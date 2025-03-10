Fetal Heart Rate Monitoring and Your Baby’s Health (2025)

For the test, you'll lie down with an electronic sensor belt around your belly that continuously records the baby's heartbeat.

The doctor also may wrap an electronic sensor belt around you to measure the baby’s heart rate during labor and delivery. This lets them know if the contractions are stressing your baby. If so, you might have to have your baby as soon as possible.

Fetal Doppler:A fetal Doppler is a test that uses sound waves to check your baby’s heartbeat. It’s a type ofultrasound that uses a handheld device to detect changes in movement that are translated as sound.

Most women first hear their baby's heartbeat during a routine checkup that uses the fetal Doppler. Manyultrasound machines also allow the heartbeat to be heard even before it can be heard with a Doppler. You usually get an ultrasound before 12 weeks.

A fetal Doppler test normally takes place during yoursecond trimester (weeks 13 to 28 ofpregnancy). Some manufacturers of at-home fetal Dopplers say you may be able to hear your baby’s heartbeat as early as 8-12 weeks of pregnancy. But professional sonographers say that they wouldn’t try to listen to a baby’s heartbeat before 13 weeks because your womb is in your pelvis during thefirst trimester, and so the device won’t work correctly. Some at-home devices say not to use it before 16 weeks.