Fury as heartless vandals desecrate and smash 20 graves and headstones (2025)

Police are investigating after families reacted with fury when mindless vandals smashed headstones and desecrated graves at a cemetery. Grieving relatives were left heartbroken when headstones were knocked over and damaged in the shocking incident at Connah's Quay Cemetery in Wales. Images shared on social media showed multiple headstones, crosses and flower pots toppled with memorial flowers strewn across the ground last month. The devastation over the weekend of 15/16th February - prompted angry reactions from locals, who vented their fury across social media at the wanton act of vandalism.

She added: "We spoke to the police and councillors at the scene and the police are carrying out enquiries and hopefully find the culprits for this horrendous behaviour and bring them to justice. "Our family will rally together to replace the damage and make the grave back to its original state, but the heartache and distress that this incident has caused will never be forgotten." Lynne Chick, whose daughters are buried in the cemetery, said at the time of the discovery: "My daughters are buried there, along with many family members, and I was filled with anger at the thought that anyone could vandalise the resting places of loved ones. "I made my way to the cemetery, deeply upset by the news. When I arrived, I saw other families who had come to check on their loved ones' graves. "It was an extremely emotional morning for everyone present, filled with tears, anger, and questions about why anyone would commit such a disrespectful and vile act." Connah's Quay town councillor, Gill Faulkner, alerted North Wales Police to the damage. She said: "I was down there with other councillors, and it was so upsetting. It was really awful to see the damage to the gravestones and the impact it had on loved ones. "It's upset the whole community and I really hope the police catch the culprits. They were doing door to door locally asking for CCTV, and gathering evidence at the cemetery."