forma Trademark of . Application Number: 019144283 :: Trademark Elite Trademarks (2025)

LIVE On 2/18/2025 - Application filed
|By
The forma trademark was assigned an Application Number #019144283 – by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). Trademark Application Number is a unique ID to identify the forma mark in EUIPO. The forma mark is filed in the category of Houseware and Glass Products , Hand Tool Products . The legal correspondent for forma trademark is Jankowski , KANCELARIA PATENTOWA PIOTR JANKOWSKIPiotr Jankowski ul. Żurawinowa 2485-361 BydgoszczPOLONIA . The current status of the forma filing is Application filed.
Based on , the forma trademark is used in the following business: Cosmetic, hygiene and beauty care utensils; Eye make-up applicators; Applicator sticks for applying makeup; Applicators for applying eye make-up; Hair color application bottles; Soap dispensing bottles; Hair fixer dispensers; Electric hair combs; Electric facial cleansers; Perfume bottles; Facial sponges for applying make-up; Cases adapted for cosmetic utensils; Sponges; Body sponges; Make-up sponges; Cosmetic sponges; Combs; Hair combs; Electric combs; Eyelash combs; Fitted vanity cases; Powder compacts; Cosmetic spatulas for use with depilatory preparations; Hair tinting bowls; Soap racks; Body scrubbing puffs; Exfoliating pads; Natural sea sponges; Make-up artist belts; Lip brushes; Hair tinting brushes; Shaving brushes; Make-up brushes; Foot exfoliating pads; Containers for cosmetics; Soap containers; Make-up removing appliances; Hand tools for the application of cosmetics; Powder compacts [cases]; Empty spray bottles; Abrasive mitts for scrubbing the skin; Scent sprays [atomizers]; Eyelash separators; Foam toe separators for use in pedicures; Eyebrow brushes; Facial cleansing brushes, electric and non-electric; Nail brushes; Cosmetic spatulas; Sonic oscillating brushes for skincare; Mascara brushes; Shaving brush stands; Facial cleansing sponges; Microdermabrasion sponges for cosmetic use; Cosmetic apparatus for microdermabrasion. , Pedicure sets; Manicure sets, electric; Manicure sets; Roller head refills for electronic nail files; Nail skin treatment trimmers; Pedicure implements; Manicure implements; Fingernail polishers, electric or non-electric; Foot files; Nail files, non-electric; Nail files, electric; Emery files; Nail clippers, electric or non-electric; Callus cutters; Nail scissors; Non-electric fingernail polishers; Cuticle pushers; Foot file roller heads for removing hardened skin; Electric pedicure sets; Electric fingernail polishers; Electric nail clippers; Electronic foot files; Cuticle tweezers; Nail nippers [hand tools]; Razor knives; Electric beard trimmers; Electric hair clippers; Electric nasal hair trimmers; Electric ear hair trimmers; Electrically operated hair clippers [hand instruments]; Beard clippers; Non-electric hair clippers; Electric and battery-powered hair clippers; Beard Shaping Tool; Non-electric beard trimmers; Hair cutting scissors; Hair-removing tweezers; Depilation appliances, electric and non-electric; Trimmers [hand operated tools]; Hand-operated hair clippers; Mustache and beard trimmers; Depilation appliances; Electrolysis apparatus [depilatory]; Laser hair removal apparatus, other than for medical purposes; Electric shavers; Non-electric razors; Razor strops [leather strops]; Shaving cases; Safety razor blades; Electric crimping irons for the hair; Electric hair curling irons; Hair braiders, electric; Curling tongs; Electric curling tongs; Hand implements for hair curling; Non-electric hand implements for hair curling; Non-electric eyebrow trimmers; Hair straightening irons; Electric hair straighteners; Crimping irons; Electric irons for styling hair; Electric eyelash curlers; Hackles [hand tools]; Hair clippers; Hand tools for use in beauty care; Scissors; Manicure and pedicure tools; Tweezers; Hair styling appliances; Shearers [hand instruments]; Hand tools for removing hardened skin; Hand tools for exfoliating skin; Manual clippers; Hand-pumped sprayers; Sprays [hand-operated tools]; Electronic devices used to exfoliate skin. .
Trademark Information, Current Status and Owner(s)
|Application Number
|019144283
|Word Mark
|forma
|Current Status
|Application filed
|Status Date
|Tuesday, February 18, 2025
|Filing Date
|Tuesday, February 18, 2025
|Registration Number
|N/A
|Mark Type
|Figurative
|Mark Distinctiveness
|No
|Application Language
|Polish
|Secondary Language
|English
|Trademark Owner
|Not Available yet.
|Trademark Correspondent
|
Jankowski
KANCELARIA PATENTOWA PIOTR JANKOWSKI
Trademark Classification Information
021
Class Info
Class 021 - Household or kitchen utensils and containers; combs and sponges; brushes (except paint brushes); brush-making materials; articles for cleaning purposes; steel-wool; unworked or semi-worked glass (except glass used in building); glassware, porcelain and earthenware not included in other classes.
008
Class Info
Class 008 - Hand tools and implements (hand-operated); cutlery; side arms; razors.
Trademark Goods and Services Description
Description
Class 021 - Cosmetic, hygiene and beauty care utensils; Eye make-up applicators; Applicator sticks for applying makeup; Applicators for applying eye make-up; Hair color application bottles; Soap dispensing bottles; Hair fixer dispensers; Electric hair combs; Electric facial cleansers; Perfume bottles; Facial sponges for applying make-up; Cases adapted for cosmetic utensils; Sponges; Body sponges; Make-up sponges; Cosmetic sponges; Combs; Hair combs; Electric combs; Eyelash combs; Fitted vanity cases; Powder compacts; Cosmetic spatulas for use with depilatory preparations; Hair tinting bowls; Soap racks; Body scrubbing puffs; Exfoliating pads; Natural sea sponges; Make-up artist belts; Lip brushes; Hair tinting brushes; Shaving brushes; Make-up brushes; Foot exfoliating pads; Containers for cosmetics; Soap containers; Make-up removing appliances; Hand tools for the application of cosmetics; Powder compacts [cases]; Empty spray bottles; Abrasive mitts for scrubbing the skin; Scent sprays [atomizers]; Eyelash separators; Foam toe separators for use in pedicures; Eyebrow brushes; Facial cleansing brushes, electric and non-electric; Nail brushes; Cosmetic spatulas; Sonic oscillating brushes for skincare; Mascara brushes; Shaving brush stands; Facial cleansing sponges; Microdermabrasion sponges for cosmetic use; Cosmetic apparatus for microdermabrasion.
Class 008 - Pedicure sets; Manicure sets, electric; Manicure sets; Roller head refills for electronic nail files; Nail skin treatment trimmers; Pedicure implements; Manicure implements; Fingernail polishers, electric or non-electric; Foot files; Nail files, non-electric; Nail files, electric; Emery files; Nail clippers, electric or non-electric; Callus cutters; Nail scissors; Non-electric fingernail polishers; Cuticle pushers; Foot file roller heads for removing hardened skin; Electric pedicure sets; Electric fingernail polishers; Electric nail clippers; Electronic foot files; Cuticle tweezers; Nail nippers [hand tools]; Razor knives; Electric beard trimmers; Electric hair clippers; Electric nasal hair trimmers; Electric ear hair trimmers; Electrically operated hair clippers [hand instruments]; Beard clippers; Non-electric hair clippers; Electric and battery-powered hair clippers; Beard Shaping Tool; Non-electric beard trimmers; Hair cutting scissors; Hair-removing tweezers; Depilation appliances, electric and non-electric; Trimmers [hand operated tools]; Hand-operated hair clippers; Mustache and beard trimmers; Depilation appliances; Electrolysis apparatus [depilatory]; Laser hair removal apparatus, other than for medical purposes; Electric shavers; Non-electric razors; Razor strops [leather strops]; Shaving cases; Safety razor blades; Electric crimping irons for the hair; Electric hair curling irons; Hair braiders, electric; Curling tongs; Electric curling tongs; Hand implements for hair curling; Non-electric hand implements for hair curling; Non-electric eyebrow trimmers; Hair straightening irons; Electric hair straighteners; Crimping irons; Electric irons for styling hair; Electric eyelash curlers; Hackles [hand tools]; Hair clippers; Hand tools for use in beauty care; Scissors; Manicure and pedicure tools; Tweezers; Hair styling appliances; Shearers [hand instruments]; Hand tools for removing hardened skin; Hand tools for exfoliating skin; Manual clippers; Hand-pumped sprayers; Sprays [hand-operated tools]; Electronic devices used to exfoliate skin.
Latest Status Update
On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the status for the forma trademark changes to Application filed.
