Foamstream L12 Weed Killer - Campey Turf Care Systems (2025)

The cleaner, greener alternative to traditional forms of weed control

What is Foamstream? Foamstream is the world’s leading herbicide-free weed control technology. Foamstream is approved for organic use by the British Soil Association, and the Organic Farmers and Growers Association, meaning it can be used around people, animals and waterways. It kills weeds, moss and algae using a combination of near boiling water covered by a biodegradable foam. Foamstream is uniquely effective because the foam acts as a thermal blanket, ensuring the heat is retained in the water while it’s applied to the plant, keeping the plant in the kill zone for 6x longer than any other herbicide-free alternative.

Why Choose Foamstream? Foamstream offers an innovative, eco-friendly solution to the age-old problem of tackling weeds on paved areas. Combining hot water with a biodegradable foam made from plant oils and sugars, Foamstream effectively controls a wide range of weed species. The contained heat penetrates the waxy outer layer of the leaf, travels down the stem to the roots, and kills or severely damages the plant. Additionally, Foamstream sterilizes surrounding seeds and spores, reducing future weed growth and the number of treatments required. With a rapid start-up time of 30-60 seconds the machine has unlimited trigger time and is very easy to use. Its diesel and petrol dual-fuel source powers its 12 litres per minute flow rate, matching that of the M1200 system. Its robust design is frame mounted with four fork-lift points and can be used on a variety of different vehicles.

The L12 includes additional functionality for street cleaning and a new rinse-mode feature providing the operator with an option to use the machine with just water and no foam at high or low pressure.