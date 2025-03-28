Foot bath solution Brand Ranking (2025)

Herbal fragrance Chengdu Huitian Industry Co., Ltd. Huitian Industrial was founded in 1998. It is the first professional product in China to develop and produce personal topical health care products such as bathing, foot bathing, fumigation, physiotherapy, sauna and beauty skin care based on "Chinese herbal medicine, inorganic salt, and natural jade ultrafine powder" as raw materials. Company; In 2000, the company was acquired by Mr. Xu Chunxian, who has been engaged in the research of traditional Chinese medicinal materials, Chinese patent medicines and medicinal baths for 52 years. He enjoyed the reputation of "Tianfu medicinal materials king", "Southwest medicinal materials king" and "Southwest bars king", and has spent more than ten years to acquire it. With the development of this year, the company has become a leading brand enterprise in the field of personal topical product segments such as natural health care, traditional Chinese medicine health care, beauty and skin care. The company currently has more than 200 employees, and its core team comes from investment, strategy, biomedicine, fine chemicals, and brand marketing. , e-commerce and other professional fields. The company has advanced production technology and strong new product research and development capabilities, and has passed many national invention patents, including "Preparation Method for Health Care/Fat/Beauty/Skin Care Chinese Herbal Preparation" at the 2001 London Hong Kong International Invention Patent Technology Expo. , its "花在" brand has become one of the most well-known brands with the most market reputation and industry influence in the field of medicinal bath products. The company has built a professional production base and brand image store in Shigao Industrial Park, the largest Tianfu New District, Sichuan. Regional agents, e-commerce and direct TV sales systems cover major domestic provinces and cities. Some products have been sold to Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, Greece, Nepal, Dubai, Nigeria, Turkey, Mexico, Japan , South Korea and other countries and regions. The company has been successively employed by China Federation of Commerce, Bathing Professional Committee, China Product Quality Association, China Quality Inspection Association, Sichuan Entrepreneurs Association, Sichuan Reflexology Association, Sichuan Product Quality Association, Sichuan Standardization Association, Sichuan Products Chamber of Commerce , Chengdu Entrepreneurs Association, Chengdu Trademark Association, absorbed as group members. The company has successively won various national, provincial and municipal honors. The "Crape and Wood Fragrance" brand bathing and foot bathing products have won the honors of "Sichuan Province Famous Brand Products" for four years. , the "Grass and Trees" series of products were awarded the "China Tour-Traditional Medicine Health Management Project" key recommended products. Huitian Industrial Co., Ltd. has begun to take shape, and it owns two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Sichuan Caomuxiang Bioindustry Technology Co., Ltd., Sichuan Weilin Cosmetics Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Caomuxiang E-commerce Company, Chengdu Tianzhi Caomuxiang Sanitary Ware Products Co., Ltd. and other related production and marketing companies. In 2012, Huitian Company completed the industrial layout of the two main businesses of traditional Chinese medicine bath health care and pure natural beauty and skin care through strategic restructuring of its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Caomuxiang Biotechnology and Weilin Cosmetics, and in 2013 In 2019, we have fully introduced professional teams and established the development goal of transforming from a family-based enterprise to a modern joint-stock enterprise. Driven by the current surge in demand for medical bath products at home and abroad and the steady growth in demand for pure natural beauty and skin care, Huitian Company has entered the scale The fast lane of rapid development. Huitian Industrial has adhered to the corporate culture concept of "people-oriented" since its inception and strived to reflect the social responsibility of corporate citizens. In more than ten years of development, Huitian Industrial has won the honor of "Advanced Tax Payment Unit" many times and has been repeatedly Participate in social welfare activities and have won the honors of "Love Student Demonstration Unit" issued by the Love Student Aid Office of the Sichuan Poverty Alleviation Foundation; in the future development, Huitian Industrial plans to be in the mountainous areas with rich Chinese medicinal materials for the next five years. Founded the "Caomuxiang" Hope Primary School and continued to work hard to make greater contributions to social welfare. View Brand

SHAOCOM Henan Shiao Kang Industrial Co., Ltd. Henan Shiaokang Health Technology Co., Ltd. was established on April 18, 2000. It is a comprehensive health industry engaged in the design, research, development, manufacturing and marketing of fitness equipment, home massage appliances, foot bathing agents, cliff cypress wood carving and other products. The company and successfully obtained the first-level agent qualification of the Central South Stamp Trading Center in 2015. The company adheres to the business vision of "scientific and technological innovation, service for the people, and creates a century-old and prosperous life", believes in the business philosophy of "promise, sincerity, responsibility and profit", establishes the corporate image of "business normative, cooperation and credit", and "respecting With the corporate philosophy of technology and people-oriented, Shi'aokang has risen rapidly, and has accumulated rich practical experience and good reputation in the health industry; it has successfully created a series of products of Shi'aokang and Shanye brands. In recent years, Shi'aokang has faced challenges and opportunities, oriented towards market demand, and with a pragmatic, innovative and transcendent spirit, it has joined the Chinese Folk Traditional Chinese Medicine Traditional Chinese Medicine Research Center, China Health and Longevity Care Engineering Association and other scientific research institutions and charity associations. Achieving strategic cooperation relationships, successively launching several brands such as "Shi Aokang", "Xiu Cube" and "Shan Ye"; there are dozens of series of products: massagers, foot bath tubs, foot bath powder, blood pressure monitors, cosmetics, Taihang Cliff cypress wood carvings, etc. ; It can also undertake OEM OEM production of herbal foot bath powder. The SAK Shi Aokang series brand has been registered in mainland China's trademarks and has applied for invention patents for some products. "Health, Self-Confidence, China" is the interpretation of the "Shi Aokang" brand; in the future, Shi Aokang will uphold the thousands of years of traditional Chinese medicine culture, convey health, embrace all rivers, absorb the essence of medicine from ancient and modern times, and create an innovation with all-round advantages , characteristics, is a traditional and higher than the traditional modern health and wellness brand. Join "Shiaokang International" and stay at the forefront of the health industry with us. We sincerely look forward to working with you for a win-win situation!

Aufullay Nanyang Aifulai Industry Co., Ltd. Shanghai Aofulai Biotechnology Development Co., Ltd. is a direct subsidiary of Nanyang Aofulai Industrial Co., Ltd., located in the beautiful and fertile Nanyang Basin. Aofulai Industrial covers an area of ​​60 mu, with thousands of sets of automated pharmaceutical equipment, twelve large dosage forms, and twenty assembly lines. The company now has nearly a thousand employees, including 80 technical backbone and 36 sales teams, all over the country. At the same time, it has testing equipment, professional and strong technical strength and a complete quality management system. The company has passed GMP certification and ISO9001-2000 quality management system certification. Its products involve five categories: Guoshi Health Characters, Guomao Special Characters, Health Products, Substitute Tea, and Solid Beverages.

level shijiazhuang leveling import and export co.,ltd Leveling technology Co., Ltd. is a modern company integrating research, production, sales and service. The company focuses on the development of PDO and hyaluronic acid specializes in the Beauty area and has been vigorously engaged in the development, production and marketing of Beauty machine, PDO Thread and hyaluronic acid. Has it's own independent Thread and. level filler hyaluronic acid and Level Thread With the faith of winning by quality and sincere service, provides the best service for all the customers. The company strictly operates on the highest regulatory standards in compliance with local and international directives. Product safety is secured by state of the art sterilization techniques and rigorous quality assurance. Now LevelingTechnology Co., Ltd. Already has a stable and mature global market network and a large number of loyal consumers. In future, the company will send higher quality products to consumers in a more convenient and efficient way In today's competitive industry, in the tide of holy dreams to focus the PDO, constantly pioneering spirit, natural health and beauty products, professional and authoritative scientific research center, advocates the concept of skin care, and become one of the few large PDO and hyaluronic acid company in China, has its place in the international market. Member Station: beuatyspa.store.bossgoo.com Brand Official Website: www.radiassero.com

POZZIN DONGGUAN VOLES COMMODITY CO., LTD Dongguan VOLES COMMODITY Co.,LTD was established in 2003 in Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, China. The main products are personal care, makeup, detergents and so on.Voles is a diversified enterprise integrating R&D, production and international trade,which has more than 20 years of experience in technical experts, production management and quality control,and is responsible for the design, packaging design, manufacturing and after-sales one-stop service. We have a strong OEM/ODM service in skin care and cosmetics field. Equipped with a daily output of 15,000 products, and meet the process requirements of various types of automatic assembly line production equipment. Our through the management system standard and get "Guangdong Beauty Salon Cosmetics Industry Association Director Unit". Voles has created several famous brands. The products are sold in Australia, southeast Asia, South America, North America, etc., and they have received consistent reviews. We sincerely hope to cooperate with you, and guarantee to bring you worry-free products and services! Member Station: volesvip2022.store.bossgoo.com Brand Official Website: www.volesvip.com

HENGTONG JINGJIANG HENGTONG BIO-ENGINEERING CO.,LTD Jingjiang Hengtong Bio-engineering Co., Ltd. is an enterprise specializing in the development and production of vitamin C derivatives and functional cosmetic raw materials. The company's senior and mid-level technical personnel account for 46% of the total number of employees. It has strong scientific and technological strength, advanced production equipment, complete testing equipment and a strict quality control system.The main products of Jingjiang Hengtong Bio-engineering Co., Ltd. include Magnesium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate,vitamin C ethyl and other products, which have been exported to Europe, America, Southeast Asia, Australia and other regions, and are widely used in various fields.The company constantly pursues "professionalism, innovation, and integrity"; "I am safe and I am stable" are our basic requirements for products.Jingjiang Hengtong Bio-engineering Co., Ltd.: Survive by quality, develop by science and technology, seek sustainability by service, and seek stability by abiding by contracts and keeping promises, production and operation have developed rapidly. We will sincerely carry out extensive cooperation with friends from all walks of life with good products and perfect after-sales services to jointly create a better future! Member Station: jjhengtong.store.bossgoo.com Brand Official Website: www.jjhtbio.com

MELAO Guangzhou Yilong Cosmetics Co., Ltd. Guangzhou Yilong Daily Chemicals Company, Ltd., established in 2004,is a professional cosmetic manufacture and sales company. MELAO is our foreign trade brand.We Manufacture High-Quality Personal Skin Care Private Label For Well Known Brands. We are a leading name in the industry when it comes to manufacturing natural personal skin care products. Brands come to us because of our best-in-class manufacturing Infrastructure, skilled workforce, latest equipment & machinery to manufacture natural personal care cosmetic products by following high quality and safety standards. We have a professional sales team and perfect after-sales service . Face Care / Body Care / Beard Care / Tattoo Care / Oral Care / Bath Supplies / Hair Care / Pet Care Welcome To Melao Skin Care Products Customization If you are about to develop the private label skin care products business, collaborating with a skin care direct factory/manufacturer is the most important step you have to take. We are here to help you solve the skin care private label and skin care OEM problem-formulas and packaging, we own the state-of-the-art R&D center and integrated packaging supply chain. Global Market Our products have been sold to China, U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, where they received favorable responses. We have long-term cooperation with many clients. We guarantee superior service, and maintain the principle of mutual benefit. We offer the best prices, the product quality, speed delivery, and warm service. We will do our best to meet your demands. March 2010 saw the founding of our new factory, which is equipped with more machine, such as automatic labeling machine,automatic filling machine. This has further expanded our productivity. Yilong has increased investment in R&D and quality control accordingly, in order to continue to provide the most state-of-the-art products. You are welcomed to visit our new factory-office, which conveniently located near the Guangzhou Baiyun Airport(about 15-minute ride from the airport), and give your valuable comments. Let us seek opportunities of cooperation and development together. Please feel free to contact us. OUR ADVANTAGE 1.We have two factories of 100,000 square meters, the precision and reliability of the supply chain and the high production floor. 2.From packaging customization to ingredient/formula research,from the production of bottles to the completion of products, all can meet your requirements. Regarding all skin care products, you can find the best one for your needs. 3.At our MELAO company, we deeply understand the needs of you and your customers. 4.Try to figure out which manufacturer will create value for you and keep you supplied? Contact our team to learn more details, how our factory makes any skin care product you want. Member Station: melao.store.bossgoo.com Brand Official Website: www.skinmelao.com

Hongxin Hongxin Cosmetics Packaging Co., Ltd. Hongxin Cosmetics Packaging Co., Ltd. is a professional on cosmetics, make up and skin care packaging supplier and exporter, there are PE squeeze tubes, glass bottles and Plastic bottles we have, such as lipgloss tubes, lip balm bottles, lip gloss tube, lipstick containers, eye cream tube, essential oil dropper glass bottle, serum pump bottle, glass nail polish bottle, glass perfume bottle, roller ball glass bottles, body scrub jars containers, shampoo and conditioner bottle, sunscreen bottles, face spray bottle, Facial cleaner and so on.Our factory was founded in 2012 and have been focusing on cosmetics packaging products for 12years, located the baiyun district, Guangzhou City, China which owns standard workshop, there are more than 30,000 square meters of production area, has foreign advanced production equipments, a professional designer team and a complete quality system.Over two decades ago ,we started to focus on the Researching,Designing and Producing of packing tube for cosmetics. We are adhering to the "integrity, quality, innovation and development" service concept. With the "excellent quality, best competitive price and professional service" to provide the most convenient solution for clients , help them to

BOXUANYA、ZWDODO Guangzhou Boxuanya Cosmetics Co.Ltd. BOXUANYA is located in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China. The entire factory supports OEM/ODM production. The factory has workshops built to 100,000-level GMPC standards, with pollution-free design and ISO9001 international quality system certification. The BOXUANYA R&D team engineers have years of experience with foreign brands, creating numerous cutting-edge products and developing over 2800 mature formulas. We provide one-stop OEM/ODM makeup processing and labeling services for customers, with a daily production capacity of up to 100,000 units. We support physical wholesale and contract manufacturing. Our factory is certified with both EU ISO22716 and American GMPC standards. Our main products include makeup, lipstick, eyebrow pencils, and more.Products are distributed through various channels, including physical stores, online platforms, and sometimes direct-to-consumer sales. Retail partnerships with beauty stores, pharmacies, and department stores are common.If you have custom requirements, please contact us at our email boxuanya@gmail.com. Member Station: boxuanyacosmetics.store.bossgoo.com Brand Official Website: www.cosmeticsbxy.com View Brand

Weleda Weleda AG Weleda offers natural and organic health products, including foot patches that use plant-based ingredients to promote detoxification and relaxation. View Brand

La Roche-Posay L'Oréal La Roche-Posay is a French dermatological skincare brand. Their products are often recommended by dermatologists and are safe for use during pregnancy, focusing on sensitive skin care. View Brand

Kiehl’s L'Oréal Kiehl’s body washes are formulated with high-quality ingredients like coconut oil and aloe vera for nourishing and hydrating the skin. View Brand

Aromatherapy Associates Shanghai GigaTech Co., Ltd. AA Skincare was founded in 1984 and is referred to as the British AA.com. Mainly provides essential oils and aromatherapy products to agents, aromatherapists and medical clinics. In addition to being sold in the UK, it is widely exported to 87 other countries. It also supplies products to large medical institutions such as the International Red Cross, the National Healthcare System of the United Kingdom (NHS), BUPA ( an international health and health service company in the United Kingdom ). In 2006, Chinese consumers began to have the opportunity to get in touch with AA. In the early days, some Chinese students in the UK used it and introduced it to their friends in China. It was officially introduced in 2010. In order to facilitate Chinese people to remember the name, it was specially renamed AA Skincare, referred to as the British AA Network. After years of development, AA.com has already owned hundreds of high-quality essential oils, basic skin care products and aromatherapy products. There are no less than 1,000 beauty stores in the UK, and more than 3,000 beauty stores selling AA network products throughout Europe. View Brand

The Body Shop The Body Shop (Shanghai) Trading Co., Ltd. THE BODY SHOP's story began in Brighton, England in 1976. It started with founder Dame Anita Roddick, and her revolutionary belief that business is a beautiful, positive driving force. According to her philosophy, she has been breaking rules for more than 40 years, never cheating and bravely changing. When The Body Shop opened in 1976, it was also a small green shop on the streets of Brighton, England. Its attitude towards beauty is very different from other large companies in the beauty industry. It's simple -- ingredients sourced from around the world by ethical and natural methods, without meaningless packaging, you can easily resupply the product. Products and beauty programs designed for everyone bring comfort to women's skin - creating a unique style for them. When The Body Shop was first established, the beauty industry had fixed ideas about what girls and women should look like. But Anita also has her own ideas. She believes that beauty is the source of a person’s happiness, comfort and self-esteem. This is something you like and something that makes you feel good. She believes her beauty products are a daily habit of self-love, rather than the industry’s commitment to slimming and anti-aging. She doesn't want to create products that make women look like some way, but helps them become the best version of themselves. "I think if all companies are guided by the "female" principle, their practical plans will be improved unpredictably." Dame Anita Roddick - Founder of THE BODY SHOP. View Brand

Kneipp Dalian Tianfu Business Development Co., Ltd. In 1891, Sebastian Kneipu's lifelong research on natural therapy health theory became the cornerstone of the establishment and development of Kneipu Company. Today, Kneipu, headquartered in Würzburg, Germany, has promoted its products around the world and continues to focus on the research and development and sales of high-quality body care products, bath products, nutritional supplements and medicines. Kneipu has become a health care brand that combines traditional quality and modern technology. KNaipu Company has been producing high-quality skin care products, nutritional products and medicines under KNaipu's brand name for generations. The company has so far been full of admiration and responsibility for the huge legacy of natural therapy left by its brand founder Sebastian Kneipu. Currently, KNIPU has nearly 350 employees worldwide. The company is headquartered in Würzburg, Germany, and has 2 modern production bases: the Ochsenfurt-Hohestadt base located near its headquarters is mainly responsible for the production of skin care products such as bathing essential oils, shower gels, body lotions, as well as health care products and medicines. In addition, the company's scientific research, quality inspection and logistics institutions are also located here. Another production base is located in Bod Worishofen, a city where Sebastian Kneipu has lived and worked. It is mainly responsible for the production of bath salts, teas and health products, as well as all raw materials used. Detailed quality analysis of various types. In practice, the company has inherited and carried forward the lifelong research results and overall theory of its founder and brand name Sebastian Knaipu, and has become a modern multinational company. View Brand

TZS,KTS Shanghai Huijia Cosmetics Co.,Ltd Shanghai Huijia Cosmetics Co., Ltd. was established in April 2010 with a registered capital of 10 million yuan. We are a production enterprise that integrates cosmetics research and development, OEM/ODM processing, and marketing.We provide OEM and ODM services for skincare products, and welcome everyone to purchase. The company is located in Baoshan Industrial Zone.A 100000 level sterile production workshop with nearly 15000 square meters of modern industrial buildings and GMP certification, equipped with mechanized processing equipment, assembly lines, and comprehensive quality testing equipment. The company attaches great importance to risk control. To ensure the safety of raw materials, Huijia Company has been cooperating with Hebei Shengdi, a famous aromatic plant planting base in China, since 2005. The company carefully selects raw material varieties, ensures advanced extraction processes, and signs direct supply contracts to ensure the quality and price advantages of essential oil raw materials. Member Station: xinjiang987027.store.bossgoo.com View Brand

Vaseline Unilever (China) Investment Co., Ltd. The legendary repair power of Vaseline originated from the period of the US oil development 160 years ago. Chesberg discovered the "Vaseline" from oil, an excellent healing component, and founded the Vaseline brand in 1870. Vaseline is committed to bringing outstanding healing power to thousands of households and will continue to solve skin problems for more people in the future. Vaseline firmly believes that truly healthy skin comes from deep repair and nourishment. Neither hidden issues or quick fixes can achieve good results. We know this well because Vaseline is a world-renowned original professional skin care brand. The Vaseline brand has a wonderful and rich history, all of which stems from the 19th century Sir Robert Chessenberg's firm belief in his creations. We will continue to promote innovation and development of new products, and always remember his firm determination and unlimited passion for understanding skin. Our goal is to use the original triple refined Vaseline Microcrystalline as the core ingredient in each product, as Vaseline Microcrystalline has a long history of unmatched water locking, moisturizing and repairing dry skin. View Brand

BURT'S BEES Clorox (Guangzhou) Corporate Management Co., Ltd. Burt's Bees from the United States is founded in 1984 with artist Roxanne. Burt's Bees is a household name in the United States. It insists on extracting the best natural ingredients from nature to make skin and beauty products. It believes in nature, respects nature, and always adheres to the belief of "the Greater Good". Help change the world through this. View Brand

CeraVe L'Oréal China Co., Ltd. Silofu is a joint research and development by American dermatologists to create a full-line skin care brand that contains essential ingredients for healthy skin - ceramide, which is specially designed to repair the skin barrier. Dermatologists have developed patented MVE progressive release technology to ensure that the core components of CeraVe can continue to act on the skin, help lock in moisture, replenish skin ceramide, restore barrier function, and maintain normal skin health. Through the combination of ceramide and MVE technology, the CeraVe brand has been officially established and launched three core products: moisturizing lotion, moisturizing lotion and moisturizing cleanser. CeraVe continues to launch more product lines, from the original repair and moisturizing lines to product lines for symptoms such as eczema and itchy skin, as well as professional sun protection and anti-aging, etc. CeraVe's formula contains 3 skin native ceramides, ceramides 1, 3, 6-ii. View Brand

OLAY Procter & Gamble (China) Co., Ltd. OLAY is a product that is truly born of love, a gift created by a man for his wife. In the 1950s, chemist Graham Wulf discovered that his wife Dinah was very frustrated by the thick waxy beauty cream he used in a shoe pot. These creams make her skin look greasy and definitely not suitable for her charming and sensual qualities. Graham wants to create a new content product for his lover - a product that not only moistens her skin, but also allows her to always feel her beauty and femininity. Together, Graham and Dinah made careful adjustments to all aspects, including the absorbency and texture of the product, the delicate pink tone, and the aromatic scent that can be recognized immediately. Finally, the legendary Oil of Olay Beauty Fluid was born. With the completion of the formula and the release of the first batch of hand-made products, Graham found an advertising company in the phone yellow pages to seek the company's help. Soon after, Jack Lowe, the company's account manager, became Graham's lifelong friend and business partner, and the two quickly set up a company specializing in the production and sale of olay. In five years, OLAY has achieved great success in South Africa and expanded its influence to markets such as the United Kingdom, the United States, the Netherlands, Canada and Germany in 1959. It goes without saying that Olay's business has flourished. Finally, Olay was acquired by Merrill, which later became Richardson-Vicks. In 1985, Procter & Gamble acquired Richardson Vickers and brought the OLAY brand to its subsidiary. Today, OLAY is one of the world's well-known brands. However, despite all these changes and innovations, the basic concept that Graham Wulf upheld has never changed: that is, to help women create a beautiful look. View Brand