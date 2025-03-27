Foil-Wrapped BBQ Spare Ribs (2025)

Published: · Modified: by Jenna Passaro · This post may contain affiliate links.
Spare ribs are the ultimate crowd-pleaser for BBQ lovers, and with just a few simple steps, you can make them fall-off-the-bone tender right at home. Wrapped in foil for extra juiciness, these BBQ spare ribs deliver rich, smoky flavors with tender meat that melts in your mouth. Finished with a glossy BBQ glaze, they’re the perfect choice for game day, backyard feasts, or any time you’re craving that classic BBQ goodness.
What’s the difference between spare ribs and baby back ribs?
Spare ribs come from the belly side of the ribcage and are larger, meatier, and have more fat, making them incredibly flavorful. Baby back ribs are smaller, leaner, and cook faster, but spare ribs are perfect for those who love a rich, hearty rib experience.
Course: Main Course, Main Dish
Cuisine: American, BBQ
Diet: Gluten Free
Keyword: Bbq Spare ribs, Foil wrapped bbq spare ribs
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 4 hours hours
Total Time: 4 hours hours 10 minutes minutes
Servings: 2 people
Calories: 492kcal
Author: Jenna Passaro
Video
Ingredients
- 1 rack spare ribs
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 4 tbsp BBQ rub divided
- ¼ cup butter sliced into 5 pieces
- 3 tbsp BBQ sauce plus extra at end
Instructions
Preheat and Prep. Preheat your smoker to 275°F. Prepare the spare ribs by removing the membrane if it hasn’t already been done by your butcher. To remove it, slide a knife under the white membrane on the back of the ribs, grab it with a paper towel, and pull it off. Pat the ribs dry with paper towels and rub them all over with olive oil.
Season. Generously coat the ribs with 3 tablespoons of BBQ rub, making sure to cover all sides. Massage the seasoning into the meat for maximum flavor.
Smoke: Place the ribs directly on the smoker grates and smoke for 2 hours at 275°F.
Wrap and Flavor. After 2 hours, add the butter slices, drizzle the BBQ sauce, and sprinkle the remaining 1 tablespoon of BBQ rub on top of 2 large pieces of foil. Remove the ribs from the smoker and place them on top, meaty side down. Wrap the ribs tightly in foil to seal in the juices.
Smoke some more. Return the foil-wrapped ribs to the smoker and cook for an additional 60-90 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 200°F. Use a meat thermometer to check for doneness.
Finish Smoking. For extra caramelization, unwrap the ribs from the foil and brush a little more BBQ sauce on top. Pop them back on the smoker for 10 minutes.
Rest and Serve. Let the ribs rest for 15-20 minutes in the foil before unwrapping. Slice and enjoy tender, flavorful smoked spare ribs!
Notes
Pair this with Sip Bite Go’s smoked corn on the cob.
Nutrition
Calories: 492kcal | Carbohydrates: 16g | Protein: 10g | Fat: 44g | Saturated Fat: 20g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 4g | Monounsaturated Fat: 16g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 106mg | Sodium: 501mg | Potassium: 259mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 9g | Vitamin A: 978IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 104mg | Iron: 4mg
