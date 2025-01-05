File Permissions and Ownership Commands - LinuxOPsys (2025)

Managing file permissions and ownership is crucial for security and file management in Linux. Every file and directory has specific permissions that define who can read, write, or execute them.

With tools like chmod , chown , and chgrp , you control access to your system’s files and directories. This course will walk you through these commands, offering practical examples to help you confidently handle permissions and ownership.

Changing Permissions: chmod

The chmod command in Linux is used to modify the permissions of files and directories. You can control who can read, write, or execute a file by adjusting its permissions.

In addition to standard permissions, chmod allows you to set special permissions such as setuid , setgid , and the sticky bit, which provide advanced control over how files and directories are accessed.

By default, Linux applies a set of default permissions to files and directories based on the system's umask setting. The umask defines which permissions are not granted by default when creating new files or directories.

For example, a common umask value of 022 results in new files being created with 644 permissions and new directories with 755 .

Methods to Change Permissions

You can modify file and directory permissions using two methods with chmod :

Numerical (Octal) Method : This method uses a three- or four-digit number to represent permissions. For example, chmod 755 file.txt grants read, write, and execute permissions to the file owner and read and execute permissions to the group and others.

: This method uses a three- or four-digit number to represent permissions. For example, grants read, write, and execute permissions to the file owner and read and execute permissions to the group and others. Symbolic Method: This method allows you to add or remove specific permissions using letters. For instance, chmod u+x file.txt adds execute permission to the user (file owner) without altering other permissions.

Basic Usage

Numerical (Octal) Method: $ chmod 755 /opt/apps/file.txt This gives the owner full access (read, write, execute) while granting read and execute permissions to the group and others.

This gives the owner full access (read, write, execute) while granting read and execute permissions to the group and others. Symbolic Method: $ chmod u+x file.txt This adds execute permission for the file owner without changing other permissions.

Recursively Changing Permissions

To modify all files and directories within a specified path, you can use the recursive -R option:

$ chmod -R 755 /opt/apps/

However, this approach has a drawback: it sets the same permissions for both files and directories, which might not be ideal.

Instead, you can use a more refined approach to only apply permissions to directories:

$ find /var/www/html -type d -exec chmod 755 {} \\;

Special Permissions: Setuid, Setgid, and Sticky Bit

Setuid ( chmod u+s ): Allows a file to be executed with the file owner’s privileges, rather than the user's. $ chmod u+s /usr/bin/program

( ): Allows a file to be executed with the file owner’s privileges, rather than the user's. Setgid ( chmod g+s ): Ensures that files created within a directory inherit the group ID of the directory. $ chmod g+s /var/www/shared

( ): Ensures that files created within a directory inherit the group ID of the directory. Sticky Bit ( chmod +t ): Used mainly on directories, it ensures that only the file owner can delete or rename files within a directory. $ chmod +t /tmp

Handling Symbolic Links with chmod

The chmod command does not directly apply permissions to symbolic links, as permissions on symlinks are ignored. Instead, it applies the permissions to the target file or directory.

If you attempt to change permissions on a symlink, you are actually modifying the permissions of the target file.

$ chmod 755 target_file_or_directory

To clarify, using chmod on a symlink:

Changes the permissions of the target, not the symlink.

Symlinks always show permissions as lrwxrwxrwx , but this is not relevant because only the permissions of the target file matter.

If you need to modify access to the symlink, you’ll need to work with the target file's permissions.

Changing Ownership: chown

The chown command changes the ownership of files and directories in Linux. You can assign a new owner to a file or directory or modify the group ownership.

This is essential when managing file access, especially in multi-user environments.

Basic Usage

To change the owner of a file, specify the new owner before the file name. For example:

$ chown bob file.txt

This command makes bob the new owner of file.txt . If you want to change both the owner and the group, use:

$ chown bob:developers file.txt

Now, bob owns the file, and it belongs to the developers group.

Recursive Ownership Changes

You often need to change ownership across multiple files or directories. The -R option allows recursive changes, applying the ownership change to all files and subdirectories:

$ chown -R bob:www-data /www/html/website

Here, every file and directory within /www/html/website will have bob as the owner and www-data as the group.

Finding and Changing Ownership Based on User

If you need to change ownership of files owned by a specific user, you can use the find command with chown .

For example, to transfer ownership of all files owned by olduser to newuser , use:

$ find /var/www -user olduser -exec chown newuser:newgroup {} \\;

This command scans /var/www and changes ownership of all files owned by olduser .

Handling Symbolic Links with chown

By default, chown affects the target file of a symbolic link, not the link itself. If you want to change the ownership of the symlink rather than the file it points to, you need to use the -h option.

$ chown -h new_owner:new_group symlink_name

This command changes the ownership of the symbolic link itself. Without the -h option, the ownership of the target file will be modified, not the symlink.

For example:

$ chown -h alice:developers /path/to/symlink

This ensures that only the symlink ownership changes, while the target file or directory remains unaffected.

Changing Group Ownership: chgrp

The chgrp command changes the group ownership of files and directories without affecting the owner.

It is useful when you only need to adjust group permissions, especially in environments where different teams or departments manage shared resources.

To change the group ownership of a file, simply specify the new group followed by the file name:

$ chgrp developers file.txt

This command assigns the group developers to file.txt , leaving the file owner unchanged.

Recursive Group Ownership Changes

Like chown , chgrp also supports recursive changes with the -R option, allowing you to apply group ownership changes to entire directories:

$ chgrp -R staff /var/www/html

This command changes the group ownership of all files and subdirectories within /var/www/html to the staff group.

Combining with find for Specific Changes

You can also use the find command with chgrp to target specific files or directories:

$ find /home/user -name "*.log" -exec chgrp logs {} \\;

This example changes the group ownership of all .log files under /home/user to the logs group.

Viewing Permissions and Ownership

To effectively manage files in Linux, you need to know how to view permissions and ownership details. This helps you understand who can read, write, or execute files and who owns them.

You can quickly check permissions and ownership with simple commands.

Using ls -l

The ls -l command provides a detailed listing of files and directories, showing their permissions, owner, and group:

$ ls -l /home/user

This command lists all files in /home/user , displaying permissions in the first column, followed by the owner and group. The permissions are divided into three sets: owner, group, and others.

Viewing Permissions with stat

For more detailed file information, use the stat command. It shows file permissions, ownership, and additional metadata:

$ stat file.txt

The stat command provides in-depth details, such as the file's access, modify times, and more. It’s particularly helpful when you need more than what ls -l offers.

Checking Access Control Lists (ACLs) with getfacl

If you have advanced file permissions like Access Control Lists (ACLs) in place, use the getfacl command to view them:

$ getfacl /var/www/html

This shows any additional permissions granted to users or groups, which go beyond the basic Linux permission model.

