depending on when a car was first registered and its fuel type, some owners may pay more or less if their vehicle was registered before 2017.

A significant shift will see electric vehicle (EV) owners subject to car tax for the first time. Any EVs registered since April 2025 will be liable for the lowest tax rate of £10 in the first year, which will then transition to the standard rate of £195.