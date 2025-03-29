Eyebrow Enhancing Serum: Does It Really Work and Is It Worth It? (2025)

There are so many products out there that are designed to give you the full, bold brows you crave. From powders to pencils to pens to gels and everything in between, there’s no shortage of options if you want to pump up the volume on your brow game.

Especially as bold-browed celebrities like Cara Delevigne or Lily Collins continue to take the spotlight for their impeccable brow game, it’s safe to say that this trend isn’t going anywhere.

Whether you’re into mircoblading to maintain your impeccable arches long term, or luxurious, fluffy brows are more your style, there’s a kind of bold brow to suit almost anyone’s face. But what do you do if you aren’t naturally blessed with Emilia Clarke’s prolific hair follicles?

Using makeup to recreate the look when your brows are sparse (or overplucked! Been there, done that) might make you feel like there have to be better options out there. Like, maybe a magic potion that’s meant to regrow or thicken your brows?

So You Want To Talk About Eyebrow Serums

First of all, let’s talk about what an eyebrows serum is. No, it isn’t actually a magic potion, but it is a topically applied formula designed to help you improve the appearance of your brows. Whether you come by thin brows naturally, or your brows have receded after years of plucking and waxing, as bold brows maintain their place at the forefront of brow trends, it can be really frustrating to feel like you can’t quite make the grade!

Enter brow serums. There are two many kinds of brow serums to choose from.

Prescription Brow Serums

Prescription brow serums, as the name implies, require a prescription. You should be able to get this from a doctor or a dermatologist, depending on your preference. Prescription eyebrow enhancing serums are designed to fool your hair follicles into constantly growing, thanks to some topical hormones.

Over-the-Counter Brow Serums

Over-the-counter brow serums are available anywhere you typically purchase makeup or skincare products. They’re pretty popular! They tend to be comprised of botanical ingredients, like vitamin C or essential oils. These ingredients may not cause your brow hair to grow, but they condition your brows and give you the nutrients you need for healthier growth, and can improve the overall look of your brows.

Two key ingredients to look for on the packaging are biotin and peptides. There are a number of ingredients that fall under the umbrella of peptides, and amino acids are similar and also very beneficial to your brow growth.

What Kind of Brow Serum Should You Use?

So right about now, you might be thinking, “that’s nice, but which one do I use?” The answer is, as usual, it depends on your needs and your body. If you’re looking for a prescription brow serum, you will by default have to discuss it with a dermatologist or doctor who will be able to assist you in finding something that will work for your particular situation.

Now you may be thinking that you’ll obviously go for the prescription version, as it’s stronger—but not so fast. While prescription serums may be ideal for some, they can come with some negative side effects. Because it’s a stronger solution, they can cause discoloration of the skin beneath your brow, or a darkening of the skin beneath your brow, or just cause overall dryness. Many prescription eyebrow serums are made with sodium hydroxide, which can irritate your skin.

Prescription serums are also largely effective only while they’re in use. If you stop applying your prescription serum, many of your new hairs are likely to fall out—they often grow back, but the give-and-take of prescription eyebrow serums can often leave people in an endless cycle of usage, which, given the possible negative impact to your skin, may not be ideal.

Conversely, over-the-counter serums, while not as potent, have fewer drawbacks, and can even be good for your skin if they’re made with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid. And as we all know from caring for the hair on your head, your hair grows better when it’s properly moisturized and looks healthier overall.

We love our Brow Enhancement Serum, which is totally skin-safe and loaded with hyaluronic acid as well as glycosaminoglycans, both of which are amazing for conditioning and hydrating your brows and skin. It also contains proline which, as we mentioned, is a powerful amino acid that promotes healthy, strong brow growth.

How Do You Apply Brow Serum?

You merely need to smooth it over your eyebrows with the provided applicator. That said, it’s important to make sure you don’t just dab it on. Part of encouraging hair growth is that you also really want to encourage circulation.

So when you go to apply your eyebrow enhancing serum, you should get in there quite vigorously, and really massage it into your brows to both stimulate circulation and be sure that you’re getting every nook and cranny of your eyebrows some of that sweet, sweet serum.

Does it sound easier than potentially painful microblading, or getting a permanent eyebrow tattoo? That’s because it really is, and any results you get will be totally yours, and totally natural.

While we’re totally for microblading and other tactics for thickening the appearance of your brows, there’s definitely something to be said for a product that goes the extra mile and gives you the brows of your dreams without outside intervention.

But even if you have gotten your brows tattooed or microbladed, and would like to get your natural hair follicles doing a bit more on their own even still, brow enhancing serum shouldn’t negatively impact any kind of ink already present in your skin. So you can totally have the best of both worlds if that’s what you want!

Does It Work?

So now you know what brow enhancing serum is, the two different types of brow enhancing serum available, and you know how to apply it. But you still want to know… does it really, truly work? Or is it too good to be true?

Brow enhancing serums do definitely work, as long as you keep your expectations realistic and know what to look for when it comes to ingredients that are helpful vs. ingredients that just sound scientific in advertising.

Brow enhancing serum doesn’t regrow any hair follicles, and it won’t work miracles overnight, but with consistent use, it can make a big difference in the natural appearance of your brows for sure.

In Conclusion

Brow enhancing serum may sound like magical potions that are surely too good to be true, but they actually can be a great step to add to your daily routine if you’re looking to improve the appearance of your brows.

Even just ensuring that your brows are properly conditioned and hydrated can do a lot to make them look thicker naturally. Just be mindful of the ingredients in the brow serum you’re looking to bring on board, and we’re sure you’ll be happy with the results!

