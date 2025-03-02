Experts Agree—This Often Overlooked Skincare Product Is Key for a Soft, Supple, Glowing Complexion (2025)

When it comes to choosing the best cleanser there is so much to consider before making a purchase—and this is particularly true when it comes to cleansing balms. Whether your skin is sensitive, acne-prone or dry we all have a personal preference on texture, fragrance and formulation. For example, I personally adore skincare products that have a spa-like scent while friends of mine will only use fragrance-free formulations.

For me the best cleansing balms walk the line of being incredibly efficacious while also delivering the sensorial experience that I personally look for in my skincare. While some people love a cream cleanser others swear by foaming gels—but a cleansing balm? They're just my favourite. And while I do consider myself somewhat of a cleansing balm aficionado, I thought it was important to ask some skincare experts whether they genuinely do make for a great first step of a simple skincare routine or if they’re better suited to drier complexions rather than my oily, spot-prone skin. So, let’s get into it.

What Is a Cleansing Balm?

While cleansing balms used to be the reserve of more luxurious, high-end skincare brands, over the last few years the market has exploded, and there are now so many cleansing balms on the market at a whole range of price points. “A cleansing balm is a cleanser that is usually oil-based and often contains emollients,” explains Dr Sophie Momen , Consultant Dermatologist at Cadogan Clinic. They tend to come in a solid format, but transform once massaged onto the skin.

“Cleansing balms usually melt into an oil once warmed up on the skin and then emulsify into a milky liquid once you add water,” says Dr Sonia Khorana , GP and dermatology expert. The best thing about this transformative formulation is that it means it’s a really good product at breaking down anything on the surface of your skin. “The oils found inside most cleansing balm formulations really work to break down makeup, SPF and dirt,” confirms Dr Khorana.

What Are the Benefits of a Cleansing Balm?

Alongside the obvious ability to really effectively remove anything that has built up on the surface of your skin, our experts are big fans of cleansing balms for how gentle and nourishing they are. “They really gently cleanse the skin without much rubbing, and they’re also great at moisturising the skin which means your skin is kept hydrated and the skin barrier is happy,” says Dr Khorana. Because of this two-pronged approach to cleansing, the best cleansing balms are particularly good for drier skin types thanks to how they often leave the skin feeling quite moisturised after use. Due to their nourishing, barrier-loving nature, they can also prove good cleansers for sensitive skin (just beware of essential oil content).

Who Should Avoid Cleansing Balms?

As someone with oily and spot-prone skin, I avoided using cleansing balms for quite a long time for fear of exacerbating breakouts with an oil-based product. However, Dr Emma Cunninngham , Founder & Medical Director of Dr Emma Clinics, points out that cleansing balms can work for all skin types.

“Cleansing balms are suitable for most skin types, but they’re especially beneficial for dry, sensitive or mature skin as they help replenish moisture and soothe any irritation,” Dr Cunningham explains. “However, if you have acne-prone skin, it’s worth being cautious as whilst most balms won’t clog pores, the richness of some could increase oiliness. If acne is a concern, I would recommend looking for a balm specifically designed for acne-prone skin.”

How To Use a Cleansing Balm

“Cleansing balms can be used morning or night, but might be more suited to your nighttime cleanse to effectively remove makeup and SPF,” says Dr Momen. In terms of application, you usually need just a small, pea-sized amount which you warm up between the palms of your hands and then massage onto dry skin.

With the warmth of your hands, the product will start to transform from a solid balm into more of an oily texture, then you can emulsify it with a little water before using a warm cloth to thoroughly remove the balm from your skin.

Best Cleansing Balms 2025

With over a decade working as a beauty editor, I’ve tried basically every cleansing balm on the market over the years—ahead are the ones that I rate as the very best available. As well as my personal favourites, I also asked our dermatologists to share the cleansing balms that they’d recommend as skincare experts so that there will be a formula ahead to suit every skin type and preference.

1. Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Elemis Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm Best for: Everyone, any time The ultimate cleansing balm in my opinion, and also top of Dr Khorana’s list of recommendations, the Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm is a cult skincare product for good reason. The classic scent smells incredible, truly like a spa in a jar, but it’s the way that melts every scrap of makeup, SPF and daily grime from your skin which always amazes me. I like to massage it generously onto skin, giving myself a little massage as I go, and once I’ve wiped it away my skin always looks so bright, fresh and glowy. I love the new cherry scent, but there’s a totally fragrance-free version too which is great for sensitive skin. For Available in different versions (including fragrance-free)

Removes everything

Feels really luxurious Against This original scent can sting eyes if removing eye makeup

It's pricey

2. E.l.f. Skin Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm

3. The Body Shop Camomile Cleansing Butter

The Body Shop Camomile Sumptuous Makeup Cleansing Butter Best for: Sensitive skin that is easily upset This product entires the list courtesy of fellow cleansing balm fanatic and Who What Wear UK beauty director, Shannon Lawlor. "This is my desert-island beauty product. I have probably used over 20 of these pots since the product first launched, and I will continue to use it for eternity. In my opinion, it is the best cleansing balm ever made. It might not have the same luxury points as the cult Elemis Pro-Collagen formula, but it is my secret to happy skin. It doesn't leave behind a breakout-causing film, it removes the most stubborn of makeup and it leaves my sensitive (but oily) skin soft, soothed and supple beyond belief. Try it once and never look back. I know skincare expert Caroline Hirons also loves this stuff, so if you don't want to take my word for it, take hers at least," says Shannon.

4. Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm

Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Enzyme Cleansing Balm Best for: Oily, congestion-prone skin While this does all of the things that the best cleansing balm should—cleanses, removes makeup and hydrates—I think that this is a particularly great cleansing balm for oily skin types thanks to its exfoliating angle. Rather than relying on any harsh actives, it uses papaya enzymes to gently decongest skin and boost brightness without overly stripping the skin. It’s great for oilier and spot-prone complexions which often do need an extra helping hand with cell turnover, but it’s also gentle enough that most skin types will get on well with this. For Gently exfoliates to combat congestion

Adds glow and radiance Against It contains actives, such as enzymes and vitamin C, so it's not one for sensitive skin

Shouldn't be used around the eyes

5. The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm

The Inkey List Oat Cleansing Balm Best for: A compromised skin barrier Although this is brilliant for all skin types, sensitive complexions will really benefit from the gentle nature of this cleansing balm. Containing colloidal oatmeal, which is known for its anti-inflammatory properties, alongside ceramides to support your skin barrier, this really does focus on soothing irritated skin and strengthening its overall health. It does have a slightly stiffer texture than some of the other balms on the list, but once you’ve massaged it between warm hands then it glides onto skin to gently dissolve all traces of the day without exacerbating any redness. For Soothing texture

Doesn’t feel overly heavy Against Can be a little hard to squeeze out of the tube (especially during colder months)

6. Eve Lom Cleansing Balm

Eve Lom Cleanser Best for: Mature skin As we age, our skin tends to lose elasticity and hydration, resulting in a more dehydrated and dull complexion—but this iconic cleansing balm from Eve Lom aims to hydrate, boost radiance, deeply cleanse, tone and even exfoliate when used in conjunction with the supplied muslin cloth. The fact that one pot sells around the world every 30 seconds should speak volumes about how popular it is, but Dr Khorana also recommends this as one of the best on the market too. Rich in eucalyptus, clove and chamomile oils alongside cocoa butter, it’s decadent, smells incredible and is so incredibly hydrating—but I’d avoid this if you’re prone to breakouts for risk of it exacerbating things. For Rich in oils

Smells amazing

Really luxurious Against Might feel too rich for oily skin

Super expensive

7. Byoma Melting Balm Cleanser

Byoma Melting Balm Cleanser Best for: Combination skin As a brand, Byoma is all about keeping that skin barrier in check, so it’s no surprise that this cleansing balm does just that. The reason I’m coining it the best for combination skin is that while it does offer an an abundance of hydrating benefits (great for drier areas of the skin like the cheeks) this buttery balm is also infused with niacinamide to help keep excess oil in check and the skin balanced and calm. There’s also an array of nourishing oils and barrier lipids to ensure that your skin is strong, plump and bouncy, all while making light work of breaking down stubborn grime and daily makeup. For Contains niacinamide to balance skin

Cute packaging

Easy to massage in Against Has a slightly herbaceous scent that not everyone will love

Packaging won't be to everyone's tastes

8. Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Hot Oil Double Cleansing Balm

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Hot Oil Double Cleansing Balm Price shown is members' price. Best for: A glow boost Japanese skincare is considered some of the best in class when it comes to achieving expensive-looking, glassy skin, so it’s no surprise that that’s exactly where this Beauty Pie cleansing balm was formulated. Enriched with rice bran oil, cold-pressed baobab oil and aloe juice, it has a rich and decadent formula that purifies skin while boosting glow. For Specially formulated for double cleansing

Rich in nourishing oils

Delivers a real radiance boost Against It's popular, so sells out quickly

Best value for money with a Beauty Pie membership

9. Skin Rocks The Cleansing Balm

Skin Rocks The Cleansing Balm Best for: All skin types I am yet to try a product from Skin Rocks that I don’t like and this cleansing balm is no exception—even the skincare experts rated this one. Available in both fragranced and fragrance-free formulations, Caroline Hirons has ensured that this is a cleanser that genuinely works for every skin type, tone and texture. Rich in a barrier-protecting lipid-advanced complex along with the potent antioxidant beta-carotene to neutralise free radicals, this balm not only removes every scrap of makeup from the skin but it works to protect and nourish your skin long-term too. And while the price point is one of the higher options on the list, it really does have a decadent texture that makes it feel so luxurious to use each day. For Clinically proven formula that works on every skin type

Available with fragrance and without

Removes stubborn makeup easily Against A pricier option

Is relatively no-frills (which, granted, is necessary for a product that suits all skin types)

10. Weleda Skin Food Nourishing Cleansing Balm

Weleda Skin Food Nourishing Cleansing Balm Best for: A multi-use product that does it all Holistic facialist Elizabeth King rates this cleansing balm thanks to its list of organic ingredients and skin-friendly formulation. “The balm is a gel-based oil which means there is no drag on the skin and when it comes into contact with water it immediately emulsifies, and it’s also proven to be microbiome friendly which is key for skin health,” King explains. Even better? As well as dissolving makeup and dirt from the day, you can even leave this on as a face mask for extra hydration. Just 10 minutes will do it. For Provides an effective cleanse

Can be left on as a replenishing mask Against Texture is a gel-based oil, so not as rich in texture as others

11. Soap & Glory Glow Your Mind Cleansing Balm

Soap & Glory Glow Your Mind Nourishing Cleansing Balm Best for: A brighter complexion This affordable cleansing balm from Soap & Glory comes recommended by Dr Cunningham who rates it for its ability to restore glow to skin that’s looking tired. “This combines all gentle cleansing of a balm with the added benefits of brightening ingredients, leaving the skin feeling refreshed and radiant,” Dr Cunningham explains. “It’s a great option for anyone feeling like their skin is looking a bit dull.” For Affordable

Leaves skin glowing Against Thick and rich is texture, so you need to make sure it's removed properly

12. Tatcha The Indigo Cleansing Balm