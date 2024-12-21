F@#% Blackheads, Here Are the Best Removal Tools (and How to Use Them Safely) (2024)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we love. Promise.
I'll be the first to admit that I often dream of having clear, smooth skin without a single blackhead or pimple. And I will also (hesitantly) admit that in order to get rid of clogged pores, I've indulged in some really bad habits, like poking and prodding at my face with blackhead removal tools until I'm left with inflamed skin—and the same blackheads I started with. Because the reality is that nobody can have pore-less or perfectly clear skin; all skin has texture and bumps, and all humans have blackheads (even if some have more than others).
"Any form of manipulation to your skin should be done by professionals who are trained to address potential complications," says board-certified dermatologist Rachel Westbay, MD. That said, there are products that can help you treat your blackheads safely (see: salicylic acid) and even a few blackhead removal tools endorsed by dermatologists. But before you drop $$$ on some fad pore vacuum or ultrasonic skin scrubber that may or may not damage your skin, take a beat and keep reading, because I chatted with board-certified dermatologists Dr. Westbay and Mona Gohara, MD, for all the deets on the best blackhead removal tools and how to use them below.
Our top picks for the best blackhead removal tools of 2024:
Best Professional Blackhead Removal Tool
Revlon Stainless Steel Blackhead Remover
Best Blackhead Extractor Tweezers
Fixbody Blackhead and Splinter Remover Tools
Best Blackhead Removal Tool Kit
JPNK Blackhead Extractor Removal Kit
Ready to take those blackheads on? Keep reading for the entire list of the best blackhead removal tools—from comedone extractors to ultrasonic skin spatulas—and expert advice on how to safely use them below.
1
Best Professional Blackhead Removal Tool
Revlon Stainless Steel Blackhead Remover
Pros
- Stainless steel can be disinfected with rubbing alcohol
Cons
- If manufacturers incorrectly filed the tool, it can easily cut your skin
Ideally, you’d go to your dermatologist for extractions because DIYing them at home can lead to broken blood vessels, a damaged skin barrier, bacteria being pushed deeper into the follicle, and even cuts if the metal isn’t correctly filed. But if you’re set on trying it yourself, start with this extractor, which Dr. Westbay calls the "gold standard" of blackhead removal tools used by derms. After disinfecting it with rubbing alcohol, hover the "loop" over your blackhead, then gently push down while slowly dragging it across the pore. If the blackhead easily comes out, great. If not, that's your indication to leave it alone (not press harder!) and try a salicylic acid toner instead.
Glowing Customer Review: "This is the go-to tool for blackhead removal. It is made of metal which makes it good and long-lasting. Unlike other products that might use metal ends with plastic handles. Over time (sometimes not very much time) those products tend to break and need to be replaced. Not the case with this one. The all-metal design also makes sterilization very simple."
2
Best Blackhead Extractor Tweezers
Fixbody Blackhead and Splinter Remover Tools
Pros
- Tweezers can be used for splinters too
Cons
- Super easy to poke too deep with the sharp tip
Attn: Even though these tools are everywhere on TikTok rn, you should know they're incredibly sharp and can pierce, injure, or even scar your face if used incorrectly. Dr. Westbay explains that before extracting, dermatologists will use the needle-like tool to "gently puncture the pore to help dislodge the contents and make for easier extraction," then use the rounded tweezers to wiggle and pull the clog out. So, even though they're highly effective (in skilled hands), they should really not be used to DIY a blackhead removal in your bathroom mirror. I know you're still going to try it anyway, but don't say I didn't warn you.
Glowing Customer Review: "Easy to disinfect and stays clean in its included plastic case. I've used it on splinters, and gently to extract blackheads and a small cyst."
3
Best Blackhead Removal Tool Kit
JPNK Blackhead Extractor Removal Kit
Pros
- Each tool has a non-slip grip
Cons
- Testers say some of the tools may arrive dull, which can lead to incorrect use
If you’ve already mastered the basic blackhead extractor (i.e., a small metal tool with loops on the end) without causing any damage—see: broken blood vessels, bruising, and/or cuts—then you may be ready for a step up: this six-piece set. The next-level pro kit allows you to treat both tiny and massive blackheads with a mix of loops, tips, and tweezers. Each one is designed with non-slip grips to help you keep a steady hand (though injuring yourself is still highly possible if you’re not a derm!).
Glowing Customer Review: "These stainless steel tools are easy to care for and can be kept sanitized for future use. There are many options to handle any pimple that needs addressing. I love that they have a nice case to keep them all together and available when a pimple pops up."
4
Best Blackhead Removal Toner
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant
Pros
- Chemically dissolves blackheads and helps prevent new ones
Cons
- Can take up to four weeks to see major results
Is this a blackhead removal tool? No. But is it the one blackhead treatment that actually works? Yup. This cult-favorite salicylic acid toner works by dissolving dead skin cells and excess oil from your pores, helping to clear blackheads and smooth skin over time. It can be a bit drying on sensitive and/or dry skin, so I tend to dab it on my blackheads (before moisturizer or serums) just twice a week. But even if you have "tough" skin, don't overdo it: three times a week max.
Glowing Customer Review: "Holy grail, it cleared up the texture and acne on my chin that I had been struggling with for years. Nothing else worked. I use it daily in the morning and it improves my skin texture and tone overall and leaves my skin glowing!"
5
Best Deep-Set Blackhead Removal Tool
Ulta Blackhead Extractor
Pros
- The tweezers are pretty durable and you can get a good grip on them during extraction
Cons
- The sharp tips can easily cause cuts or scrapes
If you have that one blackhead that refuses to come out, you should, (1) Stop and see a dermatologist, because that’s a sign it’s deeply set within your skin. But when you inevitably ignore my advice, you should then, (2) Do some prep to minimize damage, like softening your skin with a warm washcloth—or take a hot shower—for 10 minutes, before trying to dislodge the clog with the curved edges of these tweezers. Or, better yet, skip the risk and instead grab an acid-based treatment instead.
Glowing Customer Review: "It is easy to use and even easier to clean. The little curved hook makes it so that I don't get marks on my face as I would usually get with any other acne tool."
6
Best Light Therapy Blackhead Removal Tool
Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro
Pros
- Uses gentle light therapy to help treat breakouts
Cons
- sn’t as effective as professional light-therapy treatments
Not into the idea of sharp metal on your face? Amazing, welcome to the club. Instead, try a light-therapy treatment (aka LED treatments), which can help kill acne-causing bacteria and calm inflammation, especially when done at a dermatologist's office with medical-grade equipment. You can also opt for an at-home device, like this viral one from Dr. Dennis Gross that uses blue light to target acne and red light to target wrinkles. Start with clean, dry skin and strap on the mask for three minutes—the automatic timer will shut off on its own.
Glowing Customer Review: "I have been using this product for 2 weeks now and I can see a difference in the size of my acne as well as the overall appearance of my skin. I have dry and acne-prone skin so I was hopeful this would help, which it did! The mask is comfortable and easy to use and after about a week I noticed my skin felt more firm and my acne was smaller and didn’t last as long."
7
Best Comedone Extractor With Exfoliation
Tweezerman Clear Complexion Facial Tool
Pros
- Testers love how durable the tool is
Cons
- Exfoliation end may be too rough for those with sensitive skin
If your nose is extra oily or prone to clogged pores, you may need a bit of gentle (gentle!) exfoliation before you can easily extract a blackhead. Enter: This dual-ended blackhead removal tool. On one end is a beveled exfoliating tip (lightly swirl it over the crevices of your clean, dry nose to remove surface-level dead skin cells), and on the other end is a classic angled loop (gently press over your blackhead to extract it).
Glowing Customer Review: "My 19-year-old came to me yesterday and was surprised about how well this worked to clear up her skin. I used a much simpler version when I was a teenager, and this one is much nicer to use and look at. Excellent Tweezerman quality—if you don’t have one you don’t know what you’re missing."
8
Best Pore Vacuum Blackhead Removal Tool
PMD Personal Microderm
Pros
- It can be pretty satisfying if you manage to suck a significant amount of gunk out of a few pores
Cons
- Suctioning your skin can lead to irritation and broken capillaries
FYI: The viral TikTok beauty trend, pore vacuuming doesn’t work the way you think it does, and anyone who says so is lying. Even though the tool uses a suction approach that claims to suck the gunk out of your pores, at most, it will only remove a bit of oil, makeup, and dead skin from the surface of your pores. And this, btw, can be easily done with a face wash without running the risk of bruising and broken capillaries. This pore vacuum has microdermabrasion crystal-coated disks that exfoliate your skin to improve its texture over time. Begin with the white ultra-sensitive disk, pull your skin tight, and gently glide the device in an upwards motion. If you have sensitive skin and/or an inflammatory condition, absolutely stay clear.
Glowing Customer Review: "I love how this product works and it’s been great for my skin. I steam my face while I’m using it and moisturize with a gentle oil beforehand. My face feels smooth and soft afterward."
9
Best Facial Steamer for Blackhead Removal
Plum Beauty Facial Steamer
Pros
- Helps make blackheads more pliable for extraction
Cons
- Can cause flare-ups on those with skin conditions or sensitivities
If you plan to extract your blackheads at home, make sure to first take a warm shower or grab a facial steamer to help soften your skin and make the blackheads easier to extract. If you're using a steamer, just fill the steamer's basin with distilled water (tap water contains minerals that can clog your steamer over time), then hold your freshly washed face at least 12 inches from the nozzle while you steam. Just note that too much heat and steam can compromise your skin barrier, so stick to 10-minute sessions once a week. And, if you're working with rosacea or eczema, skip this one altogether to prevent a flare.
Glowing Customer Review: "I love this hot and cold facial steamer! I use it a few times every week. Besides being soothing, I use it with my skincare products, and since I’ve been using it, I have pretty smooth skin. It’s a must-have for your skincare regime."
10
Best Skin Spatula Blackhead Removal Tool
Dermaflash Dermapore Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
Pros
- Reviews say it's gentler than other pore extractors on the market
Cons
- Inevitably, the pores will fill again with sebum
Similar to other trending blackhead removal products, the ultrasonic pore extractors are exfoliators that scrape away surface-level gunk and, potentially, push out a blackhead if it’s super close to the surface of the skin and you’re pressing hard enough (which, too much pressure can cause bruising, broken capillaries, damage to the skin barrier, etc.). In order to use it correctly, Dr. Westbay explains that this is a water-based exfoliation device, so your skin must begin and stay wet throughout the process. "Using gentle pressure, push the device along your skin in an upward and/or outward motion," she says. The slower you go, the less damage you will cause.
Glowing Customer Review: "Gently gliding it across your face removes whiteheads. It was really satisfying to see what the Dermapore was pulling out—I feel amazing," writes another.
11
Best Multi-Use Blackhead Exfoliation Tool
Dehiya Beauty Mihakka Cleansing Tool
Pros
- Can be used on your face, body, and feet
Cons
- Not intended specifically for blackheads
If you're not ready to go all out on the high-tech gadget tools—or want to leave the blackhead extractors to the pros, smart!—consider this traditional Moroccan exfoliating tool. It won't remove individual blackheads, but it will exfoliate your skin, which may loosen up gunk, dead skin cells, and oil in your pores. Those with rosacea, keratosis pilaris, or any type of sensitive skin should be wary of use, as physical exfoliation can cause irritation and damage to your skin barrier. As for those with relatively ~normal~ skin wanting to give it a try, wet the flat side and apply your favorite cleansing balm. Use gentle pressure, cleanse in circular motions, and make sure to avoid your eye area.
Glowing Customer Review: "Using this once or twice a week, along with a cleanser, has significantly minimized these little bumps I have had on my forehead for the last 20 years."
12
Best Pulsating Blackhead Exfoliation Tool
Foreo Luna Mini 3
Pros
- Helps "deeply" clean skin to help prevent blackheads
Cons
- The charging port is difficult to connect with the charger, reviews say
Fun fact: Most facial cleansers don’t remove all of your pore-clogging makeup and skin oils (which is why I swear by double cleansing). So if you want a more ~thorough~ clean to help prevent blackheads—and your skin isn’t sensitive—try this silicone facial brush that gently pulses while you massage it over your skin for a stronger cleanse. Pro tip: Use it with a pump of salicylic acid cleanser to treat existing blackheads at the same time.
Glowing Customer Review: "When this device came out I was kind of skeptical because I worried the power wouldn't be strong enough, and the bristles weren't super soft for cleaning my face. I was so wrong about this device, my face actually feels clean and I love the power and soft bristles."
13
Best Pore Blackhead Removal Strips
TonyMoly Egg Pore Nose Pack Package Sheets
Pros
- Reviews say that these strips easily come off without ripping
Cons
- Pore strips can make your pores larger over time
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but pore strips can actually cause more blackheads over time, thanks to the fact that they damage your skin barrier and weaken the elasticity of your pores with repeated use (stretched-out pores = bigger blackheads). But if you're determined to use one, despite these warnings, at least choose a pore strip that does some good at the same time, like these from TonyMoly. The strips are formulated with charcoal powder (to soak up excess oils) and acetic acid (a natural antibacterial found in eggshells), so they act as spot treatments while they sit on your nose.
Glowing Customer Review: "Best blackhead removing patch ever, and believe me—I've used them all. You won't be disappointed."
What is a blackhead?
A blackhead is a form of acne that develops when pores fill up with oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria, says dermatologist Rachel Westbay, MD. "When exposed to air, keratin—the primary protein that makes up your skin cells—becomes oxidized, turning it black," she says, hence why it's called a blackhead. Basically, it's a dark, waxy "plug" that clogs your pores. Factors that can cause blackheads include hormonal changes, excess oil production, and some skincare products.
Do blackhead removal tools really work?
As to whether or not blackhead removal tools really work, it depends on your desired outcome and what tool you're referring to, because "blackhead removal tools are quite variable in their efficacy," says Dr. Westbay. But, yes, most of the at-home tools will work to some degree, but only slightly—and not without risks.
Basically, as long as you have pores on your face, you'll have to deal with them filling back up and forming blackheads (unless you change your skincare routine; more on that below). So, the best that a blackhead removal tool can do is pull, pick, or push a bit of the gunk out of the opening of your pore, which is why Dr. Westbay calls these tools a short-term fix, not a solution.
If you really want to treat your blackheads, you need to incorporate retinoids and chemical exfoliants (like salicylic acid, lactic acid, and glycolic aid) into your routine to dissolve dead skin cells and excess oil from your pores. Use your retinoid twice a week and your chemical exfoliant twice a week (on separate days), and you'll see clearer skin within a month.
How to choose the best blackhead removal tool:
Don’t—see your dermatologist instead
Dr. Westbay warns that any form of manipulation of your skin should be done in the hands of a professional. If there are complications, they are trained to manage them. Why? Because picking and digging at your skin with blackhead extractors can leave you with cuts, bruises, broken blood vessels, and even scars—especially if you’re working with melanin-rich skin that’s already prone to hyperpigmentation.
There is some good news, though: Dr. Gohara explains that if done correctly and with caution, blackhead removal tools may be an effective way to clear some of the stubborn blackheads that don't seem to go away (i.e., the dark, more obvious ones that have been on your face for days, weeks, or even months). Beforehand, "ensure that you consult your dermatologist to confirm that this is the right approach for you," says Dr. Gohara.
Chances are that you're probably going to ignore my advice anyway, so before you just go wild on your skin, take this advice first:
Understand how to safely prep and extract
If you choose to use a blackhead removal tool after acknowledging the risks, there are a few important tips you should keep in mind to make sure you're using 'em correctly and as safely as possible:
- Start clean. Remember to sterilize tools and devices before and after each use (for stainless steel tools, rubbing alcohol will do the trick), and also wash your face before extracting.
- Soften your skin and pores first. Softer skin = more pliable pores, which reduces your risk of applying too much force. If you don’t have time to shower, Dr. Westbay suggests steaming your clean face for 10 minutes prior to extracting.
- Go light on the pressure. Less pressure means less trauma; less trauma means less damage to your skin. If the blackhead isn't coming out, stop.
- Know when to give up. If your blackheads aren't releasing with a few gentle pushes, that's your sign to stop and head to the dermatologist. If you continue extraction at this point, you can easily damage your skin or risk scarring.
Meet the experts:
- Mona Gohara, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist in Hamden, Connecticut, president of the Women's Dermatologic Society, and Associate Clinical Professor at Yale. Her areas of expertise include medical and surgical dermatology and skin of color.
- Rachel Westbay, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical and a clinical instructor at Mount Sinai. She specializes in general and cosmetic dermatology, including injectables.
Why trust Cosmo?
Siena Gagliano is an associate editor who writes beauty at Cosmopolitan and has four years of experience writing about beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news. She’s an expert at researching and writing skincare stories, like moisturizers for oily and acne-prone skin and the best clear sunscreens, and feels especially knowledgeable about blackhead removal tools, thanks to breaking out quite often. She regularly tests and analyzes blackhead removal tools on her own skin for efficacy, while working with the industry’s top dermatologists to assess new formulas and products.
Siena Gagliano
Associate Editor
Siena Gagliano is the associate editor at Cosmopolitan, where she primarily covers beauty, fashion, travel, and lifestyle. Wanna know how to get the best brows of your life? Gotchu. What about how to find the best fashion deals of the season, the softest sheets on the market, or exactly how to use retinol without irritating your skin? Check, check, and check. Before joining Cosmopolitan, Siena was a writer at Bustle and several other media outlets. As her 2024 goal, she has vowed to find the best (extra) dirty martini NYC has to offer—and yes, that means ~attempting~ to try every cute cocktail spot in the city (hit her up with some recs, pls). Follow Siena on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes look at that magazine life.