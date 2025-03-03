From Powder Days to Après, This Ski Gear Will Keep You Dry and Warm (2025)

Whether you’re a seasoned skier or snowboarder or you’re hitting the slopes for the first time, you know that shopping for snow gear can be a chore. You want a kit with handy technical features that’ll keep you warm, dry, and safe. You also want to look and feel good—and you don’t want to have to take out a loan to buy the stuff.

Finding jackets, pants, base layers, and accessories that meet all those requirements isn’t easy. To help you narrow down your search, I interviewed ski instructors to find out what they’re wearing, then tested an absurd amount of gear myself at resorts all around Colorado. Below, you’ll find shopping advice from the pros and my favorite pieces that can take a beating on the mountain. Shop the best ski clothes before your next trip so you can send it in style.

Our top picks

In this article What to look for when shopping for ski and snowboard clothes Meet the tester Shop ski jackets Shop ski pants and bibs Shop midlayers Shop base layers Shop gloves and mittens Shop buffs Shop socks Shop accessories

What to look for when shopping for ski and snowboard clothes

Insulation Ski jackets and pants can be insulated, meaning they have layers of fabric or filling to keep you warm, or non-insulated (also called shells). If you run cold, you may want to opt for insulated pieces—just note that you’ll be pretty bundled up and you won’t be able to adjust your ’fit much if you start to feel warm. If you like to layer and peel pieces off as you go, shells are a great option. “I opt for shells instead of insulated outer layers. I find that it’s easier to keep myself at a comfortable temperature that way,” says Sierra Hooge, a ski instructor at Big Sky Resort. Shells are also key for backcountry skiing—you can start your uphill climbs with fewer layers (so you don’t overheat and get damp), then pile extra clothing on at the top for your descent. Water resistance Not all ski and snowboard jackets are totally waterproof; some are only water-resistant. Which type is better depends on the kind of skiing and snowboarding you plan to do. If the climate you live in tends to bring wet snow or you plan to be off-piste, it’s best to wear something that’s truly waterproof, with a high rating (ideally around 20,000 millimeters). You’ll also want to look for taped seams, which will help keep water out. Note: When it comes to shells, only “hard” ones (think jackets with a plasticky feel) are waterproof—softshell ski clothing is usually just water-resistant. If you often visit resorts and ski on fair-weather days, then water-resistant gear will work just fine. Materials For waterproof gear, look for both a durable water repellent (DWR)-treated layer and a waterproof membrane layer. Gore-Tex is a great waterproof material that stays breathable, even as you warm up. When it comes to mid- and base layers, down, fleece, and Merino wool are always solid options. “Midlayers are the most important part of your kit. Splurge on these, and you can get away with not having crazy expensive outerwear,” Rikka Wommack, a ski instructor at Big Sky Resort, tells SELF. She adds that warm, lightweight, and breathable pieces are best. “You’re going to be working up a sweat, so you want them to be made of durable, quality fabric that both wicks and doesn’t get stinky after a couple hours. Nothing ruins your aprés vibe faster than taking your jacket off and feeling like a stink bomb.” (We agree.) Sizing and fit Make sure your jacket and pants fit well but still have enough room for you to move around and layer underneath if you need to. Not all ski brands offer larger sizes, Hooge notes. “I’m at the top end of the regular sizing for a lot of brands, so I first look for brands that carry an XXL in their outerwear,” she says. For plus sizes, The North Face, Helly Hansen, Columbia, L.L. Bean, and Eddie Bauer are great places to shop. Additional features Little details are often what separates a good ski jacket and pants set from a great one. “Non-negotiables for me in jackets include having a pass pocket on the sleeve, zippered underarm vents for spring days and long skates, and several internal pockets so you can stash your phone and snacks closer to your body to keep them from freezing on frigid days,” Wommack says. For Hooge, a hood that can fit over her ski helmet is important, and she also appreciates a customizable fit. “For pants, I look for multiple adjustments at the waist,” she says. “I try to buy quality gear so that I don’t have to replace big purchases each year. I find that the initial investment in a nice piece of outerwear saves money in the long run and lets me spend more on skis!”

Meet the tester

Original photo by SELF writer Kristin Canning

I’m Kristin Canning, a journalist and gear tester based outside Denver, Colorado. I learned to snowboard two years ago and I absolutely love it. Last season, I bought my first Ikon Pass and logged about 20 days in the mountains. My goal for this year is to get closer to 30 (I’ve racked up eight days so far, so I’m well on my way). I’m a resort snowboarder, and I want to venture into the backcountry in the next few years.

Having tested gear for a living for over a decade, I’m familiar with what makes an item high-quality, and I’m particularly focused on gear that fits well and is as comfortable and flattering as it is technically sound. I’ve gotten to try the best pieces brands have to offer, so when something stands out, you can trust that I’ve seen—and tried on—plenty of options to compare it to.

Shop the best ski jackets

Your outerwear is your first defense against cold, wet snow, and wind, so it needs to protect you from the elements, fit properly, and allow you to move freely. It’s also totally reasonable to want one that makes you feel cool and confident. After spending hours on the mountain, these are the snow jackets that I think hit the mark.

Super warm insulated puffers

I’m a big fan of puffy jackets for a few reasons: Many of them are cropped, and as a short girlie I find that the length fits me better. I also like the voluminous style and feel. The one downside to puffers is that they tend to be water-resistant (as opposed to fully waterproof). That’s no big deal if you’re going out on a bluebird day or riding in dry snow—but if you often ski or snowboard when it’s actively snowing or in slushy conditions, then a waterproof jacket is the way to go.

Halfdays

Halfdays Halfdays Georgie Puffer $495 Halfdays $495 Scheels

I adore my Georgie Puffer from Halfdays—its 15,000 millimeter waterproof rating is exceptional for a puffer, and it comes with all the features you could want in a ski or snowboard jacket. It has a forearm pass pocket with a goggle wipe; a helmet-friendly removable hood; a powder skirt; thick, comfortable storm cuffs; and a phone leash in the right side pocket so you can check your messages and take pics on the ski lift without the fear of losing your phone.

One con: The snaps on the snow skirt can be hard to open and close.

I’m also a huge fan of Jorde Poppy’s Ski Jacket, which has an oversized fit and a toasty, quilted puffer interior.

Kristin wears the Jorde Poppy Ski Jacket with the Lennon Ski Pant. Original photo by SELF writer Kristin Canning

Another pick: Whitespace’s Cropped Puffer Jacket—it’s even more oversized but shockingly lightweight for its size.

For a longer option, Seniq’s Powder Puff Down Jacket has a cozy removable hood, unique asymmetrical quilting, side pockets with access to your bib pockets, a huge internal pocket that’s perfect for a sandwich, and an asymmetric front zipper that helps you avoid chin rub when the jacket is fully closed.

Original photo by SELF writer Kristin Canning

Other great insulated jackets

For just as much warmth in a longer, looser fit, try The North Face’s Lenado Jacket or Picture’s cool, color-block Seen Jkt. Both are high-quality, waterproof styles with pit zips to help you dump heat quickly, storm cuffs, snow skirts, forearm pass pockets, and taped seams.

Kristin wears The North Face’s Lenado Jacket and Freedom Insulated Pant. Original video by SELF writer Kristin Canning

Our favorite shell jacket

If you prefer a non-insulated jacket that has room for layers underneath, go for Helly Hansen’s Sogn Shell Jacket. It’s designed to handle non-resort skiing with features to support the most brutal conditions.

The Sogn’s three layer construction is made up of a durable water repellent-treated outer fabric, a waterproof membrane, and a highly breathable inner fabric lining—the design can keep moisture out while still allowing sweat to escape.

Kristin wears Helly Hansen's Sogn Shell Jacket and Sogn Shell Pants. Original video by SELF writer Kristin Canning

Plus, it’s packed with useful features like the brand’s Life Pocket+, which is made with PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Aerogel, a NASA-developed material that keeps the pocket three times warmer than a standard ski jacket pocket. It’s the perfect place to put your phone so it won’t die on you halfway through the day.

Functional anorak jackets

Stio

Stio Stio Women’s Environ XT Anorak Jacket $429 $258 Stio Outdoor Research

Outdoor Research Outdoor Research Women’s Snowcrew Anorak $329 Outdoor Research

An anorak-style jacket doesn’t have a front zipper; instead, it goes over your head like a hooded sweatshirt. These picks from Stio and Outdoor Research have tons of handy pockets, breezy underarm vents, and come in cute color combos (the best of both worlds).

Shop the best ski pants and bibs

When it comes to keeping you dry, warm, and comfortable on the slopes, a high-quality pair of snow pants is just as important as your jacket. These are our favorite from the plethora we tested.

Cozy waterproof pants

Halfdays

Halfdays Halfdays Alessandra Pant $275 Halfdays

I have to shout out Halfdays again here. Their fleece-lined Alessandra Pant fits like your favorite pair of flared yoga pants, with an adjustable waist, thigh vents, gaiters, and a 20,000 mm waterproof rating. The real game changer is that they’re available in a short inseam option, which means my pair doesn’t excessively pool or bunch up on top of my boots. Heads up: The snaps like to pop open, but the pants are fitted enough that even when they come unsnapped, they don’t move much.

I also love the innovative waistband on Picture’s Exa Pants—it feels almost like a super-stretchy maternity waistband (although it’s not as thick), which makes them extremely comfortable and easy to move in. The Jorde Lennon Ski Pant is another flattering, insulated option, but note that it runs very small (as does The North Face’s Freedom Insulated Pant) and might not have a baggy enough fit to accommodate snowboarding boots.

Also worth considering: the Helly Hansen Sogn Shell Pants. I think they’re the best non-insulated, waterproof option, and, though they have an adjustable waist, they do run large.

Extra protective bibs

I’m not typically a fan of bibs (even though they help protect you from the snow) because they can cut across your boobs in uncomfortable ways. But I was a convert after I tried the fleece-lined Whitespace High-Waisted Bib Pants.

They’re fitted, but stretchy and comfortable—and the top falls right at my natural waist, so I get the coverage of bibs with nothing on my chest but two thin, stretchy straps. (FYI: They don’t have a zipper to allow you to pee without taking off your jacket.)

Seniq

Seniq Seniq Slopestar Ski Bibs $398 Seniq

For ample and well-placed pockets, a slightly barrel-leg cut, racerback straps, and handy zippers, check out Seniq’s flattering Slopestar Ski Bibs.

Original video by SELF writer Kristin Canning

Shop the best ski and snowboard midlayers

The North Face

The North Face The North Face Summit Series FUTUREFLEECE Full-Zip Hoodie $170 The North Face

If you opt for a shell jacket over an insulated option (or you just run cold), you’ll want to pair your outerwear with a warm midlayer. This could be another jacket, a vest, a fleece, or a warm sweatshirt (like a hoodie or a half-zip). Hooge swears by The North Face Summit Series FutureFleece Full-Zip Hoodie, calling it “the warmest and lightest layer I’ve ever worn.”

Wommack’s top pick is the Arc’teryx Atom Hoody. “If you’re only going to get one nice piece of clothing, it has to be this Arc’teryx midlayer jacket. It’s a splurge, but it is hands down the best piece of gear I’ve ever owned,” she says. “I wear it 200-plus days a year, both as my go-to skiing midlayer and the perfect light jacket in spring, summer, or fall. There have been many days where I find myself chatting with a group of other instructors and look around and realize every single one of us is wearing this jacket.”

Patagonia

Patagonia Patagonia Nano Puff Vest $189 REI $189 Patagonia

Hooge and Wommack also pointed to the Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Hoody and Vest, respectively, as their other go-tos. “This is another daily driver, no matter what,” Hooge says. “[When I wear it] I rarely get cold, and it takes a long time to get too hot; it’s super versatile.”

More great midlayers

These top-rated options are just as warm and protective, and as a bonus: They’re all made with recycled materials.

Shop the best ski and snowboard base layers

Good base layers are the foundation of a warm ski kit. You’ll typically want to opt for pieces made of wool, which is naturally breathable and moisture-wicking.

Original video by SELF writer Kristin Canning

I’m obsessed with my Kari Traa wool Baselayer Top and Pants—they’re soft; fit like a glove without feeling restrictive; and don’t hold onto smells, even after a full day of snowboarding.

For thinner layers, check out this Wild Rye set.

Original video by SELF writer Kristin Canning

Amazon

Amazon Hot Chillys Micro-Elite Chamois Crewneck $70 Amazon Hot Chillys

Hoy Chillys Hot Chillys Micro-Elite Chamois Premiere Capri Tight $49 Amazon

Hooge is also a fan of Hot Chillys for base layer leggings: “I love that they’re boot-top length, so that there’s not too much bulk,” she says.

This Merino wool set from Helly Hansen comes in bright florals for dreary, overcast days.

Kristin wears Helly Hansen’s LIFA Merino Midweight Base Layer Long-Sleeve and Pants. Original video by SELF writer Kristin Canning

Shop the best ski gloves and mittens

Whether you use gloves or mittens comes down to your personal preference. I like to wear a thin pair of waterproof running gloves under my big Columbia mittens—that way, I can take the mittens off to get into my bindings without exposing my fingers.

Wommack uses this layering method too. “Liner gloves do more to keep my hands warm than heated gloves, in my experience, and as an instructor I’m constantly taking my gloves off to fuss with clients’ bindings, zippers, and goggles,” she says. “Most liner gloves are now smartphone touch-compatible, which means you don’t have to take them off until you’re back in the locker room at the end of the day.”

More great gloves and mittens

Backcountry

Backcountry Kinco Lined Premium Grain & Suede Pigskin Mitten $35 Amazon $53 Backcountry REI

REI REI Co-op Liner Gloves 2.0 $27 REI

Mix and match these options for the right balance of warmth and protection—no wind burn here.

Shop the best ski and snowboard buffs

Turtle Fur

Turtle Fur Turtle Fur Single Layer Neck Warmer $30 Turtle Fur Backcountry

Backcountry Anon MFI Lightweight Neckwarmer $40 Amazon $40 Backcountry

Buffs or neck gaiters can sit around your neck or cover your whole head, keeping typically exposed areas between your jacket and helmet extra warm. I love Turtle Fur’s supersoft high-pile fleece neck warmer, although it collects moisture quickly if you wear it over your mouth. For a lightweight option that can cover your whole face, I like the Anon MFI Neckwarmer, which magnetizes to the brand’s matching goggles.

Skida

Skida Skida Snow Tour $26 Skida

For a thinner layer, Skida's Snow Tour has a soft, brushed interior and a sleek exterior. It also comes in a ton of chic colors and patterns to match the rest of your gear (or bring a pop of color).

Shop the best ski and snowboard socks

Tall, wool socks, often with extra padding around hot spots, are a great addition to any ski kit.

Amazon

Amazon Darn Tough Women’s Peaks Over-The-Calf Ski and Snowboard Socks $28 Amazon Amazon

Amazon Therm-ic Heated Ski Socks Ultra Warm Performance S.E.T $420 Amazon Smartwool

Smartwool Smartwool Women’s Ski Over The Calf Socks $30 Amazon $30 Smartwool

Wommack likes Darn Tough socks for standard ski days and uses Therm-ic Heated Socks (also trusted by Hooge) for bone-chillingly cold weather.

Shop the best ski and snowboard accessories

These extras aren’t strictly necessary, but they can make your days on the mountain a lot more comfortable.

Scuba

Scuba Rip Tie Tangle Free Hair Tie $13 $8 Scuba

I like Rip Ties for my hair: They wrap around your braids and ponytails to keep them from falling out and getting tangled up as you go.

A spacious backpack with a bladder, like the Verte 12, can keep you hydrated on the slopes. Attached to your pack but still want to carry some H2O? Wommack says a small, collapsible water bottle is the move.

Keeping a small, squishy water bottle in my jacket was a game changer, and I’ll never go back,” she says. “It might be an awkward lump in your jacket at the beginning of the day, but you’ll be so grateful for having ice cold water at the ready at the bottom of that mogul field or when you have to skate a quarter mile uphill to pick up a four-year-old that can’t get up by themselves.”

Hooge banishes cold feet with a combo of Hotronic Foot Warmers and Dry Guy Boot Gloves: “They help keep my toes warm on the zero-degree days, especially if I wear my heated socks underneath,” she says.

