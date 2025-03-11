Genshin Impact Sea Ganoderma locations (2025)

Sea Ganoderma is a local specialty material found all over Inazuma's island coasts, introduced in Genshin Impact during version 1.6.

Sea Ganoderma is used as an Ascension material for Kazuha, Yae Miko, and Mizuki, but the material might also be required to level up other Genshin Impact characters in the future.

Unfortunately, you can't farm Sea Ganoderma indefinitely, as there is a two day respawn time, so we'll cover where to find Sea Ganoderma locations and where to buy Sea Ganoderma below, so you can get as many as possible in one farming route.

On this page:

Sea Ganoderma locations

Where to buy Sea Ganoderma

What is Sea Ganoderma used for?

Sea Ganoderma locations in Genshin Impact

Sea Ganoderma is usually found in groups of three or four, so when you come across one location, you're actually collecting multiple Sea Ganoderma, which lowers your farming time.

Starting from the northeastern corner and working our way west, then south, here's maps and farming details on Sea Ganoderma locations in Genshin Impact:

Narukami Island

There are 18 Sea Ganoderma to find along the northern coasts of Narukami Island, which is located in the northeastern part of Inazuma. We recommend making liberal use of the Teleport Waypoints here so you can cut down on travel time. You might also want to skip the four Sea Ganoderma found on the small northeastern island if you're short on time, as the island can take a while to travel to.

Inazuma City

While there are only three Sea Ganoderma on the southern coast outside of Inazuma City (located in the southern area of Narukami Island), they're easy enough to get to if you use the 'Narukami Island: Tenshukaku' Domain as a fast travel point, instead of the city's Teleportation Waypoint.

Kujou Encampment (Kannuzuka)

You can find 18 Sea Ganoderma along the southern coasts of the Kujou Encampment area on Kannuzuka island. We recommend you get the seven located to the east, then use the Teleportation Waypoint to work your way towards the remaining 11 Sea Ganoderma.

Tatarasuna (Kannuzuka)

There are 17 Sea Ganoderma found along the northern coasts of the Tatarasuna area on Kannuzuka island, and eight along its southern coasts. We recommend skipping the two on the southwestern coast if you're short on time.

Yashiori Island

You can find five Sea Ganoderma grouped together along the eastern coast of Yashiori Island, and six close to each other at Fort Mumei (just off the western coast of Yashiori Island).

Watatsumi Island

There are 24 Sea Ganoderma found all along the coasts of Watatsumi Island, and it's one of our personal favourite spost to farm Sea Ganoderma, as it's got an easy farming path, and you can also find lots of the Sango Pearl materials here.

Seirai Island

You can find 38 Sea Ganoderma all along the coasts of Seirai Island, and it's another personal favourite Sea Ganoderma farming spot of ours, as there's so many of it here. Seirai Island is also a great location for farming Onikabuto, Amakumo Fruit, and Naku Weed materials. Just keep in mind that you need to progress with the Seirai Stormchasers quest chain to unlock more parts of the island.

Tsurumi Island

There are 15 Sea Ganoderma found along the northern, eastern, and southern coasts of Tsurumi Island. Using Teleportation Waypoints makes this area easier to farm, but keep in mind that the map and Teleportation Waypoints are obscured by fog until you complete the Through the Mists quest chain. This quest chain is only accessible after you complete the Seirai Stormchasers quest chain.

Where to buy Sea Ganoderma in Genshin Impact

You can buy Sea Ganoderma from Obata in Genshin Impact. Obata is located on the western fishing docks in the Ritou area of Narukami Island in Inazuma. He sells x5 Sea Ganoderma, costing 1,000 Mora each, and Obata's stock refreshes every three days.

Version 5.4 with Mizuki is here! So don't forget to redeem new codes for Primogems to help pull her, and check out our regularly updated tier list.You need luck from the Pity and 50/50 systems to Wish with Fate for characters on Banners, and you always need the right Adventure Rank for events.Elsewhere, we have tips and tricks for beginners.

What is Sea Ganoderma used for?

Sea Ganoderma is a material resembling a mushroom made out of water that is local to the Inazuma region in Genshin Impact. It's found all along the coasts of Inazuma, usually half submerged in water.

The only characters who currently need Sea Ganoderma to Ascend are Kazuha, Yae Miko, and Mizuki, who each require 168 Sea Ganoderma for full Ascension. As there are 159 Sea Ganoderma in Inazuma, it takes a minimum of two farming days to reach this number.

Although do keep in mind that some southern Sea Ganoderma locations aren't easy to get to (or are impossible to get to) unless you've completed the Seirai Stormchasers and Through the Mists quest chains in Inazuma.

Good luck farming for Sea Ganoderma in Genshin Impact!