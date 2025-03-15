Fetal Ultrasound | UMass Memorial Health (2025)

What is fetal ultrasound?
Fetal ultrasound is a test used during pregnancy. It creates an image of the baby in the mother's womb (uterus). It’s a safe way to check the health of an unborn baby. During a fetal ultrasound, the baby’s heart, head, and spine areevaluated, along with other parts of the baby. The test may be done eitheronthe mother’s abdomen (transabdominal) orin thevagina (transvaginal).
There are several types of fetal ultrasound:
Standard ultrasound.This test uses sound waves to create 2-D images on a computer screen.
Doppler ultrasound.This test shows and measures the movement of blood through the uterus, umbilical cord, in the baby’s heart, oraround the baby's body.
3-D ultrasound.This test shows a lifelike image of an unborn baby.
Ultrasound uses an electronic wand called a transducer to send and receive sound waves. No radiation is used during the procedure. The transducer is moved over the abdomen, and sound waves move through the skin, muscle, bone, and fluids at different speeds. The sound waves bounce off the baby like an echo and return to the transducer. The transducer converts the sound waves into an electronic image on a computer screen.
Why might I need fetal ultrasound?
Fetal ultrasound is a routine part of prenatal care in the U.S. This is because it’s a low-risk procedure that gives important information. A routine prenatal ultrasound can check for defects or other problemsin the unborn baby. The following can be examined:
Abdomen and stomach
Arms, legs, and other body parts
Back of the neck
Head and brain
Heart chambers and valvesSee Also8 Causes of Fetal Movement Decrease in Third Trimester + What to Do - Baby Doppler BlogOnline Store for Skin, Hair & Nutrition Products - Cureka$14/mo - Finance Mini Doppler ES-100, Used to Detect and Display Fetal Heart Rate | Buy Now, Pay LaterUltraschalluntersuchung bei Schwangeren: Sicherheitsaspekte & Vorteile im Überblick
Kidneys
Placenta placement
Spine
Umbilical cord
Urinary bladder
A fetal ultrasound can also show:
If a woman is pregnant with multiple babies
The gestational age of a baby
Where to place the needle during removal ofamniotic fluid (amniocentesis)
Whether a baby is growing normally
Your healthcare provider may have other reasons to request a fetal ultrasound.
What are the risks of fetal ultrasound?
All procedures have some risks. The risks of this procedure include:
Mild discomfort from the transducer on the abdomen or in the vagina
Reaction to a latex covering for the transducer, if you have a latex allergy
In some cases, an ultrasound may appear to show a problem that is not there, which is called a false-positive. The test can also miss a problem that is there, which is called a false-negative. In some cases, additional testing may be needed after a fetal ultrasound.
Fetal ultrasound is sometimes offered in nonmedical settings. This is done as a way to give keepsake images or videos for parents. In these cases, it’s possible for untrained staff to misread the images and give parents incorrect information. Make sure to have fetal ultrasound done by trained medical staff. Talk with your healthcare provider if you have questions.
Your risks may vary depending on your general health and other factors. Ask your healthcare provider which risks apply most to you. Discuss any concerns you may have.
How do I get ready for fetal ultrasound?
Your healthcare provider will explain the procedure to you. Ask any questions you may have. You may be asked to sign a consent form that gives permission to do the procedure. Read the form carefully. Ask questions if anything is not clear.
Tell your healthcare provider if you:
Are sensitive to or allergic to any medicines, latex, tape, or anesthetic medicines (local and general)
Take any medicines, including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements
You may be asked to drink several glasses of water before the procedure.This canhelp give clearer images.
What happens during a fetal ultrasound?
You may have your procedure as an outpatient. This means you can go home the same day. Or it may be done as part of a longer stay in the hospital. The way the procedure is done may vary. It depends on your condition and your healthcare provider’s methods. In most cases, the procedure will follow this process:
If you are having a transabdominal ultrasound, you will be asked to raise your shirt to expose your abdomen.For a transvaginal ultrasound, youwill be asked to remove your clothesfrom the waist down. You will be given a sheet toplace over your legs. You may be asked to remove jewelry or other objects.
You will lie on an exam table, either on your back or on your side.
For a transabdominal procedure, a clear gel will be placed on the skin of your belly (abdomen). The transducer will be moved over the area and pressed against the skin.
For a transvaginal ultrasound, you will need to lie on your back. Your feet will be in stirrups and your knees apart.
A vaginal transducer probe will be covered with a sterile cover. A lubricant will be put on the probe. The probe will be inserted into the vagina. The technician will move the probe around to capture a series of images. The probe will then be removed.
What happens after fetal ultrasound?
You will be given tissue to wipe off the excess gel. You can go home shortly after the test. Your healthcare provider will talk with you about the results. You may get other instructions after the procedure.
Next steps
Before you agree to the test or procedure, make sure you know:
The name of the test or procedure
The reason you are having the test or procedure
What results to expect and what they mean
The risks and benefits of the test or procedure
What the possible side effects or complications are
When and where you are to have the test or procedure
Who will do the test or procedure and what that person’s qualifications are
What would happen if you did not have the test or procedure
Any alternative tests or procedures to think about
When and how you will get the results
Who to call after the test or procedure if you have questions or problems
How much you will have to pay for the test or procedure