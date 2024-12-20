Exploring Ink and Innovation with Jamie French by WAC Attack Podcast (2024)

Exploring Ink and Innovation with Jamie French WAC Attack Podcast Dec 13, 2023 00:00 01:58:39

Exploring Ink and Innovation with Jamie FrenchWelcome to another episode of the the WAC Attack Podcast. In this episode, Curtis sits down with Jamie French, a seasoned tattoo artist at the renowned Skull Museum, to unravel the art, secrets, and innovations behind the ink.Jamie shares her inspiring journey, growing to become a respected artist. She dives into the do's and don'ts of the tattoo trade, offering valuable tips and tricks for both aspiring artists and tattoo enthusiasts. But we don't stop there. Curtis and Jamie talk about AI making its mark on the tattoo industry. Whether you're an ink aficionado, considering your first tattoo, or simply curious about the symbiosis of art and technology, this episode is your guide to the ever-evolving world of tattooing.Dec 13, 202301:58:39 AI Device SecurityIn this captivating episode of WAC Attack, we sit down with our resident expert, Wally Hix, to dive deep into the world of AI Wars and how cutting-edge technology is reshaping the very nature of battlefields. Join your hosts, Alan and Curtis, as they engage in a lively discussion with Wally, unraveling the intricate role of AI on the front lines, exploring the critical importance of device security, and sharing invaluable tips and tricks to stay ahead in this digital age.Discover the fascinating insights that emerge when minds meet on the cusp of technological revolution. Tune in for a thought-provoking conversation that delves into the future of security and the extraordinary technological innovations that are propelling us toward a new era of defense and protection.Oct 02, 202301:26:28 Ernie Daniels - The American DreamGet ready for a truly inspiring episode on the WAC ATTACK Podcast, as we delve into the remarkable life of Ernie Daniels, a true embodiment of the All-American Dream! 🌟 Born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and now the President of Highlands Community Charter Schools in Sacramento, Ernie's journey is nothing short of extraordinary.Join us as we trace Ernie's incredible path, starting from his humble beginnings during the Jim Crow era in Milwaukee, where he was raised by his mother and grandparents after his father's untimely passing. Ernie found inspiration through healthy and successful African American men in his community, shaping his character and paving the way for his future achievements. 🏈🎓🌆During his illustrious 27-year tenure with the Sacramento Police Department, Ernie achieved the rank of Captain and directed pivotal divisions, including the Family and Youth Services Division and the Neighborhood Policing Program. Throughout his career, Ernie's leadership and dedication left an indelible mark on the community he served. 💼🚓💙Ernie and his wife ventured into entrepreneurship, creating a highly successful physical therapy business. Now, at the helm of Highlands Community Charter Schools, Ernie oversees a statewide agency with over 600 employees and 17,000 students, empowering and shaping the lives of countless individuals through education. 🎒🏫👩‍🏫Tune in to this heartwarming and inspiring episode, where we celebrate the incredible journey of Ernie Daniels, a true role model for the All-American Dream. 🎙️🎉👏______Out now, the WAC Attack podcast on Spotify!https://linktr.ee/wacattackpodcastYou can also search for it on any podcast app of your choice.Aug 31, 202301:58:20 Aaron Armstrong - Quest for the Big Game HuntOn this episode of the WAC Attack Podcast, join Alan and Curtis as they explore the journey of seasoned big game hunter and taxidermist, Aaron Armstrong. For over three decades, Aaron has secured his position as one of the last standing taxidermy businesses in Northern California making him a force to be reckoned with! 🏹Despite hardships imposed by stringent regulations in California, Aaron's determination and adaptability have allowed him to thrive. Discover how he has overcome obstacles with resilience, emerging as a leader in the market. 💼💪In this podcast, we celebrate Aaron's mastery in taxidermy. The life he gives to majestic creatures, preserving their beauty for generations to come, showcasing his deep respect for wildlife and commitment to ethical hunting practices. 🦌🌿Take the journey with WAC Attack as they explore Aaron's triumphs, navigate the evolving landscape of taxidermy regulations, and gain insight into his strategies for business success. 🌟💼🔨Jul 19, 202302:22:53 Brooks Dollar - Global Adventures 🍳🌊🌟In this episode of the WAC Attack Podcast, we have the privilege of diving into the captivating life of Brooks Dollar, an adventurer extraordinaire and a cherished friend of our Producer, Scott. Born and raised in Louisiana, Brooks hails from a family rooted in hard work and a love for outdoor pursuits. With their car mechanic shops, restaurants, and auto parts store, the Dollar family instilled in Brooks a strong work ethic and a passion for adventure. 🌿🚗⛵️Join us as we explore Brooks's remarkable journey, from pursuing a culinary degree and venturing into the world of sales to starting a sailboat repair shop in Portland, Oregon. With a deep connection to sailing and water sports, Brooks's life has been intertwined with the exhilaration of the open seas. He even served as a Deck Hand on a sailboat participating in the renowned "Baja HA HA" adventure, sailing from San Diego, California to Mazatlán, Mexico. ⛵️🌊🌴Prepare to be inspired as we uncover Brooks's diverse passions, from building his own custom home with the assistance of our very own producer, Scott, to his love for motorcycles, mountain biking, golfing, and skiing in untouched powder. His wanderlust has taken him across the globe, providing him with a wealth of experience that will leave you yearning for your own adventures. 🌍🏍️⛷️Jul 06, 202349:36 🌿 Doris Molakides - Survival Chick 🌱💪A wild ride awaits with an amazing success story. Listen in with Alan and Curtis on the WAC Attack Podcast as they take the journey with Doris Molakides from the early years in the family business to fulfilling her mothers dream of living on and operating her own ranch. Ground breaking, inspiring and and badass Girls Gone Off Grid with unexpected twists. This is one podcast you won't want to miss.Jun 30, 202303:03:30 Pillars of HealthOn this episode of WAC Attack, our health and fitness expert Curtis discusses the key pillars of optimal health: sleep, recovery, nutrition, and hydration. He will share his insights on optimizing sleep patterns, injury prevention through proper rest and stretching, and healthy eating and hydration habits.Discover how to achieve optimal health and wellness whether you're an athlete or simply interested in living a healthier lifestyle, tune in for practical tips and healthy habits you can develop into any schedule. Jun 12, 202301:31:58 Sheila Dedenbach - Mastering the Legal Cannabis Market Welcome to the WAC Attack Podcast, where we take you on a delectable journey through the world of cannabis-infused treats. Join us as we explore the realm of edibles, with creator Sheila Dedenbach, and discover why Heavenly Sweets is setting the standards in the industry.Whether you're a curious consumer, an aspiring edible chef, or an industry professional, Heavenly Sweets Edibles has something for everyone.Jun 06, 202341:54 🎧💻 Unleashing Your Voice - From Idea to Launch🎬💥Welcome to the WAC Attack podcast! Join us as Alan and Curtis delve deep into the art of starting and launching your own show, discovering your unique "why," and sharing invaluable lessons learned along the way. Whether you're a wide-eyed newbie with dreams of becoming a podcaster or a seasoned pro seeking to take your show to the next level, WAC Attack is going to take you on this thrilling journey.May 19, 202301:08:49 Finding Your "Why"Welcome to The “WAC Attack Podcast where help you uncover your purpose and passion in life. Hosted by Wally, Alan and Curtis, we talk about discovering your "why" and how they discovered theirs.On this episode, we explore the concept of a "rich life" and how it relates to understanding your "why." The guys talk about how and when they really discovered and understood what their “rich life” means to them and being intentional.If you’re looking for more fulfillment in your career, or simply live a more meaningful life, this episode has something for everyone. May 19, 202335:26 Dragos Cojocaru's- Build Your Dream Home 🌟🏠💼"🎧🏠 Join Alan, Curtis and Wally along with our guest Dragos Cojocaru on the latest episode of WAC Attack podcast. Dragos will take you through his struggles, perseverance, and unyielding strength coming to the U.S. for a better life with his family and better future for the next generation. Whether you're facing adversity or seeking to build resilience, this podcast will inspire you to overcome obstacles and achieve greatness.Cojocaru will take us through his dream of building a custom home business. We'll cover the entire process, from selecting the right builder to designing and constructing your custom home while staying within your budget. Whether you're building your first or forever home, this podcast is for you as you turn your dream home into a reality.🎧🏠🌟May 12, 202301:23:34 Abram Espinosa - Boxer to BusinessmanWelcome to this episode of the "Boxer to Businessman" on the WAC Attack podcast. Today, we have a special guest who has made the transition from boxing to entrepreneurship. Abram Espinosa didn’t started his career as a boxer, but he found his passion in the ring. After a successful career, he decided to pursue a new challenge: entrepreneurship. He built a business making a difference in people's lives.In this episode, he shares his journey of overcoming challenges and building a successful business. He talks about the struggles he faced and shares his strategies for networking and building relationships in a new place.He also discusses the role of passion, purpose, and vision in building a successful business. If you're an entrepreneur or aspiring entrepreneur, this episode is a must-listen. May 11, 202349:22 Scott McKinney - Life After Being MormonWelcome to WAC Attack, the podcast that brings you inspiring stories of people who have overcome obstacles and pushed boundaries in their lives. In today's episode, we have a special guest, Producer Scott, who will share with us his journey to success.Scott's story is one of resilience and determination. He didn't let the odds define him. He worked hard, stayed focused, and never gave up. Through his hard work and determination, he was able to succeed on his own terms. The real magic lies in how he maintained relationships with his devout family members still active in the Mormon faith.Join us as we hear about how he defied the odds to create a successful career for himself. His story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the importance of believing in oneself.May 10, 202301:03:05 Dave Guerra - King of BBQJoin WAC Attack and Dave Guerra from Buckethead BBQ as we discuss the challenges, experiences and triumphs of starting a business, pursuing higher education, and raising two young children at the height of the global pandemic. It’s an inspiring journey of a young couple, as they balance entrepreneurship and work responsibilities while showing perseverance, dedication, and sacrifice are essential in chasing your dreams. Get ready to fire up your food truck dreams in style with his expert tips and tricks 🍟🌭🌮 as Dave shares his advice on how to stay motivated, focused, and resilient in the face of adversity becoming the most successful BBQ truck in Northern California. 💪💰 May 09, 202302:22:16 Kyle Barr - Visual Storytelling UnleashedIn this episode of WAC Attack, we talk with Kyle Bar from KWB Creative. Kyle talks about his experience as a videographer and creative content producer. He shares insights with Alan and Curtis on the creative process and tips for incorporating video and imagery into content strategies. Join WAC Attack as we also discuss the future of content creation in the AI era and Kyle's experiences growing his business as an entrepreneur. Tune in for valuable insights and inspiration.May 02, 202301:35:41 AI Impacts on SocietyOn this episode of WAC Attack, we explore the growing impact of AI on society. Join Alan and Wally as we explore the convenience and inconvenience of technology while looking at ways it simplifies our lives to the challenges it presents. We take you into the Golden Age of AI and discuss the exciting new possibilities that are emerging as a result along with the impact on various generations.Whether you're a tech enthusiast or a skeptic, this episode has something for everyone.Apr 27, 202301:24:52