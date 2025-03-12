Exploring the Safety of Magnetic Lashes (2025)

The plush, flirty look of long lashes has been a highly sought-after beauty feature for centuries. We know from historical documents that even ancient Egyptians and Greeks found lengthy lashes to be attractive.

Most of us have average eyelashes, so we’re constantly searching for a way to lengthen our natural lashes without breaking them or the bank. One option is magnetic false lashes.

These lashes use the power of magnets to keep false eyelashes attached to your lash line. Sounds like an ingenious solution, but are they safe?

To answer that question, we’ll do a deep dive into how magnetic lashes work and uncover their associated risks. We’ll also consider other types of fake lashes and see how they stack up against their magnetic lash cousins.

Finally, we’ll compare them to the Lashify® DIY Lash Extension™ System to see how they stack. Get ready, we’re going to get lashy.

What Are Magnetic Lashes?

You’ve probably seen these advertised on social media or know at least one friend who swears by them. Magnetic lashes have been available since about 2014. These types of fake eyelashes use magnets on the lash strip to provide staying power on your lash line.

Here’s how it works.

Types of Magnetic Lashes

There are two types of false lashes that have magnets with very different application processes.

Sandwich lashes. These types of magnetic lashes have two strips that both contain tiny magnets. One strip sits underneath the natural lashes, and the other (the one containing the false lashes) sits on top of the natural lash line, effectively “sandwiching” the natural lashes between the magnets. Magnetic eyeliner lashes. The second and most popular type of magnetic lash combines a strip of fake eyelashes with tiny magnets on the lash band. These come with a magnetic eyeliner that is applied to the lash line. The magnetic strip of lashes is then snapped onto the magnetic liner just above the natural eyelashes.

As far as falsies go, these magnetic lashes are popular choices, but they aren’t without risks or problems.

What Are the Risks of Magnetic Lashes?

Even the best magnetic lashes have their sticking (or should we say non-sticking) points. One of the biggest complaints wearers of magnetic lashes have is that they tend to feel very loose compared to traditional false eyelashes. They may feel so uncomfortable you can’t stand to wear them.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that if you aren’t a whiz with liquid eyeliner, you probably won’t be an instant expert with magnetic eyeliner. If you apply the eyeliner crooked, your lashes go on crooked. If you apply it too high on your eyelid, your lashes will sit too high on your eyelid.

Lastly, unlike other forms of lash extension and enhancement, you can’t wear magnetic lashes overnight, no matter what type you use. They always need to be removed before bedtime to avoid eye infections or irritation.

Still, all things considered, magnetic lashes still have a cult-like following. But the question still remains: are they safe?

Are Magnetic Lashes Safe?

We turned to eye care experts to learn whether magnetic lashes are safe. The ophthalmologists at the American Academy of Ophthalmology say they can be worn safely, but there are a few caveats.

Iron Oxides

Iron oxides are the ingredient in magnetic eyeliner that attracts the magnets on the lash band. These are common ingredients in eye makeup, like eyeshadow and some mascaras.

These are generally considered safe, but you could have an allergic reaction or develop a sensitivity. If you have sensitive skin or known allergies, it’s best to patch-test it away from your eye area first.

MRIs

Okay, this is an unusual caveat, but it’s one worth noting. If you ever need an MRI, you want to ensure you aren’t wearing magnetic lashes. MRIs collect images via strong magnetic fields.

That means if you have magnetic lashes in while you have an MRI procedure, your lashes could rip from your lids, cause an injury, or even become projectile objects.

It isn’t that magnetic lashes are inherently unsafe, but there are precautions for using them that you should know about before deciding whether they are right for you. And while you’re deciding, here are your other options.

Other Lash Lengthening Options

The other ways of lash lengthening may be more appealing than magnetic lashes, and we’ll look at how they compare in terms of safety.

Serums

Who doesn’t love a good lash serum? Just whip out the spoolie and paint those (questionable) growth hormones right on your wispy little lashes! Before you do, however, remember that only one type of lash serum is actually FDA-approved, and it requires a prescription.

Other lash serums may not give you the desired results, leaving you feeling like you’re spinning your wheels and not getting longer lashes.

Traditional Strip Lashes

The false lashes of your youth are still around today. The standby strip lashes you used as a teen are upgraded but still work as they did in the early 2000s. That means they still require lash glue, which is notorious for being filled with toxic ingredients like formaldehyde and cyanoacrylates.

These ingredients are usually a no-go for people with sensitive eyes, and it’s almost impossible to create a natural lash look with these types of one-size-fits-all strip lashes.

See Also Are Magnetic Eyelashes Safe To Use On Your Eyes?

Salon Lash Extensions

Salon lashes may be your jam if you’ve got enough time, money, and patience. A professional lash tech applies salon lashes in a salon or studio. The first set usually takes two to three hours to apply, as individual lash fibers are glued to your individual natural lashes.

This process is painstakingly long, and your eyes will be closed the entire time. It also requires the same toxic glues that you use with strip lashes, except salon-grade glue is usually stronger.

The experts say that these types of lash extensions can even cause your natural lashes to fall out sooner, not to mention they’ll cost you quite a bit of money up-front and for additional fills, which you’ll need every two to three weeks.

However, one other lash lengthening solution is safe, effective, and even nourishing to your natural lashes. The best part: you can do it at home in very little time and wear your lashes for up to 10 days.

The Lashify System

If you noticed a gap in the market between salon lashes and DIY lashes (that actually work), you’re on to something. We noticed it and created the Lashify system to fill the void. Now, you can get access to tools and lashes that allow you to truly Be Your Own Lash Tech™.

Lashify Bonds

Unlike sticky glues and strange adhesives, Lashify Bonds were developed to keep your eyes and your natural lashes safe and nourished. There is no formaldehyde or cyanoacrylates in our Bonds.

Our Bonds contain Biotin and Lavendula, two ingredients supporting healthy lash growth. Many Lashify users find their natural lashes grow stronger and healthier after using the Lashify system.

Our Bonds are also unique because they don’t fully cure. This means they can bend and flex with your natural lashes to avoid breaking, pulling, or damaging them.

Gossamer® Lashes

When we created Lashify, we knew we wanted our lashes to mimic the same styles you could get at a salon. We created our cruelty-free, vegan Gossamer® lashes in numerous styles and lengths so you can create custom looks you love.

Our lashes are applied to your natural lashes in a hybrid style ratio. Most Gossamer lashes contain several lash fibers on a featherlight Spine™ Base, which are attached to your natural lashes with our ergonomic lash applicator.

Your Style Goes On and On (and On and On)

One of the biggest gaps in the DIY lash industry was that available strip lashes didn’t last overnight. Lashify Gossamer lashes can be worn overnight, again and again, for up to 10 days with proper care.

You’ll learn how to make your Gossamer lashes last, and how to do a quick Fuse on them if you need to add a little extra staying power.

Lashify Saves You Time and Money

Maybe it’s obvious, but you’ll save yourself hours of time and loads of money by switching to Lashify from salon lashes. Our application method is easy to use, and once you’ve gone through the process a few times, you’ll be able to apply your Gossamer lashes in as little as five to ten minutes. All this is for a fraction of the cost of getting an initial set of salon lashes.

Don’t worry; we’ve got all the tutorials and how-to information you need right here. We’re always available to answer questions, like how to get started with the Lashify system.

Getting Started With Lashify

No magnets, tricky eyeliner, harsh glues, or time spent making small talk with your lash tech. With Lashify, you get great lashes and get on with your life.

Everything you need to get started can be found in the Lashify Control Kit™. Consider it your home base for getting glammed up (or subtle) Gossamer® lashes.

Each customizable Control Kit contains:

Two pairs of Gossamer lashes that you get to choose. Want a look for day and one for night? You can have that. Want bold, fluffy lashes or love the look of hybrids? We’ve got those, too. Pick the options that work best for you, then build your lash wardrobe as you go.

Fuse Control® Wand in Classic or Petit Curve. The ergonomically amazing tool that works way better than tweezers to apply and fuse seal our Gossamer lashes. For smaller hands and eyes, the Petit Curve is the best option. We promise you’ll swear by it after the first time you use it.

Glass Finishing Coat. Want to make sure those Gossamer lashes last as long as possible? Apply this lightweight, glossy finishing coat to help keep them sealed tight. Glass doesn’t contain any harsh ingredients or lash-damaging toxins.

Whisper Light Bond™. Our most popular, lightweight Bond helps you get the perfect Fuse every single time. Whisper Light doesn’t fully cure, so your Gossamer lashes move with your natural lashes to prevent breakage.

Wandom® Pair. Little covers for your Fuse Control Wand to help you avoid sticky situations. Remember to always use protection when dealing with your lashes.

Samples of Pre-Cleanse and Melt-Away, our uber-clean lash prep solution that can even be used as a face wash, and our dual-phase, oil-based cleanser that helps you easily slide your Gossamer lashes right off your natural lash line.

Everything comes inside a hard, mirrored case so you can keep your supplies locked up tight and safe. Nothing is more frustrating than a missing Gossamer!

When it’s time to remove your Gossamer lashes, it’s an easy process. Applying Melt-Away or any other dual-phase, oil-based cleanser helps them easily slide off your lash line until you want to wear them again.

Maybe Later, Magnets

Save the magnets for Magneto. For lashes that last, look like salon lashes, and are easy and safe, you’ve gotta get Lashify. It’s the easy system that was literally designed to keep you out of the salon chair and allow you to get gorgeous lashes at home without stress or damage to your natural lashes.

Lashify makes it easy to get lashes you love; no magnetic attraction required.

Sources:

Magnetic resonance safety assessment of a new trend: magnetic eyelashes - PMC

Is it safe to use magnetic eyeliner with magnetic eyelashes? - American Academy of Ophthalmology

Acrylates - Safe Cosmetics

Eyelash Extension Facts and Safety - American Academy of Ophthalmology