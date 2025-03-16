G.G. Jackson Player Profile, Memphis Grizzlies (2025)

Jump to: NBA NCAA G League National High School Recent News FAQ

NBA Career

1 Years Of Service

G.G. Jackson 2024-2025 Game Log

NBA Regular Season Stats - Per Game

Season Team Age GP GS MIN PTS FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OFF DEF TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF 2023-24 MEM 18 48 18 25.7 14.6 5.0 11.7 .428 2.1 6.0 .357 2.4 3.2 .752 1.1 3.0 4.1 1.2 0.6 0.5 1.4 1.3 2024-25 MEM 19 21 0 16.3 7.9 2.7 6.9 .393 1.2 3.5 .342 1.2 1.7 .722 1.0 2.1 3.1 1.0 0.3 0.2 1.2 1.1 CAREER 69 18 22.8 12.5 4.3 10.3 .421 1.8 5.2 .354 2.0 2.7 .746 1.1 2.7 3.8 1.2 0.5 0.4 1.3 1.3

NBA Regular Season Stats - Totals

Season Team Age GP GS MIN PTS FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OFF DEF TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF 2023-24 MEM 18 48 18 1,233.2 699 241 563 .428 102 286 .357 115 153 .752 53 143 196 59 28 24 65 64 2024-25 MEM 19 21 0 341.5 165 57 145 .393 25 73 .342 26 36 .722 20 45 65 22 6 5 26 24 CAREER 69 18 1,574.7 864 298 708 .421 127 359 .354 141 189 .746 73 188 261 81 34 29 91 88

NBA Regular Season Stats - Misc Stats

Season Team GP GS Dbl Dbl Tpl Dbl 40 Pts 20 Reb 20 Ast Techs HOB Ast/TO Stl/TO FT/FGA W's L's Win % OWS DWS WS 2023-24 MEM 48 18 2 0 1 0 0 1 .166 0.9 0.4 0.3 14 34 .292 0.2 0.9 1.1 2024-25 MEM 21 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .084 0.8 0.2 0.2 13 8 .619 -0.1 0.1 - CAREER 69 18 2 0 1 0 0 1 .138 0.9 0.4 0.3 27 42 .391 0.3 0.9 1.2

NBA Regular Season Stats - Advanced Stats

Season Team GP GS TS% eFG% ORB% DRB% TRB% AST% TOV% STL% BLK% USG% Total S % PPR PPS ORtg DRtg PER 2023-24 MEM 48 18 .554 .519 4.4 13.4 8.7 8.2 9.3 1.1 1.8 24.2 153.6 -2.1 1.2 107.6 118.1 13.7 2024-25 MEM 21 0 .513 .479 6.2 14.1 10.2 8.4 13.9 0.8 1.3 22.0 145.8 -3.2 1.1 103.0 120.9 10.2 CAREER 69 18 .546 .511 4.8 13.5 9.0 8.1 10.3 1.1 1.7 23.6 152.1 -2.4 1.2 107.1 118.9 13.0

More G.G. Jackson NBA Stats »

NBA Transactions

Jun 22, 2023 - The Memphis Grizzlies selected G.G. Jackson in Round 2 with Pick 15 in the 2023 NBA Draft. Aug 31, 2023 - G.G. Jackson signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. Feb 9, 2024 - The Memphis Grizzlies ended the two-way contract of G.G. Jackson. Feb 9, 2024 - G.G. Jackson signed a multi-year contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. Jan 7, 2025 - The Memphis Grizzlies assigned G.G. Jackson to the Memphis Hustle of the G League. Jan 7, 2025 - The Memphis Grizzlies recalled G.G. Jackson from the Memphis Hustle of the G League. Jan 9, 2025 - The Memphis Grizzlies assigned G.G. Jackson to the Memphis Hustle of the G League. Jan 9, 2025 - The Memphis Grizzlies recalled G.G. Jackson from the Memphis Hustle of the G League. Jan 14, 2025 - The Memphis Grizzlies assigned G.G. Jackson to the Memphis Hustle of the G League. Jan 19, 2025 - The Memphis Grizzlies recalled G.G. Jackson from the Memphis Hustle of the G League.

More NBA Transactions »

NBA Awards & Honors

All-Rookie Second Team - 2024

* Since the 1946-1947 season

NBA Summer League Stats - Per Game

Season Team Location GP GS MIN PTS FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OFF DEF TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF 2023-24 * All Teams - 8 2 20.9 10.6 3.9 10.6 .365 1.9 5.8 .326 1.0 1.4 .727 1.2 3.5 4.8 0.9 0.2 0.5 1.6 0.8 2023-24 * MEM Las Vegas 5 1 22.5 8.8 3.2 10.6 .302 1.6 6.2 .258 0.8 1.2 .667 1.2 3.0 4.2 1.4 0.4 0.2 1.6 0.8 2023-24 * MEM Salt Lake City 3 1 18.2 13.7 5.0 10.7 .469 2.3 5.0 .467 1.3 1.7 .800 1.3 4.3 5.7 0.0 0.0 1.0 1.7 0.7 2024-25 * All Teams - 8 8 33.0 20.8 7.5 17.4 .432 2.6 8.1 .323 3.1 5.2 .595 2.4 5.8 8.1 2.1 1.0 0.1 2.8 1.8 2024-25 * MEM Las Vegas 6 6 33.0 22.0 7.8 17.5 .448 3.0 8.0 .375 3.3 5.3 .625 2.3 6.2 8.5 2.2 0.5 0.2 2.0 1.2 2024-25 * MEM Salt Lake City 2 2 32.9 17.0 6.5 17.0 .382 1.5 8.5 .176 2.5 5.0 .500 2.5 4.5 7.0 2.0 2.5 0.0 5.0 3.5 CAREER 16 10 26.9 15.7 5.7 14.0 .406 2.2 6.9 .324 2.1 3.3 .623 1.8 4.6 6.4 1.5 0.6 0.3 2.2 1.2

NBA Summer League Stats - Totals

Season Team Location GP GS MIN PTS FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OFF DEF TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF 2023-24 * All Teams - 8 2 167 85 31 85 .365 15 46 .326 8 11 .727 10 28 38 7 2 4 13 6 2023-24 * MEM Las Vegas 5 1 112.4 44 16 53 .302 8 31 .258 4 6 .667 6 15 21 7 2 1 8 4 2023-24 * MEM Salt Lake City 3 1 54.6 41 15 32 .469 7 15 .467 4 5 .800 4 13 17 0 0 3 5 2 2024-25 * All Teams - 8 8 263.9 166 60 139 .432 21 65 .323 25 42 .595 19 46 65 17 8 1 22 14 2024-25 * MEM Las Vegas 6 6 198.2 132 47 105 .448 18 48 .375 20 32 .625 14 37 51 13 3 1 12 7 2024-25 * MEM Salt Lake City 2 2 65.7 34 13 34 .382 3 17 .176 5 10 .500 5 9 14 4 5 0 10 7 CAREER 16 10 430.9 251 91 224 .406 36 111 .324 33 53 .623 29 74 103 24 10 5 35 20

NBA Summer League Stats - Misc Stats

Season Team Location GP GS Dbl Dbl Tpl Dbl 40 Pts 20 Reb 20 Ast Techs HOB Ast/TO Stl/TO FT/FGA W's L's Win % OWS DWS WS 2023-24 * All Teams - 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 .162 0.5 0.2 0.1 4 4 .500 -0.2 0.2 - 2023-24 * MEM Las Vegas 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 .161 0.9 0.2 0.1 2 3 .400 -0.3 0.1 -0.2 2023-24 * MEM Salt Lake City 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 .163 0.0 0.0 0.2 2 1 .667 0.1 0.1 0.1 2024-25 * All Teams - 8 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 .269 0.8 0.4 0.3 5 3 .625 0.5 0.2 0.7 2024-25 * MEM Las Vegas 6 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 .274 1.1 0.2 0.3 5 1 .833 0.7 - 0.7 2024-25 * MEM Salt Lake City 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254 0.4 0.5 0.3 0 2 .000 -0.2 0.2 - CAREER 16 10 3 0 0 0 0 0 .221 0.7 0.3 0.2 9 7 .563 0.2 0.4 0.6

NBA Summer League Stats - Advanced Stats

Season Team Location GP GS TS% eFG% ORB% DRB% TRB% AST% TOV% STL% BLK% USG% Total S % PPR PPS ORtg DRtg PER 2023-24 * All Teams - 8 2 .473 .453 5.9 17.1 11.4 7.6 12.6 0.6 2.3 25.2 141.8 -5.1 1.0 89.5 106.5 11.5 2023-24 * MEM Las Vegas 5 1 .395 .377 5.5 13.5 9.5 10.9 12.6 0.9 0.8 23.8 122.7 -3.1 0.8 79.7 106.6 6.6 2023-24 * MEM Salt Lake City 3 1 .599 .578 6.9 24.7 15.3 - 12.8 - 6.4 28.1 173.5 -9.2 1.3 103.7 106.0 20.9 2024-25 * All Teams - 8 8 .527 .507 8.1 20.6 14.2 9.9 12.3 1.4 0.4 27.1 135.0 -4.0 1.2 105.6 107.9 18.4 2024-25 * MEM Las Vegas 6 6 .554 .533 8.2 23.2 15.5 9.9 9.2 0.7 0.5 26.7 144.8 -1.7 1.3 114.5 112.4 21.1 2024-25 * MEM Salt Lake City 2 2 .443 .426 7.6 14.2 10.9 10.2 20.7 3.5 - 28.2 105.9 -11.0 1.0 81.6 95.7 10.1 CAREER 16 10 .507 .487 7.1 18.9 12.8 9.4 12.4 1.1 1.2 26.4 135.3 -4.2 1.1 99.0 107.1 17.4

More G.G. Jackson NBA Summer League Stats »

NBA Summer League Awards & Honors

All-Tournament First Team - 2024 NBA2K Summer League

NBA Preseason Stats - Per Game

Season Team GP GS MIN PTS FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OFF DEF TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF 2023-24 MEM 4 0 14.1 6.5 2.5 7.8 .323 1.0 4.0 .250 0.5 0.8 .667 0.0 1.2 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.5 0.8 0.5 CAREER 4 0 14.1 6.5 2.5 7.8 .323 1.0 4.0 .250 0.5 0.8 .667 0.0 1.2 1.2 0.2 0.0 0.5 0.8 0.5

NBA Preseason Stats - Totals

Season Team GP GS MIN PTS FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OFF DEF TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF 2023-24 MEM 4 0 56.2 26 10 31 .323 4 16 .250 2 3 .667 0 5 5 1 0 2 3 2 CAREER 4 0 56.2 26 10 31 .323 4 16 .250 2 3 .667 0 5 5 1 0 2 3 2

NBA Preseason Stats - Misc Stats

Season Team GP GS Dbl Dbl Tpl Dbl 40 Pts 20 Reb 20 Ast Techs HOB Ast/TO Stl/TO FT/FGA W's L's Win % OWS DWS WS 2023-24 MEM 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .065 0.3 0.0 0.1 2 2 .500 -0.2 - -0.1 CAREER 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .065 0.3 0.0 0.1 2 2 .500 -0.2 - -0.1

NBA Preseason Stats - Advanced Stats

Season Team GP GS TS% eFG% ORB% DRB% TRB% AST% TOV% STL% BLK% USG% Total S % PPR PPS ORtg DRtg PER 2023-24 MEM 4 0 .402 .387 - 8.6 4.5 2.6 8.5 - 3.3 25.3 123.9 -3.9 0.8 75.1 109.1 4.2 CAREER 4 0 .402 .387 - 8.6 4.5 2.6 8.5 - 3.3 25.3 123.9 -3.9 0.8 75.1 109.1 4.2

More G.G. Jackson NBA Preseason Stats »

NBA Training Camp Experience

2023 NBA Training Camp - Memphis Grizzlies 2024 NBA Training Camp - Memphis Grizzlies

NCAA Career

College: South Carolina (2023)

NCAA Season Stats - Per Game

Season School Class GP GS MIN PTS FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OFF DEF TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF 2022-23 South Carolina Fr 32 29 31.9 15.4 5.5 14.4 .384 1.7 5.3 .324 2.6 3.9 .677 1.5 4.4 5.9 0.8 0.8 0.8 2.7 1.5 CAREER NCAA DI 32 29 31.9 15.4 5.5 14.4 .384 1.7 5.3 .324 2.6 3.9 .677 1.5 4.4 5.9 0.8 0.8 0.8 2.7 1.5

NCAA Season Stats - Totals

Season School Class GP GS MIN PTS FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OFF DEF TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF 2022-23 South Carolina Fr 32 29 1,020 493 177 461 .384 55 170 .324 84 124 .677 49 141 190 27 24 26 86 48 CAREER NCAA DI 32 29 1,020 493 177 461 .384 55 170 .324 84 124 .677 49 141 190 27 24 26 86 48

NCAA Season Stats - Misc Stats

Season School Class GP Dbl Dbl Tpl Dbl 40 Pts 20 Reb 20 Ast Techs HOB Ast/TO Stl/TO FT/FGA W's L's Win % OWS DWS WS 2022-23 South Carolina Fr 32 3 0 0 0 0 0 .274 0.3 0.3 0.3 11 21 .344 0.5 0.7 1.2 CAREER NCAA DI 32 3 0 0 0 0 0 .274 0.3 0.3 0.3 11 21 .344 0.5 0.7 1.2

NCAA Season Stats - Advanced Stats

Season School Class GP TS% eFG% ORB% DRB% TRB% AST% TOV% STL% BLK% USG% Total S % PPR PPS ORtg DRtg PER 2022-23 South Carolina Fr 32 .474 .444 5.7 17.6 11.4 6.6 14.2 1.4 2.8 30.9 138.5 -7.0 1.1 93.3 108.4 15.7 CAREER NCAA DI 32 .474 .444 5.7 17.6 11.4 6.6 14.2 1.4 2.8 30.9 138.5 -7.0 1.1 93.3 108.4 15.7

NCAA Awards & Honors

SEC All-Freshman Team - 2023 SEC Freshman of the Week - 11/14/2022

NCAA Skill Academies & Camps

NBA Draft Combine - 2023

G League Career

G League Regular Season Stats - Per Game

Season Team GP GS MIN PTS FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OFF DEF TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF 2023-24 MHU 6 6 36.7 19.3 7.5 15.0 .500 1.5 5.5 .273 1.5 2.0 .750 3.0 5.0 8.0 2.0 1.0 0.8 2.2 1.3 2024-25 MHU 3 3 26.8 20.7 6.3 15.0 .422 2.3 6.3 .368 4.7 6.3 .737 1.7 5.0 6.7 3.3 1.0 0.7 2.7 2.0 CAREER 9 9 33.4 19.8 7.1 15.0 .474 1.8 5.8 .308 2.6 3.4 .742 2.6 5.0 7.6 2.4 1.0 0.8 2.3 1.6

G League Regular Season Stats - Totals

Season Team GP GS MIN PTS FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OFF DEF TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF 2023-24 MHU 6 6 220.2 116 45 90 .500 9 33 .273 9 12 .750 18 30 48 12 6 5 13 8 2024-25 MHU 3 3 80.5 62 19 45 .422 7 19 .368 14 19 .737 5 15 20 10 3 2 8 6 CAREER 9 9 300.7 178 64 135 .474 16 52 .308 23 31 .742 23 45 68 22 9 7 21 14

G League Regular Season Stats - Misc Stats

Season Team GP GS Dbl Dbl Tpl Dbl 40 Pts 20 Reb 20 Ast Techs HOB Ast/TO Stl/TO FT/FGA W's L's Win % OWS DWS WS 2023-24 MHU 6 6 2 0 0 0 0 2 .224 0.9 0.5 0.1 2 4 .333 0.1 -0.1 0.0 2024-25 MHU 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 .207 1.2 0.4 0.4 2 1 .667 0.1 0.1 0.1 CAREER 9 9 2 0 0 0 0 3 .218 1.0 0.4 0.2 4 5 .444 0.2 0.0 0.2

G League Regular Season Stats - Advanced Stats

Season Team GP GS TS% eFG% ORB% DRB% TRB% AST% TOV% STL% BLK% USG% Total S % PPR PPS ORtg DRtg PER 2023-24 MHU 6 6 .609 .550 8.4 14.3 11.3 8.1 12.0 1.3 2.1 20.6 152.3 -2.2 1.3 111.5 128.0 15.0 2024-25 MHU 3 3 .581 .500 6.1 20.0 12.7 17.7 13.0 1.7 2.8 30.4 152.7 -1.5 1.4 110.1 114.6 19.5 CAREER 9 9 .599 .533 7.7 15.8 11.7 10.6 12.4 1.4 2.3 23.3 152.4 -2.0 1.3 111.0 123.4 16.3

More G.G. Jackson G League Stats »

G League Transactions

Aug 31, 2023 - G.G. Jackson signed a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle. Feb 9, 2024 - The Memphis Grizzlies ended the two-way contract of G.G. Jackson. Jan 7, 2025 - The Memphis Grizzlies assigned G.G. Jackson to the Memphis Hustle. Jan 7, 2025 - The Memphis Grizzlies recalled G.G. Jackson from the Memphis Hustle. Jan 9, 2025 - The Memphis Grizzlies assigned G.G. Jackson to the Memphis Hustle. Jan 9, 2025 - The Memphis Grizzlies recalled G.G. Jackson from the Memphis Hustle. Jan 14, 2025 - The Memphis Grizzlies assigned G.G. Jackson to the Memphis Hustle. Jan 19, 2025 - The Memphis Grizzlies recalled G.G. Jackson from the Memphis Hustle.

More G League Transactions »

G League Showcase Cup Stats - Per Game

Season Team GP GS MIN PTS FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OFF DEF TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF 2023-24 MHU 16 16 34.9 20.2 6.8 16.6 .410 2.6 7.9 .323 2.5 2.9 .851 2.1 5.1 7.1 1.8 1.0 1.2 2.9 1.9

G League Showcase Cup Stats - Totals

Season Team GP GS MIN PTS FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OFF DEF TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF 2023-24 MHU 16 16 558.6 323 109 266 .410 41 127 .323 40 47 .851 33 81 114 28 16 20 46 30

G League Showcase Cup Stats - Misc Stats

Season Team GP GS Dbl Dbl Tpl Dbl 40 Pts 20 Reb 20 Ast Techs HOB Ast/TO Stl/TO FT/FGA W's L's Win % OWS DWS WS 2023-24 MHU 16 16 3 0 0 0 0 0 .223 0.6 0.3 0.2 5 11 .313 -0.6 0.5 -0.1

G League Showcase Cup Stats - Advanced Stats

Season Team GP GS TS% eFG% ORB% DRB% TRB% AST% TOV% STL% BLK% USG% Total S % PPR PPS ORtg DRtg PER 2023-24 MHU 16 16 .563 .487 6.1 14.7 10.4 8.3 13.8 1.4 3.4 25.2 158.4 -4.8 1.2 97.5 115.6 12.9

More G.G. Jackson G League Preseason Stats »

G League Full Season Stats - Per Game

Season Team GP GS MIN PTS FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OFF DEF TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF 2023-24 MHU 22 22 35.4 20.0 7.0 16.2 .433 2.3 7.3 .313 2.2 2.7 .831 2.3 5.0 7.4 1.8 1.0 1.1 2.7 1.7 2024-25 MHU 3 3 26.8 20.7 6.3 15.0 .422 2.3 6.3 .368 4.7 6.3 .737 1.7 5.0 6.7 3.3 1.0 0.7 2.7 2.0

G League Full Season Stats - Totals

Season Team GP GS MIN PTS FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OFF DEF TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF 2023-24 MHU 22 22 778.8 439 154 356 .433 50 160 .313 49 59 .831 51 111 162 40 22 25 59 38 2024-25 MHU 3 3 80.5 62 19 45 .422 7 19 .368 14 19 .737 5 15 20 10 3 2 8 6

G League Full Season Stats - Misc Stats

Season Team GP GS Dbl Dbl Tpl Dbl 40 Pts 20 Reb 20 Ast Techs HOB Ast/TO Stl/TO FT/FGA W's L's Win % OWS DWS WS 2023-24 MHU 22 22 5 0 0 0 0 2 .223 0.7 0.4 0.2 7 15 .318 -0.5 0.5 -0.0 2024-25 MHU 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 .207 1.2 0.4 0.4 2 1 .667 0.1 0.1 0.1

G League Full Season Stats - Advanced Stats

Season Team GP GS TS% eFG% ORB% DRB% TRB% AST% TOV% STL% BLK% USG% Total S % PPR PPS ORtg DRtg PER 2023-24 MHU 22 22 .575 .503 6.7 14.6 10.7 8.2 13.4 1.4 3.0 23.9 157.6 -4.0 1.2 101.0 119.0 13.6 2024-25 MHU 3 3 .581 .500 6.1 20.0 12.7 17.7 13.0 1.7 2.8 30.4 152.7 -1.5 1.4 110.1 114.6 19.5

More G.G. Jackson G League Preseason Stats »

National Basketball Career

Nationality: United States

FIBA Junior Team Events Stats

Year Event GP MIN PTS FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF Place 2022 U18 Americas Championship 2 17:17 14.0 5.5 8.5 .647 0.0 1.0 .000 3.0 3.5 .857 8.0 2.5 1.5 1.5 0.0 1.0 - AVERAGES 2 17:17 14.0 5.5 8.5 .647 0.0 1.0 .000 3.0 3.5 .857 8.0 2.5 1.5 1.5 0.0 1.0 - TOTAL 2 34:33 28 11 17 .647 0 2 .000 6 7 .857 16 5 3 3 0 2 -

High School Basketball Career

Prep/High School: Ridge View High School [Columbia, South Carolina]

Prep/High School Awards & Honors

South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year - 2022

Prep/High School Skill Academies & Camps

NBPA Top 100 Camp - 2021 USA Basketball Junior National Team Minicamp - 2022 NBPA Top 100 Camp - 2022

Recent News

GG Jackson II To Return In 6-8 Weeks ESPN

More G.G. Jackson News »

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the age of G.G. Jackson?

G.G. Jackson is 20 years old.

What is the height of G.G. Jackson?

G.G. Jackson is 6-9 (206cm) tall.

What is the weight of G.G. Jackson?

G.G. Jackson is 210 lbs (95kg).

What is the birthday of G.G. Jackson?

G.G. Jackson was born on Dec 17, 2004.

What position does G.G. Jackson play?

G.G. Jackson plays the PF position.

What was the pre-draft team of G.G. Jackson?

G.G. Jackson was drafted out of South Carolina.

What high school did G.G. Jackson attend?

G.G. Jackson attended Ridge View High School in Columbia, South Carolina.

What AAU team did G.G. Jackson play for?

G.G. Jackson played AAU basketball for Team CP3 (NC).

What nationality is G.G. Jackson?

G.G. Jackson has a United States nationality.

Where was G.G. Jackson born?

G.G. Jackson was born in Columbia, South Carolina.

What is the jersey number of G.G. Jackson?

G.G. Jackson last wore the #45 jersey number.

What team does G.G. Jackson play for?

G.G. Jackson current players for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Who is G.G. Jackson's agent?

G.G. Jackson's agent is LaKeysha Alston, Donnell Bruce, John Williams.

How many NBA seasons has G.G. Jackson played?

G.G. Jackson played 2 seasons in the NBA.

What are the career averages of G.G. Jackson?

G.G. Jackson had career averages 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 steals in 69 games.

What are the career totals of G.G. Jackson?

G.G. Jackson had career totals of 864 points, 261 rebounds, 81 assists, 29 blocks, 34 steals in 69 games.

When can G.G. Jackson become a free agent?

G.G. Jackson has a free agent status of TO-2026; UFA-2027.

How many teams has G.G. Jackson been on?

G.G. Jackson played their entire career for the Memphis Grizzlies.

When was G.G. Jackson drafted?

G.G. Jackson was drafted in the 2nd round (#45 overall) of the 2023 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies.

What is G.G. Jackson's career high in points?

G.G. Jackson averaged a career high 14.6 points per game in 2023-2024.

What is G.G. Jackson's career high in rebounds?

G.G. Jackson averaged a career high 4.1 rebounds per game in 2023-2024.

What is G.G. Jackson's career high in assists?

G.G. Jackson averaged a career high 1.2 assists per game in 2023-2024.

What is the career PER of G.G. Jackson's?

G.G. Jackson had a career PER of 13.0.

What is G.G. Jackson's Instagram account?

G.G. Jackson's Instagram account is .

What is G.G. Jackson's X (formerly Twitter) account?

G.G. Jackson's X (formerly Twitter) account is @_ggjackson.