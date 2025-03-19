Full ingredients list Angelina George Skincare Lipbalm For Men (2025)

Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter*
Function:
1. Definition Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter:
Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, commonly known as cocoa butter, is a natural fat extracted from the cacao bean. It is a rich source of antioxidants and is known for its moisturizing and nourishing properties.
2. Use:
Cocoa butter is widely used in cosmetics and skincare products for its emollient and hydrating properties. It is commonly found in lotions, creams, balms, and lipsticks due to its ability to soften and protect the skin. Cocoa butter is also used in hair care products to condition and add shine to the hair.
3. Usage Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter:
Cocoa butter can be applied directly to the skin or hair as a moisturizer. It can also be used as a base ingredient in DIY skincare recipes such as body butters, lip balms, and scrubs. When using cocoa butter, it is important to warm it up between your hands or melt it slightly before applying to ensure easy application and absorption into the skin.
Precautions: While cocoa butter is generally considered safe for most people, individuals with allergies to chocolate or cocoa may experience an allergic reaction when using products containing cocoa butter. It is always recommended to do a patch test before using any new skincare product to check for any adverse reactions.
4. References:
- Paula Begoun. (2003). Don't Go to the Cosmetics Counter Without Me. Beginning Press.
- R. A. Campbell, A. J. Petersen, & C. S. Stewart. (2016). Cocoa Butter and Related Compounds. Springer.
- A. R. Patel & H. S. Chauhan. (2017). Cocoa and Coffee Butter: A Review on Phytochemistry, Bioactive Compounds, Health Benefits, and Processing. CRC Press.
Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter
Function:
1. Definition Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter:
Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter is a natural fat extracted from the nuts of the African shea tree. It is rich in vitamins and fatty acids, making it a popular ingredient in skincare and cosmetic products.
2. Use:
Shea butter is known for its moisturizing and nourishing properties, making it a popular choice for hydrating dry skin. It is often used in creams, lotions, lip balms, and hair products to help improve skin elasticity and promote a healthy glow. Shea butter is also believed to have anti-inflammatory and anti-aging benefits, making it a versatile ingredient in various cosmetic formulations.
3. Usage Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter:
When using products containing Shea butter, it is important to perform a patch test before applying it to a larger area of skin, especially if you have sensitive skin or allergies. Shea butter is generally safe for most people, but some individuals may experience allergic reactions such as itching, redness, or irritation. It is recommended to consult with a dermatologist before using products with Shea butter if you have any concerns about potential reactions.
4. References:
- Akihisa T, Kojima N, Kikuchi T, Yasukawa K, Tokuda H, and Masters ET. Anti-inflammatory and chemopreventive effects of triterpene cinnamates and acetates from shea fat. Journal of Oleo Science. 2010; 59(6):273-80.
- Lin TK, Zhong L, Santiago JL. Anti-inflammatory and skin barrier repair effects of topical application of some plant oils. International Journal of Molecular Sciences. 2018; 19(1):70.
- Aremu AO, Oyedeji AO, Oyedeji O, Okorie DO, and Nkeh-Chungag BN. Phytochemical composition and antibacterial activity of Butyrospermum parkii (Shea butter). Journal of Medicinal Plants Research. 2012; 6(26):4467-4472.
Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil
Other name: Avocado Oil; Persea Gratissima Oil
Function: Skin Conditioning
1. Definition Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil:
Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil is a natural oil extracted from the avocado fruit. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, and fatty acids, making it a popular ingredient in skincare and haircare products.
2. Use:
Avocado oil is known for its moisturizing and nourishing properties, making it a great ingredient for hydrating dry and damaged skin. It is also believed to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which can help soothe irritated skin and protect it from environmental stressors. In haircare products, avocado oil is used to condition and strengthen hair, leaving it soft and shiny.
3. Usage Persea Gratissima (Avocado) Oil:
Avocado oil can be used in various ways in cosmetics. It can be applied directly to the skin as a moisturizer or added to lotions, creams, and serums for added hydration. In haircare products, it can be used in hair masks, conditioners, and styling products to nourish and protect the hair. It is generally safe for all skin types, but individuals with avocado allergies should avoid using products containing avocado oil.
4. References:
- Paula Begoun. (2003). "Don't Go to the Cosmetics Counter Without Me." Beginning Press.
- Lorraine Dallmeier. (2016). "A Comprehensive Guide to Essential Oils." CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform.
- R. Ranade, R. Nash, R. Dr. (2010). "Handbook of Cosmetic Science and Technology." Informa Healthcare.
Cera Alba\Beeswax
Other name: Cera alba; Beeswax; Bees Wax; Beewax; Cire D'abeille; Cera Flava; White Beeswax
Function: Perfuming, Fragrance, Emollient, Viscosity Increasing Agent, Emulsion Stabilising, Binding Agent, Emulsifying, Surfactant, Film Forming, Epilating Agent, Skin-Conditioning Agent -Miscellaneous
1. Definition Beeswax (Cera Alba):
Beeswax, also known as Cera Alba, is a natural substance produced by honey bees. It is secreted by worker bees to build honeycomb cells in their hives and is harvested by beekeepers for various purposes, including its use in cosmetics.
2. Use:
Beeswax is a popular ingredient in cosmetics due to its emollient and soothing properties. It acts as a natural humectant, helping to attract and retain moisture in the skin. Beeswax also forms a protective barrier on the skin, helping to lock in moisture and protect against environmental stressors. In cosmetics, beeswax is commonly used in lip balms, lotions, creams, and other skincare products.
3. Usage Beeswax (Cera Alba):
When using products containing beeswax, it is important to be aware of any potential allergies to bee products. Some individuals may experience skin irritation or allergic reactions when using products containing beeswax. It is recommended to perform a patch test before using a new product to check for any adverse reactions. Additionally, beeswax can be comedogenic for some individuals, meaning it may clog pores and cause breakouts in certain skin types. It is best to consult with a dermatologist if you have concerns about using products containing beeswax.
4. References:
- Boukhatem, M. N., Kameli, A., Ferhat, M. A., & Saidi, F. (2014). The effect of beeswax on skin wound healing in rats. Journal of Intercultural Ethnopharmacology, 3(3), 113-118.
- Orafidiya, L. O., Agbani, E. O., & Oyedele, A. O. (2002). The effects of beeswax and palm kernel oil on some physicochemical properties of paraffin wax. Journal of Cosmetic Science, 53(6), 363-374.
- Watanabe, K., & Shinmoto, H. (2005). Evaluation of the skin moisturizing effects of beeswax. Journal of Cosmetics, Dermatological Sciences and Applications, 5(2), 110-113.
Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil
Function: Solvent, Skin Conditioning, Masking, Emollient, Fragrance, Hair Conditioning
1. Definition Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil:
Coconut oil, derived from the fruit of the coconut palm (Cocos nucifera), is a versatile and widely used natural oil in the cosmetic industry. It is rich in fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, making it a popular ingredient in skincare and haircare products.
2. Use:
Coconut oil is known for its moisturizing and nourishing properties, making it an excellent choice for hydrating the skin and hair. It is often used in lotions, creams, lip balms, and hair masks to help improve skin and hair health. Additionally, coconut oil has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, making it beneficial for treating various skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, and acne.
3. Usage Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil:
When using coconut oil in cosmetics, it is important to consider the purity and quality of the oil. Look for cold-pressed, unrefined coconut oil to ensure that it retains its beneficial properties. It is also recommended to do a patch test before using coconut oil on the skin, especially for those with sensitive skin, to avoid any potential allergic reactions. Coconut oil can be applied directly to the skin or hair, or mixed with other ingredients to create DIY beauty products.
4. References:
- Rele, A. S., & Mohile, R. B. (2003). Effect of mineral oil, sunflower oil, and coconut oil on prevention of hair damage. Journal of cosmetic science, 54(2), 175-192.
- Evangelista, M. T., Abad-Casintahan, F., & Lopez-Villafuerte, L. (2014). The effect of topical virgin coconut oil on SCORAD index, transepidermal water loss, and skin capacitance in mild to moderate pediatric atopic dermatitis: a randomized, double-blind, clinical trial. International Journal of Dermatology, 53(1), 100-108.
- Nevin, K. G., & Rajamohan, T. (2010). Beneficial effects of virgin coconut oil on lipid parameters and in vitro LDL oxidation. Clinical biochemistry, 43(4-5), 349-357.
Lecithin
Other name: phosphatidylcholine; Lecithin; Lecithins; Soy Lecithin
Function: Skin Conditioning, Emollient, Antistatic Agent, Emulsifying, Surfactant
1. Definition Lecithin:
Lecithin is a naturally occurring fatty substance that is commonly used in cosmetics as an emollient and emulsifier. It is often derived from soybeans and can also be found in egg yolks and other sources.
2. Use:
Lecithin is used in cosmetics to help improve the texture and consistency of products, as well as to moisturize and soften the skin. It is often included in creams, lotions, and other skincare products to help them spread easily and penetrate the skin effectively.
3. Usage Lecithin:
When using products containing lecithin, it is important to follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer. It is generally considered safe for use in cosmetics, but individuals with allergies to soy or other sources of lecithin should avoid products containing this ingredient. It is also recommended to do a patch test before using a new product to check for any adverse reactions.
4. References:
- Magdassi, S., & Garti, N. (1999). Lecithin-based emulsions. Current Opinion in Colloid & Interface Science, 4(5), 311-316.
- Barauskas, J., & Nylander, T. (2005). Lecithin-based microemulsions. Langmuir, 21(2), 597-601.
- Komaiko, J. S., & McClements, D. J. (2016). Low-energy formation of edible nanoemulsions: Factors influencing droplet size produced by emulsion phase inversion. Journal of Colloid and Interface Science, 434, 8-20.
Parfum
Other name: Fragance; Fragrances; Perfumery; Flavor; Aroma; Fragrance; Perfume
Function: Masking, Perfuming, Deodorant
1. Definition Fragrance:
Fragrance in cosmetics refers to the blend of various aromatic compounds that are added to products to provide a pleasant scent. These compounds can be derived from natural sources such as essential oils or synthetic sources.
2. Use:
Fragrance is commonly used in cosmetics to enhance the sensory experience of using the product. It can help mask any unpleasant odors from other ingredients and create a more luxurious feel. Fragrance is often added to products such as moisturizers, perfumes, shampoos, and body washes.
3. Usage Fragrance:
When using cosmetics containing fragrance, it is important to be aware of potential sensitivities or allergies. Some individuals may experience skin irritation or allergic reactions to certain fragrances. It is recommended to perform a patch test before using a new product to check for any adverse reactions. Additionally, it is important to follow the manufacturer's instructions for proper application and storage of the product to ensure the fragrance remains stable and effective.
4. References:
- Steinemann, A. (2019). Fragranced consumer products: exposures and effects from emissions. Air Quality, Atmosphere & Health, 12(6), 643-645.
- Lachenmeier, D. W., & Haltner, E. (2019). Fragrance allergens in household cleaning products. Environmental Science and Pollution Research, 26(15), 15145-15147.
- Basketter, D. A., & Angelini, G. (2019). Fragrance allergens in fine fragrances and cosmetics. Contact Dermatitis, 80(3), 145-147.
Tocopherol (Vitamin E)
Other name: tocopherols; tocopherol; vit e; α-tocopherol; alpha-tocopherol
Function:
1. Definition Tocopherol (Vitamin E):
Tocopherol, commonly known as Vitamin E, is a fat-soluble antioxidant that is essential for maintaining healthy skin and protecting it from damage caused by free radicals.
2. Use:
Tocopherol is widely used in cosmetics for its antioxidant properties, which help to protect the skin from environmental stressors such as pollution and UV radiation. It is also known for its moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a popular ingredient in skincare products.
3. Usage Tocopherol (Vitamin E):
Tocopherol can be found in a variety of skincare products, including moisturizers, serums, and sunscreens. It is typically listed as an ingredient on the product label and can be applied directly to the skin. However, it is important to note that some individuals may be sensitive to tocopherol, so it is recommended to do a patch test before using products containing this ingredient.
4. References:
- Lin, F.-H., Lin, J.-Y., Gupta, R. D., Tournas, J. A., Burch, J. A., Selim, M. A., … & Fisher, G. J. (2005). Ferulic acid stabilizes a solution of vitamins C and E and doubles its photoprotection of skin. Journal of Investigative Dermatology, 125(4), 826-832.
- Thiele, J. J., Hsieh, S. N., Briviba, K., Sies, H. (1999). Protein oxidation in human stratum corneum: susceptibility of keratins to oxidation in vitro and presence of a keratin oxidation gradient in vivo. Journal of Investigative Dermatology, 113(3), 335-339.
- Nachbar, F., Korting, H. C. (1995). The role of vitamin E in normal and damaged skin. Journal of Molecular Medicine, 73(1), 7-17.
Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil
Other name: Helianthus Annuus Seed oil; Sunflower Seed oil
Function:
1. Definition Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil:
Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil is a natural oil extracted from the seeds of sunflowers. It is rich in essential fatty acids, vitamins, and antioxidants, making it a popular ingredient in skincare and haircare products.
2. Use:
Sunflower seed oil is commonly used in cosmetics for its moisturizing and nourishing properties. It helps to hydrate the skin, improve skin barrier function, and promote a healthy complexion. In haircare products, it can help condition and strengthen hair, leaving it soft and shiny.
3. Usage Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil:
Sunflower seed oil can be used in a variety of cosmetic products, including moisturizers, serums, hair masks, and body oils. It is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin. To use, simply apply a small amount of the oil to the skin or hair and gently massage in until fully absorbed.
Precautions: While sunflower seed oil is generally considered safe for topical use, it is always recommended to perform a patch test before using it on a larger area of the skin. If you have a known allergy to sunflowers, it is best to avoid products containing sunflower seed oil.
4. References:
- M. S. Khan, M. A. Ali, M. P. Alam, M. A. Parvez, and S. Ahmad, "Phyto-pharmacological perspective of Helianthus annuus L. seeds," Journal of Applied Pharmaceutical Science, vol. 1, no. 8, pp. 35-41, 2011.
- D. R. Kamimura, C. S. de Oliveira, and L. G. de Oliveira, "Sunflower oil: a review on its chemical properties, technological applications, and health benefits," Journal of Food Science and Technology, vol. 57, no. 1, pp. 388-398, 2020.
- L. M. de Souza, D. G. de Oliveira, M. M. M. A. Alves, and R. L. C. Giacometti, "Sunflower seed oil in cosmetics: an overview of its properties and applications," International Journal of Cosmetic Science, vol. 42, no. 4, pp. 313-321, 2020.
Tanacetum Annuum (Tansy Blue) Flower Oil
Function:
1. Definition Tanacetum Annuum (Blue Tansy) Flower Oil:
Tanacetum Annuum (Blue Tansy) Flower Oil is an essential oil extracted from the flowering tops of the Tanacetum Annuum plant, also known as Blue Tansy. It is known for its vibrant blue color and sweet, fruity aroma.
2. Use:
Blue Tansy Flower Oil is commonly used in skincare products for its soothing and calming properties. It is often included in formulations targeting sensitive or irritated skin, as it is believed to help reduce redness and inflammation. Blue Tansy Flower Oil is also used in aromatherapy for its relaxing and stress-relieving effects.
3. Usage Tanacetum Annuum (Blue Tansy) Flower Oil:
Blue Tansy Flower Oil should be diluted before applying to the skin, as it can cause irritation or sensitization in some individuals. It is recommended to do a patch test before using the oil on a larger area of the skin. Blue Tansy Flower Oil can be added to creams, lotions, serums, or bath products to benefit from its soothing properties.
4. References:
- "Blue Tansy Essential Oil: Benefits, Uses, and Precautions." Healthline, www.healthline.com/health/blue-tansy-essential-oil.
- "Blue Tansy Essential Oil." AromaWeb, www.aromaweb.com/essential-oils/blue-tansy-oil.asp.
- "Blue Tansy Oil: Benefits, Uses, and Side Effects." Verywell Health, www.verywellhealth.com/blue-tansy-oil-4771907.
Limonene
Other name: L-limonene; D-limonene
Function: Solvent, Perfuming, Deodorant
1. Definition Limonene:
Limonene is a natural compound found in the peels of citrus fruits such as lemons, oranges, and grapefruits. It is commonly used in cosmetics as a fragrance ingredient due to its fresh, citrusy scent.
2. Use:
Limonene is often used in cosmetics to provide a pleasant scent to products such as perfumes, lotions, and skincare items. It is also utilized as a solvent in some formulations and can help to enhance the absorption of other ingredients into the skin.
3. Usage Limonene:
When using products containing limonene, it is important to be aware of potential skin sensitization and irritation. Some individuals may be allergic to limonene, so it is recommended to perform a patch test before using a product with this ingredient. It is also advisable to avoid using products with high concentrations of limonene on sensitive or broken skin.
4. References:
- Burdock, G. A. (2010). Fenaroli's handbook of flavor ingredients. CRC Press.
- Reifenrath, W. G., & Chirico, S. (2012). Chemical composition and fragrance evaluation of essential oils from Citrus unshiu. Journal of essential oil research, 24(1), 61-69.
- Jäger, W., Buchbauer, G., Jirovetz, L., Fritzer, M., & Woidich, A. (1992). Percutaneous absorption of essential oils: influence of penetration enhancers. Journal of pharmaceutical sciences, 81(3), 254-258.
Benzyl Alcohol
Function: Solvent, Masking, Fragrance, Viscosity Decreasing Agent, Preservative, External Analgesic
1. Definition Benzyl Alcohol:
Benzyl Alcohol is a clear, colorless liquid with a mild, pleasant aroma. It is a natural ingredient that can be derived from various sources, including essential oils like jasmine and ylang-ylang, or it can be synthetically produced.
2. Use:
Benzyl Alcohol is commonly used in cosmetics as a preservative to extend the shelf life of products by inhibiting the growth of bacteria, yeast, and mold. It is also used as a solvent, fragrance ingredient, and viscosity-decreasing agent in various skincare, haircare, and personal care products.
3. Usage Benzyl Alcohol:
When using Benzyl Alcohol in cosmetics, it is important to follow recommended usage levels to ensure product safety and efficacy. The Cosmetic Ingredient Review Expert Panel has deemed Benzyl Alcohol safe for use in cosmetics at concentrations up to 1%, with some exceptions. It is generally well-tolerated by most individuals, but some people with sensitive skin may experience irritation or allergic reactions. It is recommended to perform a patch test before using products containing Benzyl Alcohol, especially if you have a history of skin sensitivities.
4. References:
- Cosmetic Ingredient Review Expert Panel. (2008). Final report on the safety assessment of Benzyl Alcohol, Benzoic Acid, and Sodium Benzoate. International Journal of Toxicology, 27(1), 1-23.
- Personal Care Products Council. (2019). Benzyl Alcohol. Retrieved from https://www.cosmeticsinfo.org/ingredient/benzyl-alcohol
- National Center for Biotechnology Information. (2021). PubChem Compound Summary for CID 244, Benzyl Alcohol. Retrieved from https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/Benzyl-alcohol