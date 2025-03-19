Full ingredients list Angelina George Skincare Lipbalm For Men (2025)

Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter*

Function:

1. Definition Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter:

Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, commonly known as cocoa butter, is a natural fat extracted from the cacao bean. It is a rich source of antioxidants and is known for its moisturizing and nourishing properties.

2. Use:

Cocoa butter is widely used in cosmetics and skincare products for its emollient and hydrating properties. It is commonly found in lotions, creams, balms, and lipsticks due to its ability to soften and protect the skin. Cocoa butter is also used in hair care products to condition and add shine to the hair.

3. Usage Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter:

Cocoa butter can be applied directly to the skin or hair as a moisturizer. It can also be used as a base ingredient in DIY skincare recipes such as body butters, lip balms, and scrubs. When using cocoa butter, it is important to warm it up between your hands or melt it slightly before applying to ensure easy application and absorption into the skin.

Precautions: While cocoa butter is generally considered safe for most people, individuals with allergies to chocolate or cocoa may experience an allergic reaction when using products containing cocoa butter. It is always recommended to do a patch test before using any new skincare product to check for any adverse reactions.

4. References:

