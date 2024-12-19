Gensou Mangekyou: The Memories of Phantasm (2024)

Add to My List Add to Favorites

Alternative Titles Japanese: 幻想万華鏡 ~The Memories Of Phantasm~ English: Touhou Fantasy Kaleidoscope: The Memories of Phantasm More titles Information Type: OVA Episodes: 18 Status: Finished Airing Aired: Aug 12, 2011 to May 7, 2023 Producers: None found, add some Licensors: None found, add some Studios: None found, add some Source: Game Genre: Fantasy Duration: 16 min. per ep. Rating: PG-13 - Teens 13 or older

Statistics Score: 7.621 (scored by 2,873 users) 1 indicates a weighted score. Ranked: #14802 2 based on the top anime page. Please note that 'Not yet aired' and 'R18+' titles are excluded. Popularity: #7321 Members: 7,986 Favorites: 150

Available At Official Site

Resources AniDB ANN More links

Details



Episodes

Videos

Stats

Reviews

Recommendations

Interest Stacks

News

Forum

Clubs

Pictures Top > Anime > Gensou Mangekyou: The Memories... 7.62 Ranked #1480Popularity #7321Members 7,986 OVA Add to My List Episodes: /18 Edit Synopsis Marisa, an ordinary magician, suspects a youkai is behind the winterly weather in the middle of spring. She goes off to investigate and soon arrives in the netherworld, facing the youkai behind the strange incident. Will her friend, the shrine maiden Reimu, arrive in time to save the day or will all be lost? (Source: AniDB) Edit Alternative Setting: Touhou Niji Sousaku Doujin Anime: Musou Kakyou (OVA)

(OVA) Anime Tenchou x Touhou Project (Special)

(Special) Hifuu Katsudou Kiroku: The Sealed Esoteric History (OVA) Visit MALxJapan Check out colleize ー big catalog, rare items and worldwide shipping! 🛒 Get your novel adapted into manga by WIT STUDIO📚 More characters Characters & Voice Actors Hakurei, Reimu Main Kirisame, Marisa Main Izayoi, Sakuya Supporting Scarlet, Remilia Supporting Scarlet, Flandre Supporting Cirno Supporting Konpaku, Youmu Supporting Knowledge, Patchouli Supporting Yakumo, Yukari Supporting Fujiwara no Mokou Supporting

Staff Yuuhei Satellite Theme Song Arrangement, Theme Song Performance, Music ZUN Original Creator Douge, Shintarou Key Animation Edit Opening Theme Preview Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Youtube Music 1: "Iro wa Nioedo Chirinuru wo (色は匂へど 散りぬるを)" by Yuuhei Satellite (幽閉サテライト) (eps 1,7,14-17) 2: "Tsuki ni Murakumo Hana ni Kaze (月に叢雲華に風)" by Yuuhei Satellite (幽閉サテライト) (eps 2-4,18) 3: "Kachou Fuugetsu (華鳥風月)" by Yuuhei Satellite (幽閉サテライト) (eps 5-6) 4: "Utakata, Ai no Mahoroba (泡沫、哀のまほろば)" by Yuuhei Satellite (幽閉サテライト) (eps 8-13) Edit Ending Theme 1: "Opposite World" by Yuuhei Satellite (eps 1) 2: "Hitori Shizuka (ヒトリシズカ)" by Yuuhei Satellite (eps 2) 3: "Yozakura ni Kimi wo Kakushite (夜桜に君を隠して)" by Yuuhei Satellite (eps 3) 4: "Zankyou wa Nari Yamazu (残響は鳴り止まず)" by Yuuhei Satellite (eps 4) 5: "Kono Hagakure (コノ葉隠レ)" by Yuuhei Satellite (eps 5) 6: "Tamashii no Katari ni Michibikarete (魂の語りに導かれて)" by Yuuhei Satellite (eps 6) 7: "Kanousei no Keshin (可能性の化身)" by Yuuhei Satellite (eps 7) 8: "Kyoumei Shinai Ai no Katachi (共鳴しない愛のカタチ)" by Yuuhei Satellite (eps 8) 9: "Tamerai no Yurikago (躊躇いのユリカゴ)" by Yuuhei Satellite (eps 9) 10: "Terasareru Kurai no Shiawase (照らされるくらいの幸せ)" by Yuuhei Satellite (eps 10) 11: "Otogibanashi no Karakuri wa, (御伽噺のカラクリは、)" by Yuuhei Satellite (eps 11) 12: "Ima, Ta ga Tame no Kagari Hi e (今、誰が為のかがり火へ)" by Yuuhei Satellite (eps 12) 13: "Getsurin ni Megurasareta Kioku (月輪に巡らされた記憶)" by Yuuhei Satellite (eps 13) 14: "Hatenaki Kaze no Kiseki Sae: Ha (果てなき風の軌跡さえ～破～)" by Yuuhei Satellite (eps 14) 15: "Niji ni Somaru Koi no Hana (紅に染まる恋の花)" by Yuuhei Satellite (eps 15) 16: "Ashita Chiru Unmei nara (明日散る運命なら)" by Yuuhei Satellite (eps 16) 17: "Kataritsugu Tamashii wa (語り継ぐ魂は)" by Yuuhei Satellite (eps 17) 18: "Eien no Miyako de (永遠の都で)" by Yuuhei Satellite (eps 18) More theme songs Reviews Write review 6 Recommended 3 Mixed Feelings 0 Not Recommended All reviews (9) Mar 7, 2024 Yuu_Kanzaki Recommended This review is short but I want to let anyone who's reading this to know that I know close to nothing about the Touhou series and the things I know come from the adult doujin, and that's still only about the characters' names. On its own, this anime is great. It has great animation, great music, and you can totally tell the ones who worked on it poured everything they've got into this series. Each episode is as short as 16 minutes, not including a minute for a recap, a minute for the opening and another one minute for the ending. So roughly about 12-13 minutes ... Read more Open Gift Report Jan 22, 2024 Jellyfumo Recommended If u like touhou u will like this (hopefully) its funny and it recaps some of the games, it also develops on the personalities of the characters if u are into fanon If u don't kno Touhou, I feel as though the episode layouts may b confusing, nd overall u might just not get some of the jokes, but I would recommend givin it a try anyways as the episodes are quite short so u wont be wasting much time if u don't end up enjoying it My overall rating is based off my personal enjoyment as i love Touhou lol Read more Open Gift Report Jul 6, 2023 tarragon111 Mixed Feelings Funny the anime is ok for the most part, but my personal gripes are that it follows the story in a non-canonical order and there is way too much fanservicing

all the characters do have the same abilities as in the games but their personalities are flipped to fanon (i.e. flandre gets flanderized) but other than that story progresses basically the same (though there are some extra additions)

this anime can be a bit hard to understand if you havent played the games/read the story yet (this was me when i first started watching) other than that the animation and art quality is pretty good considering this is a ... Read more Open Gift Report

More stacks Interest Stacks Less seen well rated anime by flammeur 50 Entries·25Restacks Only female Vampires allowed in here by Bogdi 44 Entries·93Restacks Kimono enjoyer by coffeedrops 49 Entries·36Restacks Recommendations Anime Tenchou MovieAutoRec

Kidou Senshi Victory GundamAutoRec

Genei wo Kakeru TaiyouAutoRec

Rozen MaidenAutoRec

Li Shi Zhentan Shiwusuo: A Day in Lungmen - Home ServiceAutoRec

Kingyo Chuuihou! (Movie)AutoRec

Aisarenakutemo Kimi ga IruAutoRec

Anime Tenchou x Touhou ProjectAutoRec

Yume no Crayon OukokuAutoRec

Hifuu Katsudou Kiroku: The Sealed Esoteric HistoryAutoRec

Hirogaru Sky! PrecureAutoRec

Mahou no Princess Minky Momo: Yume wo DakishimeteAutoRec

Bocchi the Rock! MovieAutoRec

KemurikusaAutoRec

Fushigiboshi no☆Futagohime Gyu!AutoRec

Suna no Wakusei feat. Hatsune MikuAutoRec

More news Recent News

More discussions Recent Forum Discussion Poll: Gensou Mangekyou: The Memories of Phantasm Episode 1 Discussion

NeoCrow2 - May 17, 2023 7 replies by NakiKyoku »»

Sep 4, 4:34 PM Poll: Gensou Mangekyou: The Memories of Phantasm Episode 18 Discussion

bushman66 - Aug 20, 2023 3 replies by Shwazer »»

Aug 20, 6:01 AM no fucking way...

_Ganji - May 17, 2023 27 replies by YoshiKirishima »»

Dec 12, 2023 7:28 AM Poll: Gensou Mangekyou: The Memories of Phantasm Episode 13 Discussion

SuperJohnDoe - Nov 6, 2023 0 replies by SuperJohnDoe »»

Nov 6, 2023 8:07 AM is episode 18 confirmed to be the last?

Mikarin_Enjoyer - Aug 2, 2023 1 replies by kizumi91 »»

Aug 2, 2023 5:52 PM