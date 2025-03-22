Get 68% Off the Lash Serum Used by Paige DeSorbo, Luann de Lesseps, Lala Kent & More Celebs - E! Online (2025)

Our writers and editors independently determine what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, E! may earn a commission.Learn more.

If you’re looking for a way to get long, beautiful lashes without the hassle of eyelash extensions or fake lashes, a high-quality lash serum like GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum could be your new favorite product.

Celebrities like Paige DeSorbo, Luann de Lesseps, Lala Kent, Heather Rae El Moussa, and Lindsay Arnold have recommended this serum for fuller, longer lashes.

Right now, you can grab this celebrity-approved serum during the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty Sale, which offers huge savings. For today only, you can get a Grande Cosmetics bundle with an $87 value for just $27.50. Plus, there are more incredible discounts on other beauty must-haves, including 50% off top brands like Philosophy, Bobbi Brown, First Aid Beauty, and more with prices as low as $8.

Don’t wait! These one-day-only deals are bound to sell out quickly. Whether you're restocking your favorites or trying something new, take advantage of these Ulta beauty discounts before they’re gone for good!