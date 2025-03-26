Functions and therapeutic potentials of exosomes in osteosarcoma (2025)

1. INTRODUCTION

Osteosarcoma (OS) is a primary malignant bone tumor originating from primitive osteogenic mesenchymal cells in adolescents and young adults under the age of 20 years [1]. Although the quality of life of patients with OS has significantly improved over the past few decades, its etiology remains unclear. Studies aimed at determining causes of OS have typically focused on multiple factors, including genetics, epidemiology, and the environment [2]. Research has identified associations with secondary OS in patients with Paget disease, electrical burns, trauma, exposure to beryllium, exposure to alkylating agents, FBJ virus, osteochondromatosis, enchondromatosis, fibrous dysplasia, orthopedic prosthetics, or bone infarction and infection. Additionally, OS has been reported to correlate with exposure to ionizing radiation, radium, and archaic contrast agents, such as thorotrast [3]. Furthermore, several genetic aberrations have been identified in cases of primary OS, including hereditary retinoblastoma, Li-Fraumeni syndrome, Rothmund-Thompson syndrome, Bloom syndrome, and Werner syndrome [4]. Radiographs of OS present osteogenic, osteolytic, or mixed bone destruction at the lesion. “Codman’s triangle” and sun-exposed periosteal reaction [5] are typical radiographic features. MRI accurately depicts OS on the basis of tumor cell differentiation and proliferation [6]. Radionuclide scans can determine whether bone metastases occur in OS [7]. Frozen biopsies are used for rapid intraoperative diagnosis, and paraffin sections are used for obtaining accurate histological findings postoperatively [8]. High levels of serum alkaline phosphatase and lactate dehydrogenase are predictive of poor prognosis [9]. Treatments for OS include neoadjuvant chemotherapy, surgical resection, chemotherapy, and interventional therapy [10]. In addition, cellular immunotherapy, gene therapy, and stem cell therapy have made some progress in recent years [11]. However, these methods remain in experimental stages. Approximately 18% of patients present micrometastases at the time of diagnosis, and the 5-year survival rate remains poor for patients with metastasis and recurrence [12]. Treatment outcomes remain suboptimal, owing to the tendency of OS to remain asymptomatic, and to show early onset metastasis, and high malignancy. The 5-year survival rate of patients with OS without chemotherapy is below 30%. The leading cause of death is lung metastasis [13]. The 2-year survival rate of patients with OS with pulmonary metastasis is less than 25%, and the survival period after treatment shows a plateau, thus making breakthrough efficacy with traditional treatment regimens challenging [14]. Therefore, the underlying mechanisms of OS development and metastasis must be determined to enable the discovery of novel markers for clinical detection and effective therapeutic targets.

Exosomes have been reported to be involved in regulating cellular behavior by transferring cargoes (proteins, DNA, RNA, and lipids) intercellularly. Increasing evidence indicates that exosomes have high potential to promote OS progression and development; moreover, the therapeutic potential of exosomes in OS is receiving increasing attention. Exosomes are membranous vesicles 30–100 nm in diameter originating from late endosomes, which are formed by inward budding of the limited multivesicular body (MVB) membrane [15]. Exosomes were first identified as double-layered lipid structures containing no organelles in blood erythrocytes [16]. Exosomes contain various nucleic acids and evolutionarily conserved proteins [17], which transmit biological information through cellular communication for biological processes and disease progression [18]. In lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD), LINC00273 is induced by M2 macrophages and exosomal LINC00273 was transferred into LUAD cells to recruit NEDD4, thereby promoting LATS2 ubiquitination, inhibiting the Hippo pathway and YAP-induced RBMX transcription, and ultimately resulting in LUAD malignancy [19]. Anlotinib-resistant non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cells promote the proliferation of parental NSCLC cells by transferring functional miR-136-5p from anlotinib-resistant NSCLC cells to parental NSCLC cells via exosomes. Exosomal miR-136-5p can lead to anlotinib resistance in NSCLC cells by targeting PPP2R2A and promoting activation of the AKT pathway [20]. Exosomes secreted by various cells in OS enable intercellular communication of ncRNAs and protein components, thus effectively regulating the tumor microenvironment, and promoting proliferation and metastasis. In addition, exosomes’ stability in the circulatory system supports their diagnostic and therapeutic potential. This article reviews the biological properties of exosomes and their roles in the diagnosis and treatment of OS.