Gels, Creams, Lotions, and Ointments: Key Benefits and Differences - Vici Health Sciences (2025)

Semi-solid dosage forms are a class of pharmaceutical formulations that exist in a state between solid and liquid, exhibiting characteristics of both. These dosage forms are widely used in various applications, particularly in topical and transdermal drug delivery. Semi-solid dosage forms, such as gels, creams, lotions and ointments, are topical formulations designed for application to the skin. These topical formulations are widely used in various dermatological and cosmetic applications.1,2 Each has unique properties and applications, catering to specific skin conditions, active ingredients, and areas of skin.

These formulations consist of:

Dispersed Phase: Active ingredients suspended or dissolved.



Continuous Phase: The base medium, often oil or water.



Emulsifying Agent: Stabilizes the suspended formulations.



Gelling Agents: In gels, these give structure.



By varying the ratio of oil, water, and active components, these topical formulations are tailored for specific applications and benefits.

This article will help you understand these semi-solid dosage forms and their role in drug delivery systems, enabling you to make informed choices for skincare and therapeutic needs.

Gel: The Cool, Clear Choice

Gels are semisolid preparations that typically have high water content and a jelly-like consistency. They are often used for oily or acne-prone skin as they provide a lightweight, non-greasy application. Gels can be effective in delivering active ingredients, such as retinoids or antibacterial agents, to the skin.2,3

Gels are clear or translucent formulations made by dispersing gelling agents in water or hydroalcoholic bases. Known for their lightweight and cooling properties, they’re ideal for:

Skin Conditions: Acne, burns, or inflammatory issues.



Active Ingredients: Salicylic acid or hyaluronic acid for hydration and treatment.



Large Areas: Easy application without leaving a greasy residue.



Pros:

Quick absorption.

Non-greasy.

Cooling effect.

Cons:

Can dry out sensitive skin.

Limited occlusive properties.

Tip: Check the labels for gelling agents like carbomers and decide if a water-based option suits your skin type.

Cream: The Balanced Solution

Creams, on the other hand, are emulsions of oil and water, providing a more moisturizing and occlusive application. They are suitable for dry or mature skin types, as they can help to improve skin hydration and barrier function. Creams may also be used to deliver active ingredients, such as corticosteroids or retinoids, for the treatment of various skin conditions.2,4

Creams combine oil and water in roughly equal proportions, creating an emulsion. Their versatility and texture make them widely used in skincare and pharmaceuticals.

For Skin: Hydrates dry or normal skin.



Active Ingredients: Antibiotics, corticosteroids, or anti-aging compounds.



Dosage Forms: Suitable for localized treatment and systemic absorption.



Pros:

Hydrating.

Comfortable spreadability.

Enhanced penetration of active ingredients.

Cons:

Greasy for oily skin.

Shorter shelf life compared to gels.

Tip: Look for creams labeled “water-in-oil” for dry skin and “oil-in-water” for lighter hydration needs.

Lotion: The Lightweight Champion

Lotions are typically more fluid and less viscous than creams, often containing a higher proportion of water. They are generally less occlusive and can be more easily spreadable on the skin. Lotions are often used for mild to moderate skin conditions, such as eczema or sunburn, as they can provide hydration without the heavy, greasy feel of ointments or creams.2,5

Lotions are thinner than creams, containing more water and less oil, making them perfect for larger surface areas and sensitive skin types.

For Skin: Ideal for mildly dry or normal skin types.



Active Ingredients: Sunscreens, moisturizers, or anti-itch medications.



Surface Area: Excellent for covering large areas of the body.



Pros:

Lightweight and easily spreadable.

Less greasy than creams.

Absorbs quickly.

Cons:

Less hydrating for extremely dry skin.

Can evaporate faster, requiring frequent application.

Tip: Use lotions post-shower to lock in moisture effectively.

Ointment: The Ultimate Protector

Ointments are a versatile and well-tolerated topical drug delivery system that can be used for the treatment of a variety of conditions. Ointments are typically composed of a lipophilic base, such as petrolatum or waxes, which allows for the incorporation and delivery of both hydrophilic and lipophilic drugs.6,7 Ointments are oil-based formulations designed for maximum occlusion and hydration. They create a protective barrier, making them ideal for:

Skin Conditions: Psoriasis, eczema, or severely dry and cracked skin.



Active Ingredients: Retinoids, antibiotics, or antifungal agents.



Targeted Areas: Small, localized patches needing intense moisture.



Pros:

Long-lasting hydration.

Excellent for sensitive or damaged skin.

Enhances the potency of active ingredients by locking them in.

Cons:

Greasy and heavy.

Not ideal for oily skin or large areas.

Tip: Use ointments overnight for deep hydration and repair, especially during winter months.

The Science Behind the Differences

The distinctions between gels, creams, and lotions lie in their composition and how they interact with the skin. Key factors include:

Water Content: Gels have the most water, creams balance water and oil, and lotions lean towards water.

Dispersed Phase: Determines viscosity and application feel.

Drug Delivery System: Each form affects how active ingredients are delivered and absorbed.

Note: Ointments are the most occlusive, forming a barrier that prevents water loss. Gels are the least occlusive but the most cooling.

Choosing the Right Form for Your Needs

The choice of topical vehicle can significantly impact the tolerability and efficacy of the formulation. For example, studies have shown that tazarotene and adapalene were more tolerable when formulated as a cream or gel compared to a lotion. Additionally, the vehicle can influence the spreadability and coverage of the product on the skin.1,8

The choice between gel, cream, and lotion depends on:

Skin Type: Dry, oily, sensitive, or damaged?

Condition: Are you treating acne, eczema, or simply moisturizing?

Area of Skin: Large areas call for lightweight options like lotions, while small, dry patches benefit from ointments.

Quick Decision Table:

Property Gel Cream Lotion Ointment Skin Type Oily/Normal Dry/Normal Normal/Sensitive Very Dry/Damaged Absorption Speed Fast Moderate Fast Slow Hydration Level Low High Medium Very High

How Active Ingredients Interact

Active ingredients like salicylic acid, retinol, or hydrocortisone perform differently in each base:

Gels: Deliver ingredients quickly to the skin surface.



Creams: Promote deeper penetration.



Lotions: Spread evenly for mild and consistent absorption.



Ointments: Maximize potency by enhancing ingredient retention.



Common Side Effects and Precautions

While these forms are generally safe, potential side effects include:

Gels: Dryness or irritation from alcohol-based formulations.



Creams: Greasiness or clogged pores in oily skin.



Lotions: Ineffectiveness in severe dryness.



Ointments: Greasy feel and potential for follicular occlusion.



Tip: Patch-test any new product to avoid adverse reactions.

Custom Tailored Topical Formulations at Vici Health Sciences

Whether you’re hydrating dry patches, treating acne, or covering large areas, the most appropriate topical vehicle for a given product will ultimately depend on a combination of its intended use, skin type, and personal preference. Our team of formulation experts at Vici Health Sciences understand the unique properties of all topical dosage forms to develop and optimize your formulations. Contact us today for a consultation on your drug development programs.

