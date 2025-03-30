Foamstream L12 Weed Killer - Campey Turf Care Systems (2025)

Foamstream L12 Weed Killeradmin2024-06-26T09:02:48+01:00
Foamstream
The cleaner, greener alternative to traditional forms of weed control
What is Foamstream? Foamstream is the world’s leading herbicide-free weed control technology. Foamstream is approved for organic use by the British Soil Association, and the Organic Farmers and Growers Association, meaning it can be used around people, animals and waterways. It kills weeds, moss and algae using a combination of near boiling water covered by a biodegradable foam. Foamstream is uniquely effective because the foam acts as a thermal blanket, ensuring the heat is retained in the water while it’s applied to the plant, keeping the plant in the kill zone for 6x longer than any other herbicide-free alternative.
Why Choose Foamstream? Foamstream offers an innovative, eco-friendly solution to the age-old problem of tackling weeds on paved areas. Combining hot water with a biodegradable foam made from plant oils and sugars, Foamstream effectively controls a wide range of weed species. The contained heat penetrates the waxy outer layer of the leaf, travels down the stem to the roots, and kills or severely damages the plant. Additionally, Foamstream sterilizes surrounding seeds and spores, reducing future weed growth and the number of treatments required. With a rapid start-up time of 30-60 seconds the machine has unlimited trigger time and is very easy to use. Its diesel and petrol dual-fuel source powers its 12 litres per minute flow rate, matching that of the M1200 system. Its robust design is frame mounted with four fork-lift points and can be used on a variety of different vehicles.
The L12 includes additional functionality for street cleaning and a new rinse-mode feature providing the operator with an option to use the machine with just water and no foam at high or low pressure.
High-Pressure Cleaning Mode The Foamstream L12 excels not only in weed control but also as a high-pressure power washer. It can clean anything from gum and graffiti to street furniture and bins. Unlike other pressure washing systems that merely relocate pathogens, the patented heat process sanitizes the area as well.
Ultra-Quick Startup
Boost your team’s productivity with the L12’s ultra-quick startup. In just 30-60 seconds, your L12 is ready for action.
Portable
The L12’s portability is one of its standout features. With four forklift points, it can be easily mounted onto various vehicles, including pickup trucks, allowing for simple and effective transportation around treatment areas.
Water-Only Rinse Mode
Switch effortlessly to water-only rinse mode with the Foamstream L12. This feature is perfect for ensuring no residue is left on surfaces, especially after cleaning street furniture.
Animal-Friendly
Foamstream machines are safe to use around animals, making them perfect for places like zoos and public parks where people walk their dogs. This makes the L12 a reliable choice for the tourism industry and public spaces.
Quick Change Lances
The Foamstream L12 supports various optional extras, including nylon scrubbing brushes and pavement cleaning lances. These lances are quick and simple to change, enabling operators to switch between tasks seamlessly. Handle all sorts of jobs with just one machine.
Multi-Functionality
The L12 is highly versatile, capable of handling weed, moss, and algae control, as well as a wide range of cleaning tasks in urban environments. This multi-functionality can save your organization time and labor costs by consolidating multiple tasks into one machine.
People-Friendly
Foamstream is herbicide-free and non-toxic, making all machines, including the L12, safe to use around people. This green solution is ideal for busy environments such as schools, parks, and other green spaces where herbicides are restricted.
Foamstream L12 weed killer available now from Campey Turf Care Systems
Discover the Eco-Friendly Weed Control Revolution
Weedingtech is thrilled to announce the appointment of Campey Turf Care Systems as the new nationwide distributor for Foamstream, our leading herbicide-free weed control system. This partnership brings the 100% organic solution to a broader range of commercial companies and contractors focused on green space management.
Key Benefits of Foamstream
100% Organic and Safe: Herbicide-free, making it safe for use in public and private spaces.
Effective Weed Control: Proven to control a wide range of weed species.
Reduces Future Growth: Sterilizes seeds and spores to minimize future weed outbreaks.
Versatile Application: Ideal for sporting venues, car parks, pedestrian walkways, and other public areas.
L12 Features & Functionality
Flow rate at lance: 12 litres (per minute)
Width: 1250 mm (Unit + 780 L Water Tank)
Standard water tank capacity: 780 litres
Total wet weight: 1205 kg (Unit + 780 L Water Tank)
Dual fuel power: Petrol generator & Diesel boiler
Output per hour: 700 m² (Hard surfaces in an urban environment)
Campey Turf Care Systems: A Trusted Partner
Campey Turf Care Systems is the UK’s leading suppliers of professional turf maintenance equipment, trusted by facility managers across various sectors. Known for our commitment to natural turf maintenance solutions, Campey Turf Care Systems is a perfect fit for distributing Foamstream. Our expertise and dedication to environmentally friendly practices ensure that Foamstream will reach more venues needing sustainable weed control solutions.
Lee Morgado, Sales Director for Campey Turf Care Systems, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Campey Turf Care focuses on natural solutions to turf maintenance, always looking to promote best practices in an environmentally friendly way. That makes Foamstream a very good fit for us. We are delighted to offer this innovative approach to weed control to our customers.”
Join the Green Revolution
Foamstream was launched in 2011 by Weedingtech as a cleaner, greener alternative to traditional weed control methods. With the growing controversy surrounding ingredients like glyphosate, Foamstream provides a natural solution that is effective and environmentally friendly.
Thomas Hamilton, Weedingtech’s Chief Commercial Officer, added, “We are delighted to have Campey Turf Care Systems on board. They are renowned for providing quality turf management solutions and have built long-lasting relationships with venues like Chelsea FC, who have already adopted Foamstream. With Campey’s expert team, we know Foamstream is in safe hands.”
With Campey Turf Care Systems as the distributor, the benefits of Foamstream are more accessible than ever. Say goodbye to harsh chemicals and hello to a sustainable future in weed control.For more information on Foamstream and to see how it can benefit your green space management, contact us directly to learn more about integrating Foamstream into your maintenance practices.
