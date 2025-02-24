Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (2025)

Table of Contents
Gel Nail Design Idea Gel Nail Design Gallery Simple Gel Nail Design Free Cool Gel Nail Design Gel Nail Art Design Gel Nail Design For Summer Cute Gel Nail Design Gel Nail Design picture Gel Nails With Design Short Gel Nail Design Spring Gel Nail Design Gel Nail Polish Design Gel Polish Nail Art Elegant Gel Nail Design Easter Gel Nail Design Pretty Gel Nail Design Acrylic Gel Nail Design Glitter Gel Nail Design Artificial Nail Design Nail Design For Gel Nails Gel Nail Design Image Amazing Gel Nail Design Awesome Gel Nail Design Gel Nail Pattern New Nail Art Design Latest Gel Nail Design > Some Gel Nail Design Ideas to Get Your Creative Juices Flowing – More in Inspirational References
  • Home
  • Design Templates
  • Inspirational

Are you looking for a longer lasting nail polish technique? Gel nails designs are a great option. They are done in professional salons by using a hard gel product which are applied on the gel nail design template and then further hardened under UV light. Here are some Fantastic Nail Designs & Ideas for you to get creative with on your gel nails!

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (1)

Gel Nail Design Idea

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (2)
This gel nail design idea has recently achieved a lot of favours from women all over the world. And you can also be an owner of this exotic nail art. It has a silver undercoat and a black topcoat. Then stars and heart-shape is designed on the nails with very tiny silver glittery stars.

Gel Nail Design Gallery

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (3)
This one is simply elegant. This gel nail design art is easy to design with a pearl pink base and very fine black and white lines across the nail template. To add a bit of glamour, you may draw a silver glittery line in between the solid coloured lines.

Simple Gel Nail Design Free

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (4)
Regardless of whether you have a small or a well maintained long nails, this gel nail design is for everyone. It has a neutral base and half of the nail is painted with silver gel colour template; then designed with white swirly petals.

Cool Gel Nail Design

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (5)
This one is very simple and yet has a glossy appeal. You can get this gel nail design art very easily at home by painting your nails with any solid gel colours of your choice and add some glitters template on the upper half of the nails.

Gel Nail Art Design

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (6)
This one is also very easy to create though it may require professional help in case of beginners. For this cute gel nail design, you will first have to paint your nails with a neutral gel colour and then delineate the outgrown part with white gel colour. Then draw swirls with any colour from base to the upper part.

See Also
9+ Free Hand Nail Templates for Creative DesignsNail Art Design Planning Templates – Buff & PolishTop 23+ Nail Design Practice Templates You Need for 2024

Gel Nail Design For Summer

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (7)
This lovely gel nail design for summer is sleek and elegant. All you have to do is paint your nails with a pearly pink base and then draw a white gel line from the upper right corner to the lower left. Add silver glitters above the line and silver sequences on the pearly base. You can also see more on summer template.

Cute Gel Nail Design

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (8)
This cute gel nail design will be hard to achieve without professional help. It has a neutral base and the upper half of the nail is painted with golden and maroon glitter gel colours. Stones and sequences are added midway of the nails to create a dazzling look.

Gel Nail Design picture

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (9)
This is very easy to create as well as maintain. You will have to paint your nails with a neutral base, add some pink glitters and silver template sequences to give a unique design. It will look very pretty and easily match with any dress colour you wear.

Gel Nails With Design

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (10)
This one is yet another one which may not be easy for you in case you are not a good painter. This cute gel nail design has a pearl base and the upper part is designed with a black coat in a way that it forms the shape of an apostrophe!

Short Gel Nail Design

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (11)
This elegant look can be yours very easily and this gel nail design art is not as intricate as it appears. You will have to paint all your nails with gray gel colour. Then paint any one finger with a glitter colour and for the rest of the nails, etch in a shape of black half circles template and add some glitters within them. Your exotic nail paint design is ready.

Spring Gel Nail Design

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (12)
This is yet another cute gel nail design which you can design all by yourself. Simply paint your nails with a neutral base and draw swirls from the upper end to the lower. You can choose white, pink template or any other colour and add a few silver sequences.

Gel Nail Polish Design

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (13)
To get all the minute details of this complex gel nail design art, it is better you visit a parlour. It has a pearl base and the upper part is coloured black. There are some very detailed flowers in white gel colour which makes the design all the more appealing.

Gel Polish Nail Art

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (14)
This cute gel nail design is stunning yet very easy. Colour your nails with a pearly pink colour, then colour the upper two-thirds with white gel, immediately after that take blue and green gel colours and paint it alternately in each nail for a smearing effect.

Elegant Gel Nail Design

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (15)
This gel nail design idea is very easy and elegant. Simply paint your nails with a neutral base and let it dry. Then paint the outgrown part of the nails with purple template or any other colour. Add a few sequences and glitters to make your nails stand out.

Easter Gel Nail Design

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (16)

Pretty Gel Nail Design

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (17)

Acrylic Gel Nail Design

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (18)

Glitter Gel Nail Design

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (19)

Artificial Nail Design

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (20)

Nail Design For Gel Nails

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (21)

Gel Nail Design Image

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (22)

Amazing Gel Nail Design

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (23)

Awesome Gel Nail Design

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (24)

Gel Nail Pattern

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (25)

New Nail Art Design

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (26)

Latest Gel Nail Design

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (27)

> Some Gel Nail Design Ideas to Get Your Creative Juices Flowing –

  • For a classy and chic look, you can paint your simple nail designs a pearl grey color. Then you can put silver glitter on one of the nails in a triangular shape; on another you can put a single dull silver four-sided rhinestone. You can alternate these designs on your nails.
  • For a minimalist look try out this idea – paint all your nails an ivory-white except the ring fingernails, which you can paint a pale sky blue. At the base of the white gel nail designs gallery draw a small black square, while on one of the blue nails draw thin black stripes along the width and on the other blue nail draw a single thin black line lengthwise.
  • Instead of polka dots, try drawing small plus signs or crosses on solid base colors.

If you have any DMCA issues on this post, please contact us!

More in Inspirational

12 Best Book Illustrations on Behance26+ Creative Animated GIF Designs
41+ Flawless Tattoo Designs Which Will Make You go Awestruck15+ Geometric Art Designs for Inspiration
22+ Watercolor Tattoos You Must See Before Getting it Done!41+ Examples of Boarding Pass Designs - PSD, AI
20+ Coolest WhatsApp Status Messages 202320+ Craziest WhatsApp Status Ideas
20+ Best Construction Paper Ideas28+ Trendy IPhone Emojis to Copy Paste
13+ Know How to Use The Crying Emoji to Express Your Feelings21+ Mind Blowing Phoenix Bird Art Drawings
20+ Hyper Realistic Drawings18+ Top Websites to Watch Live Sports
14+ Shrugging Emoji : A Perfect Way To Show A Carefree Attitude
29+ Amazing Tattoos Ever - PSD, AI43+ Beautiful Flower Wallpapers
28+ Awesomely Cool Tattoos
29+ Game Character Concept Designs That Blow Your Mind!25+ Digital Art Photography Examples To Inspire You!
21+ Top Illustrator Shortcuts Free Download!22+ Great Examples of Collage Pictures
25+ Blue Nail Art Designs25+ Beautiful Black and White Nail Art Designs with Pictures
40+ Fabulous Collection of Pink Nail Designs20+ Crazy/Sexy Nail Designs
30+ Acrylic Nail Designs18+ Toe Nail Designs
30+ Easy and Amazing Nail Art Designs for Beginners25+ Gel Nail Art Design Templates
28+ Amazing Wedding Nail Designs for Every Bride!

Gel Nail Art Design Template - 25+ Free PSD, Vector EPS, PNG Format Download (2025)

References

Top Articles
10.6 Nails – Human Biology
Human skin - Nail Structure, Growth, & Care | Britannica
Nail Anatomy: Overview, Gross Anatomy, Nail Growth
Latest Posts
Anatomy, Shoulder and Upper Limb, Nails
Structure and Growth of Fingernails and Toenails
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Tyson Zemlak

Last Updated:

Views: 5565

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Tyson Zemlak

Birthday: 1992-03-17

Address: Apt. 662 96191 Quigley Dam, Kubview, MA 42013

Phone: +441678032891

Job: Community-Services Orchestrator

Hobby: Coffee roasting, Calligraphy, Metalworking, Fashion, Vehicle restoration, Shopping, Photography

Introduction: My name is Tyson Zemlak, I am a excited, light, sparkling, super, open, fair, magnificent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.