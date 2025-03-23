Far-right AfD surge is warning for Germany's other parties, says winner Merz (2025)

Live Reporting
Merz in, Scholz out - a huge 24 hours for Germanypublished at 15:07 Greenwich Mean Time 24 February
Barbara Tasch
Live reporter
It has been a momentous 24 hours in German politics following snap federal elections. We're closing our live coverage soon, so here's a quick re-cap:
- The conservative alliance in Germany is once again the driving force in Germany's government, with Friedrich Merz set to be the new chancellor
- The far-right AfD made strides and came second
- The outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's SPD had its worst performance in decades
Friedrich Merz, the CDU leader, has vowed to form a coalition government quickly - ideally with the Social Democrats.
The AfD, though, won't be part of that coalition due to a policy of non-cooperation with the far-right by other parties, known as the "firewall". You can read more about that, and why the AfD are called far right, here.
But as the country moves on from its snap federal elections, a stark contrast has emerged: the west and the east of the country are politically at odds.
Internationally, Merz said he would do "everything in my power to conserve this good trans-Atlantic relationship" - but earlier comments about the need for "independence" from the US represent "a seismic shift" in relations, writes our Europe editor Katya Adler.
Merz has clear ambitions to make Germany a driving force in Europe and global affairs, and to spend more on defence without compromising the German "debt brake".
The coming months will show how he attempts this balancing act - just as soon as he can find coalition partners.
Overnight, Germany has changedpublished at 14:49 Greenwich Mean Time 24 February
Jessica Parker
Berlin correspondent
Firstly, Friedrich Merz –true to his style – is striking a forceful, confident figure.
He’s essentiallyclaiming that he can offer a bolder government from Berlin at a time of greatinsecurity in Europe.
That’s a promise yet to be tested but he’s attempting aclear contrast with outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who headed up a bickeringgovernment and had an understated leadership style.
It increasingly proved tobe an underwhelming blend. Allies insist that, in time, Scholz will beremembered more favourably.
His time in office also saw the marked rise ofAlternative für Deutschland (AfD).
That is another big legacy of this election. TheAfD is now set to be Germany’s main opposition party.
They may not be in powerdue to the firewall of non-cooperation with the far right. But they aregaining greater influence and prominence - a type of power of its own.
'Bold action' needed to jumpstart German economy, says industry executivepublished at 14:22 Greenwich Mean Time 24 February
Far-reaching reforms to Germany's economy and a strengthening of Germany and Europe's defence position must be priorities for the new government, the country's Federation of Industries says.
Federation President Peter Leibinger says Germany needs "needs a real new start". He adds that the conservative alliance's potential coalition partners must understand "the seriousness" of Germany's economic situation.
The economy hasn't grown in two years - and Leibinger is calling for public investment in infrastructure. He says he wants to see economic growth take "centre stage".
Electoral map shows a divided Germanypublished at 13:58 Greenwich Mean Time 24 February
Elections to the Bundestag feature two votes per person. That decides who sits in the German parliament - which has been slimmed down from 733 seats to 630.
One vote is cast to elect members of the Bundestag directly in 299 constituencies. The second is to choose a political party in one of the 16 states that you live in.
Any party that wins 5% of that second vote is allowed to enter the Bundestag, and they then use their state lists to pick their MPs.
Merz outlines government's priorities and US relations in first press conferencepublished at 13:44 Greenwich Mean Time 24 February
We've just heard from the future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as he addressed the press for the first time since the election.
- Merz says his party received a "clear mandate" from the electorate to form the next government after "exceptional" results
- Merz says his party received a "clear mandate" from the electorate to form the next government after "exceptional" results
- He highlights the number of seats received by the CDU/CSU allows them to form a coalition with only the Social Democrats - which he says is the ideal outcome
- The AfD doubling its vote share in percentage terms is a "real warning bell" Merz says
- He repeats his goal of forming government by Easter
- In response to questions from reporters, Merz says Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's ICC arrest warrant is a "strange" notion and says Netanyahu should be allowed to visit Germany
- Speaking on Germany's relationship with the US, Merz says he will do "everything in my power to conserve this good transatlantic relationship", but says signals make clear that Washington's interest in engaging with Europe is "dwindling"
13:33 GMT 24 February
Jessica Parker
Berlin correspondent
German politics is sometimes accused of being a slow-moving – even boring – business. But in the blink of an eye, several of the people that have – for years – been the face of the government in Berlin are stepping back.
It’s clear outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz won’t be a player in any possible future coalition with between his social democratic party and the victorious centre-right CDU.
While Vice-Chancellor, Robert Habeck, has announced he will no longer have a leading role in the Green Party.
And the former Finance Minister – Christian Lindner – is leaving politics altogether. His FDP party suffered a disastrous result – failing to reach the threshold to even make it into parliament.
Merz says he has not yet heard from former chancellor Merkelpublished at 13:28 Greenwich Mean Time 24 February
We're continuing to bring you key lines from Merz's first press conference after yesterday's election win.
The incoming chancellor was asked whether former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has congratulated him. So far, he says he hasn't heard from Merkel, but adds it's possible that he has missed it after receiving hundreds of messages over the last few hours.
Earlier this year, Merkel accused Merz of turning his back on a previous pledge not to work with Alternative for Germany (AfD) in parliament. You can read more about Merkel's request in January.
Merz believes Nato will continue to function well despite US tensionpublished at 13:16 Greenwich Mean Time 24 February
Asked about Nato, Merz says that he is convinced Nato continues to function well. He says he had a good discussion with the bloc's Secretary General Mark Rutte.
He says that Rutte and Trump have a good personal relationship, so he hopes that there is a chance to maintain the transatlantic relationship between the US and Nato.
Merz adds that he's pleased to see the UK supporting Nato.
Asked what message he would like to send to Trump, Merz says his message is simple: "We're very interested as Europeans in having and maintaining a good relationship with the US".
Merz says issues in Germany's east could soon arrive in country's westpublished at 13:14 Greenwich Mean Time 24 February
Merz is now asked about his party's poor showing in Germany's east, where it didn't pick up a single constituency.
"We're very concerned about what's happening in the east," he says.
Merz says he is hearing from colleagues in the east that they are only a few years ahead of the West - and they say if the party doesn't solve the issues facing Germany, the conservatives will face the same problems in the west as well.
We need to solve these issues, Merz says, to "take away the fertile ground from underneath the feet" of the AfD.
13:00 GMT 24 February
Merz is asked whether he has "burned his bridges" on a plan to make a deal with US President Donald Trump following his calls earlier for Europe to become independent from the US.
Merz says all the signals coming from the US make clear that interest and willingness to engage with Europe is "dwindling".
He says he hopes he can convince the US its in their interest to have good "transatlantic relations".
Speaking about Trump's "America First" policy, Merz says: "If [the transatlantic relationship] was destroyed it would be detrimental for Europe, but it would also be very negative for the US.
"So I will do everything in my power to do conserve this good transatlantic relationship that I'm familiar with," he says.
Incoming chancellor says Netanyahu should be allowed to visit Germanypublished at 12:56 Greenwich Mean Time 24 February
Moving now to questions from reporters, Merz is asked about his phone call earlier today from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. If Netanyahu were to visit Germany, how would Germany avoid arresting the Israeli leader given the active International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant?
Merz says that he knows Netanyahu well. He adds the arrest warrant is a "strange" notion and says Netanyahu should be allowed to visit Germany.
Government to be formed by Easter, Merz sayspublished at 12:51 Greenwich Mean Time 24 February
Merz says Germany needs a solid governing coalition, since international affairs are speeding ahead and that it's in everyone's interest to form a coalition as soon as possible.
Merz reiterates that he is hoping to have a government formed by Easter.
"The world is not going to wait for us," he says.
12:50 GMT 24 February
Merz says that the fact the AfD has doubled its vote share in percentage terms is a "real warning bell, a real alarm bell for the political parties of the centre in Germany to come up with shared solutions".
He is also outlining his government's key priorities.
First, Merz says Europe needs to organise its own defence.
The second concern is migration, Merz says, with the economy - and specifically jobs marking a key issue for his party.
He says he's confident the party will come up with solution.
12:47 GMT 24 February
Merz says his party will speak to the heads of the Social Democrats in the coming days. The negotiations will address both forming a new coalition and arranging the transition of power.
He says they have had to deal with a new electoral law which mean it's only possible for candidates in each constituency to enter government if they receive a sufficient number of second votes.
He says the new law effects 23 people, including five women who won in their constituencies but are unable to take up their seats in the parliament because of their vote shares.
Merz says the current set up is problematic and damaging to Germany's democracy and he will discuss changes with the federal constitutional court.
12:42 GMT 24 February
Merz speaks of the "good mood" still felt today after all the "partying and dancing last night" and thanks the 14 million voters who cast ballots for them.
He then thanks campaign staff and says it is an exceptionally good election result, hailing the party's 4.4% growth and the 3 million more votes it picked up when compared to 2021.
Merz says the conservatives "have a clear mandate" to form a government, and points to the 11 additional seats his party has in parliament.
He says this enables his party to govern with only the Social Democrats as coalition partners.
"That's what we want," Merz says.
The leader of the CDU/CSU conservative alliance, Friedrich Merz is now speaking to the press. He is expected to be Germany's next chancellor.
12:36 GMT 24 February
The co-leader of the Social Democratic party, Lars Klingbeil, says whether the SDP becomes part of the government coalition is not decided yet.
He says those decisions will be taken over the next weeks and months, and it's up to Merz to start "preliminary discussions".
12:25 GMT 24 February
Speaking beside Scholz at today's press conference, the co-leader of the Social Democrats, Saskia Esken is paying tribute to the outgoing chancellor and his efforts during the election.
She is also decrying the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which she says is harnessing "division and exclusion".
Esken adds that there are geopolitical uncertainties, and says the situation in the US is "profoundly concerning".
Party leader Lars Klingbeil then also says the "dramatic defeat" was a "bitter pill" to swallow, with the east of Germany turning "blue" with AfD supporters.
He says the party has a difficult period ahead.
Klingbell adds history will view Scholz positively.
12:17 GMT 24 February
Scholz says that in light of the atrocious war in Ukraine "just two hours away by plane", he is grateful to be able to steer German politics in the "right direction".
He says Germany did not leave Ukraine alone and praises the great work the outgoing government has done.
Scholz then says standing up for justice is urgently needed in Germany. At the same time, he wants to see German society "modernise". Scholz says you can do both at the same time - but adds this is an "unprecedented challenge".
12:14 GMT 24 February
Outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is speaking now at a press conference. He begins by thanking all of his party and campaigners, "despite all counter forces" of the election campaign.
He says they all strived to grapple with the "enormous challenges" faced since 1945.
He says it was a huge honour and responsibility to win the last election in 2021, but adds he is responsible for today's result and says it's important to underline that.