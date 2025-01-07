External Hitch Pin Clips, Hair Pin Clips & Cotters for Business (2025)

Western Wire Products Company Fabricates External Hitch Pin Clips and Wire Form Fasteners

St. Louis-basedWestern Wire Products Companymanufactures a wide range of standardized wire forms, Cotters External Hitch Pin Clips and variant fasteners direct from our inventory. As a leading U.S. supplier of OEM, standardized, specialty and customwire forms, we supply a diverse set of market sectors including direct to OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), MROs (Maintenance and Repair Operations), national and international parts distribution channels, and for individual companies (standardized products or custom fabrications).

We custom fabricate wire forms of all types including various Cotters; and we also produce standardized wire forms in several main product categories including general wire forms,mechanical fasteners,wire handles,wire hangers, and evencustom-made springs. We can offer businesses custom fabrication services ranging from product design, to engineering, to creating simple orcomplex wire forms, and we offer rapidprototype work. With over 100 pieces of production machinery, we accommodateCNC wire bending,CNC wire forming, wire threading, precisionmulti-slide forming,four-slide formingor otherwire forming servicesper production requests. We are a full-service shop and offer a wide range of primary fabrication services, secondary operations, product finishing services, product packaging and a variety of shipping and inventory stocking service. We always strive to offer clients competitive lead times for any products for market resale/uses. Just let us know how we can assist your business with custom fabrication and production services.

You maycontact Western Wire Products Co.for inventory stock purchases or to discuss your custom fabrication and production requirements and specifications. You may call Western Wire Products Co. toll-free, nationwide at 800-325-3770. You e-mail your questions about general products or custom fabrication service requests to:[emailprotected].

Standardized External Hitch Pin Clips Manufactured by Western Wire Products Co.

Western Wire Products manufactures a range of standard sizes of External Hitch Pin Clips. Generally, the standardized products are fabricated using MB Spring Wire with a Zinc coating (clear); Stainless Steel may be used instead and is available on request for custom manufacturing runs. We can produce OEM, standardized, specialty or completely custom clips to meet your specific business requirements.

Our standardized External Hitch Pin Clips (review the External Hitch Pin Clips page; a catalog is available to download) include several standardized size. The list below refers to Item Number, Wire Diameter, Inside Eye Diameter, Groove Diameter and Overall Length [package weight and minimum amounts per order listed on the product page]:

415-X (offset head) – 0.026”; 1/16”; 3/32”; 3/8”

– 0.026”; 1/16”; 3/32”; 3/8” 418-X – 0.028”; 3/32”; 1/8”; 7/16”

– 0.028”; 3/32”; 1/8”; 7/16” 409-X – 0.028”; 1/16”; 3/32”; ½”

– 0.028”; 1/16”; 3/32”; ½” 413-X – 0.028”; 1/16”; 5/64”; 9/32”

– 0.028”; 1/16”; 5/64”; 9/32” 411-X – 0.035”; 3/32”; 7/32”; 5/8”

– 0.035”; 3/32”; 7/32”; 5/8” 401-X – 0.035”; 3/32”; 5/32”; 15/32”

– 0.035”; 3/32”; 5/32”; 15/32” 405-X – 0.035”; 1/8”; 5/32”; ½”

– 0.035”; 1/8”; 5/32”; ½” 419-X – 0.042”; N/A ; N/A ; ¾”

– 0.042”; N/A ; N/A ; ¾” 406-X (square wire form) – 0.O46”; 3/16”; 5/16”; 15/16”

– 0.O46”; 3/16”; 5/16”; 15/16” 422-X – 0.047”; 3/32”; 1/8”; 7/16”

– 0.047”; 3/32”; 1/8”; 7/16” 416-X – 0.047”; 7/64”; 3/16”; 19/32”

– 0.047”; 7/64”; 3/16”; 19/32” 404-X – 0.047”; 1/8”; ¼”; 7/8”

– 0.047”; 1/8”; ¼”; 7/8” 408-X – 0.047”; 1/8”; 3/16’; 1-5/16”

– 0.047”; 1/8”; 3/16’; 1-5/16” 420-X – 0.047”; N/A; 5/16”; 9/16”

– 0.047”; N/A; 5/16”; 9/16” 421-X – 0.047”; N/A; 3/8”; 5/8”

– 0.047”; N/A; 3/8”; 5/8” 402-X – 0.062”; 3/16”; 1”; 2”

– 0.062”; 3/16”; 1”; 2” 403-X – 0.062”; 1/8”; ¼”; 11/16”

– 0.062”; 1/8”; ¼”; 11/16” 412-X – 0.062”; 5/32”; 5/16”; ¾”

– 0.062”; 5/32”; 5/16”; ¾” 407-X – 0.105”; 7/16”; 25/32”; 2-1/16”

– 0.105”; 7/16”; 25/32”; 2-1/16” 414-X – 0.125”; 7/16”; 25/32”; 2-1/16”

– 0.125”; 7/16”; 25/32”; 2-1/16” 410-X – 0.177”; ¾”; 11/16”; 2-¾”

– 0.177”; ¾”; 11/16”; 2-¾” 417-X– 0.87”; 7/8”; ¾”; 2-7/8”

Learn more about our External Hair Pin Cotter productsorreview the Hitch Pin (Hair Pin) Clipsproduct page. We produce many standardized sizes and these are precision-made internal or external fasteners made of MB Spring Wire. Of course, you can request custom fabrication External Hair Pin Cotters, External Hitch Pin Clips and other wire forms.

Western Wire Products Co. Manufactures Double Loop Hitch Pins

Western Wire Products Co. also manufactures a range of standardizedDouble Loop Hitch Pins(made of MB Spring Wire and Zinc coated). The following comprises our standard sizing [Item Number followed by Wire Diameter, Drill Hole Size, Overall Length, and Inside Diameter of the eye; package weight is available on the catalog product page; a download is available] and includes:

250 DL – 0.080”; 3/32”; 2-¼”; 7/16”

– 0.080”; 3/32”; 2-¼”; 7/16” 251 DL – 0.125”; 9/64”; 2-7/8”; 5/8”

– 0.125”; 9/64”; 2-7/8”; 5/8” 252 DL – 0.148”; 5/32”; 3-1/8”; ¾”

– 0.148”; 5/32”; 3-1/8”; ¾” 253 DL – 0.148”; 5/32”; 3-¾”; 7/8”

– 0.148”; 5/32”; 3-¾”; 7/8” 254 DL – 0.187”; 7/32”; 4-1/8”; 1”

– 0.187”; 7/32”; 4-1/8”; 1” 255 DL– 0.283”; 5/16”; 1 – 1-9/16”; 1-3/16”

Western Wire Products Co. Manufactures a Wide Assortment of Cotters, Clips and Pins

Also, Western Wire Products Co. manufactures a wide range of otherCotter Pinsand related wire forms. Some of our related products include, but not limited to: meeting ASME B18.8.1 Specifications (Standard), MS24665 Cotter Pins (NASM24665), MS9245 Cotter Pins (AS9245), or Cotter Pins (Steel and Zinc-Coated), Large Diameter Cotters, Aluminum Cotter Pins (Grade 5056), Steel (Phosphate-Coated), Stainless Steel (Commercial Grade), Metric Cotter Pins, Ring Cotters, Wedge-Fast Cotters, Chisel Point Cotter Pins (Even End), Taper Point Cotter Pins (Even End or Extended Prong), Extended Prong, Humped Cotter Pins, Self-Locking Cotter Pins or Tee Head Cotter Pins.

Additionally other styles of wire forms may meet your fastening requirements. Be sure to review some of our additional products to determine the items that match your current operations requirements. We fabricateRing Cotters (Circle Cotters)(manufactured using MB Spring Wire, Zinc Coated or Type 302 Stainless Steel),Clinch Pins(made of 1035-1040 carbon, heat treated, zinc coated),Safety Pin Fasteners(made of MB Spring Wire, Zinc coated, and Stainless Steel available),Pear Clips(made from Zinc coated steel),Grip Clips(Zinc coated),Ring Clips(Zinc coated with Stainless Steel price quotes on request) and many other types of clips and pins.

Western Wire Products Co. Ships External Hitch Pin Clips and Wire Forms Worldwide

Western Wire Products Co. ships inventory stock wire forms, custom wire forms fabrications and production lots throughout the U.S. Additionally, we ship many products and custom fabrications to companies and clients worldwide. Please contact us about international shipments and requirements, but we do currently ship many products to customers Canada, Mexico, Central America, South America, and elsewhere in the world including to Europe, Australia, Japan, and to other countries in Asia. International customers, pleasecontact Western Wire Products Co.to discuss your available shipping options and your shipping requirements.

