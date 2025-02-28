George Orwell - Animal Farm (2025)

Chapter VII

It was a bitter winter. The stormy weather was followed by sleet and snow,

and then by a hard frost which did not break till well into February. The

animals carried on as best they could with the rebuilding of the windmill,

well knowing that the outside world was watching them and that the envious

human beings would rejoice and triumph if the mill were not finished

on time. Out of spite, the human beings pretended not to believe that it was

Snowball who had destroyer the windmill: they said that it had fallen down

because the walls were too thin. The animals knew that this was not the

case. Still, it had been decided to build the walls three feet thick this

time instead of eighteen inches as before, which meant collecting much

larger quantities of stone. For a long time the quarry was full of

snowdrifts and nothing could be done. Some progress was made in the dry

frosty weather that followed, but it was cruel work, and the animals could

not feel so hopeful about it as they had felt before. They were always

cold, and usually hungry as well. Only Boxer and Clover never lost heart.

Squealer made excellent speeches on the joy of service and the dignity of

labour, but the other animals found more inspiration in Boxer's strength

and his never-failing cry of "I will work harder!" In January food fell short. The corn ration was drastically reduced, and

it was announced that an extra potato ration would be issued to make up

for it. Then it was discovered that the greater part of the potato crop

had been frosted in the clamps, which had not been covered thickly enough.

The potatoes had become soft and discoloured, and only a few were edible.

For days at a time the animals had nothing to eat but chaff and mangels.

Starvation seemed to stare them in the face. It was vitally necessary to conceal this fact from the outside world.

Emboldened by the collapse of the windmill, the human beings were

inventing fresh lies about Animal Farm. Once again it was being put about

that all the animals were dying of famine and disease, and that they were

continually fighting among themselves and had resorted to cannibalism and

infanticide. Napoleon was well aware of the bad results that might follow

if the real facts of the food situation were known, and he decided to make

use of Mr. Whymper to spread a contrary impression. Hitherto the animals

had had little or no contact with Whymper on his weekly visits: now,

however, a few selected animals, mostly sheep, were instructed to remark

casually in his hearing that rations had been increased. In addition,

Napoleon ordered the almost empty bins in the store-shed to be filled

nearly to the brim with sand, which was then covered up with what remained

of the grain and meal. On some suitable pretext Whymper was led through

the store-shed and allowed to catch a glimpse of the bins. He was

deceived, and continued to report to the outside world that there was no

food shortage on Animal Farm. Nevertheless, towards the end of January it became obvious that it would

be necessary to procure some more grain from somewhere. In these days

Napoleon rarely appeared in public, but spent all his time in the

farmhouse, which was guarded at each door by fierce-looking dogs. When he

did emerge, it was in a ceremonial manner, with an escort of six dogs who

closely surrounded him and growled if anyone came too near. Frequently he

did not even appear on Sunday mornings, but issued his orders through one

of the other pigs, usually Squealer. One Sunday morning Squealer announced that the hens, who had just come in

to lay again, must surrender their eggs. Napoleon had accepted, through

Whymper, a contract for four hundred eggs a week. The price of these would

pay for enough grain and meal to keep the farm going till summer came on

and conditions were easier. When the hens heard this, they raised a terrible outcry. They had been

warned earlier that this sacrifice might be necessary, but had not

believed that it would really happen. They were just getting their

clutches ready for the spring sitting, and they protested that to take the

eggs away now was murder. For the first time since the expulsion of Jones,

there was something resembling a rebellion. Led by three young Black

Minorca pullets, the hens made a determined effort to thwart Napoleon's

wishes. Their method was to fly up to the rafters and there lay their

eggs, which smashed to pieces on the floor. Napoleon acted swiftly and

ruthlessly. He ordered the hens' rations to be stopped, and decreed that

any animal giving so much as a grain of corn to a hen should be punished

by death. The dogs saw to it that these orders were carried out. For five

days the hens held out, then they capitulated and went back to their

nesting boxes. Nine hens had died in the meantime. Their bodies were

buried in the orchard, and it was given out that they had died of

coccidiosis. Whymper heard nothing of this affair, and the eggs were duly

delivered, a grocer's van driving up to the farm once a week to take them

away. All this while no more had been seen of Snowball. He was rumoured to be

hiding on one of the neighbouring farms, either Foxwood or Pinchfield.

Napoleon was by this time on slightly better terms with the other farmers

than before. It happened that there was in the yard a pile of timber which

had been stacked there ten years earlier when a beech spinney was cleared.

It was well seasoned, and Whymper had advised Napoleon to sell it; both

Mr. Pilkington and Mr. Frederick were anxious to buy it. Napoleon was

hesitating between the two, unable to make up his mind. It was noticed

that whenever he seemed on the point of coming to an agreement with

Frederick, Snowball was declared to be in hiding at Foxwood, while, when

he inclined toward Pilkington, Snowball was said to be at Pinchfield. Suddenly, early in the spring, an alarming thing was discovered. Snowball

was secretly frequenting the farm by night! The animals were so disturbed

that they could hardly sleep in their stalls. Every night, it was said, he

came creeping in under cover of darkness and performed all kinds of

mischief. He stole the corn, he upset the milk-pails, he broke the eggs,

he trampled the seedbeds, he gnawed the bark off the fruit trees. Whenever

anything went wrong it became usual to attribute it to Snowball. If a

window was broken or a drain was blocked up, someone was certain to say

that Snowball had come in the night and done it, and when the key of the

store-shed was lost, the whole farm was convinced that Snowball had thrown

it down the well. Curiously enough, they went on believing this even after

the mislaid key was found under a sack of meal. The cows declared

unanimously that Snowball crept into their stalls and milked them in their

sleep. The rats, which had been troublesome that winter, were also said to

activities. With his dogs in attendance he set out and made a careful tour

of inspection of the farm buildings, the other animals following at a

respectful distance. At every few steps Napoleon stopped and snuffed the

ground for traces of Snowball's footsteps, which, he said, he could detect

by the smell. He snuffed in every corner, in the barn, in the cow-shed,

in the henhouses, in the vegetable garden, and found traces of Snowball

almost everywhere. He would put his snout to the ground, give several deep

sniffs, ad exclaim in a terrible voice, "Snowball! He has been here! I can

smell him distinctly!" and at the word "Snowball" all the dogs let out

blood-curdling growls and showed their side teeth. The animals were thoroughly frightened. It seemed to them as though

Snowball were some kind of invisible influence, pervading the air about

them and menacing them with all kinds of dangers. In the evening Squealer

called them together, and with an alarmed expression on his face told

them that he had some serious news to report. "Comrades!" cried Squealer, making little nervous skips, "a most terrible

thing has been discovered. Snowball has sold himself to Frederick of

Pinchfield Farm, who is even now plotting to attack us and take our farm

away from us! Snowball is to act as his guide when the attack begins. But

there is worse than that. We had thought that Snowball's rebellion was

caused simply by his vanity and ambition. But we were wrong, comrades. Do

you know what the real reason was? Snowball was in league with Jones from

the very start! He was Jones's secret agent all the time. It has all been

proved by documents which he left behind him and which we have only just

discovered. To my mind this explains a great deal, comrades. Did we not

see for ourselves how he attempted--fortunately without success--to get us

defeated and destroyed at the Battle of the Cowshed?" The animals were stupefied. This was a wickedness far outdoing Snowball's

destruction of the windmill. But it was some minutes before they could

fully take it in. They all remembered, or thought they remembered, how

they had seen Snowball charging ahead of them at the Battle of the

Cowshed, how he had rallied and encouraged them at every turn, and how he

had not paused for an instant even when the pellets from Jones's gun had

wounded his back. At first it was a little difficult to see how this

fitted in with his being on Jones's side. Even Boxer, who seldom asked

questions, was puzzled. He lay down, tucked his fore hoofs beneath him,

shut his eyes, and with a hard effort managed to formulate his thoughts. "I do not believe that," he said. "Snowball fought bravely at the Battle

of the Cowshed. I saw him myself. Did we not give him 'Animal Hero, first

Class,' immediately afterwards?" "That was our mistake, comrade. For we know now--it is all written down in

the secret documents that we have found--that in reality he was trying to

lure us to our doom." "But he was wounded," said Boxer. "We all saw him running with blood." "That was part of the arrangement!" cried Squealer. "Jones's shot only

grazed him. I could show you this in his own writing, if you were able to

read it. The plot was for Snowball, at the critical moment, to give the

signal for flight and leave the field to the enemy. And he very nearly

succeeded--I will even say, comrades, he WOULD have succeeded if it had

not been for our heroic Leader, Comrade Napoleon. Do you not remember how,

just at the moment when Jones and his men had got inside the yard,

Snowball suddenly turned and fled, and many animals followed him? And do

you not remember, too, that it was just at that moment, when panic was

spreading and all seemed lost, that Comrade Napoleon sprang forward with a

cry of 'Death to Humanity!' and sank his teeth in Jones's leg? Surely you

remember THAT, comrades?" exclaimed Squealer, frisking from side to side. Now when Squealer described the scene so graphically, it seemed to the

animals that they did remember it. At any rate, they remembered that at

the critical moment of the battle Snowball had turned to flee. But Boxer

was still a little uneasy. "I do not believe that Snowball was a traitor at the beginning," he said

finally. "What he has done since is different. But I believe that at the

and firmly, "has stated categorically--categorically, comrade--that

Snowball was Jones's agent from the very beginning--yes, and from long

before the Rebellion was ever thought of." "Ah, that is different!" said Boxer. "If Comrade Napoleon says it, it must

be right." "That is the true spirit, comrade!" cried Squealer, but it was noticed he

cast a very ugly look at Boxer with his little twinkling eyes. He turned

to go, then paused and added impressively: "I warn every animal on this

farm to keep his eyes very wide open. For we have reason to think that

some of Snowball's secret agents are lurking among us at this moment!" Four days later, in the late afternoon, Napoleon ordered all the animals

to assemble in the yard. When they were all gathered together, Napoleon

emerged from the farmhouse, wearing both his medals (for he had recently

awarded himself "Animal Hero, First Class", and "Animal Hero, Second

Class"), with his nine huge dogs frisking round him and uttering growls

that sent shivers down all the animals' spines. They all cowered silently

in their places, seeming to know in advance that some terrible thing was

about to happen. Napoleon stood sternly surveying his audience; then he uttered a

high-pitched whimper. Immediately the dogs bounded forward, seized four of

the pigs by the ear and dragged them, squealing with pain and terror, to

Napoleon's feet. The pigs' ears were bleeding, the dogs had tasted blood,

and for a few moments they appeared to go quite mad. To the amazement of

everybody, three of them flung themselves upon Boxer. Boxer saw them

coming and put out his great hoof, caught a dog in mid-air, and pinned

him to the ground. The dog shrieked for mercy and the other two fled with

their tails between their legs. Boxer looked at Napoleon to know whether

he should crush the dog to death or let it go. Napoleon appeared to change

countenance, and sharply ordered Boxer to let the dog go, whereat Boxer

lifted his hoof, and the dog slunk away, bruised and howling. Presently the tumult died down. The four pigs waited, trembling, with

guilt written on every line of their countenances. Napoleon now called

upon them to confess their crimes. They were the same four pigs as had

protested when Napoleon abolished the Sunday Meetings. Without any further

prompting they confessed that they had been secretly in touch with

Snowball ever since his expulsion, that they had collaborated with him in

destroying the windmill, and that they had entered into an agreement with

him to hand over Animal Farm to Mr. Frederick. They added that Snowball

had privately admitted to them that he had been Jones's secret agent for

years past. When they had finished their confession, the dogs promptly

tore their throats out, and in a terrible voice Napoleon demanded whether

any other animal had anything to confess. The three hens who had been the ringleaders in the attempted rebellion

over the eggs now came forward and stated that Snowball had appeared to

them in a dream and incited them to disobey Napoleon's orders. They, too,

were slaughtered. Then a goose came forward and confessed to having

secreted six ears of corn during the last year's harvest and eaten them in

the night. Then a sheep confessed to having urinated in the drinking

pool--urged to do this, so she said, by Snowball--and two other sheep

confessed to having murdered an old ram, an especially devoted follower of

Napoleon, by chasing him round and round a bonfire when he was suffering

from a cough. They were all slain on the spot. And so the tale of

confessions and executions went on, until there was a pile of corpses

lying before Napoleon's feet and the air was heavy with the smell of

blood, which had been unknown there since the expulsion of Jones. When it was all over, the remaining animals, except for the pigs and dogs,

crept away in a body. They were shaken and miserable. They did not know

which was more shocking--the treachery of the animals who had leagued

themselves with Snowball, or the cruel retribution they had just

witnessed. In the old days there had often been scenes of bloodshed

equally terrible, but it seemed to all of them that it was far worse now

that it was happening among themselves. Since Jones had left the farm,

until today, no animal had killed another animal. Not even a rat had been

killed. They had made their way on to the little knoll where the

half-finished windmill stood, and with one accord they all lay down as

though huddling together for warmth--Clover, Muriel, Benjamin, the cows,

the sheep, and a whole flock of geese and hens--everyone, indeed, except

the cat, who had suddenly disappeared just before Napoleon ordered the

animals to assemble. For some time nobody spoke. Only Boxer remained on

his feet. He fidgeted to and fro, swishing his long black tail against his

sides and occasionally uttering a little whinny of surprise. Finally he

said: "I do not understand it. I would not have believed that such things could

happen on our farm. It must be due to some fault in ourselves. The

solution, as I see it, is to work harder. From now onwards I shall get up

a full hour earlier in the mornings." And he moved off at his lumbering trot and made for the quarry. Having got

there, he collected two successive loads of stone and dragged them down to

the windmill before retiring for the night. The animals huddled about Clover, not speaking. The knoll where they were

lying gave them a wide prospect across the countryside. Most of Animal

Farm was within their view--the long pasture stretching down to the main

road, the hayfield, the spinney, the drinking pool, the ploughed fields

where the young wheat was thick and green, and the red roofs of the farm

buildings with the smoke curling from the chimneys. It was a clear spring

evening. The grass and the bursting hedges were gilded by the level rays

of the sun. Never had the farm--and with a kind of surprise they

remembered that it was their own farm, every inch of it their own

property--appeared to the animals so desirable a place. As Clover looked

down the hillside her eyes filled with tears. If she could have spoken her

thoughts, it would have been to say that this was not what they had aimed

at when they had set themselves years ago to work for the overthrow of the

human race. These scenes of terror and slaughter were not what they had

looked forward to on that night when old Major first stirred them to

rebellion. If she herself had had any picture of the future, it had been

of a society of animals set free from hunger and the whip, all equal, each

working according to his capacity, the strong protecting the weak, as she

had protected the lost brood of ducklings with her foreleg on the night of

Major's speech. Instead--she did not know why--they had come to a time

when no one dared speak his mind, when fierce, growling dogs roamed

everywhere, and when you had to watch your comrades torn to pieces after

confessing to shocking crimes. There was no thought of rebellion or

disobedience in her mind. She knew that, even as things were, they were

far better off than they had been in the days of Jones, and that before

all else it was needful to prevent the return of the human beings.

Whatever happened she would remain faithful, work hard, carry out the

orders that were given to her, and accept the leadership of Napoleon. But

still, it was not for this that she and all the other animals had hoped

and toiled. It was not for this that they had built the windmill and faced

the bullets of Jones's gun. Such were her thoughts, though she lacked the

words to express them. At last, feeling this to be in some way a substitute for the words she was

unable to find, she began to sing 'Beasts of England'. The other animals

sitting round her took it up, and they sang it three times over--very

tunefully, but slowly and mournfully, in a way they had never sung it

before. They had just finished singing it for the third time when Squealer,

attended by two dogs, approached them with the air of having something

important to say. He announced that, by a special decree of Comrade

Napoleon, 'Beasts of England' had been abolished. From now onwards it was

forbidden to sing it. The animals were taken aback. "Why?" cried Muriel. "It's no longer needed, comrade," said Squealer stiffly. "'Beasts of

England' was the song of the Rebellion. But the Rebellion is now

completed. The execution of the traitors this afternoon was the final act.

The enemy both external and internal has been defeated. In 'Beasts of

England' we expressed our longing for a better society in days to come.

But that society has now been established. Clearly this song has no longer

any purpose." Frightened though they were, some of the animals might possibly have

protested, but at this moment the sheep set up their usual bleating of

"Four legs good, two legs bad," which went on for several minutes and put

an end to the discussion. So 'Beasts of England' was heard no more. In its place Minimus, the poet,

had composed another song which began: Animal Farm, Animal Farm,

Never through me shalt thou come to harm! and this was sung every Sunday morning after the hoisting of the flag.

But somehow neither the words nor the tune ever seemed to the animals to

come up to 'Beasts of England'. <Back Forward>