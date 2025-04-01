Fixes for Common Hair Problems as You Age - Consumer Reports (2025)

Hair thinning is incredibly common. At older ages, at any given time, “more hairs are found in the resting or shedding stages and fewer of them are in the growth stage,” Vashi says. And “the diameter of individual strands also becomes smaller, making hair look less full,” Vashi says.

The Fix: Volumizing shampoos, conditioners, and mousses are unlikely to have much effect, Cohen says. But a dry texturizing spray “will add thickness and makes hair look temporarily fuller,” she says.

To slow hair loss and stimulate new growth, minoxidil is an option. Topical minoxidil is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for pattern hair loss in men and women and “produces very good results,” says Elise A. Olsen, MD, founder and director of the Hair Disorders Research and Treatment Center at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, N.C. A 2017 review published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology found that it increased fullness by about 15 hairs per square centimeter for men and about 12 hairs per square centimeter for women. But you have to apply it to your scalp twice a day—which can be messy.

Minoxidil pills are FDA-approved for hypertension but used off-label at much lower doses for hair loss. At dosages of up to 2.5 mg per day for women and 5 mg per day for men, it achieves higher blood levels than topical, which can make it more effective, Olsen says. But, she cautions, there may be side effects (like changes in heart rate and blood pressure), so it’s wise to start with the lowest dose possible and take it under a doctor’s supervision.