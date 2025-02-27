Foods High in Amino Acids (2025)

What Are Amino Acids?

Amino acids are the building blocks of protein. These molecules come together to form proteins. Your body uses them for many important functions, such as making hormones, building muscle, and repairing tissue.

Your body needs 20 amino acids to work properly and makes many of these amino acids on its own. But your body can’t make nine of them. You have to get these amino acids through certain foods or supplements. They’re called essential amino acids and include:

Histidine

Isoleucine

Methionine

Phenylalanine

Threonine

Tryptophan

Valine

Your body makes the other 11 amino acids. These amino acids are called non-essential:

Alanine

Arginine

Asparagine

Aspartic acid

Cysteine

Glutamic acid

Glutamine

Glycine

Proline

Serine

Tyrosine

But in times of illness, stress, or pregnancy, your body may not make enough of some of these amino acids. These are called conditional amino acids. During these periods, you’ll need to get them from food or supplements. These include: