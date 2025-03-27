Executive Profiles | Zamil Steel Pre-Engineered Buildings (2025)

ZAMIL STEEL PRE-ENGINEERED BUILDINGS
- Home
- About the Company
- Vision and Mission
- Executive Profile
- Manufacturing Facilities
- Quality Assurance
- Zamil Industrial
Executive Profiles
The People in Zamil Steel are a team of professionals with unique talents and diverse backgrounds.
Each has a distinct role, yet we draw on all our colleagues' areas of expertise and experiences to develop strategies that work, plans that succeed, and programs that can be implemented.
Nawaf Mohammed Al Zamil - President, Zamil Steel Holding
|
Nawaf Mohammed Al Zamil
President, Zamil Steel Holding
Nawaf Al Zamil was appointed President of Zamil Steel Holding in December 2021. Previously he was serving as Executive Vice President of Zamil Steel Holding and, as General Manager of Towers & Galvanizing division of Zamil Steel. Since July 2004 he was serving as General Manager of Zamil Glass Industries (ZGI). Prior to joining ZGI, he was Deputy General Manager for International Sales of the Pre-Engineered Buildings Business Unit in Zamil Steel in January 2003.
He joined Zamil Steel in 1996 as a Purchasing Coordinator and in addition to this role was also promoted to Transport Manager in 1997, where he oversaw the import and export of the company's raw materials and finished products. In 2000, he was promoted to the position of Purchasing Manager and was also the Purchasing Manager of Zamil Steel Egypt as well as Zamil Steel Vietnam.
He holds a Business Administration (BA) degree from Clark University, Massachusetts, USA, and an Executive MBA from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM).
Krishnakanth Kodukula - Vice President, Zamil Steel Holding
|
Krishnakanth Kodukula
Vice President, Zamil Steel Holding
Krishnakanth, an engineer by profession, graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering and has an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sloan School of Management, USA. He also holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow.
Krishnakanth has served in several senior leadership capacities over the past 18 years at Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC), Uniquest Infra Ventures Private Limited (a joint venture of United Engineers Malaysia Group Berhad & IDFC), and global accountancy giant PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). His international career is characterized by solid geographical mobility, particularly in the United States, the Middle East, India, and Vietnam, contributing to his strategic development and cross-cultural management.
Orwah Samara - General Manager, Zamil Steel Structures, Saudi Arabia
|
Orwah Samara
General Manager, Zamil Steel Structures, Saudi Arabia
With over 18 years of robust experience in the steel structures industry, Orwah Samara has carved a niche for himself as a leader in sales, engineering, and business development. A proud graduate of the University of Jordan with a B.Sc. in Civil Engineering, Orwah further honed his expertise by pursuing an Executive MBA at the University of Strathclyde Business School.
Since joining Zamil Steel in 2006, Orwah has embarked on a progressive career trajectory, beginning as a Design and Estimation Engineer. He rose swiftly various leadership roles, such as Regional Sales Manager and Deputy General Manager. In his recent tenure as Director of Sales, Orwah spearheaded strategic initiatives that markedly enhanced the company's market presence and profitability.
Orwah's leadership style is defined by his commitment to excellence, innovative problem-solving, and a deep understanding of both market dynamics and the technical intricacies of engineering.
|
Bashar Al-Hanbali
General Manager - Zamil Process Equipment / Zamil Inspection & Maintenance of Industrial Projects
Bashar Al-Hanbali was appointed General Manager of Zamil Process Equipment & Zamil Inspection & Maintenance in October 2015. Prior to his current role, he served as the Supply Chain Director of Zamil Steel Holding since January 2011.
He joined Zamil Steel in 1996 and was promoted to several senior leadership capacities as an Estimation & Material Planning Manager in Zamil Structure Steel company.
Bashar holds a Civil engineering degree from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM), Dammam, Saudi Arabia. His educational foundation, combined with his extensive professional experience, underpins his strategic leadership at Zamil Steel.
Khaled Saad - General Manager, Zamil Steel Buildings Co. Egypt (S.A.E.)
|
Khaled Saad
General Manager, Zamil Steel Buildings Co. Egypt (S.A.E.)
Khaled Saad joined Zamil Steel Egypt in 2002 as a Country Manager for Sales & Projects; He was promoted in 2009 to the position of General Manager/ Zamil Steel Egypt and was responsible for further development of the company.
He started his professional career with a major steel building manufacturing in Egypt, and held various positions in the steel construction and sales management, and was subsequently promoted to sales and projects manager. He has over 27 years experience in senior sales, marketing and vice-president roles in the steel construction field in Egypt.
He graduated from Faculty of Engineering, Ain-Shams University 1981, and also attained successfully his Sales Management Diploma, at the American University of Cairo (AUC) in 2005.
Akilan Sankara - Managing Director, Zamil Steel Buildings India Pvt Ltd
|
Akilan Sankara
Managing Director, Zamil Steel Buildings India Private Limited
Akilan was appointed Managing Director of Zamil Steel India effective from 1 st January 2022. He previously held several positions in Zamil Steel.
Akilan graduated as a Mechanical Engineer and completed his Master's from NIT Trichy, specializing in Welding Engineering.
He brings 28 years of wealthy experience and long association with Zamil Steel, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). His outstanding contribution in various strategic and top leadership role includes managing diverse business verticals such as Pre-Engineered Buildings, Sandwich Panels, Structural Steel, Pressure Vessels and Transmission & Telecom Towers.
Akilan's business acumen, global industry connects, dealing with major national and international customers and continual customer focus will benefit Zamil Steel India to rise to the next level.
His professional certifications include European Engineer by FEANI-Brussels, Professional Engineer by Engineering Council of UK, Manager of Quality & Organizational Excellence (CQM) and Quality Engineer (CQE) by American Society of Quality (ASQ).
He is an active member of several renowned national & international associations like Institution of Engineers (India), American Welding Society (AWS), American Society of Quality (ASQ), National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE, USA), American Society of NDT (ASNT) and the Welding Institute (UK).
Swain Ajaya Kumar - General Director, Zamil Steel Building Co. Vietnam
|
Swain Ajaya Kumar
General Director, Zamil Steel Building Co. Vietnam
Swain is a B.Tech in Metallurgical Engineering from IIT-BHU India, and also holds a Postgraduate diploma in Industrial Engineering.
Swain has been engaged with Zamil Industrial since 2000 in multiple roles as consultant and employee primarily focused on Business performance Improvement. He has 38 years of experience in Business Consulting and project Implementation in various steel Fabrication Industries covering PEB, Structural Steel, Process Equipment, and Building Components.
Swain Joined Zamil Steel Building Company, Vietnam in 2023 as a Consultant and later performed the role of Head of Planning & Performance and Dy General Director.