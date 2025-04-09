Galaxy S24 Problems: 5 Things Users Need to Know (2025)

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra have run into a variety of issues in the months since the release.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series comes with the company’s latest hardware and software advancements. And while they come with the best hardware and software, they aren’t immune to problems.

We haven’t heard about any widespread problems yet, but the list of issues will continue to grow as more people buy these devices and as users put more mileage on their phones.

Table of Contents Galaxy S24 Problems

Galaxy S24 Performance

How to Fix Galaxy S24 Problems

Prepare for Software Updates

What’s Next

In this guide we’ll cover the Galaxy S24 issues we’ve heard about thus far, potential fixes for problems, places to find feedback about the Galaxy S24’s performance, and a look at what’s in Samsung’s Android/One UI pipeline for these phones.

Galaxy S24 Problems

Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra users have run into a variety of issues with their new phones. Some of these issues are fairly minor while some may require a replacement.

Here are some of the Galaxy S24 problems we’ve heard about. These aren’t the only issues, but they are some of the more prominent ones:

Abnormal battery drain

Bricked phones

Overheating

Wi-Fi issues

Display problems

Issues with cellular data

Face Unlock problems

Problems with first and third-party applications

Jittery animations

Android Auto issues

S Pen problems

Sound issues

Screen Mirroring issues

Again, this list will grow as we push further away from launch and as Samsung delivers new versions of Android/One UI throughout the year.

Galaxy S24 Performance

If you bought a Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra, or if you’re thinking about buying one these devices, you’ll want to keep eye on feedback from users.

There are several places to find feedback about the Galaxy S24 series’ performance. We recommend taking a look at XDA-Developers, the Galaxy S24 Reddit, the Samsung Reddit, the Android Reddit, and social media sites like X.

If you live in the United States you’ll also want to keep your eyes on the officialAT&T,Verizon, andT-Mobile forums.

We’ll also provide you with the latest information about Android updates for the Galaxy S24 so make sure you dig into information about Samsung’s newest software upgrades.

How to Fix Galaxy S24 Problems

If you run into trouble on your phone, you should be able to fix the problem on your own.

Check out the XDA’s Galaxy S24 forums, your carrier support forum (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon), and the Galaxy S24 Reddit for potential fixes from fellow users.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for there, you might want to get in touch with Samsung or your service provider on social media sites like X. Samsung’s also got a customer support line.

You’ll also want to upgrade your device to the latest Android firmware if a download is available. Samsung’s software updates often have bug fixes on board.

Prepare for Software Updates

Samsung and its carrier partners will fix many of the initial problems plaguing the phones, but new software updates often bring problems of their own.

The next time you pickup your Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra, you may get a notification about a new software update.

Software updates often introduce new issues so you’ll want to prepare your phone for the move to new firmware.

You can’t predict how new software will impact your device’s performance and this is why you should spend time preparing your device for the move.

Here’s what we recommend doing before installing new Android software on your Galaxy S24, Galaxy 24+, or Galaxy S24 Ultra:

Backup your data.

Get familiar with the latest Android firmware’s changes.

Have all of your login information handy.

Dig into feedback about an update’s performance.

Cleanup your phone’s storage.

Check in with IT.

Check app reviews and install updates.

If you follow these steps, you should be able to avoid major issues with the latest software for your device. For more, check out our guide.

What’s Next

Samsung will push monthly security patches to the Galaxy S24 series and these software updates could help to stabilize your phone’s performance.

Software support for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will last for seven years. This is a promise Samsung made at launch and we expect the company to stick to it.

If your carrier offers an Android update schedule, keep an eye on it for details about upcoming software updates.

Carriers like Fido, Telus, and Vodafone in Australia keep their customers informed about incoming software updates. If your carrier has a similar schedule available, you might want to bookmark it.

Google’s confirmed Android 15, the next operating system for Android phones, and we expect the Galaxy S24 series to be among the first in line to the software later this year.

For an early look at Samsung’s plans for Android 15, check out our guide.