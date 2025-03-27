Executive Profiles | Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings (2025)

Nawaf Mohammed Al Zamil President, Zamil Steel Holding Nawaf Al Zamil was appointed President of Zamil Steel Holding in December 2021. Previously he was serving as Executive Vice President of Zamil Steel Holding and, as General Manager of Towers & Galvanizing division of Zamil Steel. Since July 2004 he was serving as General Manager of Zamil Glass Industries (ZGI). Prior to joining ZGI, he was Deputy General Manager for International Sales of the Pre-Engineered Buildings Business Unit in Zamil Steel in January 2003. He joined Zamil Steel in 1996 as a Purchasing Coordinator and in addition to this role was also promoted to Transport Manager in 1997, where he oversaw the import and export of the company's raw materials and finished products. In 2000, he was promoted to the position of Purchasing Manager and was also the Purchasing Manager of Zamil Steel Egypt as well as Zamil Steel Vietnam. He holds a Business Administration (BA) degree from Clark University, Massachusetts, USA, and an Executive MBA from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM).