Gensou Mangekyou: The Memories of Phantasm (2024)

Alternative Titles

Japanese: 幻想万華鏡 ~The Memories Of Phantasm~

English: Touhou Fantasy Kaleidoscope: The Memories of Phantasm

Information

Type: OVA

Episodes: 18

Status: Finished Airing

Aired: Aug 12, 2011 to May 7, 2023

Producers: None found, add some

Licensors: None found, add some

Studios: None found, add some

Source: Game

Genre: Fantasy

Duration: 16 min. per ep.

Rating: PG-13 - Teens 13 or older


Score: 7.621 (scored by 2,873 users)

Ranked: #14802

Popularity: #7321

Members: 7,986

Favorites: 150


Synopsis

Marisa, an ordinary magician, suspects a youkai is behind the winterly weather in the middle of spring. She goes off to investigate and soon arrives in the netherworld, facing the youkai behind the strange incident. Will her friend, the shrine maiden Reimu, arrive in time to save the day or will all be lost?

(Source: AniDB)

Alternative Setting:
  • Touhou Niji Sousaku Doujin Anime: Musou Kakyou (OVA)
  • Anime Tenchou x Touhou Project (Special)
  • Hifuu Katsudou Kiroku: The Sealed Esoteric History (OVA)

Characters & Voice Actors

Hakurei, Reimu

Main

Kirisame, Marisa

Main

Izayoi, Sakuya

Supporting

Scarlet, Remilia

Supporting

Scarlet, Flandre

Supporting

Cirno

Supporting

Konpaku, Youmu

Supporting

Knowledge, Patchouli

Supporting

Yakumo, Yukari

Supporting

Fujiwara no Mokou

Supporting


Staff

 Yuuhei Satellite

Theme Song Arrangement, Theme Song Performance, Music

ZUN

Original Creator

Douge, Shintarou

Key Animation

Opening Theme

1:"Iro wa Nioedo Chirinuru wo (色は匂へど 散りぬるを)" by Yuuhei Satellite (幽閉サテライト)(eps 1,7,14-17)
2:"Tsuki ni Murakumo Hana ni Kaze (月に叢雲華に風)" by Yuuhei Satellite (幽閉サテライト)(eps 2-4,18)
3:"Kachou Fuugetsu (華鳥風月)" by Yuuhei Satellite (幽閉サテライト)(eps 5-6)
4:"Utakata, Ai no Mahoroba (泡沫、哀のまほろば)" by Yuuhei Satellite (幽閉サテライト)(eps 8-13)

Ending Theme

1:"Opposite World" by Yuuhei Satellite(eps 1)
2:"Hitori Shizuka (ヒトリシズカ)" by Yuuhei Satellite(eps 2)
3:"Yozakura ni Kimi wo Kakushite (夜桜に君を隠して)" by Yuuhei Satellite(eps 3)
4:"Zankyou wa Nari Yamazu (残響は鳴り止まず)" by Yuuhei Satellite(eps 4)
5:"Kono Hagakure (コノ葉隠レ)" by Yuuhei Satellite(eps 5)
6:"Tamashii no Katari ni Michibikarete (魂の語りに導かれて)" by Yuuhei Satellite(eps 6)
7:"Kanousei no Keshin (可能性の化身)" by Yuuhei Satellite(eps 7)
8:"Kyoumei Shinai Ai no Katachi (共鳴しない愛のカタチ)" by Yuuhei Satellite(eps 8)
9:"Tamerai no Yurikago (躊躇いのユリカゴ)" by Yuuhei Satellite(eps 9)
10:"Terasareru Kurai no Shiawase (照らされるくらいの幸せ)" by Yuuhei Satellite(eps 10)
11:"Otogibanashi no Karakuri wa, (御伽噺のカラクリは、)" by Yuuhei Satellite(eps 11)
12:"Ima, Ta ga Tame no Kagari Hi e (今、誰が為のかがり火へ)" by Yuuhei Satellite(eps 12)
13:"Getsurin ni Megurasareta Kioku (月輪に巡らされた記憶)" by Yuuhei Satellite(eps 13)
14:"Hatenaki Kaze no Kiseki Sae: Ha (果てなき風の軌跡さえ～破～)" by Yuuhei Satellite(eps 14)
15:"Niji ni Somaru Koi no Hana (紅に染まる恋の花)" by Yuuhei Satellite(eps 15)
16:"Ashita Chiru Unmei nara (明日散る運命なら)" by Yuuhei Satellite(eps 16)
17:"Kataritsugu Tamashii wa (語り継ぐ魂は)" by Yuuhei Satellite(eps 17)
18:"Eien no Miyako de (永遠の都で)" by Yuuhei Satellite(eps 18)

Reviews

Mar 7, 2024

Yuu_Kanzaki

Recommended

This review is short but I want to let anyone who's reading this to know that I know close to nothing about the Touhou series and the things I know come from the adult doujin, and that's still only about the characters' names.

On its own, this anime is great. It has great animation, great music, and you can totally tell the ones who worked on it poured everything they've got into this series. Each episode is as short as 16 minutes, not including a minute for a recap, a minute for the opening and another one minute for the ending. So roughly about 12-13 minutes ...

Jan 22, 2024

Jellyfumo

Recommended

If u like touhou u will like this (hopefully) its funny and it recaps some of the games, it also develops on the personalities of the characters if u are into fanon

If u don't kno Touhou, I feel as though the episode layouts may b confusing, nd overall u might just not get some of the jokes, but I would recommend givin it a try anyways as the episodes are quite short so u wont be wasting much time if u don't end up enjoying it

My overall rating is based off my personal enjoyment as i love Touhou lol

Jul 6, 2023

tarragon111

Mixed Feelings

FunnyGensou Mangekyou: The Memories of Phantasm (23)

the anime is ok for the most part, but my personal gripes are that it follows the story in a non-canonical order and there is way too much fanservicing
all the characters do have the same abilities as in the games but their personalities are flipped to fanon (i.e. flandre gets flanderized) but other than that story progresses basically the same (though there are some extra additions)
this anime can be a bit hard to understand if you havent played the games/read the story yet (this was me when i first started watching)

other than that the animation and art quality is pretty good considering this is a ...

Recommendations

