Fisher & Paykel Nova Micro Hands-on Expert Review 2025 (2025)

The represents a thoughtful evolution in nasal pillow therapy. Beyond just being F&P's lightest mask at 40 grams, it introduces innovative features that address common CPAP challenges: seal stability at higher pressures, ease of adjustment for those with dexterity challenges, and simplified maintenance. Our extensive testing revealed how these innovations translate to real-world benefits. From active sleep trials to high-pressure testing, we explored every aspect of this mask to help you understand if it's the right choice for your therapy needs. The Nova Micro particularly stands out for its user-focused design. Every feature, from the accessible adjustment points to the minimal contact frame, reflects careful consideration of daily life with CPAP therapy. Let's explore these features in detail and see how they might enhance your sleep therapy.

Key Features of the Fisher & Paykel Nova Micro

We'll give our own opinions on the Nova Micro shortly, but first, hear what makes this mask so special from F&P's very own Product Educator, Joanna Kim:

MicroPillow Seal Technology The Nova Micro's innovative MicroPillows provide consistent performance across all pressure settings (5-20 cmH2O). During our testing, this unique design maintained a reliable seal without excessive pressure, particularly impressing us with its stability at higher pressures where other nasal pillow masks often struggle.

User-Focused Adjustability Multiple adjustment points, including easy-to-reach velcro tabs, make customizing your fit straightforward. We found this especially beneficial during nighttime adjustments, with the dual-sided design offering simple fine-tuning even in low light. And, because the headgear adjustments happen at the front of the mask, the F&P Nova Micro is a great fit for anybody with long hair. With this mask, you’re far less likely to get tangled up in the headgear or the velcro tabs when making adjustments.

Thoughtful Accessibility Every aspect of the mask prioritizes ease of use. The modular components snap together intuitively, making daily maintenance effortless. Even the headgear design considers people with dexterity challenges, featuring adjustment points that are easy to reach and manage. Unlike other masks, which see you reaching up and over your head, then pulling away from your face to make adjustments, the Nova Micro’s fit tabs are right by the cheeks, and pull forward for effortless adjustments.

Minimal Contact Design The mask's streamlined profile minimizes facial contact while maintaining a leak-free seal. This approach not only enhances comfort but also provides excellent visibility for bedtime activities like reading. Thanks to limited facial contact and deeper seal inside the nostrils, the Nova Micro is also an excellent choice if you're interested in CPAP masks that are good for beards.

Magnet-Free Construction Unlike many modern CPAP masks, the Nova Micro's magnet-free design makes it compatible with all medical devices, offering peace of mind for those with pacemakers or other implants. While this does mean that the Nova Micro doesn’t have a quick way to slip in and out of the headgear without fully removing it, it is quite easy to disconnect the short tube where it meets your full CPAP tube, so this isn’t much of an issue for quick bathroom breaks.

Is the Nova Micro Right for You?

The Nova Micro particularly shines for those who: ✔Need easier assembly and adjustments due to arthritis or dexterity challenges ✔Want accessible adjustment points with a simple, secure fit ✔Prefer nasal pillows but require higher pressure therapy ✔Value easy maintenance and cleaning ✔Have long hair or facial hair ✔Need a clear field of vision ✔Appreciate minimal facial contact Consider other options if you: ✘Primarily sleep on your stomach ✘Press your face firmly into your pillow ✘Prefer a mask that requires minimal initial adjustment ✘Have a high prescribed pressure and prioritize comfort over minimalism

Pros and Cons of the Fisher & Paykel Nova Micro Nasal Pillow Mask

Real-World Performance: What We Discovered About the F&P Nova Micro

Daily Experience The Nova Micro brings refreshing simplicity to your sleep routine. In our testing, we were particularly impressed with the accessible adjustment points - even during midnight adjustments, the easy-to-reach tabs made fine-tuning effortless. The MicroPillows rest gently in your nostrils while maintaining a reliable seal, though some people may need a few nights to dial in the perfect fit. Once adjusted, the minimal facial contact and clear field of vision easily allow for reading, scrolling, or watching TV comfortably before bed.

Performance You Can Trust Our testing revealed the Nova Micro's exceptional consistency across all pressure settings. During active sleep trials, the MicroPillow design maintained its seal through various position changes, particularly excelling for back and side sleeping. At pressures where many nasal pillows begin to falter (above 15 cmH2O), the Nova Micro’s seal remained strong - we noted only minimal adjustments needed even at higher settings. This reliable performance sets it apart in the nasal pillow category. Here’s a more detailed breakdown of how the Nova Micro performed in various positions across a range of pressures:

Back Sleeping The Nova Micro scored a perfect 10 at all tested pressure levels (5, 10, 15, and 20 cmH2O). No issues were reported, making it an excellent choice for those who predominantly sleep on their backs.

Side Sleeping It also achieved a score of 10 for side sleeping, but we’d note that it doesn’t do as well when you press your face into the pillow. We strongly recommend using aCPAP pillow, or using a pillow that allows you to easily “hang” the mask off the side of the pillow while still supporting your head.

Stomach Sleeping While functional, we wouldn’t recommend the Nova Micro for dedicated stomach sleepers. If this is one of many positions you end up in throughout the night, it’ll do just fine, but full time stomach sleepers will likely find this mask to be quite uncomfortable for long periods of time, as the MicroPillows will put too much pressure up into the nose.

Active Sleeping We were pleasantly surprised at how well the seal held through lots of movement. The headgear seems to absorb much of the movement and actually slides around a fair amount. Think of it as a shock absorber, which works well to keep the cushion in place. However, the ResMed AirFit P10 offers a slightlygreater range of movement before seal breakage, giving it a slight edge in this category.

Living with the Nova Micro Throughout our testing, the Nova Micro proved itself to be remarkably low-maintenance. Daily cleaning takes just minutes, with easily accessible vent holes and components that maintain their shape after repeated washing. While we did spend more time on initial adjustments compared to some masks, that investment paid off - the dual-sided adjustments held firm night after night, rarely needing readjustment even after active sleep sessions.

Love, love, love this mask!— Verified Purchase 12/09/2024 “OMG, this mask is wonderful! I've been using a ResMed Airfit P10 mask for years - settled on it after trying about 5-6 others. I tried a ResMed Swift FX last year but quickly abandoned it because it about blew my husband off the bed. But this one! It's more comfortable on my nose than the P10, the venting is as good as the P10, it doesn't leave marks on my face "as is" without needing Pad-a-Cheek cushions, and my leak is about half what it was with the P10. This is about as minimal as you can get (except for the Bleep - tried that, too) with great features!” ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Noise & Exhalation Venting When it comes to noise levels, the Nova Micro is aided by a series of small holes around the frame of the mask. These holes do well to direct air away from the wearer and scatter the pressure effectively to leave any bed partners undisturbed. Here is a more detailed summary of its noise levels at different pressures:

5 cmH2O - Great Virtually silent, with no discernible noise from the exhalation vents, providing an excellent experience for those with low therapy pressure.

10 cmH2O - Great Still very quiet, though exhalation noise increases slightly, remaining unintrusive for most wearers. See Also Ervaringen met apap, slaap niet meer. - Forum van de Apneuvereniging

15 cmH2O - Good A noticeable hissing sound from escaping air becomes evident but remains manageable and not disruptive. With time, it is easy to adapt to (and certainly more quiet than the sound of snoring).

20 cmH2O - Good Slightly noisier compared to lower pressures butstill quieter than the ResMed AirFit P10 at similar high pressures.

The Bottom Line Our testing confirms the Nova Micro's excellence in delivering reliable therapy with accessibility in mind. The seal performance consistently impressed us across the entire range of test pressures (5 - 20 cmH2O) and maintained stability even during active sleep trials. The ease of assembly and adjustment stood out, too–particularly for small late-night adjustments. While our stomach-sleeping trials showed some limitations, this mask proved ideal for anyone seeking a secure seal with minimal facial contact, especially those who value straightforward maintenance and adjustment. If you’re interested in our full testing process and notes for the Nova Micro, you’ll find them below.

Full Testing Notes & Results

Our comprehensive testing evaluates masks across ten key categories, each rated on a scale of 1-10. The Nova Micro achieved an impressive overall score of 89.5/100. Keep in mind, though, that the overall score is not the most important number. Everyone has different preferences, meaning some things are more important than others. Our testing methodology is designed to shed more light on specific aspects of each mask that may be deal breakers for certain people, and a perfect-match-makers for others. Here's a brief overview of our scores by category followed by a full breakdown of our testing notes:

Category Score Seal Quality 10/10 Comfort 7.5/10 Cost of Ownership 10/10 User Friendliness 9/10 Field of View 9.5/10 Security 9.5/10 Maintenance 9.5/10 Adjustability 9/10 Fitting 6.5/10 Sizing 9/10 Overall Score 89.5

Seal Quality: 10/10 The Nova Micro delivered exceptional seal performance across all pressure settings (5-20 cmH2O). While occasional minor leaks occurred, they were easily remedied with slight adjustments. The mask maintained consistent performance during back, side, and stomach sleeping trials, though some positions required more precise positioning than others.

Comfort: 7.5/10 The Nova Micro provides good comfort, though with different characteristics than we typically see in nasal pillow designs. However, if you’re a fan of F&P’s approach to nasal pillow masks like the Brevida or Solo, the Nova Micro will feel very familiar to you. The MicroPillows have less flexibility and more defined edges that seal within the nostril rather than at its base. While this design choice helps maintain a leak-free seal, it can cause discomfort if overtightened. Proper sizing proves especially crucial with this mask. Using the smallest compatible size for your nose and pressure settings will help prevent discomfort. The pillows' firmer design and more defined edges provide a better seal, though some wearers may find this uncomfortable, or will take time to adjust to this alternate approach.

User-Friendliness: 9/10 The Nova Micro excels in accessibility features. Adjustment points and maintenance components prove remarkably easy to access and manage, making this mask particularly suitable for those with limited dexterity or challenges with fine motor control. While it doesn't include a quick-release feature for the mask itself, disconnecting at the tube remains straightforward.

Cost of Ownership: 10/10 Despite being a new release in 2024, the Nova Micro maintains competitive pricing. While replacement costs run slightly higher than some alternatives, the difference isn't significant enough to impact long-term value. The mask doesn't require extra maintenance or unusually frequent component replacements, keeping ongoing costs predictable.

Field of View: 9.5/10 Minimal design elements maintain excellent visibility and reduce feelings of claustrophobia. We noted only one minor consideration: the cheekbone straps occasionally ride high during movement. However, this doesn't significantly impact the mask's overall openness or sight lines.

Security: 9.5/10 The headgear demonstrates interesting dynamics during active sleep - while it moves with position changes, this movement actually helps maintain seal integrity. Our testing revealed impressive stability even during deliberate attempts to dislodge the mask. The design feels notably secure without creating pressure points or discomfort.

Maintenance: 9.5/10 The Nova Micro sets a new standard for easy maintenance. The headgear detaches effortlessly and is significantly simpler than designs requiring manipulation of small connection points. Pillow removal proves surprisingly easy as well, requiring minimal force. The dual-wall pillows, while similar to other designs, offer better access for cleaning. Even the vent design minimizes cleaning complexity while maintaining good performance.

Adjustability: 9/10 Thoughtful design creates meaningful adjustment capabilities. The velcro tabs provide easy access and clear feedback during fitting. Each adjustment produces noticeable changes in fit, and more importantly, these adjustments hold firmly throughout the night.

Fitting: 6.5/10 Initial fitting requires more attention than some masks, with less room for imprecise adjustment. We experienced some nose discomfort during the learning process. However, the mask's superior adjustability options ultimately allowed us to achieve an optimal fit - it just takes more time and attention to detail.

Sizing: 9/10 The mask offers three cushion sizes and universal headgear, matching industry standards. However, the dual adjustment points and split headgear design provide additional customization options, effectively accommodating a wider range of head shapes and sizes.

Alternatives to the Nova Micro

We were very impressed with the Nova Micro in our testing, but it still may not be the right pick for everyone. Here are a few other nasal pillow masks to consider: ResMed AirFit P10 The P10 offers an even more minimalistic headgear design than the Nova Micro. The P10's cushion is also bouncier, more comfortable, and allows for a greater range of motion for active sleepers. The Nova Micro performs better at high pressures and is a better choice for those with dexterity limitations. Read the Full Review ResMed AirFit P30i Similar to the P10, the P30i's pillow design offers great flexibility for active sleepers. This is further complemented by a hose connection at the top of the head, rather than in front of the face. The P30i offers added versatility with the option to swap out the nasal pillows with the nasal cradle of the AirFit N30i, which can offer a break from irritation inside the nostril. Read the Full Review The Solo uses a very similar pillow design to the Nova Micro, though it is not quite as compact. What makes the Solo stand out is its innovative AutoFit and AutoLock headgear. Simply put the mask on and push the cushion to tighten, or pull it away to loosen. No straps, no velcro, just sleep. Read the Full Review

Frequently Asked Questions About the F&P Nova Micro

Is the F&P Nova Micro suitable for all sleeping positions? Yes, though it isn't the best nasal pillow mask for dedicated stomach sleepers. The compact cushion and frame rest close to the face, providing stability and a reliable seal for back, side, and active sleepers. Does the mask contain any magnetic components? No, Fisher & Paykel maks, including the F&P Nova Micro, do not contain magnets. Is there support available for mask setup and maintenance? Yes, the F&P myMask™ App provides ongoing support and easy access to video instructions. It does not require purchase or an account to set up. Is the F&P Nova Micro compatible with all CPAP machines? The F&P Nova Micro uses a standard 22mm connection and is designed to be compatible with most CPAP machines. It will not work with the ResMed AirMini's micro tubing. AirMini owners may purchase theZephair Tubing Adapter and a SlimLine or standard CPAP hose to use the Nova Micro with their machine.

Final Thoughts

The Nova Micro brings welcome innovation to nasal pillow therapy, particularly excelling in areas where traditional designs often fall short. Its thoughtful accessibility features, reliable seal performance, and simplified maintenance make it an excellent choice for many CPAP users, especially those seeking easier adjustment options or reliable performance at higher pressures. While the unique MicroPillow design may require an adjustment period, the benefits of enhanced stability and seal performance make it worth considering, particularly for back and side sleepers. The mask's focus on user-friendly design shows particular promise for those with dexterity challenges or anyone seeking a more straightforward CPAP experience. Ready to explore if the Nova Micro is right for you? Our CPAP Guides can help match your specific needs with the perfect mask solution. Give us a call to discuss your sleep therapy goals and discover how the Nova Micro might fit into your journey to better rest.

