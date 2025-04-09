Experience next-level audio with the AirPods 4 - now on sale at Amazon (2025)

Amazon's Big Spring Saleis drawing to a close. We are on its final day, but there's still enough time to score deals on splurge items you've been waiting to buy. Luckily, there is no exception for Apple fanatics, as savings are in full bloom.

The AirPods 4, released back in September 2024, is the company's new and improved Bluetooth earbuds powered by an H2 chip. The AirPods 4 without active noise cancellation are on sale for $100 at Amazon, which is $30 off the regular price. These 22% savings first popped up during Presidents' Day in February. It's great to see this deal return not long after its initial rollout.

The ANC-equipped AirPods 4 are on sale, too, having seen a similar discount. These earbuds retail for $149, which is also a $30 price drop. Something to keep in mind is that although the more expensive model offers active noise canceling, the cheaper earbuds provide a comparable audio experience.

Both the AirPods 4 options offer great features to improve your listening experience

The new models have implemented a more comfortable earbud shape, so the angular buds fit in your ear for an unnoticeable experience. The upgraded Bluetooth 5.3 enables more stable connections, crisper audio, and more efficient battery consumption, so your earbuds will have the best software possible. The skin sensors have also been moved to the ears, improving Apple's ear detection feature.

Also, say goodbye to lost AirPods. One of the most appealing features is the Find My speaker built into each AirPod case. Using this speaker, you can ping your case if it is ever lost by using the Find My app on your iPhone. These earbuds are cheaper, reliable, and have excellent sound quality. If you've been eyeing the AirPods 4, now is your chance to pick one up at a discount. Be sure to check out ourAmazon Spring Sale Apple dealsroundup if you're looking for other discounts.

How I rated this deal

Based on ZDNET's deal rating system, this 22% off savings nab this AirPods 4 offer a 3/5 Editor's deal rating. These $30 savings were first spotted in February 2025 and were Apple's first time discounting the product. Now, the offer has returned for Amazon's Spring Sale. It's possible this pair could drop in price as we inch closer to the summer, but considering they've been selling for $117 following Presidents' Day 2025, I wouldn't wait to nab them at this $100 price.

