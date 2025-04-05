Fetal Monitoring Guideline | Right Decisions (2025)

The appropriate method of fetal monitoring will be dictated by the maternal and fetal risk factors identified and a thorough assessment of the woman’s medical and obstetric history should be taken. The NICE guidelines (NICE Dec 2022) should be used to aid assessment of risk factors which necessitate continuous monitoring

The Intrapartum Risk Assessment on Badgernet indicates the appropriate method of fetal monitoring. Complete a CTG label upon commencement of the CTG.

1 Admission of Low Risk woman in Labour

For women categorised as ‘Low Risk’ with an uncomplicated pregnancy, current evidence does not support the use of an admission CTG or EFM and it is therefore not recommended (NICE 2022). However, risk assessment is a continual process, and women should be advised that the method of fetal heart rate monitoring may change throughout the course of labour.

During the initial assessment the fetal heart should be auscultated for a minimum of one minute immediately after a contraction and recorded as a single rate. The maternal pulse must be palpated to differentiate between maternal and fetal heart rate and recorded as part of a full set of maternal observations.

If a CTG had been commenced due to concerns from intermittent auscultation but there are no abnormal or non-reassuring features on the CTG, then the CTG can be discontinued after 30 minutes and return to intermittent auscultation.

In the 1st stage of labour the fetal heart should be auscultated after a contraction for at least a minute, every 15 minutes and documented in a labour assessment on Badgernet.

In the 2nd stage of labour the fetal heart should be auscultated after a contraction for at least a minute every 5 minutes and documented in a labour assessment on Badgernet or on paper records.

The maternal pulse should be palpated hourly throughout labour and documented in a labour assessment on Badgernet. If a fetal heart rate abnormality is detected, the maternal pulse should be palpated to differentiate the maternal and fetal heart rates.

2 Intrapartum indications to transfer from intermittent auscultation to continuous EFM

Base any decisions about moving to EFM from IA on clinical findings and discuss your recommendations with the woman and her birth partner.

Be aware intrapartum risk factors may increase the risk of fetal compromise, and that intrapartum risk factors that develop as labour progresses are particularly concerning. Staff should use the fetal monitoring risk assessment on Badgernet

Indications to offer transfer from IA to continuous fetal monitoring:

Contractions that last longer than 2 minutes, or 5 or more contractions in 10 minutes

Maternal pulse over120 beats/minuteon2 occasions30 minutesapart

Severe hypertension (a single reading systolic of 160mmHg or more or diastolic of 110mmHg or more, measured between contractions.

Hypertension – either systolic of 140mmHg or more or diastolic 90mmHg or more on 2 consecutive readings taken 30 minutes apart.

A reading of 2+ of protein on urinalysis and a single reading of BP systolic greater than 140mmHg or diastolic greater than 90mmHg, temperature of 38°C or above on a single reading, or 37.5°C or above on2 consecutiveoccasions1 hourapart

suspected chorioamnionitis or sepsis

Pain reported by the woman that differs from the pain normally associated with contractions

Meconium stained liquor

Fresh vaginal bleeding

Blood stained liquor not associated with vaginal examination

Use of oxytocin

Epidural analgesia

Confirmed delay in first or second stage of labour

Consider continuous fetal monitoring if based on clinical assessment and multidisciplinary review, there are concerns about other intrapartum factors not listed above that may lead to fetal compromise

3 Antenatal indications for continuous fetal monitoring in labour

The NICE guidelines recommend continuous EFM for high risk women when in active labour;

Maternal Risk Factors

If it is in their personalised care plan to have continuous fetal monitoring

Previous Caesarean section or other full thickness uterine scar

Any hypertensive disorder needing medication

Prolonged rupture of membranes >24hrs

Antepartum haemorrhage

Type 1 or 2 Diabetes or GDM requiring medication

Fetal Risk Factors

Non cephalic presentation ( breech, transverse, oblique and cord)

EFW < 3 rd centile)

centile) SGA (EFW <10 th centile) other risk factors eg. Abnormal doppler, reduced LV or reduced growth velocity.

centile) other risk factors eg. Abnormal doppler, reduced LV or reduced growth velocity. > 42 weeks at onset of labour

Oligohydramnious or polyhydramnious

Reduced fetal movements in the 24 hours before onset of labour

< 37 weeks

Attach a CTG label at commencement of the CTG. Record the maternal pulse at commencement of EFM and hourly during labour.

Link the CTG to the record on BadgerNet.

Complete a CTG review hourly on BadgerNet and have a peer review completed by a colleague.

If there are concerning features on a CTG escalate to the labour ward co-ordinator without delay.

Mark significant intrapartum events on the CTG using the ‘CTG comments’ note on BadgerNet or by marking the CTG paper e.g;

Analgesia

Augmentation

Pyrexia

Position change

FSE application

Epidural

If the quality of the CTG recording is unsatisfactory adjust the tocograph or transducer. If necessary apply a FSE with maternal consent to ensure accurate recording of the fetal heart. Please note that use of a FSE is contraindicated in the following circumstances;

< 34+0 weeks gestation

Malpresentation

Placenta Praevia

Excessive vaginal bleeding

Genital infection (Herpes, gonorrhoea)

Blood borne virus (Hep B, HIV, Hep C)

4 Interpretation of the CTG

Make a documented systematic assessment of the condition of the woman and unborn baby (including cardiotocography [CTG] findings) every hour, or more frequently if there are concerns.

Do not make any decision about a woman's care in labour based on CTG findings alone.

Take into account the woman's preferences, any antenatal and intrapartum risk factors, the current wellbeing of the woman and unborn baby and the progress of labour. Ensure that the focus of care remains on the woman rather than the CTG trace.

Remain with the woman in order to continue providing one-to-one support.

Talk to the woman and her birth companion(s) about what is happening and take her preferences into account.

Principles for intrapartum CTG trace interpretation

When reviewing the CTG trace, categorise the 4 features of the CTG trace (contractions, baseline fetal heart rate; variability and decelerations) as WHITE, AMBER or RED – indicating levels of concern.

Categorise CTG traces as –

NORMAL – no amber or red features (all 4 features are white)

– no amber or red features (all 4 features are white) SUSPICIOUS – any 1 feature is amber

– any 1 feature is amber PATHOLOGICAL – any 1 feature is red or 2 or more features are amber.

If there is a stable baseline fetal heart rate between 110and 160beats/minute and normal variability, continue usual care as the risk of fetal acidosis is low. If it is difficult to categorise or interpret a CTG trace, obtain a review by a senior midwife or a senior obstetrician.

Accelerations

The presence of fetal heart rate accelerations, even with reduced baseline variability, is generally a sign that the baby is healthy

White Amber Red Contractions < 5 5 or more in 10 mins Hypertonus Baseline

compare with earlier traces Stable 110-160bpm

Lower rate expected with post term and higher rate in preterm pregnancies Increase of 20 or more

100-109bpm (continue usual care if this has been stable throughout labour and there is normal variability and no variable or late decels)

Unable to determine < 100bpm

>160bpm

Increase of 20 beats in 2nd Stage Variability 5 to 25bpm <5 for 30-50mins

>25 for up to 10 mins <5 for 50mins

>25 for 10mins or more

Sinusoidal Decelerations No decels Early Decels Variable with no concerning features Repetitive variable with concerning features <30 mins Late Decels <30mins Repetitive variable *

with concerning features >30mins Late decels >30mins Bradycardia

Regard the following as concerning characteristics of variable decelerations:

lasting more than 60seconds

reduced baseline variability within the deceleration

failure to return to baseline

Loss of previously present shouldering

5Management based on interpretation of CTG

Category Definition Management

Normal No amber or red features (all 4 features are white) Continue CTG (unless it was started because of concerns arising from intermittent auscultation and there are no ongoing risk factors) and usual care

Continue to perform a full risk assessment at least hourly

Talk to the woman and her birth companion(s) about what is happening Suspicious 1 amber feature If no other concerning features – Note that if accelerations are present then fetal acidosis is unlikley

Correct any underlying causes, such as hypotension or uterine hyperstimulation. Document a plan for reviewing the whole clinical picture and the CTG findings Talk to the woman and her birth companion(s) about what is happening and take her preferences into account If there are additional intrapartum risk factors such as slow progress, sepsis or meconium; Perform a full risk assessment, including a full set of maternal observations

Consider possible underlying causes, and undertake conservative measures *

Obtain an urgent review by and obstetrician or a senior midwife

Consider fetal scalp stimulation or expediting birth Pathological 1 abnormal feature OR 2 non-reassuring features Obtain a face to face review by an obstetrician and a senior midwife

a senior midwife Exclude acute events (for example, cord prolapse, suspected placental abruption or suspected uterine rupture)

Correct any underlying causes, such as hypotension or uterine hyperstimulation

Start 1or more conservative measures*

Talk to the woman and her birth companion(s) about what is happening and take her preferences into account

If the cardiotocograph trace is still pathological after implementing conservative measures:

obtain a further face to face review by an obstetrician and a senior midwife

a senior midwife have a low threshold for expediting birth Need for urgent intervention Acute bradycardia, or a single prolonged deceleration for 3minutes or more Urgently seek obstetric help

If there has been an acute event (for example, cord prolapse, suspected placental abruption or suspected uterine rupture), expedite the birth

Correct any underlying causes, such as hypotension or uterine hyperstimulation

Start 1or more conservative measures*

Make preparations for an urgent birth

Talk to the woman and her birth companion(s) about what is happening and take her preferences into account

Expedite the birth if the acute bradycardia persists for 9minutes If the fetal heart rate recovers at any time up to 9minutes, reassess any decision to expedite the birth, in discussion with the woman * If there are any concerns about the baby's wellbeing, be aware of the possible underlying causes and start one or more of the following conservative measures based on an assessment of the most likely cause(s): encourage the woman to mobilise or adopt an alternative position (and to avoid being supine)

hypotension – start intravenous fluids if hypotensive secondary to epidural, move to left lateral position and call an anaesthetic review. Do not offer IV fluids to treat fetal heart rate abnormalities.

reduce contraction frequency by reducing or stopping oxytocin if it is being used and/or offering a tocolytic drug (a suggested regimen is subcutaneous terbutaline 0.25 mg)

6 Fetal scalp stimulation

If the cardiotocograph trace is suspicious, offer digital fetal scalp stimulation. If this leads to an acceleration in fetal heart rate and a sustained improvement in the CTG trace, continue to monitor the fetal heart rate and clinical picture. Absence of an acceleration in response to fetal scalp stimulation is a worrying sign that fetal compromise may be present, and plan to expedite delivery should be considered. Fetal blood sampling is not currently recommended.