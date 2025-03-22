Get 68% Off the Lash Serum Used by Paige DeSorbo, Luann de Lesseps, Lala Kent & More Celebs - E! Online (2025)

E! Illustration; Photos Courtesy of Nicole Weingart/Bravo, Charles Sykes/Bravo, Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo
If you’re looking for a way to get long, beautiful lashes without the hassle of eyelash extensions or fake lashes, a high-quality lash serum like GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum could be your new favorite product.
Celebrities like Paige DeSorbo, Luann de Lesseps, Lala Kent, Heather Rae El Moussa, and Lindsay Arnold have recommended this serum for fuller, longer lashes.
Right now, you can grab this celebrity-approved serum during the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale, which offers huge savings. For today only, you can get a Grande Cosmetics bundle with an $87 value for just $27.50. Plus, there are more incredible discounts on other beauty must-haves, including 50% off top brands like Philosophy, Bobbi Brown, First Aid Beauty, and more with prices as low as $8.
Don’t wait! These one-day-only deals are bound to sell out quickly. Whether you're restocking your favorites or trying something new, take advantage of these Ulta beauty discounts before they’re gone for good!
Grande Cosmetics Lash & Brow Besties Set
Meet your new lash and brow must-haves! This set includes three top-rated products to enhance, condition, and perfect your lashes and brows wherever you go.
Here's What's in the Set:
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, 6 Week Travel Supply
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum, 8 Week Travel Supply
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeFANATIC Curling & Fanning Mascara, Travel Size
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH Serum: Celebrity Reviews
Real Housewives of New YorkOG Luann de Lessepssaid, "GrandeLASHis the best product for lashes and brows. It keeps my brows and eyelashes looking thicker and healthier. One of my favs!"
Vanderpump Rulesstar Lala Kentexplained, "I'm gonna be honest, my eyelashes suck. It makes my lashes longer without making me look like I got punched in the face. I won't name the lash serum that does that. I love the fact that it works and how I get to avoid looking like I got into a fight."
"I use it every single night. GrandeLash Serum. It makes my lashes crazy long. I love it,"Dancing With the Starsalum Lindsay Arnoldshared.
Summer Housestar Paige DeSorbosaid, "I used to get eyelash extensions all the time. Now, I just use the GrandeLash serum.Being able to rub my eyes every single day without worrying about messing up lash extensions is everything."
"I also like to put on alash serum, this one is Grandelash-MD. I've used natural kinds. I just started using this one. I put it right at the lash line,"Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussashared.
Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser
Massage on this gentle cleanser to remove makeup, dirt, and oil while leaving skin soft and refreshed.
Customer Ratings: 6,700+ 5-star Ulta reviews
Shoppers Say: "I hate to say it but it's worth every penny. My skin loves this stuff! Plump, glowy, happy, hydrated skin. I have sensitive, acne-prone, combo skin and during the winter time this is my go-to PM moisturizer. In the AM I thin it out with a gel moisturizer."
Pur 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15
Buff on this 4-in-1 foundation for buildable coverage, seamless concealing, a soft powder finish, and added SPF protection.
Customer Ratings: 4,500+ 5-star Ulta reviews
Shoppers Say: "Love! This gives great coverage without any cakiness or settling in lines. Will definitely buy again."
First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads with Glycolic + Lactic Acids
Gently exfoliate with these radiance-boosting pads to reveal smoother, brighter-looking skin.
Shoppers Say: "Great product, quick results. After using this product for only a week, I've already noticed a change in my skin. Will definitely repurchase."
BeautyStat Cosmetics Peptide Wrinkle Relaxing Moisturizer
Smooth on this peptide-infused moisturizer to hydrate skin and soften the look of fine lines.
Shoppers Say: "I really loved this cream so much it really truly did wonders for my wrinkles and fine lines. This is the best product hands down. I would recommend this to all my friends, colleagues and friends."
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Eyeliner Stick
Define your eyes with this creamy, long-wearing eyeliner that stays put without smudging or fading.
Shoppers Say: "Best eyeliner ever. Seriously love this eyeliner. never purchased due to price and finally got it on black Friday. SOOO WORTH IT."
Youthforia BYO BLUSH Color Changing Blush Oil
Swipe on this color-changing blush oil for a natural, dewy flush that adapts to your skin's pH.
Shoppers Say: "Run, don't walk. best blush of all time.I think the brown blush oil might be a life changing experience, but maybe I'm too dramatic. Just like the OG color changing oil, these blush oils are GORGEOUS on skin of all ages (I gifted my mom the pink blush and it looks amazing on her)."
Persona 24 HR Waterproof Eyeliner
Glide on this waterproof eyeliner for rich, long-lasting color that won’t smudge or fade for up to 24 hours.
Shoppers Say: "Wow! I am impressed! I bought only 1 of these during the 21 Days of Beauty and I wish I had bought more! This is a great eyeliner! I can apply it and have time to smudge it out and then it is there all day! I wear it around 12-14 hours a day and it looks just as good at night as it did when I put it on that morning!"
Kinship Super Rich Ceramide + Collagen Firming Cream
Treat your skin to deep hydration and a boost of collagen for a firmer, smoother look.
Shoppers Say: "BEST CREAM ON THE MARKET. I truly can't recommend this cream enough. It's hydrating without being too thick, but also gives my skin the healthiest glow. I travel for work and between airplane air and the weather turning towards winter, my skin is perpetually dry. This is the only product I've found that actually hydrates and leaves my skin looking plump and refreshed."
