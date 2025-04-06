First Ride: Fox's Fully Redesigned X2 & DHX2 Shocks - Pinkbike (2025)

The Fox X2 was the definitive gravity air shock for quite some time, but as competitors popped up and durability concerns plagued some riders, the big shock was due for a reboot. The past few years have seen some iterative updates to the X2, but this year marks a full-fledged overhaul. With a completely different damping architecture, a larger air chamber, and more adjustability than before, Fox's big air shock has been fully revamped - along with its coil counterpart. The DHX2 shares the same internal architecture with the new X2, but remains optimized for fans of the linear coil feel. X2 Details

• Intended use: enduro, DH, eMTB

• Monotube architecture

• 4-way external adjustment

• Larger main shaft diameter

• X2 Weight: 784g (230x65mm, bearing mount)

• DHX2 Weight: 944g (230x65mm, bearing & 450# spring) • X2 Price: $699-739 USD / $939-989 CAD / €939- 989 EUR / 1199-1299 AUS

• DHX2 Price: $679-719 USD / $899-959 CAD / €909 - 959 EUR / 1199-1249 AUS

• ridefox.com

The new guts.

Features & Adjustments

Like the outgoing X2, the new model features externally adjustable high and low speed compression and rebound - according to Fox these are the world's first monotube mountain bike shocks to offer all of those external adjustments.

Both the X2 and DHX2 feature the following adjustments for the Factory and Performance Elite models.

8 clicks High speed compression | 16 clicks Low speed compression | 8 clicks High speed rebound | 16 clicks Low speed rebound | optional Firm mode

The Performance models see one less external adjuster, but still feature the optional climb switch.

8 clicks High speed compression | 16 clicks Low speed compression | 16 clicks Low speed rebound | optional Firm mode

While the X2's air pressure is easily honed in to hit your sag target, the DHX2 is offered in 25lb and 50lb spring increments to suit your bike and rider weight. The X2's air volume is adjustable in 1cc increments, up to 16cc, with a maximum air pressure of 350psi.

On the topic of adjustability, I pinged Fox's Ariel Lindsley to dig a bit deeper on how the new shocks can be suited to a given bike and rider.

It seems like Float X has taken up a decent bit of the OE market, partially due to the extremely wide range of tuning options you can achieve with that shock. Does the new X2 compete in that same space, or is the adjustability still more focused on smaller end-user changes?

Essentially we have just as broad of a range of internal tunes for DHX2 and Float X2 as with Float X and DHX - both on compression and rebound. The difference with these two shocks is with the four way adjustability you can get yourself all the way to the next step stiffer or lighter tune by using the external adjusters. This gives the user a lot more flexibility to tailor their bike to their needs without having to get someone to revalve itinternally.

I also recall you mentioning that the VVC assembly procedure has changed slightly, does that do anything to the high speed outputs or is it just to achieve more consistent builds?

Basically we were able to just simplify the process of how to set the VVC when rebuilding or revalving a shock. Probably not something that most people will be involved with. However for those who are digging in at that level it makes the process much simpler. We did find a clever way to make the high speed adjuster have more close to perfect increments between clicks. It was a nice improvement that I think users of these shocks willappreciate.

The previous rebuild process on the VVC internals (which effect both high speed circuits) required some very complex tooling to complete consistently, so a simplified process in this camp should be very welcome by anyone regularly servicing the X2 or DHX2.

Compression. As to why they moved from the twin tube design to a simpler monotube architecture, Fox claimed the following: See Also B.C. avalanche victim identified as beloved Whistler pro snowboarder Pressure balancing was required to meet the goal of achieving equivalent performance of the GRIP X2 damper. With greater control of the shock’s rebound stroke, the rear tire behaves with more predictability, which leads to greater rider confidence. The twin tube architecture of the previous FLOAT X2 did not meet the requirements for pressure balancing, so we moved to a monotube design. This also gave us opportunity to upgrade the main shaft diameter from 3/8” (9.5mm) to ½” (12.7mm) for even more strength and durability. However, the move to monotube made preserving 4-way adjustability achallenge. Rebound.

That 4-way adjustability was achieved by locating both high- and low-speed rebound at the base of the shock, with a set of internal worm gears that allow you to adjust the low-speed's needle and orifice and the high-speed's VVC base plate independently.

Another upside to the monotube architecture over the previous twin-tube design comes down to friction. Cutting the number of check valves in half and reducing the size of the main seal play big roles here, making for a shock that should break into its travel and rebounds more freely. Add to that the durability benefits, reduction in risk of cavitation, and lack of oil aeration, and the change makes a lot of sense.

Steel shaft.

Worth noting, these alignment stickers can be misleading. You can line up the dots, but the air can can be installed in 4 different positions to allow for air valve clearance - you'll want to choose the position that works for your bike's fitment, not just the one that lines up the stickers.

Pricing & Availability

The X2 and DHX2 are both available in a bevy of sizes, with a large library of internal tune options as mentioned above. Finding the right tune for your bike will involve either contacting the bike brand in question to get a sense of which will best suit your model, or by trying a variety of tunes yourself to suss out which best suits your use case.

Eyelet shock sizing: 210x50 | 210x52.5 | 210x55 | 230x60 | 230x62.5 | 230x65 | 250x75

Trunnion shock sizing: 185x55 | 205x60 | 205x65 | 225x75

As with all Fox suspension products, there are three tiers to the lineup: Performance, Performance Elite, and Factory. The latter two categories get 4-way adjustability, with Performance omitting high-speed rebound. The price ranges for the X2 and DHX2 are as follows.

Float X2: $699-739 USD / $939-989 CAD / €939- 989 EUR / 1199-1299 AUS

DHX2: $679-719 USD / $899-959 CAD / €909-959 EUR / 1199-1249 AUS

The DHX2 has a parallel piggyback variant, to allow for fitment with certain frames like the Santa Cruz V10. The parallel layout lacks a climb switch, as it's only tailored to DH bikes.

Ride Impressions

Both of these shocks have spent time on my Frameworks enduro bike, which runs a 230x65mm shock to deliver 170mm of rear wheel travel. I also tried the X2 in a reduced stroke length on a Santa Cruz Hightower, to get a sense of how far you can compensate using the external adjustments on tap. Obviously a shock with a specific tune tested and chosen by the manufacturer is going to be the best setup for most cases, but I was impressed with how far you can take the shock with clickers alone.

Neither the X2 or DHX2 have seen enough time to comment on durability or wide-ranging conditions, but initial impressions are positive. The adjustments are meaningful, the damping transition between compression and rebound is smooth, and both shocks are fairly quiet - though not silent if you're used to the mute RockShox dampers.

Despite riding some moves that often generate noticeable bottom-outs, and the DHX2's lack of a hydraulic bottom-out circuit, I haven't found any harsh sensations at the end of travel. More credit might be owed to the bike than the shock in this camp, but until I have the opportunity to ride the shocks on a more linear bike this will have to suffice. More importantly, I've been able to balance support and feedback to suit the feel I want out of the bike, without any major concessions so far.

After many more miles, some different tunes, and plenty of back-to-backs with other top shocks on the market, I'll be back here with a full-fledged review.