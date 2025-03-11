Ganoderma Lucidum Spore Oil I Softgels I Spore Powder Manufacture (2025)

Ganoderma Lucidum Spore Oil / Reishi Spore Oil which the purity of triterpenoid up to 30% offeredby 17yearsexperiencedcGMPmanufacturerwithwarehosuesinChina–MIGU

LatinName:Ganodermalucidum(Leysser.Fr)Karst

MaterialOriginal:ZheJiangChina

ExtractedPart:Spore part

SupportedPurity:100% Organic reishi spore oil & >30% triterpenoid

Method of Extraction:CO2 super-critical extraction technology

Supplied Quantity: 1kg, 10kg , 100kg , 1000kg per month

What is the ganoderma lucidum spore oil

Ganoderma lucidum spore oil is extracted from ganoderma lucidum spore powder by CO2 super-critical extraction technology. Different from the toothed or gilled mushrooms, the ganoderma releases its spores through tiny pores on its underside. When meets the ganoderma growing season, the coat of ganoderma will be released by spore and surrounding microenvironment.After harvested the reishi spore, we processed them and getting the essential oils. During processing, you will find there are an indigestible outer shell in the spore powder, it must be cracked and totally removed th extract and get the spore oil.

The mushroom of ganoderma has used in medical purposes and praised more than 2000 years already. It stated and find in Shen Nong’s Eastern Medical Institution in China. And because it tested and proven the unique health benefits over time, the ganoderma was named and famous as the ” Oriental Megical Herb”.

More than 400 active biomolecule components make the powderful effect in health benefits of ganoderma mushrooms and passed from one generation to the next. And the potent biological activity of its triterpenoid components has been studied and recommened. From all over the world researchers find the ganoderma as a potent herb have effective in tumore or cancer, hypertension and diabetes. The terpene and polysaccharide component of mushroom are the major bioactive substances which have been studies suggested all over the world.

Ganoderma lucidum spore oil is proven to be the most valuable portion of mushrooms because it enhances all of the nutritive value of the ganoderma. ( spores powder is highly concentrated form 100X which is more potent than dried ganoderma and 70X potent than powder from fruiting bodies. )During its production, it is strongly advised that oxygen, acid, alkali, chemical substance and heating to be excluded. This is to ensure that oxidation and spoilage does not occur.This process results to more than 38% more potent triterpenoid contained in the internal lipid of the mushroom as it is refined and is now 20 times more potent that the spore powder.

The therapeutic effects of ganoderma lucidum spore oil:

Ganoderma spore oil helps in replenishing several proteins, polypeptides, vitamins, high molecule polysaccharide and organic germanium. Its components help enhance the body’s immunity, in promoting blood circulation, effective absorption of the extract in the body, discharging of toxin, improvement of insomnia and neurasthenia, nourishing the skin, improving beauty and prolonging life.

Aside from the above mentioned benefits, reishi spore oil also helps the brain by eliminating stress, improving emotional stability and improving mental functions. In the blood, it helps improve one’s hypertension, lowering cholesterol and managing blood fat. In the heart, reishi helps by strengthening the cardiopathy, and regulating the proper work of the cardiovascular system.And below for the exact effects for ganoderma

Potentially acting asan anticancer and chemopreventive agent;

Encouraging vasodilation and reducing hypertension;

Exhibiting antiviral and antibacterial qualities;

Supporting immune system modulation and exhibiting anti-inflammatory properties;

Supporting healthy blood sugar levels;

Protecting the liver;

Metabolizing lipids;

Conferring analgesic properties.

MIGU’s Organic Ganoderma Lucidum Spore Oil

MIGU’s ganoderma lucidum spore oil is extracting from the reishi spore powder which is cracked and removed 100%. Our ganoderma totally growing on Duanwood logs which is one of the best nutritional medium resource for ganoderma. The mushrooms organic planted base located in the foot of mountains, far away from the city with good environment for atmosphere and water to cultivate the ganoderma. Under the strictly organic processing, the growing of ganoderma without any use of pesticides. We use the advanced ganoderma spore oil extract method –supercritical CO2 extraction. Its most advantge is get 100% pure ganoderma spore oil and keep the ganoderma nutrition no least in a low temperatures and no any other substance in the oil. In this way, ganoderma spore oil guarantee no fillers or preservatives with totally natural and organic.

Animal Studies

Rodent studies of possible antitumorigenic effects ofG. lucidumcan be traced back to the early 1980s. Ten days of intraperitoneal (i.p.) injections of a polysaccharide fraction (GL-1) from the fruit body was reported to inhibit (by 95–98%) the growth of transplanted sarcoma 180 tumor cells in mice (Miyazaki and Nishijima 1981). A complex of polysaccharides and protein from the mushroom was also found to show significant antitumor activity in a similar study conducted byKim et al. (1980). An inhibition rate of 88% was reported, and there was complete regression of tumor in a third of the test animals. In a study conducted byHyun, Choi, and Kim (1990), which used a similar protocol but used various extracted polysaccharides, inhibition rates of 52–81% were found. A hot water extract (2 mg/mouse) given i.p. for 3 days resulted in an average 74% inhibition of tumor growth in mice, with 3 out of 10 animals showing complete regression, and an oral administration (daily for 5 weeks) showed 45–63% inhibition (Ohno et al. 1998). Similar inhibitory effects were shown with implanted sarcoma 180 cells after polysaccharide was given orally to mice (Zhang and Lin 1999). A pure β-(1→3) glucan was tested in parallel with crudeG. lucidumextracts, which resulted in 90% inhibition of tumor growth (Ohno et al. 1998). A dry powder preparation of the antlered form ofG. lucidum(known as deerhorn lingzhi due to its appearance) was shown to inhibit tumor growth and elongate the life span in both allogeneic sarcoma-180-bearing ddY mice and synergenic MM-46 mammary tumor–bearing C3H/He mice (Nonaka et al. 2006).

Human Studies:

In humans, whether the antitumor effect of lingzhi is a direct one or is mediated via effects on the immune system is a key question to address.G. lucidumis one of the eight components of an herbal mixture called “prostate cancer-hope” (known as PC-SEPS), which has been used as an alternative in the treatment of androgen-dependent and -independent prostate cancer (Gao and Zhou 2009). However, only a few clinical trials have usedG. lucidumas a single agent on cancer patients (Gao, Zhou et al. 2002;Gao, Zhou et al. 2003;Gao, Sai et al. 2003). Two randomized, controlled trials have been conducted using a GL-PS-rich extract (a patented over-the-counter product, Ganopoly;Gao et al. 2003;Gao and Sai et al. 2003).Gao, Zhou et al. (2003)recruited 134 patients with advanced cancers of different sites and supplemented them withG. lucidumcapsules at a dosage of 1800 mg/ day for 12 weeks. Cellular immunity in 80% of these patients was significantly enhanced in terms of elevated plasma interleukin (IL)-2, IL-6, and interferon γ (IFN-γ) levels and natural killer (NK) cell activity. In another study, the same protocol was followed with 68 lung cancer patients (Gao, Sai et al. 2003) in whom immune parameters including total T cells, NK cells, and CD4/CD8 ratio were significantly enhanced in theG. lucidum-treatedgroup. In addition, quality of life in terms of Karnofsky score was improved in about 65% of these patients (Gao, Sai et al. 2003). Ganopoly was also demonstrated to enhance mitogenic activity and NK cells in patients with advanced cancer in a before-and-after comparison study (Gao, Min et al. 2002). These results provide some evidence that the antitumor effects ofG. lucidumare mediated via effects on the immune system. However, it must be noted that all studies were conducted by the same research group and that other direct antitumor effects ofG. lucidumhave not yet been studied on humans in vivo.