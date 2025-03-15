Get Ready to Vote in AY's Best of 2025! (2025)

The excitement is building asAY About You’s 2025 Best of Reader’s Poll has unveiled its final slate of candidates. From among tens of thousands of nominations, the final 5 have emerged across hundreds of categories, all vying for the coveted title of 2025 Best Of.
In a market crowded with polls and surveys,AY About You’s Best of Reader’s Poll stands head and shoulders above all the rest in participation and prestige. The winners are chosen by a vote of the general public which makes the finalists a select group indeed.
The nomination process began at the first of the year where anyone could nominate their favorite business, professional or individual, hoping to advance them to the Best Of final ballot. This is the true voice of the people, highlighting the companies and service providers that deliver the best to their customers every day.
Now, the slate of finalists has been set and the people of Arkansas will once again let their voices be heard as they cast their vote for the businesses that exemplify the highest standard of excellence ― in other words, the “Best Of” their field.
Below is a list of the final candidates, get ready to cast your vote, once per day per email address. Then, watchAY About Youthis summer as we announce the Top 3 vote-getters and finally, the recipients of the coveted Best Of WINNER badge.
Voting begins Feb. 24 and continues through March 24 so let your voice be heard, Arkansas!
Beauty & Health
Aesthetic Nurse
Body Balance — Lindsey Sabatini, APRN
Wright Plastic Surgery & Med Spa — Paige Kelly, RN, BSN
Beyond Wellness — Reagan Cody, RN
Beyond Wellness (Little Rock) — Sidney Bennett, RN
Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness — Sydney Mayo, RN, LE
Allergy Clinic
Advanced Allergy & Asthma — Dr. Melissa Graham
Arkansas Allergy & Asthma (Conway)
Conway Regional Ear, Nose, and Throat Clinic
ENT and Allergy Center
Little Rock Asthma & Allergy Clinic
APRN
Beyond Wellness (Little Rock) — Christa Jackson, APRN
Beyond Wellness (Lonsdale) — Jordan Davidson, APRN
Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness — Kayla Sanders, APRN
Renew Mental Health and Wellness — Danielle Lynch, APRN
New Path Mental Health & Wellness — Zack Coco, APRN
Assisted Living Facility
Fox Ridge Senior Living
Grace Ridge
Greenbrier Nursing & Rehab
Parkway Village
Presbyterian Village
Audiology Clinic
American Hearing + Audiology
Arkansas Otolaryngology Center
ENT and Allergy Center
Pinnacle Hearing
Southern Arkansas Audiology
Bariatric Surgeon
Arkansas Heart Hospital — Samuel Bledsoe, M.D.
Baptist Health Bariatric Center-Little Rock — Eric M. Paul, M.D.
Arkansas Bariatric Institute — Kristin Patton, M.D.
Saline Surgery & Weight Loss Clinic — Lewis Porter, M.D., FACS
Roller Weight Loss + Advanced Surgery — Joshua Roller, M.D.
Cardiology Clinic
Arkansas Cardiology
Arkansas Heart Hospital Clinic
Chi St. Vincent Heart Clinic
Conway Regional Cardiovascular Clinic
Encore Clinic
Chiropractor
Back to Life Chiropractic
Chiropractic Health & Rehabilitation
Little Rock Chiropractic & Acupuncture
Omnis Rehab
Pain Care Associates
Cosmetic Dentist
Arkansas Family Dental
Smile Dailey Modern Dentistry
Wisener, Cooper & Fergus, DDS
Samuel F. Jirik, DDS, Implant Cosmetic & General Dentistry
Smile Arkansas
Cosmetic Surgeon
English Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery Center — Jim English, M.D.
Devlin Cosmetic Surgery — Michael Devlin, M.D.
Dr. Suzanne Yee Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center — Suzanne Yee, M.D.
Swetnam Cosmetic Surgery — Jeffrey Swetnam, M.D., FACS, FAACS
McFarland Eye Care — Byron Wilks, M.D.
Dental Practice
Arkansas Family Dental
Austin Family Dentistry
Dental Solutions of Little Rock
Dunn Family Dental
Smile Dailey Modern Dentistry
Dentist
Smile Dailey Modern Dentistry — DJ Dailey, DDS
Conway Regional Interfaith Dental Clinic — Gary Jones, DDS
Heathman Family and Cosmetic Dentistry — Monty Heathman, DDS
Dunn Family Dental — Meg Dunn, DDS
Arkansas Family Dental — Samaria Mascagni, DDS
Dermatology Clinic
Arkansas Dermatology
Franks Dermatology
Dr. Jay Flaming Dermatology
Little Rock Dermatology Clinic
Pinnacle Dermatology
Doctor-Owned Hospital/Facility
Arkansas Urology
Arkansas Heart Hospital
Arkansas Surgical Hospital
Central Arkansas Family Clinic
OrthoArkansas
Esthetician
Ageless Aesthetics of Arkansas — Kandi Garrison
Beyond Wellness — Madie Massey
Wright Plastic Surgery & Med Spa — Maegan Whitehead
Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness — Olivia Geater
Pamper Me Pretty Aesthetics — Ashley Cooper
Family Dentist
Arkansas Family Dental
Smile Dailey Modern Dentistry
Dunn Family Dental
Heathman Family Dental
Wisner, Cooper & Fergus, DDS
Family Practice
Autumn Road Family Practice
Barg Family Clinic
Cabot Health & Wellness
Conway Regional Health System
Little Rock Family Practice
Foot & Ankle Surgeon
Bowen Hefley Orthopedics — Larry L. Nguyen, M.D.
Conway Regional Health System — James Head, M.D.
Foot & Ankle Associates of Central Arkansas — Dr. Megan Herring
Seiter Foot & Ankle Specialists — Aaron K. Seiter, DPM
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences — Chelsea S. Matthews, M.D.
Gastroenterology Clinic
Conway Regional Gastroenterology Center
Digestive Care
GastroArkansas
Premier Gastroenterology
Saline Health System
Hair Salon
Bliss Salon & Boutique
R.A.H. Hair Design
Salon Jádore
Studio 2104 Salon
Tease Salon
Hand Surgeon
Conway Regional Health System — Bryan Head, M.D.
Bowen Hefley Orthopedics — Jesse Abeler, D.O.
OrthoArkansas — Brian Norton, M.D.
Bowen Hefley Orthopedics — David Rhodes, M.D.
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences — Theresa Wyrick-Glover, M.D.
Health Coach
Cassidy Teague
Conway Regional Health & Fitness Center — Hunter Little
JP Fitness & Recovery — Jean-Paul Francoeur
Meg Green, RD
Unleashed Health and Fitness — Stephanie Newcomb
Holistic Heath Care Clinic
Body Balance
Copper Well Retreat
Hawley Health Center
Meg Green, RD
Beyond Wellness
Hormone Specialist
Beyond Wellness (Little Rock) — Christa Jackson, APRN
Beyond Wellness — Jordan Davidson, APRN
Body Balance — Lindsey Sabatini, APRN
Sei Bella Med Spa — Anne R. Trussell, M.D.
Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness — Kayla Sanders, APRN
Hormone Therapy
Beyond Wellness (Little Rock) — Christa Jackson, APRN
Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness — Kayla Sanders, APRN
Body Balance — Lindsey Sabatini, APRN
Painted Rock Health and Wellness — Pamela Volner, APRN
Sei Bella Med Spa — Anne R. Trussell, M.D.
Hospice
Arkansas Hospice
Circle of Life
Gentiva Hospice
Hospice Home Care
Baptist Health Hospice
Hospital
Arkansas Children’s Hospital
Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock
CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Conway Regional Medical Center
The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
In-Home Care
1st Choice Home Care
Conway Regional Home Health
Elder Independence Home Care
Home Healthcare Agency of Arkansas
Superior Senior Care
Life Coach
Get Fit Arkansas — Alana Webb
Optimal with Brooke — Brooke A, Slais, LMT, MTI
Copper Well Retreat — Dawn Eick
Made to Manifest — Eve Geigger
Finish Empty — Jason Curry
Long-Term Care Facility
Good Shepherd Community
Greenbrier Nursing & Rehabilitation
Hickory Heights Health & Rehab
Parkway Village
The Springs of Arkansas
Massage Therapist
Ashlee’s Therapeutic Massage — Ashlee Smith, LMT
Optimal with Brooke — Brooke A, Slais, LMT, MTI
Copper Well Retreat — Dawn Eick, MMT, CNT, RYT
THE SPA’AH — R. Michelle Christen, BBA-M, MTI, CMLDT
Touch of Sky Spa — Delaney Davis
Medical Spa/Nonsurgical Cosmetic Clinic
Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness
Beyond Wellness
Body Balance
Dr. Suzanne Yee Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center
Wright Plastic Surgery & Med Spa
Memory Care Facility
Fox Ridge Chenal
Greenbrier Nursing & Rehabilitation
Pinnacle Place
Stonehaven Assisted Living
Superior Senior Care
Mental Health Facility
Napa Valley Counseling
New Path Mental Health & Wellness
Ouachita Behavioral Health & Wellness
Renew Mental Health and Wellness
Springwoods Behavioral Health
Neurologist
Arkansas Surgical Hospital — Brad Thomas, M.D.
Conway Regional Health System — Keith Schluterman, M.D.
Legacy Spine & Neurological Specialists — Dominic Maggio, M.D.
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences — Robert Archer, M.D.
Neurosurgery Specialists of Arkansas — Ali Raja, M.D., FAANS, FCNS, FACS
Neurosurgeon
CHI St. Vincent — Ali Krisht, M.D.
Little Rock Neurosurgery Clinic — Brad Thomas, M.D.
Legacy Spine & Neurological Specialists — Dominic Maggio, M.D
Neurosurgery Arkansas — David E. Connor Jr., D.O.
Conway Regional Neuroscience Center — Regan Gallaher, M.D.
Nurse Injector
Arkansas Aesthetics — Katherine Thomas, RN
Arkansas Plastic Surgery — Amber Ward, RN
Wright Plastic Surgery & Med Spa — Paige Kelly, RN, BSN
Beyond Wellness (Little Rock) — Sidney Bennett, RN
Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness — Taylor Steele, DNP, RN
Nurse Practitioner
Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness — Kayla Sanders, APRN
Body Balance — Lindsey Sabatini, APRN
Painted Rock Health and Wellness — Pamela Volner, APRN
Renew Mental Health and Wellness — Danielle Lynch, APRN
New Path Mental Health & Wellness — Zack Coco, APRN
Nursing Home
Briarwood Nursing & Rehabilitation
Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at Good Shepherd
Greenbrier Nursing & Rehabilitation
Russellville Nursing & Rehabilitation
Trinity Village Retirement Community
OB-GYN Clinic
Central Clinic for Women
Conway Regional Renaissance Women’s Center
Natural State OB/GYN
The Woman’s Clinic
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Health Women’s Center
Oncologist
Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute — Brad Baltz, M.D.
Highland Oncology — J.Thaddeus Beck, M.D.
CARTI — Jamie Burton, M.D.
CARTI — Omar Khalil, M.D.
CHI St. Vincent — Ryan Hall, M.D.
Optometrist Clinic
Arkansas Eye Care Group
Family Eye Clinic AR
McFarland Eye Center
The Legacy Eye Care
UAMS Health Eye
Ophthalmologist
Little Rock Eye Clinic (West) — Susan Blair, M.D.
Central Arkansas Ophthalmology — David Rozas M.D.
Little Rock Eye Clinic (North) — John Russell Burks, M.D.
McFarland Eye Care — Evan Newbolt, M.D.
CHI St. Vincent, Central Arkansas Ophthalmology – Katherine Baltz M.D.
Ophthalmology Clinic
BoozmanHof Eye Care Center
Central Arkansas Ophthalmology
Deer Eye Clinic
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Harvey & Bernice Jones Eye Institute
Little Rock Eye Clinic
Oral Surgery and Implant Clinic
Arkansas Maxillofacial Surgery Center
Arkansas Oral & Facial Surgery Center
Ozark Prosthodontics
The Oral and Implant Surgery Center
Capitol Oral Surgery & Implant Center
Orthodontist
Daniel & Jones Orthodontics — John Daniel, DDS
Wardlaw Orthodontics — David Wardlaw, DDS
Owen Orthodontics — Clayton Owen, DDS
Dr. K — Carmella Knoernschild, DDS
Vondran Orthodontics — Charles Andy Vondran Jr., DDS
Orthodontic Clinic
Daniel & Jones Orthodontics
Dr. K
Hall Orthodontics
Ashcraft Orthodontics – Little Rock
Vondran Orthodontics
Orthopedic Group
Bowen Hefley Orthopedics
Conway Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center
Arkansas Surgical Hospital
OrthoArkansas
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine
Orthopedist
Baptist Health — Adam Norwood, D.O.
Bowen Hefley Orthopedics — Jason G. Stewart, M.D.
Bowen Hefley Orthopedics — Samuel A. Moore, D.O.
Bowen Hefley Orthopedics — William F. Hefley Jr., M.D.
Conway Regional — Thomas Roberts, M.D.
Pain Center
Advanced Spine and Pain Centers
Conway Regional Advanced Pain Management Center
OrthoArkansas
Pain Treatment Centers of America
Proper Pain Solutions
Pain Specialist
Baptist Health — Ahmed Ghaleb, M.D.
Baptist Health — Butchaiah Garlapati, M.D.
Proper Pain Solutions — Carlos Roman, M.D.
Conway Regional Advanced Pain Management Center — Mikio Ranahan, M.D.
Pain Treatments Centers of America — Mikhail Ivanovski, M.D.
Pediatric Clinic
All for Kids Pediatric Clinic
Arkansas Pediatrics of Conway
Little Rock Pediatric Clinic
Pediatrics Plus
The Pediatric Clinic (Sherwood)
Pediatric Dentist Clinic
Conway Pediatric Dental Group
Groovy Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
Kitchens Pediatric Dentistry
Leap Kids Dental (Hot Springs)
Small Bites Pediatric Dentistry
Permanent Cosmetics
7th Street Tattoos Piercing — Cara Colclasure
Daisy Studio, PMU — Daisy M. Alba
Blue Rose Beauty + Brow Artistry — Lena Gabrahana
Beyond Wellness — Madie Massey, LE
I’Ambrace Beauty Permanent Cosmetics — Cyndi Phan Lock
Physical Therapy Clinic
Advanced Physical Therapy
Arkansas Pelvic Health
Conway Regional Therapy Services
Peak Physical Therapy (Pocahontas)
Pediatrics Plus
Physician Assistant
Arkansas Children’s — Eva Barlogie, PA
Saline Memorial Hospital — Ashley Martindale, PA
Conway Regional Renaissance Women’s Center — Brooke Money, PA
OrthoArkansas — Christina Byler, PA-C
ENT and Allergy Center — Jaime Turner, PA
Place to Have a Baby
Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock
Conway Regional Medical Center
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Northwest Health
Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
Plastic Surgeon
Arkansas Plastic Surgery — Zachary Young, M.D.
Edward J. Love, M.D.
Shewmake Plastic Surgery — Kris Shewmake, M.D.
Little Rock Plastic Surgery — Michael Spann, M.D.
Wright Plastic Surgery & Med Spa — Eric Wright, M.D.
Podiatrist
Arkansas Surgical Hospital — Jesse Burks, DPM
South Arkansas Foot & Ankle Clinic — John Thrash, DPM
Foot and Ankle Associates of Central Arkansas — Alex Dellinger, DPM
Foot and Ankle Associates of Central Arkansas — Alexandra Buk, DPM
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Podiatry Clinic — Terri Cohen, DPM
Prosthetics Clinic
Advanced Prosthetics Services
Horton’s Orthotics & Prosthetics
New Hope Prosthetics & Orthotics
Crown Yours Rx
Snell Prosthetics & Orthotics
Radiology Clinic
Arkansas Surgical Hospital
Baptist Health Imaging Services
Chenal MRI
Conway Regional Imaging Center
Radiology Associates
Rehabilitation Hospital
Arkansas Surgical Hospital
Baptist Health Rehabilitation Institute
Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital
Horizon Ortho Rehab & Diagnostics
Saline Memorial Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation
Retirement Community
Creative Living
Grand Village at Clear Creek
Greenbrier Nursing & Rehabilitation
Parkway Village
Trinity Village Retirement Community
Spa
Arkansas Laser and Skin Care
Copper Well Retreat
Oaklawn — Astral Spa
THE SPA ‘AH
Touch of Sky Spa
Specialty Hospital
Arkansas Heart Hospital
Arkansas Surgical Hospital
Conway Behavioral Health Hospital
Northwest Health Physicians’ Specialty Hospital
The Orthopedic and Spine Hospital at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Sports Medicine Clinic
Bowen Hefley Orthopedics
Conway Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center
Martin Orthopedics
OrthoArkansas
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine
Surgeon
CHI St. Vincent — Ali Krisht, M.D., FACS
Conway Regional Health System — Anthony Manning, M.D., FACS
St. Bernards Medical Center — Logan Lynch, M.D.
Saline Surgery & Weight Loss Clinic — Lewis Porter, M.D., FACS
Conway Regional Surgical Associates — Mike Stanton, M.D., FACS
Surgeon (Lower Extremity)
Baptist Health, Ortho Arkansas – Brian Norton, M.D.
Bowen Hefley Orthopedics – Jesse B. Burks, DPM
Bowen Hefley Orthopedics – William F. Hefley Jr., M.D., FAAOS
Conway Regional Health System – James Head, M.D.
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences – C. Lowery Barnes, M.D.
Surgeon (Upper Extremity)
Bowen Hefley Orthopedics — Jesse Abeler, D.O.
Conway Regional Health System — Jay Howell, M.D.
Bowen Hefley Orthopedics — David Rhodes, M.D.
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences — C. Lowry Barnes, M.D.
Saline Memorial Hospital – Lewis Porter, M.D., FACS
Tattoo Parlor
7th Street Tattoos & Piercing
Black Cobra Tattoos
Catfish Jimmy’s Tattoo Parlor
Level 33 Tattoo
Love Spell Tattoo
Therapist
New Path Mental Health — Joshua Lee, LPE-I
Compass Family Counseling — Marty Skivranos, LPC, NCC
Mindy Moore Psychotherapy — Mindy Moore, MSW
Pediatrics Plus
The Centers — Amanda Martin, LCSW
Urology Clinic
Arkansas Urology
Arkansas Children’s
CARTI Urology
CHI St. Vincent Urology Clinic
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Health Urology Clinic
Wellness Clinic
Beyond Wellness
Invigorate Weight Loss & Wellness
Marina Lifestyle Medicine
Painted Rock Health and Wellness
Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness
Clothing
Children’s Clothing
Clara Jane + Jax
CuteC Kids Boutique
Simply Sweet Kids
The Toggery
Turquoise Turtle Boutique
Local Men’s Clothing
Barakat Bespoke
Bell & Sward Gentlemen’s Clothier
Mr. Wicks- The Gentleman’s Shop
Sage Creek Outfitters
Southern Gentleman
Local Women’s Clothing
Bliss Boutique
PurpleChameleon Boutique
Sage Boutique
Twisted Attitude Boutique
Willow + Grace
Dining
Asian Fusion
Bulgogi Korean BBQ
Kemuri
Mt. Fugi
Three Fold
Desi Fusion (Ft. Smith)
Bakery
Boulevard Bread Co.
Cinnamon Creme Bakery
Oh Mylanta Sweets
Serenity Farms Bread
The Croissanterie
Barbecue
Blue Ember Smokehouse
Count Porkula BBQ
McClard’s Bar-B-Q
Whole Hog Cafe (North Little Rock)
Wrights BBQ
Breakfast
Big Bad Breakfast
The Buttered Biscuit
Speakeasy Cafe
Stoby’s Restaurant
The Croissanterie
Brunch
Lost Forty Brewing
Raduno Brick Oven Barroom
Taco Mama
The Fold
Volstead Proper
Burger
Big Orange
Crissy’s Pub Style
Deluca’s Pizza
Lefty’s on the Square
The Ohio Club
Caterer
Catering to You
DownHome Catering
Eat My Catfish
Rx Catering
Vibrant Occasions Catering
Catfish
Cypress Social
Eat My Catfish
Homer’s Kitchen Table
Leon’s Catfish & Shrimp
Riverside Grocery
Cheese Dip
Baja Grill
Camp Taco
El Porton Mexican Restaurant
Gadwall’s Grill
Taco & Tamale Co.
Chef
Chrissy’s Pub Style — Aaron Bradshaw
Brood & Barley — Brayan McFadden
Pleasant Valley Country Club — Jamie McAfee
Saracen Casino Resort’s Red Oak Steakhouse — Matías de Matthaeis
Brave New Restaurant — Peter Brave
Cocktails
Lefty’s on the Square
Oaklawn — The OAK room & bar
Petit & Keet
RŌBER :: Cocktails + Culinary
Volstead Proper
Coffee Shop
Gibson’s Cat Café
Guillermo’s Gourmet Coffee
Kollective Coffee + Tea
The Electric Strawberry
The Mercantile on Main Street Dairy Bar and Grille
Creole/Cajun
Cypress Social
The Faded Rose
Maddie’s Place
Mike’s Place
Purple Onion
Dessert
Cypress Social
Oh Mylanta Sweets
Saracen Casino Resort — Red Oak Steakhouse
Trio’s Restaurant
Volstead Proper
Dining for Kids
All Aboard Restaurant & Grill
Delucas Pizza (Little Rock)
Gadwall’s Grill
The Purple Cow Restaurant
Southern Tail Brewing
Fine Dining
Brave New Restaurant
Cache Restaurant
Oaklawn — The OAK room & bar
Saracen Casino Resort — Red Oak Steakhouse
Oaklawn — The Bugler
Food Truck
Chrissy’s Pub Style
Desi Fusion Indian & Mediterranean
Mr. Klucks Food Truck
The Impasta
The Utopia Deli
Italian
Bruno’s Little Italy
Deluca’s Pizza
J&S Italian Villa
Pasta Grill
Verona Italian Restaurant
Mexican
Baja Grill
Camp Taco
La Hacienda
Local Lime
The Fold
Pizza
Deluca’s Pizza
Different Dough Pizza Co.
Iriana’s Pizza
Johnny Brusco’s New York Style Pizza
MuleKick Magnolia
Restaurant (General)
Brave New Restaurant
Lefty’s on the Square
Oaklawn — Mainline Sports Bar
RŌBER :: Cocktails + Culinary
Volstead Proper
Restaurant (Newly Opened)
Black Dog Cafe at Silver Springs
Deluca’s Pizza (Little Rock)
Southern Tail Brewing
The Springhouse
Volstead Proper
Salad
Pea Farm Bistro
Rymolene’s Pies
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe
U.S Pizza Co.
ZAZA Fine Salad & Wood Oven Pizza Co.
Seafood
Fisherman’s Wharf Steak & Seafood
Leon’s Catfish & Shrimp
Ocean’s at Arthur’s
The Oyster Bar
Who Dat’s Cajun Restaurant
Special Occasion
Brave New Restaurant
Cypress Social
Petit & Keet
Sonny Williams’ Steak Room
Oaklawn —The OAK room & bar
Steak
Doe’s Eat Place
Lefty’s on the Square
Leon’s Catfish & Shrimp
Riverfront Steakhouse
Sonny Williams’ Steak Room
Sushi
Kemuri
Mt. Fuji
Rock N Roll Sushi
Umami Sushi Lounge & Grill Fusion
Wasabi
Sweet and Savory
Rymolene’s Pies
Scoops Homemade Ice Cream
The Croissanterie
The Popcorn Spot
Indulge Sweet & Savory
Wine Bar
Ciao Baci
Crush Wine Bar
Crush Wine Bar
Petit & Keet
ZIn Wine Bar
Entertainment & Leisure
Art Gallery
Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas
Barry Thomas Fine Art & Studio
M2 Gallery
Red Door Gallery
Central Arkansas Library System — Butler Center for Arkansas Studies
Bike Shop
Angry Dave’s Bicycles
Arkansas Cycling & Fitness
The Community Bicyclist Bike Shop
Hot Springs Bicycle Touring Co.
Spokes Giant Little Rock
Casino
Gold Strike (Tunica)
Oaklawn
Saracen Casino Resort
Southland Casino Hotel
Choctaw Casino and Resort
Cigar Lounge
Cigar Republic
The 1836 Club
The Culture Cigar Lounge
The Humidor
West End Cigars
Concert Venue
Barton Coliseum
Murphy Arts District
University of Central Arkansas — Donald W. Reynolds Performance Hall
Simmons Bank Arena
Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack
Event Venue
Argenta Plaza
Blue Agave Venue
Marlsgate Plantation
Oaklawn
Rusty Tractor Vineyards
Family Attraction
Action Jacks Family Fun & Entertainment
Garvan Woodland Gardens
Hammer & Stain Hot Springs
Little Rock Zoo
Mid-America Science Museum
Festival/Fair/Event
Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts
Main Street El Dorado
Ronald McDonald House — Chocolate Fantasy Ball
The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Little Rock Zoo — Wild Wines
Happening/Entertainment Restaurant
Murry’s Dinner Playhouse
Overtime Cabot
Revival :: restaurant + beer garden
RJ’s Sports Grill
Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack
Hotel
Graduate Fayetteville
Oaklawn
Basin Park Hotel
The Capital Hotel
The Haywood El Dorado, Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Live Theater
Argenta Contemporary Theatre
Arkansas Circus Arts
Murry’s Dinner Playhouse
The Joint Comedy Theater
Arkansas Repertory Theatre
Local Musicians
Bad Habit
Cliff & Susan
Donnie Lee Strickland
Erin Detherage
Jacob Flores
Local Tourist Attraction
Ballet Arkansas — The Nutcracker Spectacular
Little Rock Zoo
Museum of Discovery
Oaklawn
Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge
Museum
Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
Mid-America Science Museum
Museum of Discovery
The Gangster Museum of America
Out-of-State Travel
Big Cedar Lodge
Greenwood, Mississippi
Memphis
Silver Dollar City
The Titanic Museum Attraction
Resort
Big Cedar Lodge
Gaston’s White River Resort
In the Trees
Mountain Harbor Resort & Spa
Oaklawn
Seasonal Attraction
Ballet Arkansas — The Nutcracker Spectacular
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art — Listening Forest
Garvan Woodland Gardens — Holiday Lights
Silver Dollar City — An Old Time Christmas
Little Rock Zoo — GloWILD
Whiskey Bar
501 Prime — The Bourbon Bar
Cache Restaurant
Rock Town Distillery
Scotch & Soda
Volstead Proper
Home, Home Services & Finance
Accounting Firm
Apex Tax & Accounting
Bell & Co.
Denman, Hamilton & Associates CPA
Forbes & Associates
Frost
Bank
Arvest Bank
Centennial Bank
Citizens Bank
First Arkansas Bank & Trust
First Security Bank
Cabinetry
Akel’s Carpet One
Chapman’s Marble, Cabinets & Flooring
Kimberly Cabinets
Smedley Cabinets
Southern Interiors
Design-Build Team
Hines Homes
Household Solutions
Hunter Medlock Homes
Justice Construction and Design
Menco Construction
Development/Neighborhood
Chenal
Greystone
Lakewood
Rockwater Village
Stonebrook
Electrical Company
DTM Electric
Elite Power Services
Fleming Controls & Power Specialties
Gary Houston Electric Co.
Staley Electric
Fabrics, Draperies & Window Treatments
Cynthia East Fabrics
Made in the Shade
Obvious Gosh
Southern Interiors
Statements for the Home
Fireplace & Patio
Central Arkansas Fireplaces
Congo Fireplace & Patio
Ken Rash’s Outdoor Furniture
Ouachita Hearth & Patio
Professional Chimney Services/PCS Fireplace & Patio
Furniture Upholstery
A Cleaner Approach
Avenue Design Co.
Jonas Williams Upholstery
Robby Chism Upholstery
The Reloved Relic
Gutters
Adjusters Roofing
Collier Roofing
High Caliber Exteriors
LeafGuard of Arkansas
MadDog Construction & Guttering
Home Accessories
Avenue Design Co.
Blind Tiger Chandlery
Curly Willow Designs
Kaufman by Design West
Sweet Home Furnishings
Home Automation
AB Design Studio
HomeTroniX
Omnitech
Professional Computer Services
Sound Concepts
Home Builder
BKC Home Builders
Hines Homes
Langston Construction
Parkinson Building Group
River Rock Builders
Home Contractor
Doors to Floors
Hines Homes
Household Solutions
Menco Construction
Sax Homes
Home Glass
Alpine Glass & Mirror
Glass Erectors
Southern Interiors
Staley Glass
West Little Rock Glass
Home Security
Advanced Alarm Technologies
Beyond Sound & Security
ICU Protection
Natural State Security
Triple-S Alarm Co.
Insurance Firm
Allstate — Brooke Brolo
State Farm — Charlotte Potts
State Farm — Dennis Bost
Farmers Insurance — Elizabeth Johnson
G&G Independent Insurance
Interior Designer
Debi Davis Interior Design
DP Designs
Novak Designs
Sandy Sutton Design Center
Terry Williams Interiors
Investment Firm
Edward Jones — Cassandra Rector
Gadberry Financial Group
Meridian Investment Advisors
Savvy Wealth
Small & Associates Financial
Kitchen Store/Supply
Barton’s Home Outlet
Don’s Supply
Eggshells Kitchen Co.
Southern Interiors
The Kitchen Store & More
Lawn Care
A&K Quality Services
Arkansas Luxury Lawns & Greens
Bishop’s Lawn Service
The Good Earth Garden Center
Green Acres Lawn Care
Mortgage Lender
Arvest Bank — Mandy Shelnut
Flat Branch Home Loans – Haley Tomboli
Centennial Bank — Hope Hart
Arvest Bank — Joy Dailey
Guild Mortgage — Kathy Rice
Real Estate Agent
Jenica Clement Properties — Jenica Clement
Kari Clay — Mid South Realty
Kyndle Daniels — iRealty Arkansas
Lotus Realty — Brooke Wilson
RE/MAX Elite — Staci Medlock
Real Estate Company
iRealty Arkansas
Lindsey & Associates
Mid South Realty
The Charlotte John Co.
The Janet Jones Co.
Repair/ Remodeling
Doors to Floors
Household Solutions
Langston Construction
Menco Construction
Southern Interiors
Solar Power
Delta Solar
Entegrity
Seal Solar
Today’s Power
Treaty Oak Clean Energy
Swimming Pools
Destin Pools
Diamond Pools
Luxury Pool & Spa
R & R Pools and Service
Seaside Pools & Spas
Title Company
Commerce Title & Closing Services
First National Title Co.
Pro Land Title
Pulaski County Title
Waco Title
Kids & Education
Community College
National Park College
Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas (Dewitt)
University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College
South Arkansas College
University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton
Private College
Arkansas Tech University
Harding University
New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine
Ouachita Baptist University
Lyon College
Private School
Catholic High School for Boys
Christ the King Catholic School
Episcopal Collegiate School
Little Rock Christian Academy
Little Rock Montessori School
Public School
Cabot Freshman Academy
Little Rock Central High School
Lake Hamilton School District
LISA Academy
Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High School
Public University
Arkansas State University
Arkansas Tech University
Henderson State
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
University of Arkansas
Special Education School
ACCESS Academy
Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired
Building Bridges Developmental and Community Services
Easterseals Academy
Pediatrics Plus
Media
Advertising Agency
CenterRock
iProv
The Peacock Group
SixtyOne Celsius
Stone Ward
Columnist or Reporter
The Saline Courier — Darrell Brown
Ya! Mule Wordsmiths — Dwain Hebda
KNWA Fox Northwest — Jaclyn House
Speaking French, Clay County Courier — John Allen French
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette — Rex Nelson
Marketing Consultant
iProv — Jake Whisenant
mhp.si — Kristen Vandaveer
The Peacock Group — Madeline Roberts
Turnbow & Winning Local — Jeff Turnbow
Think Idea Studio — Lauren Schrepfer
Marketing Firm
iProv
JF Media+Marketing
The Peacock Group
Stone Ward
Synergetic Social
Radio Personality/Personalities
B 98.5 — Ashley King
103.7 the Buzz — Vince “Big Sarge” Sherrill
Alice 107.7 — Heather & Poolboy
KSSN 96 — Jess Jennings
103.7 the Buzz — David Bazzel
Social Media Specialist
Rock Town Distillery — Abbey Rolfe
iProv — Jake Whisenant
Honey Holler Marketing — Jordan Sullivan
June Creative — Jenn Terrell
Synergetic Social — Hayden Medlock
TV Personality
THV11 — Adam Bledsoe
Fox 16 — Donna Terrell
Fox 16 — Kevin Kelly
KATV — Steve Powell
THV11 — Ashley King
Weather Person
Fox 16 — Carman Rose
Fox 16 — Joel Young
KATV — Melinda Mayo
KARK — Todd Yakoubian
THV11 — Tracy Beene
People & Places
Chamber of Commerce
Cabot Chamber of Commerce
Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce
Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce
Little Rock Regional Chamber
North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce
Convention & Visitors Bureau
Visit Conway
Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau
North Little Rock Tourism
Visit Bentonville
Visit Hot Springs
Fundraiser
Conway Regional Health Foundation — Arkansas Duck Derby
Easterseals Arkansas — Fashion Event
Little Rock Zoo — Wild Wines
Home for Healing — Monster Bash
Ronald McDonald House — Chocolate Fantasy Ball
Person of the Year
Beyond Wellness — Ashley Huneycutt
103.7 the Buzz — David Bazzel
Arkansas Razorbacks — Dave Van Horn
Renew Mental Health and Wellness — Danielle Lynch, APRN
Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin
Place to Worship
Calvary Baptist Church
Chenal Valley Baptist Church
First Assembly of God North Little Rock
Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church
The Church at Rock Creek
Wedding Venue
C&C by the Lake
Jamestown Ranch
Sassafras Springs Vineyard & Winery
Sunset Lodge at Rusty Tractor Vineyards
The Venue at Oakdale
Services
Architect
Modus Studio — Chris Baribeau
Herron Horton Architects — Jeff Horton and Jennifer Herron
Polk Stanley Wilcox — Reese Rowland
TAGGART Architects — Bram Keahey
Fennell Purifoy Architects — Tom Fennell and Phil Purifoy
Auction
Blackmon Auctions
Double Diamond Auction
Larry R. Williams Auction Co.
Wilson Auctioneers
Wooley Auctioneers
Customer Service
Arkansas Medical Staffing
Arthur’s Prime Steakhouse
Conway Regional Medical Center
Sideco
Superior Senior Care
Dog Groomer
Dat Pooch Mobile Dog Grooming
Hillcrest Dog Spot
Hounds Lounge Pet Resort and Spa
Leashes and Lashes
Posh Paws Mobile Pet Salon
Doggy Day Care
All For Pets Veterinary Clinic
Hillcrest Dog Spot
Hounds Lounge Pet Resort and Spa
Leashes and Lashes
Chenal Pet Palace
Dry Cleaner
Comet Cleaners
Crestwood Cleaners
Hangers Cleaners
Schickel’s Cleaners
Shinn Cleaners
Financial Advisor
Lukas Total Wealth — David Lukas
Small & Associates Financial — Kymberlie Reed, CRPC, APMA, CLTC, CMFA
Meridian Investment Advisors — Pat Moon, CFA
Savvy Wealth — Dustin Parsons, AAMS
Aptus Financial — Tim Quillin, CFA
Funeral Home
A Natural State Funeral Service & Crematory
Gross Funeral Home
Roller Funeral Homes
Ruebel Funeral Home
Smith Family Funeral Homes
HVAC Service
All American Heat & Air
Dash Heating & Cooling
Kennedy Air Conditioning
Middleton Heat & Air
Rood
Housekeeping
A Sharper Image
Busy Bee Home Solutions
Molly Maid of Greater Little Rock
Mrs. Canady’s Cleaning Co.
Busy Bee Cleaning Co.
Jewelry Designer
Baker’s Fine Jewelry
Bella Vita Jewelry
Brooks Fine Jewelry
Hillcrest Designer Jewelry
Sissy’s Log Cabin
Law Firm
Denton, Zachary & Norwood
Mann & Kemp
McMullan and Brown
Taylor King Law
The Law Offices of Katherine E. Blackmon
Nonprofit
Heroes Behind the Line
Joyfully Engaged Learning Arkansas
Junior Achievement of Arkansas
Paws of Love AR
The Artemis Project
Party Planning/Products/Rentals
JAM Events
JMC Designs & Events
Party Time Rental and Events
Something Borrowed Event & Party Rentals
Tipton & Hurst
Payroll Company
Complete Payroll Services
Echols, Thompson & Kneebone
Millennium Payroll Solutions
TPC
Valor Payroll Solutions
Pest Control
Adams Pest Control
The Bug Man
Bug Masters
Central Termite & Pest Control
Empire Pest Solutions
Photographer
Chris Davis Photography
Lizzy Yates Photography
Lori Sparkman Photography
Monica Bearden Photography
Sarah Oden
Plumber
BellCo Plumbing
North Star Plumbing
Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric
Ray Lusk Plumbing
Victory Plumbing
Promotional Services
Arkansas Graphics
B&D Plumbing
Print X Press
TLC Apparel & Embroidery
Trivia Marketing
Seasonal Designer
Norwood-Day Floral Co.
Curly Willow Designs
Silks a Bloom
Christmas Decor of Northwest Arkansas
Tobi Fairley
Siding/Windows/Roofing
Arkansas Industrial Roofing
Riley Hays Roofing & Construction
Sideco
Wilson’s Home Improvement
Windows and More
Special Events Planner
JAM Events
JMC Designs & Events
Kaitie Gill Weddings
Norwood-Day Floral Co.
Ramsey & Co. Wedding & Events
Staffing Agency
1 of a Kind Medical Services
Ace Staffing
Apex Staffing
Arkansas Medical Staffing
Rise Dental Temp Agency
Travel Agency
Cupcakes Castles Travel Co.
Poe Travel
Postcard Passengers Travel Agency
Small World Big Fun
Travel by Chanel Owens
Veterinarian
Cantrell Animal Clinic
Shackleford Road Veterinary Clinic
Healthy Life Pet Clinic
Lake Hamilton Animal Hospital
Stagecoach Veterinary Clinic
Video Production
Stone Ward — 360 Filmworks
CWP Productions
iProv
SixtyOne Celsius
Stone Ward
Web Design
Jackpot Interactive
Rock City Digital
SixtyOne Celsius
Synergetic Social
Webmonster
Shopping
Arkansas Handmade Products
Addison’s Grace Luxury Candle Co.
Bathhouse Soapery
Bloody Darn Good
Kara’s Packing Co.
Lilly B Lane Creates
Boutique
Box Turtle
Sage Boutique
The Humble Thread
Twisted Attitude Boutique
Willow + Grace
Bridal Store
A Little Formal and More
Inverness Bridal
Low’s Bridal
The Bridal Cottage
Unveiled Bridal Collection
CBD Store
Abby Road
Good Day Farm
Good Earth Organics
Healing Hemp of Arkansas
Hot Springs Hemp Co.
Consignment Store
Caroline’s Children’s Consignment Boutique
Deja Vu Upscale Consignment
Fashion Exchange
Live Thankfully Little Rock
Yours Truly Consignment
Eyewear
Bright Eye Care
Burrow’s & Mr. Frank’s Optical
Little Rock Eye Clinic
McFarland Eye Care
Shackelford Family Eye Care
Flooring
Akel’s Carpet One
C&F Flooring
Doors to Floors
Imboden Carpet & Interiors
Natural State Wholesale
Florist
Curly Willow Designs
Daisy-a-Day Florist & Gifts
Norwood-Day Floral Co.
Tipton & Hurst
Flowers by JA
Furniture
Brashears Furniture
Cleo’s Furniture
Cost Plus Furniture Warehouse
Down South
White Furniture Co.
Garden Center
Arkansas Gardens
The Good Earth Garden Center
Haynes Ace Hardware
Hocott’s Garden Center & Landscaping
Plantopia
Gift Store
American Patriot Guns & Gifts
Haynes Ace Hardware
Sage Tea & Treats
The Crown Shop
Tipton & Hurst
Grocery Store
Edwards Food Giant
Heights Corner Market
Me & McGee Market
Sterling Market
Trader Joe’s
Home Improvement Store
Fuller and Son Hardware & Lumber
Haynes Ace Hardware
Hot Springs Ace Hardware
Kraftco Hardware
Ridout Lumber Co.
Jewelry Store
Baker’s Fine Jewelry
Brooks Fine Jewelry
Cecil’s Fine Jewelry
Jones & Son Diamond & Bridal Fine Jewelry
Sissy’s Log Cabin
Shopping Center
Lakewood Village
Outlets of Little Rock
Park Plaza Mall
Pleasant Ridge Town Center
The Promenade at Chenal
Spirits
Brewpub
Burks Brothers Brewery & Taproom
Flyway Brewing
Lost Forty Brewing
Southern Tail Brewery
Flying Saucer Draught Emporium
Happy Hour
Brood & Barley
Overtime Cabot
Petit & Keet
Sauce(d) Bar and Oven
Volstead Proper
Liquor Store
Ace Liquor Center
Colonial Wines & Spirits
Legacy Wine and Spirits
O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor
Sips Wine & Spirits
Speakeasy
George’s Little Rock — Barnaby
DONS Southern Social
Lefty’s on the Square
The Preacher’s Son — Undercroft
Indulge
Sports
Fitness Center/Gym
Conway Regional Health & Fitness Center
Jolly Bodies
JP Fitness + Recovery
The Athletic Clubs
WorkHarder Gym
Golf Course
Burns Park
Chenal Country Club
Hot Springs Village — Cortez Golf Club
Maumelle Country Club
Pleasant Valley Country Club
Personal Trainer
Soul Shine Studios — Brandon Cain
Conway Regional Health & Fitness Center — Erika Setzler
Conway Regional Health & Fitness Center — Cassidy Teague
WorkHarder Gym — Michael Troxler
WorkHarder Gym — Christian Troxler
Sporting Goods Store
Fort Thompson
Gearhead Outfitters
Gene Lockwood’s
Mack’s Prairie Wings
Ozark Outdoor Supply
Top Employers
Boss
Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness — Kayla Sanders, APRN
Arkansas Family Dental — Samaria Mascagni, DDS
Doors to Floors — Shawn Brady
Renew Mental Health and Wellness — Danielle Lynch, APRN
Stallion Transportation — Butch Rice
CEO
iProv — Patrick Laughlin
Arvest Bank — Ron Witherspoon
Renew Mental Health and Wellness — Danielle Lynch, APRN
Ouachita Behavioral Health and Wellness — Susan Smith, MS, LPC-S
Baptist Health — Troy Wells
CFO
Stallion Transportation — Jeff Holt
Stone Ward — John Rogers
Pediatrics Plus — Chris Bell
Renew Mental Health and Wellness — Danielle Lynch, APRN
Conway Regional Health System — Bill Pack
Overall Company
Pediatrics Plus
Renew Mental Health and Wellness
Conway Regional Health System
Arkansas Family Dental
Arvest Bank
Philanthropy Company
Arkansas Community Foundation
Baptist Health
Stallion Transportation
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation
Vehicles Dealers and Services
Auto Dealership Service Department
BMW of Little Rock
Everett Buick GMC
Gwatney Buick GMC
Mercedes-Benz of Little Rock
Russell Chevrolet Co.
Auto Glass Repair
Bentonville Glass
Capitol Glass Co.
Champion Auto Glass
Royal Autoglass
Staley Glass
Auto/Truck Accessories
Goodsell Truck Accessories
US Truck Accessories
MUD Connection
Central Arkansas Truck Outfitters
Omega Car and Truck Accessories
Boat/Marine Dealership
Futrell Marine
Gregg Orr Marine
Hot Springs Marina
Lacey’s Narrows Marina and Boating Center
Trader Bill’s
Car Salesperson
Mark McLarty Toyota — Anthony Stokes
Mark McLarty Ford — Jason Koon
Mercedes-Benz of Little Rock — Jamie Jones
Everett Buick GMC — Nick Stewart
Russell Chevrolet Co. — Ben Hamilton
Car Wash
Ducky’s Premium Auto Spa
Gwatzilla Wash-N-Lube
Scallion Car Wash & Lube Center
Splash Car Wash & 10-Minute Oil Change
Zips Car Wash
New Car Dealership
BMW of Little Rock
Mark McLarty Ford
Mercedes-Benz of Little Rock
Parker Lexus
Russell Chevrolet Co.
Preowned Car Dealership
Campbell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Everett Buick GMC
Frank Fletcher Dodge Chrysler Jeep
Gwatney Chevrolet
Russell Chevrolet Co.
RV Dealership
Camping World
Kiko’s Kountry RV
Moix RV Supercenter
Razorback Camper Sales
RV City
Tire Center
Cabot Tire & Off Road
Discount Tire & Brake
Looney’s Tire Center
Stone Tire Pros & Auto
Vaughn Tire Co.
Window Tint
D&D Sun Control
Hi-Tech Tinting & Audio
Precision Tint
Signature Window Tinting
XPEL