Fetal Ultrasound | UMass Memorial Health (2025)

What is fetal ultrasound? Fetal ultrasound is a test used during pregnancy. It creates an image of the baby in the mother's womb (uterus). It’s a safe way to check the health of an unborn baby. During a fetal ultrasound, the baby’s heart, head, and spine areevaluated, along with other parts of the baby. The test may be done eitheronthe mother’s abdomen (transabdominal) orin thevagina (transvaginal). There are several types of fetal ultrasound: Standard ultrasound. This test uses sound waves to create 2-D images on a computer screen.

Doppler ultrasound. This test shows and measures the movement of blood through the uterus, umbilical cord, in the baby’s heart, oraround the baby's body.

3-D ultrasound.This test shows a lifelike image of an unborn baby. Ultrasound uses an electronic wand called a transducer to send and receive sound waves. No radiation is used during the procedure. The transducer is moved over the abdomen, and sound waves move through the skin, muscle, bone, and fluids at different speeds. The sound waves bounce off the baby like an echo and return to the transducer. The transducer converts the sound waves into an electronic image on a computer screen.

What are the risks of fetal ultrasound? All procedures have some risks. The risks of this procedure include: Mild discomfort from the transducer on the abdomen or in the vagina

Reaction to a latex covering for the transducer, if you have a latex allergy In some cases, an ultrasound may appear to show a problem that is not there, which is called a false-positive. The test can also miss a problem that is there, which is called a false-negative. In some cases, additional testing may be needed after a fetal ultrasound. Fetal ultrasound is sometimes offered in nonmedical settings. This is done as a way to give keepsake images or videos for parents. In these cases, it’s possible for untrained staff to misread the images and give parents incorrect information. Make sure to have fetal ultrasound done by trained medical staff. Talk with your healthcare provider if you have questions. Your risks may vary depending on your general health and other factors. Ask your healthcare provider which risks apply most to you. Discuss any concerns you may have.

How do I get ready for fetal ultrasound? Your healthcare provider will explain the procedure to you. Ask any questions you may have. You may be asked to sign a consent form that gives permission to do the procedure. Read the form carefully. Ask questions if anything is not clear. Tell your healthcare provider if you: Are sensitive to or allergic to any medicines, latex, tape, or anesthetic medicines (local and general)

Take any medicines, including prescriptions, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements You may be asked to drink several glasses of water before the procedure.This canhelp give clearer images.

What happens during a fetal ultrasound? You may have your procedure as an outpatient. This means you can go home the same day. Or it may be done as part of a longer stay in the hospital. The way the procedure is done may vary. It depends on your condition and your healthcare provider’s methods. In most cases, the procedure will follow this process: If you are having a transabdominal ultrasound, you will be asked to raise your shirt to expose your abdomen.For a transvaginal ultrasound, youwill be asked to remove your clothesfrom the waist down. You will be given a sheet toplace over your legs. You may be asked to remove jewelry or other objects. You will lie on an exam table, either on your back or on your side. For a transabdominal procedure, a clear gel will be placed on the skin of your belly (abdomen). The transducer will be moved over the area and pressed against the skin. For a transvaginal ultrasound, you will need to lie on your back. Your feet will be in stirrups and your knees apart. A vaginal transducer probe will be covered with a sterile cover. A lubricant will be put on the probe. The probe will be inserted into the vagina. The technician will move the probe around to capture a series of images. The probe will then be removed.

What happens after fetal ultrasound? You will be given tissue to wipe off the excess gel. You can go home shortly after the test. Your healthcare provider will talk with you about the results. You may get other instructions after the procedure.