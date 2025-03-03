Filming of Tonglu's urban romance drama "If Without You" premiered on Wasu TV - DayDayNews (2025)

Qianjiang Evening News · Hourly News Correspondent Yi Qin

directed by Gu Yunyun, starring Guo Pinchao and Yu Xintian, co-starring Chen Zhengfei, Zhang Xiaochen, Wen Ya, Yang Anqi, Fan Dandan, and Chen Yiru's friendly urban romantic drama "If Without You", It was broadcast exclusively on the whole network of Wasu Interactive TV. The editor-in-chief of

magazine Fan Dandan is about to immigrate. Faced with the opportunity to be promoted from the sky, Yu Yanle, a reporter played by Yu Xintian, chose to marry Li Jueyi, played by Guo Pinchao, for his career. Business, hidden married couples become competitors, where will they go?

From January 12th to January 26th, watch Guo Pinchao and Yu Xintian perform sadistic love on Wasu Interactive TV, Wasu Internet TV, Wasu TV Network, and Wasu Mobile TV.

Guo Pinchao and Yu Xintian cooperated for the second time.

"If Without You" tells about the creative celebrity Li Jueyi (Guo Pinchao) in the advertising industry, Yu Yanle (Yu Xintian), a magazine reporter who struggles and dreams, and Li Jue, a five-star hotel executive elite Ya (Decorated by Chen Zhengfei), Ren Xiaoxiao (Decorated by Wen Ya), a five-star hotel, and other daughters, have gone through many emotional and career experiences, facing difficulties and finally achieving happiness.

At the important moment when Yan Le and her boyfriend Jue Yi, who have been in love for many years, are about to enter the marriage hall, Yan Le got a chance to be promoted to editor-in-chief. In order to balance love and career, Yan Le proposed hidden marriage to Jue Yi. Will they plant a bomb in their future lives? The appearance of Jue Yi's half-brother Jueya and the rich daughter made this deliberately hidden relationship even more dangerous.

Yan Le looks exactly the same as Jue Ya’s dead girlfriend. Without knowing that Yan Le was married, Jue Ya launched a fierce pursuit of Yan Le, while Xiao Xiao fell in love with Jue Yi at first sight. At the same time, Jue Yi also had a caring and capable person beside him. Sarah's female assistant.

is mixed with the brotherly affection of the previous generation, where will fate push them? What love-hate entanglement will happen between

this hidden married couple and their suitors?

It is worth mentioning that "If Without You" is the second collaboration between Guo Pinchao and Yu Xintian. As early as 2011, the two had collaborated on the costume myth drama "Legend of the Zodiac", which is also Yu Xintian's virgin. Show.

After many years, Guo Pinchao is still handsome, and Yu Xintian has grown into a powerful actress under the tempering of "Wuxin Master", "Devil Boy Do Not Kiss Me" and other major productions such as "The Great Wall" and "28-year-old underage" In the fierce impact of the workplace, it is really curious where the love and marriage of this sweet couple will eventually go. In addition to Guo Pinchao and Yu Xintian’s affectionate interpretation, the show also brings together high-quality youth idols from both sides of the Taiwan Strait to bring three-dimensional, real and delicate character groups to the audience. “Fahrenheit” Chen Yiru’s friendship Acting as the mysterious psychologist and "good man" Zhang Xiaochen, the talented Brunei celebrity chef Lin Tai, plus Taiwan idol actor Chen Zhengfei, and the "Mars Intelligence Agency" agent are gentle and elegant, all of which are high-profile, and the lineup is very eye-catching.

In this group of portraits of young people with different personalities, the magazine editor-in-chief played by the debater Fan Xidan of "Wonderful Flowers" makes this drama full of topics.

Fan Yanmei has become popular with her sharp and straightforward performance in "Wonderful Flowers", but she has begun to enter the actor in recent years, who is dissatisfied with her status as a variety celebrity.

In "If Without You", Fan Dandan turned into the domineering editor-in-chief of the magazine. She is not only Yan Le's immediate boss, but also Yan Le's intimate teacher in the workplace.

She is hot on the outside and sharp in her words. She wholeheartedly instructs Yan Le to become an outstanding journalist on her own. At the same time, she also puts forward higher demands on Yan Le, forcing Yan Le to choose to marry Jue Yi.

It can be said that the editor-in-chief played by Fan Danxi is the fuse of the biggest drama conflict in the whole play, and the complicated character also makes Fan Danxi's acting talent emerge.

From "Love Apartment 4", "Love to Eat", "Tsundere and Prejudice", "Chinatown Detective 2", "The Cutest Height Difference" to this "If Without You", he is an actor of variety star Fan Danxi The road of transformation has also allowed more audiences to see the talent and potential of actor Fan Danxi.

"Without You" provides a panoramic view of the growth experience of each character, as well as the different contradictions and experiences they face in their emotions and workplaces. Each topic directly pierces the hearts of urban men and women.

Fan Yanxi can restore the domineering and three-dimensional editor in chiefGao, starting from January 12, on Huasu Interactive TV, Wasu Internet TV, Wasu TV Network, and Wasu Mobile TV, I will watch how the veteran workplace driver Fan Dandan HOLD lives in the audience.

Tonglu girl starring in Tonglu location shooting

"One folding green hills and one screen, one bay with clear water and one piano; silent poems and sound paintings must be searched on the Tonglu River."

Tonglu is located in the upper reaches of the Qiantang River, with beautiful natural scenery and rich cultural atmosphere. Known as "the most beautiful county in the country", it has both the modern sense of a big city and the romantic sense of a beautiful countryside. It is rich in framing resources. Since the 1980s, it has attracted "Shaolin Boys", "Feng Shen Bang", " Groups of urban film and television crews such as Give Me Up and Hold Me", "Feather Flying to the Sky" and "The Most Beautiful Time" came to Tonglu for filming, and now Hangzhou's first "National Film and Television Designated Filming Location" has also been in Tonglu.

"If Without You" is shot in Tonglu, it fully demonstrates Tonglu's exquisite and atmospheric urban appearance and the ever-changing beautiful rural construction. At the same time, Yu Xintian, the star of the play, is also a local girl from Tonglu, who seriously promotes the beauty and culture of her hometown. It was also officially awarded the title of "Tonglu Cultural Tourism Image Ambassador".

From January 12th, "If Without You" will be broadcast exclusively on Huashu Interactive TV. Audiences in Hangzhou, especially Tonglu audiences, will surely find many unusually familiar scenes in the process of chasing the drama. It is the platform mission of Wasu to open up urban and rural cultural exchanges and promote the construction of beautiful villages in Zhejiang. Wasu has always aspired to become the hub of people's beautiful and happy life.

's exclusive introduction of the TV series "If Without You" that aggregates local rural culture is an important measure for Wasu to promote Zhejiang's rural civilization while insisting on providing users with high-quality audio and video content, and helping Zhejiang rural areas such as Tonglu to move toward "nature + humanity" "Beautiful Country" moves forward.

TV series "If Without You" will be available on the Wasu Interactive TV "TV series" channel on time at 8:00 every night starting from January 12, and will be broadcast on the whole network. Two episodes will be broadcast every night.

The emotional entanglement of urban men and women, the collision between the workplace and love, and the sincere interpretation of powerful young actors are bound to set off a drama craze in the New Year!