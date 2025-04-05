Gas industry, oxygen cylinders and pipes with valves. - Fototapeten - myloview (2025)

'); } $('div#' + ramaPodgladId).hide(); for (i = 0; i < ramaJson.length; i++) { var symbol = ramaJson[i][0]; var plik = ramaJson[i][1]; var imgWidth = ramaJson[i][2]; var imgHeight = ramaJson[i][3]; var oldLinkRama = $('div#' + ramaPodgladId + ' a img').attr('src'); if (symbol == 'RAMA' && 'gfx/mini/' + plik != oldLinkRama) { $('div#' + ramaPodgladId + ' a').attr('href', 'gfx/' + plik); $('div#' + ramaPodgladId + ' a img').attr('src', 'gfx/mini/' + plik); $('div#' + ramaPodgladId).show(); $('#' + ramaPodgladId + ' a').hover(function (e) { var url = $(this).attr('href'); $('body').append('
'); $('#bigImg') .css('top', (e.pageY - Math.ceil(imgHeight / 2)) + 'px') .css('left', (e.pageX - imgWidth - 20) + 'px') .fadeIn('fast'); }, function () { $('#bigImg').remove(); }); $('#' + ramaPodgladId + ' a').mousemove(function (e) { $('#bigImg') .css('top', (e.pageY - Math.ceil(imgHeight / 2)) + 'px') .css('left', (e.pageX - imgWidth - 20) + 'px'); }); } else if (symbol == 'RAMA' && 'gfx/mini/' + plik == oldLinkRama) { $('div#' + ramaPodgladId).show(); } } } } function zmien_odbicie(check) { var link = baseHref + 'fotolia.php?id=233147970'; if ($('#fotosView').length > 0) { link = link + '&efektOpt=' + $('#fotosView').val(); } if ($('#fotos').length > 0 && typeof $('#fotos').attr('data-filename') !== 'undefined') { link = link + '&plik=' + $('#fotos').attr('data-filename'); } else if ('' !== '') { link = link + '&plik='; } var odbijAkcja = 0; var reloadCrop = false; if ($('#odbij').length > 0) { var odbijElem = $('#odbij'); var odbijAkcja = odbijElem.val(); if (odbicia[odbijAkcja] != undefined) { odbijAkcja = odbicia[odbijAkcja]; if (odbijAkcja == 1 || odbijAkcja == 2) // obrot { reloadCrop = true; } } else { odbijAkcja = 0; } } link = link + '&akcja=' + odbijAkcja; var odbijLink = '&pion=' + $('#pion').val() + '&poziom=' + $('#poziom').val() + '&obrot=' + $('#obrot').val(); if (typeof check !== 'undefined' && check === true) { if (odbijAkcja == '-1' && jQuery('#pion').val() == '0' && jQuery('#poziom').val() == '0' && jQuery('#obrot').val() == '0') { if (($('#fotosView').length === 0 || $('#fotosView').prop('selectedIndex') === 0)) { return true; } } } if (reloadCrop == false) { $('#fotos').attr('src', link + odbijLink + '&rozmiar=700'); $('.jcrop-holder img').attr('src', link + odbijLink + '&rozmiar=700'); if (odbijAkcja == 3) { $('#pion').attr('value', 1); $('#poziom').attr('value', 0); } else if (odbijAkcja == 4) { $('#pion').attr('value', 0); $('#poziom').attr('value', 1); } else if (odbijAkcja == -1) { $('#pion').attr('value', 0); $('#poziom').attr('value', 0); } } else { $('div.jc-pelna-rama').hide(); $('div#detCardMain').css('position', 'relative').prepend('
'); $.get(link+'&onlyData=1', function(data) { var dane=data.match(/([0-9]{1,}),([0-9]{1,}),([0-9]{1,}),([0-9]{1,}),([0-9]{1,}),([0-9]{1,}),([0-9]{1,})/) if(dane != undefined && dane != null) { var indMxSzer=parseFloat(dane[1]); var indMxWys=parseFloat(dane[2]); $('span#maxSzer').html(indMxSzer); $('span#maxWys').html(indMxWys); $('div#maxWymDiv').html('Maximale Maße (Breite x Höhe): '+indMxSzer+' x '+indMxWys); $('#maxWymSzer').attr('value', indMxSzer); $('#maxWymWys').attr('value', indMxWys); szer=parseFloat(dane[3]); wys=parseFloat(dane[4]); obr=parseFloat(dane[5]); v=parseFloat(dane[6]); w=parseFloat(dane[7]); $('#pion').attr('value', v); $('#poziom').attr('value', w); $('#obrot').attr('value', obr); $('div#reloader').remove(); $('div#detCardMain').css('position', 'static'); $('div.jc-pelna-rama').show(); var odbijLink='&pion='+v+'&poziom='+w+'&obrot='+obr; $('#fotos').attr('src', link+odbijLink+'&rozmiar=700'); $('#fotos').css('width', szer+'px').css('height', wys+'px'); jcrop.setImage($('#fotos').attr('src')); jcrop.destroy(); setTimeout('initCrop();recountPrice();',500); } }); } if ($('.wizFotka').length > 0) { $('.wizFotka').parent().css('backgroundImage', 'ur' + 'l(' + link + odbijLink + '&rozmiar=700)'); } } var selLan = '6'; var _daneZdjecia = { idFototapety: 233147970, id: 23, idCart: 233147970, nazwa: 'Gas industry, oxygen cylinders and pipes with valves.', waluta: 'EUR', cena: 19.32, nazwaKategorii: 'Fototapeten' }; var px = 0; var py = 0; var maxSzer =425; var maxWys =300; var startSzer =425; var startWys =300; var newMaxSzer = 0; var newMaxWys = 0; var lastRotate = 0; let imageWithOverlay = 0 function rotateCrop() { if ($("span#addSize input#rotate").attr("value") == 1) { $("span#addSize input#rotate").attr("value", "0"); } else { $("span#addSize input#rotate").attr("value", "1"); } setCrop(jcrop); } function setCrop(jcrop) { // IND MYLO //$('tr#ramaZ').show(); // IND MYLO $('tr#ramaW').remove(); var dane = getSize(); var product_x = dane[0]; var product_y = dane[1]; recountPrice(); var photo_x = $("#fotos").width() * 1; var photo_y = $("#fotos").height() * 1; var crop_x = Math.round(product_x / product_y * photo_y); var crop_y = Math.round(product_y / product_x * photo_x); if ($('#fullSizeCrop').is(':checked')) { crop_x = photo_x; crop_y = photo_y; } else { if (crop_x > photo_x) { crop_x = photo_x; } if (crop_y > photo_y) { crop_y = photo_y; } } if (jcrop) { jcrop.release(); jcrop.setSelect([0, 0, crop_x, crop_y]); } setLabels(); } function setLabels() { var cont = $(".jcrop-holder > div:first-child"); if ($("#wysokosc").length > 0) { tmp_wys = $("#wysokosc").val() || 0; tmp_szer = $("#szerokosc").val() || 0; } else { tmp_wym = $("#zamWym option:selected").text(); tmp_szer = (tmp_wym.match(/^([0-9.]{1,})/) || [, 0])[1]; tmp_wys = (tmp_wym.match(/[ x]{1,2}([0-9.]{1,})[ ]{1,}/) || [, 0])[1]; } if (cont.length > 0 && $("#labelLeft").length == 0) { cont.prepend('
' + tmp_wys + 'cm
' + tmp_szer + 'cm
'); } tmp_left = $(".jcrop-tracker").width() / 2 - 110 tmp_top = $(".jcrop-tracker").height() / 2 - 15; tmp_top_left = -65; tmp_left_top = -150; if ($(".jc-pelna-rama:visible .jc-gora-srodek").length > 0) tmp_top_left = tmp_top_left - $(".jc-gora-srodek").height(); if ($(".jc-pelna-rama:visible .jc-lewa").length > 0) tmp_left_top = tmp_left_top - $(".jc-lewa").width(); $("#labelLeft").css({'top': tmp_top + 'px', 'left': tmp_left_top + 'px'}); $("#labelTop").css({'left': tmp_left + 'px', 'top': tmp_top_left + 'px'}); $("#labelLeft .labelTag").html(tmp_wys + 'cm'); $("#labelTop .labelTag").html(tmp_szer + 'cm'); } var lccSave = 0; function initCrop() { $('#fotos').Jcrop({ bgColor: 'black', bgOpacity: 0.3, allowSelect: false, allowResize: false, onChange: function (coord) { if(imageWithOverlay!=1) { var crop = parseInt(coord.x) + ',' + parseInt(coord.y) + ',' + parseInt(coord.x2) + ',' + parseInt(coord.y2); $("#koordynaty").attr("value", crop); } if (lccSave > 1) { var sizes = getSize(); sizes = sizes[0] + ',' + sizes[1]; setCookie("lastCrop", '233147970:' + sizes + ':' + crop, 1); } lccSave++; setRama(false, 0); zmienRozmiarWizualizacji(true); } }, function () { jcrop = this; setCrop(jcrop); }); } $(window).bind('pageshow', function () { if (jcrop != null) { setCrop(jcrop); var prev = getCookie("lastCrop"); if (prev != undefined && prev != null && prev != '') { prev = decodeURIComponent(prev); var data = prev.split(':'); if (data[0] == $('input[name="idFototapety"]').val()) { var oldSizes = data[1].split(','); var sizes = getSize(); if (sizes[0] == oldSizes[0] && sizes[1] == oldSizes[1]) { var crop = data[2].split(',').map((e) => parseInt(e)); $('#koordynaty').val(data[2]); jcrop.release(); jcrop.setSelect(crop); } } } } }); var maskList = null; var maskJson = '[]'; var ram=new Array();var odbicia=new Array();odbicia[500]=-1;jQuery(document).ready(function() {jQuery('#odbij').val(500);});odbicia[501]=4;odbicia[502]=3;var uklPic=new Array();uklPic['487']='1400746133.2256.png';uklPic['488']='1400746139.1526.png';uklPic['490']='1400746145.228.png';uklPic['496']='1400746166.9645.png';uklPic['498']='1400746177.1551.png'; var stopRamaReload = false; function multiKadr(on) { // IND MYLO //$('tr#ramaZ').show(); // IND MYLO $('tr#ramaW').remove(); idWartosciRamy = 0; initCrop(); } function changeColor(code) { let colorCode = $('.productCodeSelectVisualizations').find('[data-code="' + code + '"]'); let image = $('.productImage'+colorCode.data('id')); let src = image.attr('src'); let filename = src.substr(src.lastIndexOf('/') + 1); $('.productCodeSelectOption').removeClass('--selected'); $('.productCodeSelectOption' + colorCode.data('id')).addClass('--selected'); $('#fotos').attr('src', src); $('#fotos').attr('data-filename', filename); if (zmien_odbicie(true) === true) { $('.jcrop-holder img').attr('src', src); } } var uklInfo = 'Die Layouts sind nur in bestimmten Größen erhältlich.'; function wlasnyRozmiar(idWar) { if (idWar != undefined && idWar != null && idWar > 0) { if ($('#rozSzer').val() > 0 && $('#rozWys').val() > 0) { $('.selAtr option[value=' + idWar + ']').text($('#rozSzer').val() + " x " + $('#rozWys').val() + " cm (Breite x Höhe)"); $('#nonDefSzer').val($('#rozSzer').val()); $('#nonDefWys').val($('#rozWys').val()); return true; } return false; } } sizeSelectPhotoId = '233147970'; sizeSelectClientPhoto = ''; function wyborMaterialu() { var opt_vals = []; var dialogWidth = $(window).width() - 20; var dialogHeight = $(window).height() - 20; if (dialogWidth > 1347) dialogWidth = 1347; if (dialogHeight > 200) dialogHeight = 200; $('#materialW option').each(function () { opt_vals.push($(this).val()); }); dialog = openDialog(' wyborMaterialu', dialogWidth, dialogHeight, true); dialog.load(baseHref + 'ajax/materials/?idWar=' + $('#materialW').val() + '&atr=' + $('#materialW').attr('name') + '&idFotki=233147970&plik=&idWars=' + opt_vals.join(','), function () { rozZmiana(null, true); dodajPowiekszanie(); var heights = $("#toplayer .daneMaterialow .opis").map(function () { return $(this).height(); }).get(); maxHeight = Math.max.apply(null, heights); if (maxHeight > 420) maxHeight = 420; $("#toplayer .daneMaterialow .opis").css({'min-height': maxHeight + 'px'}); }); setTimeout(function () { pp_init(); }, 500); } arrangementPhotoId = '233147970'; arrangementClientPhoto = ''; $(document).ready(function () { if (true) { multiKadr(0); } jQuery('div.wizualizacje.oldVersion a').bind('click', function () { var visualizationScriptParamAdd = '&idf=233147970&plik='; var showVisualization = -1; var text = jQuery('#fotosView option[value="' + jQuery('#fotosView').val() + '"]').text(); if (showVisualization == 1) { var ileKadrow = 1; var coords = jQuery('input#koordynaty').val(); var ramaWarId = jQuery('select#rama :selected').val(); jQuery('div.wizualizacje.oldVersion a').each(function () { var baseUrl = baseHref + jQuery(this).attr('data-loadUrl'); jQuery(this).attr('href', baseUrl + visualizationScriptParamAdd+'&obrot=' + jQuery('#obrot').val() + '&poziom=' + jQuery('#poziom').val() + '&pion=' + jQuery('#pion').val() + '&kad=' + ileKadrow + '&coords=' + coords + '&rama=' + ramaWarId + '&ef=' + text + '&showSize=' + jQuery('#showSize').val()); }); } else { var idOpt = jQuery('#fotosView').val(); jQuery('div.wizualizacje.oldVersion a').each(function () { var baseUrl = baseHref + jQuery(this).attr('data-loadUrl'); jQuery(this).attr('href', baseUrl + visualizationScriptParamAdd +'&generate=1&obrot=' + jQuery('#obrot').val() + '&poziom=' + jQuery('#poziom').val() + '&pion=' + jQuery('#pion').val() + '&ef=' + encodeURIComponent(text) + '&idOpt=' + idOpt + '&showSize=' + jQuery('#showSize').val()); }); } }).colorbox({ rel: 'wiz', preloading: false, close: '', closeButton: false, maxWidth: '95%', maxHeight: '95%', top: 80, previous: '
', next: '
', onOpen: function () { if (jQuery('#colorbox #cboxContent .pp_close').length == 0) { jQuery('#colorbox #cboxContent').append('' + pp_close_text + ''); } }, onComplete: function () { jQuery('#colorbox').resize(); } }); $('#productCode').change(function () { changeColor($(this).val()); }); $('.productCodeSelectOption').click(function () { $('#productCode').val($(this).data('code')).change(); $("select").selectmenu("refresh"); }); }); function getSize() { var jedWym = 'cm'; var sizeInfo = '(Breite x Höhe)'; var maxSzerSet = 425; var maxWysSet = 300; var defSzer = 100; var defWys = 70; var ograniczajWymiary = 1; $("#selAtrs select.selAtr :selected").each(function () { var wartosc = $(this).text(); var dane = wartosc.match(/([\d.]{1,})[ ]{0,1}x[ ]{0,1}([\d.]{1,})(.*)/); if (dane == null && $(this).next().length == 0 && $(this).prev().length == 1 && $(this).prev().text().match(/([\d.]{1,})[ ]{0,1}x[ ]{0,1}([\d.]{1,})(.*)/)) { if ($('#nonDefSzer').val() > 0 && $('#nonDefWys').val() > 0) { $(this).text($('#nonDefSzer').val() + " x " + $('#nonDefWys').val() + " " + jedWym + " " + sizeInfo); } else { $(this).text("100 x 100 " + jedWym + " " + sizeInfo); } $('#idWartosciWlasny').val($(this).val()); } }); $("#selAtrs select.selAtr :selected").each(function () { var wartosc = $(this).val(); for (z = 0; z < opcje.length; z++) { for (i = 0; i < opcje[z][1].length; i++) { if (parseFloat(opcje[z][1][i][0]) == parseFloat(wartosc)) { if (opcje[z][1][i][2] > 0 && opcje[z][1][i][3] > 0) { if (newMaxSzer == 0 || newMaxSzer > opcje[z][1][i][2]) newMaxSzer = opcje[z][1][i][2]; if (newMaxWys == 0 || newMaxWys > opcje[z][1][i][3]) newMaxWys = opcje[z][1][i][3]; } } } } }); if ($("#maxWymSzer").length > 0 && $("#maxWymSzer").val() > 0) { tmpSzer = parseFloat($("#maxWymSzer").val()); tmpWys = parseFloat($("#maxWymWys").val()); } else { var tmpSzer = parseFloat($("span#maxSzer").html()); var tmpWys = parseFloat($("span#maxWys").html()); } if (newMaxSzer > 0 && newMaxWys > 0) { if (newMaxSzer < maxSzer) maxSzer = newMaxSzer; if (newMaxWys < maxWys) maxWys = newMaxWys; newMaxSzer = 0; newMaxWys = 0; if (tmpSzer > 0 && tmpWys > 0 && tmpSzer == maxWys && tmpWys == maxSzer) { maxSzer = tmpSzer; maxWys = tmpWys; $("#obrotWym").attr("value", "1"); } } else { if (tmpSzer > 0 && tmpWys > 0 && tmpSzer == maxWys && tmpWys == maxSzer) { maxSzer = tmpSzer; maxWys = tmpWys; $("#obrotWym").attr("value", "1"); } else if ($("#obrotWym").val() == 0) { maxSzer = maxSzerSet; maxWys = maxWysSet; } } $("span#maxSzer").html(maxSzer); $("span#maxWys").html(maxWys); var rotate = $("span#addSize input#rotate").attr("value"); if ($("#szerokosc").attr("value") != undefined) { var nonDef = false; if ($("#szerokosc").attr("value") != "") { var product_x = $("#szerokosc").attr("value") * 1; } else var product_x = 0; if ($("#wysokosc").attr("value") != "") { var product_y = $("#wysokosc").attr("value") * 1; } else var product_y = 0; if (lastRotate != rotate) { var tmp = product_y; product_y = product_x; product_x = tmp; $("#szerokosc").attr("value", product_x); $("#wysokosc").attr("value", product_y); lastRotate = rotate; } } else { var nonDef = true; var product_x = 0; var product_y = 0; // IND MYLO $("#selAtrs select.selAtr").not('[id="wymSelect"]').find(":selected").each(function () { // IND MYLO var wartosc = $(this).text(); var dane = wartosc.match(/([\d.]{1,})[ ]{0,1}x[ ]{0,1}([\d.]{1,})(.*)/); if (dane != undefined && dane != null && dane[0] != undefined && dane[0] != null) { $(this).parent().attr("id", "zamWym"); px = parseFloat(dane[1].replace(/[^\d.]/, "")); py = parseFloat(dane[2].replace(/[^\d.]/, "")); } if ($(this).parent().attr('id') == 'srednica') { var dane = wartosc.match(/⌀ ([\d.]{1,})(.*)/); if (dane != undefined && dane != null && dane[0] != undefined && dane[0] != null) { px = parseFloat(dane[1].replace(/[^\d.]/, "")); py = px; } } }); } var itemId = '23'; if (nonDef !== true) { if (product_x <= 0 && $("#szerokosc").attr("value") != "") { product_x = Math.ceil(defSzer * jedPrzel); $("#szerokosc").attr("value", product_x); } if (product_y <= 0 && $("#wysokosc").attr("value") != "") { product_y = Math.ceil(defWys * jedPrzel); $("#wysokosc").attr("value", product_y); } if (ograniczajWymiary == 1) { if (product_x > maxSzer) { $("#szerokosc").attr("value", maxSzer); product_x = maxSzer; } if (product_y > maxWys) { $("#wysokosc").attr("value", maxWys); product_y = maxWys; } } } else { var product_x = px; var product_y = py; if ($("span#addSize input#nonDefSzer").length == 0) $("span#addSize").append(''); if ($("div#maxWymDiv").length == 0) { if ($("#obrotWym").val() == 1 && tmpSzer > 0 && tmpWys > 0) { $("#zamWym").parent().parent().append('
Maximale Maße (Breite x Höhe): ' + tmpSzer + ' x ' + tmpWys + '
'); } else { $("#zamWym").parent().parent().append('
Maximale Maße (Breite x Höhe): ' + maxSzer + ' x ' + maxWys + '
'); } if (itemId == 24 || itemId == 26) { $("#maxWymDiv").hide(); } if ($("div#maxWymDiv").length == 1 && $("div.ruler").length == 0) { var s_etiObj = $("div#maxWymDiv").closest('tr').find("td.etykieta"); var s_etiVal = s_etiObj.html(); var s_valObj = $("div#maxWymDiv").parent(); var fullSizeCrop=$(".fullSizeCrop").parent(); var s_wuklObj = $("#wuklad").closest('td'); if (s_wuklObj.length > 0) { s_wuklObj.parent().after('
Wählen Sie Accessoires:
'); var s_uklObj = $("#uklad").closest('td'); s_uklObj.parent().before('
Wählen Sie ein Layout:
'); } else { var s_uklObj = $("#uklad").closest('td'); if (s_uklObj.length > 0) { s_uklObj.parent().before('
Wählen Sie ein Layout:
'); s_uklObj.parent().after('
Wählen Sie Accessoires:
'); } else { fullSizeCrop.after('
Wählen Sie Accessoires:
'); } } ulozKarte(); var s_valVal = s_valObj.html(); } } $("span#addSize input#nonDefSzer").attr("value", product_x); $("span#addSize input#nonDefWys").attr("value", product_y); if (rotate == 1) { var dane = $("#zamWym :selected").html(); var typyDanych = dane.match(/([\d.]{1,})[ ]{0,1}x[ ]{0,1}([\d.]{1,})(.*)/); if (typyDanych[3] != undefined && typyDanych[3] != null) { var optionExt = typyDanych[3]; } else var optionExt = ' cm'; var product_x = py; var product_y = px; $("#zamWym :selected").html(py + ' x ' + px + optionExt); // IND MYLO $("#wymSelect :selected").html(py + ' x ' + px + optionExt); $("#wymSelect-button span.wymiary").html(py + ' x ' + px + optionExt); // IND MYLO $("span#addSize input#rotate").attr("value", 0); } } return [product_x, product_y]; } var przelicznik = 0.3225806452; function fotoPrice(x, y) { var cenaZdjecia = 0; if (cenaZdjecia > 0) { return 0; } var lic = new Array(); lic['0']=[425, 300, 8.26];lic['1']=[425, 300, 8.26]; if (lic.length == 0) return 0.00; else { for (i = 0; i < lic.length; i++) { if (x <= lic[i][0] && y <= lic[i][1]) return lic[i][2]; if (maxX == undefined || maxX == null || maxX <= lic[i][0]) { var maxX = lic[i][0]; var cen = lic[i][2]; } } return cen; } return 0; } function recountPrice() { setUklad(); var fotoliaMinimumPowierzchnia = 0.5; var itemPrice = 3.23; var selCur = 2; var minimalPriceFloat = 0; var rabatProcentowy = 45; var maximumDiscountInLastMonth = 45; var finalPrice = 0; var lastMinimumPrice = 0; var atrybutyPrice = 0; var atrybutyProcentPrice = 0; var dane = getSize(); var x = dane[0]; var y = dane[1]; var powierzchnia = 0; if (powierzchnia == 0) { powierzchnia = (x / jedPrzel / 100) * (y / jedPrzel / 100); if (powierzchnia < fotoliaMinimumPowierzchnia) { powierzchnia = fotoliaMinimumPowierzchnia; } } if ($('#ilosc_rolek').length > 0) { powierzchnia = 0 } var fotoliaPrice = fotoPrice(x / jedPrzel, y / jedPrzel); $('#selAtrs select.selAtr, #selAtrs input.selAtr[type=radio]:checked, #selAtrs input.selAtr[type=checkbox]:checked').each(function () { var idAtrybutu = $(this).attr('name').replace(/.*\[(\d*)\]$/, '$1'); var idWartosci = $(this).val(); for (z = 0; z < opcje.length; z++) { if (opcje[z][0] == idAtrybutu) { for (i = 0; i < opcje[z][1].length; i++) { if (idWartosci == opcje[z][1][i][0]) { if (opcje[z][3] == -1) { if (opcje[z][2] == 1 || ($('#idWartosciWlasny').val() > 0 && idWartosci == $('#idWartosciWlasny').val())) atrybutyPrice += opcje[z][1][i][1] * powierzchnia; else atrybutyPrice += opcje[z][1][i][1]; } else if (opcje[z][3] == 1) { if (opcje[z][2] == 1 || ($('#idWartosciWlasny').val() > 0 && idWartosci == $('#idWartosciWlasny').val())) atrybutyProcentPrice += opcje[z][1][i][1] * powierzchnia; else atrybutyProcentPrice += opcje[z][1][i][1]; } break; } } } } }); var atrybutyPrice = (Math.round(atrybutyPrice * przelicznik * 10000) / 10000); if ($('#ilosc_rolek').length > 0) { var ilosc_rolek = parseInt($('#ilosc_rolek').val()); if (ilosc_rolek <= 0) ilosc_rolek = 1; fotoliaPrice = (Math.round(fotoliaPrice / ilosc_rolek * 10000) / 10000) * ilosc_rolek; atrybutyPrice = atrybutyPrice * ilosc_rolek; atrybutyPrice += itemPrice * ilosc_rolek; } atrybutyPrice = (Math.round(atrybutyPrice * 100) / 100); var finalPrice = fotoliaPrice + atrybutyPrice; if (atrybutyProcentPrice > 0) finalPrice = finalPrice + Math.round((finalPrice * (atrybutyProcentPrice / 100)) * 100) / 100; lastMinimumPrice = finalPrice * ((100 - maximumDiscountInLastMonth) / 100); if (rabatProcentowy > 0 && $('#kwotaOszczednosci').length > 0) { var normalPrice = finalPrice.toFixed(2); finalPrice = finalPrice * ((100 - rabatProcentowy) / 100); if (minimalPriceFloat > 0 && minimalPriceFloat > finalPrice) { finalPrice = minimalPriceFloat; } var savePrice = normalPrice - finalPrice; if (selCur == 1) { $('#kwotaPrzekreslona').html(normalPrice.toString().replace('.', ',')); $('#kwotaOszczednosci').html(savePrice.toFixed(2).replace('.', ',')); } else { $('#kwotaPrzekreslona').html(normalPrice.toString()); $('#kwotaOszczednosci').html(savePrice.toFixed(2)); } } if (selCur == 1) { $('#kwotaZamowienia').html(finalPrice.toFixed(2).replace('.', ',')); $('#lastMinimalPrice').html(lastMinimumPrice.toFixed(2).replace('.', ',')); } else { $('#kwotaZamowienia').html(finalPrice.toFixed(2)); $('#lastMinimalPrice').html(lastMinimumPrice.toFixed(2)); }// IND MYLO var wymiaryObrocone = 'Abmessungen wurden gedreht.'; if (jQuery('#wymStand').length>0 && jQuery('#wymTr').length == 0) { var newTr = jQuery('#wymStand').clone(); newTr.attr('id', 'wymTr'); newTr.insertAfter('#wymStand'); newTr.find('a.askTooltip[data-content]').each(function() { let dc = jQuery(this).attr('data-content'); let td = jQuery(this).parent(); jQuery(dc, jQuery(this).parent()).remove(); jQuery(this).remove(); jQuery(dc).appendTo(td); jQuery('a.askTooltip[data-content="' + dc + '"]').appendTo(td); }); newTr.find('.maskInput, select').remove(); newTr.find('span.select').append('
'); jQuery('#rotateWym').bind('click', function () { rotateCrop(); jQuery('#selAtrs').append('
' + wymiaryObrocone + '
'); jQuery('.rotateDone').show(); jQuery('.rotateDone').position({ of: jQuery('#rotateWym'), my: "center top+15", at: "center bottom", collision: "flipfit" }); setTimeout(function() { jQuery('.rotateDone').fadeOut(400, function() { jQuery(this).remove(); }); }, 800); }); jQuery(document).ready(function() { jQuery('#rotateWym').tooltip({ content: jQuery('#rotateWymInfo').html(), items: 'a', tooltipClass: 'wymTooltip', position: { my: "center bottom-20", at: "center top", collision: "flipfit" } }); }); var newSelect = jQuery('#wymSelect'); if (jQuery('#rama option').length > 1) { jQuery('#rama option').each(function () { jQuery('#wymSelect').append('
'); jQuery('#wymStand option').each(function () { optGroup = jQuery('#wymSelect optgroup').last(); jQuery('#wymSelect').attr('data-atrId', jQuery(this).parent().attr('data-atrId')); optGroup.append('
'); if (jQuery(this).is(':selected') && jQuery('#rama option:selected').val() == jQuery('#wymSelect optgroup').last().attr('data-war')) { jQuery('#wymSelect optgroup').last().find('option').last().attr('selected', 'selected'); } }); }); } else { jQuery('#wymStand option').each(function () { if (jQuery(this).is(':selected')) { selected = ' selected'; } else { selected = ''; } jQuery('#wymSelect').attr('data-atrId', jQuery(this).parent().attr('data-atrId')); jQuery('#wymSelect').append('
'); }); } newTr.show(); jQuery('#wymSelect').selectmenu({ select: function(event, ui) { stopRamaReload = true; if (jQuery('#wymStand select').val() != ui.item.value) { jQuery('#wymStand select').val(ui.item.value).trigger('change'); } stopRamaReload = false; if (jQuery('#rama').length > 0 && parseFloat(ui.item.element.parent().attr('data-war')) > 0) { if (jQuery('#rama').val() != ui.item.element.parent().attr('data-war')) { jQuery('#rama').val(ui.item.element.parent().attr('data-war')).trigger('change'); } } }, create: function(event, ui) { if (jQuery('#wymSelect option').length > 12 && jQuery('#rama option').length <= 1) { jQuery('#wymSelect-menu').addClass('duzoOpcji'); } jQuery('#wymSelect-menu').parent().addClass('wymSelectParent'); jQuery('#wymSelect-menu').css({width: (jQuery('#wymSelect-button').width()-2)+'px'}); }, appendTo: '#wymTr span.select', open: function(event, ui) { jQuery('#wymSelect-menu').css({width: 'auto'}); jQuery('#wymSelect-menu').css({width: (jQuery('#wymSelect-button').width())+'px'}); jQuery('#wymSelect-menu').perfectScrollbar({ wheelSpeed: 3, maxScrollbarLength: 23 }); if(jQuery('#wymSelect-menu li.selected').length > 0) { jQuery('#wymSelect-menu').scrollTop(jQuery('#wymSelect-menu').scrollTop() + jQuery('#wymSelect-menu li.selected').position().top); } } }).data('uiSelectmenu')._renderItem = function(ul, item) { warTable = {} warTable[item.element.closest('select').attr('data-atrId')] = item.value; if (jQuery('#rama').length > 1) { warTable[item.element.closest('optgroup').attr('data-atr')] = item.element.closest('optgroup').attr('data-war'); } label = item.label; label = label.replace(/\(.*\)/, ''); var li = jQuery("
Fototapete:
Gas industry, oxygen cylinders and pipes with valves..
Autor: ©
Nr. des Fotos:
#233147970
Andere Themen:
blau, Stahl, Industrie, Metall, Druck
Produkt personalisieren
Preis
19,32 EUR
Sie sparen 15,81 EUR
Mindestpreis 19,32EUR Standardpreis 35,13EUR
365 Tage Umtausch- und Rückgaberecht
Sicher einkaufen
Wir versenden weltweit!
Qualitätsgarantie
Vorschau des Zimmers
Vinyl-Fototapete
Die Vinyl-Fototapete wird auf einem robusten Untergrund mit glatter, matter Oberfläche gedruckt. Dank der HP Latex-Tuschen bleiben die Farben der Fototapete viele Jahre lang intensiv.
- ✓ Robust gegen Verformungen und Ausdehnen
- ✓ Wasserdampfdurchlässig
- ✓ Einfache Montage
- ✓ Umweltfreundliche HP Latex-Tusche
Maximale Streifenbreite: 95-105 cm. Wenn die Abmessungen die maximale Breite übersteigen, setzt sich der Ausdruck aus mehreren gleich großen Bögen zusammen
Anwendungsbereich: glatte, ebene Wände
Klebemethode: Der Klebstoff wird ausschließlich auf die Wand aufgebracht, anschließend werden die einzelnen Streifen Kante an Kante aufgeklebt; so wird das Risiko einer Beschädigung der Tapete minimiert und die Lage kann leicht korrigiert werden
Reinigungsmethode: trockenes Tuch
Oberfläche: halbmatt
Abwischbare Vinyl-Fototapete
Die abwischbare Vinyl-Fototapete wird auf einem robusten Untergrund mit glatter, matter Oberfläche gedruckt. Anschließend wird sie laminiert, um sie gegen Feuchtigkeit und die negativen Folgen äußerer Einflüsse (Kratzer, Abrieb, Sonneneinstrahlung) zu schützen. Die moderne HP Latex-Drucktechnologie sorgt langfristig für lebendige Farben.
- ✓ Laminiert
- ✓ Robust gegen Feuchtigkeit, Kratzer, Abrieb und Sonneneinstrahlung
- ✓ Robust gegen Verformungen und Ausdehnen
- ✓ Wasserdampfdurchlässig
- ✓ Einfache Montage
- ✓ Umweltfreundliche HP Latex-Tusche
Maximale Streifenbreite: 95-105 cm. Wenn die Abmessungen die maximale Breite übersteigen, setzt sich der Ausdruck aus mehreren gleich großen Bögen zusammen
Anwendungsbereich: glatte, ebene Wände. Räume mit großer Feuchtigkeit (Küche, Bad) bzw. Wände, die leicht verkratzt werden können (Flur, Kinderzimmer, Hotel, Restaurant, Konferenzsaal, öffentliche Gebäude, Schulen, Kindergärten, Krippen)
Klebemethode: Der Klebstoff wird ausschließlich auf die Wand aufgebracht, anschließend werden die einzelnen Streifen Kante an Kante aufgeklebt; so wird das Risiko einer Beschädigung der Tapete bei Renovierungsarbeiten minimiert und die Lage kann leicht korrigiert werden
Reinigungsmethode: feuchtes Tuch
Oberfläche: halbmatt
Vinyl-Strukturtapete
Die Vinyl-Strukturtapete wird auf einem robusten Untergrund mit Feinsandstruktur gedruckt. So wird der Eindruck besonderer Tiefe hervorgerufen. Die HP Latex-Technologie sorgt langfristig für ausdrucksstarke Farben.
- ✓ Feinsandstruktur
- ✓ Robust gegen Verformungen und Ausdehnen
- ✓ Wasserdampfdurchlässig
- ✓ Einfache Montage
- ✓ Umweltfreundliche HP Latex-Tusche
Maximale Streifenbreite:100 cm. Wenn die Abmessungen die maximale Breite übersteigen, setzt sich der Ausdruck aus mehreren gleich großen Bögen zusammen
Anwendungsbereich: glatte, ebene Wände. Die Fototapete ist sowohl für Wohnräume, als auch für Restaurants, Schulen und Büros geeignet
Klebemethode: Der Klebstoff wird ausschließlich auf die Wand aufgebracht, anschließend werden die einzelnen Streifen Kante an Kante aufgeklebt; so wird das Risiko einer Beschädigung der Tapete minimiert und die Lage kann leicht korrigiert werden
Reinigungsmethode: trockenes Tuch
Oberfläche: halbmatt, Feinsandstruktur
Abwaschbare Struktur-Vinylfototapete
Die Vinyl-Strukturtapete wird auf einem robusten Untergrund mit Feinsandstruktur gedruckt. So wird der Eindruck besonderer Tiefe hervorgerufen. Die HP Latex-Technologie sorgt langfristig für ausdrucksstarke Farben.
- ✓ Laminiert
- ✓ Feinsandstruktur
- ✓ Robust gegen Feuchtigkeit, Kratzer, Abrieb und Sonneneinstrahlung
- ✓ Robust gegen Verformungen und Ausdehnen
- ✓ Wasserdampfdurchlässig
- ✓ Einfache Montage
- ✓ Umweltfreundliche HP Latex-Tusche
Maximale Streifenbreite:100 cm. Wenn die Abmessungen die maximale Breite übersteigen, setzt sich der Ausdruck aus mehreren gleich großen Bögen zusammen
Anwendungsbereich: glatte, ebene Wände. Räume mit großer Feuchtigkeit (Küche, Bad) und Wände die leicht verkratzt werden können (Flur, Kinderzimmer, Hotel, Restaurant, Konferenzsaal, öffentliche Gebäude, Schulen, Kindergärten, Krippen)
Klebemethode: Der Klebstoff wird ausschließlich auf die Wand aufgebracht, anschließend werden die einzelnen Streifen Kante an Kante aufgeklebt; so wird das Risiko einer Beschädigung der Tapete bei Renovierungsarbeiten minimiert und die Lage kann leicht korrigiert werden
Reinigungsmethode: feuchtes Tuch
Oberfläche: halbmatt, Feinsandstruktur
Selbstklebende Fototapete
Dank des vielseitigen Anwendungsbereichs eignet sich das Produkt hervorragend für verschiedene Räumen und auf unterschiedlichen Flächen.
Selbstklebende Fototapeten sind die richtige Wahl für Wände, Schränke, Fensterscheiben, Möbel und andere glatte Flächen. Die ausdrucksstarken, lebendigen Farben sind dank der HP Latex-Technologie über viele Jahre hinweg garantiert.
- ✓ Ohne zusätzlichen Klebstoff
- ✓ Sehr einfache und schnelle Montage
- ✓ Robust gegen Verformungen und Ausdehnen
- ✓ Wasserdampfdurchlässig
- ✓ Umweltfreundliche HP Latex-Tusche
Maximale Streifenbreite: 133 cm. Wenn die Abmessungen die maximale Breite übersteigen, setzt sich der Ausdruck aus mehreren gleich großen Bögen zusammen
Anwendungsbereich: glatte Flächen, vielseitig anwendbar
Klebemethode: Kante an Kante
Reinigungsmethode: feuchtes Tuch
Oberfläche: halbmatt
mehrAusblenden
