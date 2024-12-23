Foot Calluses | Why They Develop & How to Treat Them | Buoy (2024)

What is a foot callus?

Calluses are areas of thickened skin that develop on your feet from pressure and friction. The skin responds to these stresses by creating a tough, protective layer of keratin, a protein found in skin. While calluses can appear on any part of the body, they often form on the feet because of the pressure and friction from weight-bearing activities like walking.

Calluses usually appear in areas of the foot that bear weight, like the heels or balls of the feet. They can also appear on the tops and sides of the foot.

They are sometimes confused with foot corns, which are often smaller and rounder than calluses and tend to be more painful when you press on them.

They can usually be removed at home but certain people, such as those with diabetes, should see a doctor or podiatrist (foot specialist) because of their increased risk of infection.