Get Ready to Vote in AY's Best of 2025! (2025)

The excitement is building asAY About You’s 2025 Best of Reader’s Poll has unveiled its final slate of candidates. From among tens of thousands of nominations, the final 5 have emerged across hundreds of categories, all vying for the coveted title of 2025 Best Of.

In a market crowded with polls and surveys,AY About You’s Best of Reader’s Poll stands head and shoulders above all the rest in participation and prestige. The winners are chosen by a vote of the general public which makes the finalists a select group indeed.

The nomination process began at the first of the year where anyone could nominate their favorite business, professional or individual, hoping to advance them to the Best Of final ballot. This is the true voice of the people, highlighting the companies and service providers that deliver the best to their customers every day.

Now, the slate of finalists has been set and the people of Arkansas will once again let their voices be heard as they cast their vote for the businesses that exemplify the highest standard of excellence ― in other words, the “Best Of” their field.

Below is a list of the final candidates, get ready to cast your vote, once per day per email address. Then, watchAY About Youthis summer as we announce the Top 3 vote-getters and finally, the recipients of the coveted Best Of WINNER badge.

Voting begins Feb. 24 and continues through March 24 so let your voice be heard, Arkansas!

Beauty & Health

Aesthetic Nurse

Body Balance — Lindsey Sabatini, APRN

Wright Plastic Surgery & Med Spa — Paige Kelly, RN, BSN

Beyond Wellness — Reagan Cody, RN

Beyond Wellness (Little Rock) — Sidney Bennett, RN

Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness — Sydney Mayo, RN, LE

Allergy Clinic

Advanced Allergy & Asthma — Dr. Melissa Graham

Arkansas Allergy & Asthma (Conway)

Conway Regional Ear, Nose, and Throat Clinic

ENT and Allergy Center

Little Rock Asthma & Allergy Clinic

APRN

Beyond Wellness (Little Rock) — Christa Jackson, APRN

Beyond Wellness (Lonsdale) — Jordan Davidson, APRN

Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness — Kayla Sanders, APRN

Renew Mental Health and Wellness — Danielle Lynch, APRN

New Path Mental Health & Wellness — Zack Coco, APRN

Assisted Living Facility

Fox Ridge Senior Living

Grace Ridge

Greenbrier Nursing & Rehab

Parkway Village

Presbyterian Village

Audiology Clinic

American Hearing + Audiology

Arkansas Otolaryngology Center

ENT and Allergy Center

Pinnacle Hearing

Southern Arkansas Audiology

Bariatric Surgeon

Arkansas Heart Hospital — Samuel Bledsoe, M.D.

Baptist Health Bariatric Center-Little Rock — Eric M. Paul, M.D.

Arkansas Bariatric Institute — Kristin Patton, M.D.

Saline Surgery & Weight Loss Clinic — Lewis Porter, M.D., FACS

Roller Weight Loss + Advanced Surgery — Joshua Roller, M.D.

Cardiology Clinic

Arkansas Cardiology

Arkansas Heart Hospital Clinic

Chi St. Vincent Heart Clinic

Conway Regional Cardiovascular Clinic

Encore Clinic

Chiropractor

Back to Life Chiropractic

Chiropractic Health & Rehabilitation

Little Rock Chiropractic & Acupuncture

Omnis Rehab

Pain Care Associates

Cosmetic Dentist

Arkansas Family Dental

Smile Dailey Modern Dentistry

Wisener, Cooper & Fergus, DDS

Samuel F. Jirik, DDS, Implant Cosmetic & General Dentistry

Smile Arkansas

Cosmetic Surgeon

English Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery Center — Jim English, M.D.

Devlin Cosmetic Surgery — Michael Devlin, M.D.

Dr. Suzanne Yee Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center — Suzanne Yee, M.D.

Swetnam Cosmetic Surgery — Jeffrey Swetnam, M.D., FACS, FAACS

McFarland Eye Care — Byron Wilks, M.D.

Dental Practice

Arkansas Family Dental

Austin Family Dentistry

Dental Solutions of Little Rock

Dunn Family Dental

Smile Dailey Modern Dentistry

Dentist

Smile Dailey Modern Dentistry — DJ Dailey, DDS

Conway Regional Interfaith Dental Clinic — Gary Jones, DDS

Heathman Family and Cosmetic Dentistry — Monty Heathman, DDS

Dunn Family Dental — Meg Dunn, DDS

Arkansas Family Dental — Samaria Mascagni, DDS

Dermatology Clinic

Arkansas Dermatology

Franks Dermatology

Dr. Jay Flaming Dermatology

Little Rock Dermatology Clinic

Pinnacle Dermatology

Doctor-Owned Hospital/Facility

Arkansas Urology

Arkansas Heart Hospital

Arkansas Surgical Hospital

Central Arkansas Family Clinic

OrthoArkansas

Esthetician

Ageless Aesthetics of Arkansas — Kandi Garrison

Beyond Wellness — Madie Massey

Wright Plastic Surgery & Med Spa — Maegan Whitehead

Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness — Olivia Geater

Pamper Me Pretty Aesthetics — Ashley Cooper

Family Dentist

Arkansas Family Dental

Smile Dailey Modern Dentistry

Dunn Family Dental

Heathman Family Dental

Wisner, Cooper & Fergus, DDS

Family Practice

Autumn Road Family Practice

Barg Family Clinic

Cabot Health & Wellness

Conway Regional Health System

Little Rock Family Practice

Foot & Ankle Surgeon

Bowen Hefley Orthopedics — Larry L. Nguyen, M.D.

Conway Regional Health System — James Head, M.D.

Foot & Ankle Associates of Central Arkansas — Dr. Megan Herring

Seiter Foot & Ankle Specialists — Aaron K. Seiter, DPM

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences — Chelsea S. Matthews, M.D.

Gastroenterology Clinic

Conway Regional Gastroenterology Center

Digestive Care

GastroArkansas

Premier Gastroenterology

Saline Health System

Hair Salon

Bliss Salon & Boutique

R.A.H. Hair Design

Salon Jádore

Studio 2104 Salon

Tease Salon

Hand Surgeon

Conway Regional Health System — Bryan Head, M.D.

Bowen Hefley Orthopedics — Jesse Abeler, D.O.

OrthoArkansas — Brian Norton, M.D.

Bowen Hefley Orthopedics — David Rhodes, M.D.

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences — Theresa Wyrick-Glover, M.D.

Health Coach

Cassidy Teague

Conway Regional Health & Fitness Center — Hunter Little

JP Fitness & Recovery — Jean-Paul Francoeur

Meg Green, RD

Unleashed Health and Fitness — Stephanie Newcomb

Holistic Heath Care Clinic

Body Balance

Copper Well Retreat

Hawley Health Center

Meg Green, RD

Beyond Wellness

Hormone Specialist

Beyond Wellness (Little Rock) — Christa Jackson, APRN

Beyond Wellness — Jordan Davidson, APRN

Body Balance — Lindsey Sabatini, APRN

Sei Bella Med Spa — Anne R. Trussell, M.D.

Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness — Kayla Sanders, APRN

Hormone Therapy

Beyond Wellness (Little Rock) — Christa Jackson, APRN

Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness — Kayla Sanders, APRN

Body Balance — Lindsey Sabatini, APRN

Painted Rock Health and Wellness — Pamela Volner, APRN

Sei Bella Med Spa — Anne R. Trussell, M.D.

Hospice

Arkansas Hospice

Circle of Life

Gentiva Hospice

Hospice Home Care

Baptist Health Hospice

Hospital

Arkansas Children’s Hospital

Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock

CHI St. Vincent Infirmary

Conway Regional Medical Center

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

In-Home Care

1st Choice Home Care

Conway Regional Home Health

Elder Independence Home Care

Home Healthcare Agency of Arkansas

Superior Senior Care

Life Coach

Get Fit Arkansas — Alana Webb

Optimal with Brooke — Brooke A, Slais, LMT, MTI

Copper Well Retreat — Dawn Eick

Made to Manifest — Eve Geigger

Finish Empty — Jason Curry

Long-Term Care Facility



Good Shepherd Community

Greenbrier Nursing & Rehabilitation

Hickory Heights Health & Rehab

Parkway Village

The Springs of Arkansas

Massage Therapist

Ashlee’s Therapeutic Massage — Ashlee Smith, LMT

Optimal with Brooke — Brooke A, Slais, LMT, MTI

Copper Well Retreat — Dawn Eick, MMT, CNT, RYT

THE SPA’AH — R. Michelle Christen, BBA-M, MTI, CMLDT

Touch of Sky Spa — Delaney Davis

Medical Spa/Nonsurgical Cosmetic Clinic

Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness

Beyond Wellness

Body Balance

Dr. Suzanne Yee Cosmetic & Laser Surgery Center

Wright Plastic Surgery & Med Spa

Memory Care Facility

Fox Ridge Chenal

Greenbrier Nursing & Rehabilitation

Pinnacle Place

Stonehaven Assisted Living

Superior Senior Care

Mental Health Facility

Napa Valley Counseling

New Path Mental Health & Wellness

Ouachita Behavioral Health & Wellness

Renew Mental Health and Wellness

Springwoods Behavioral Health

Neurologist

Arkansas Surgical Hospital — Brad Thomas, M.D.

Conway Regional Health System — Keith Schluterman, M.D.

Legacy Spine & Neurological Specialists — Dominic Maggio, M.D.

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences — Robert Archer, M.D.

Neurosurgery Specialists of Arkansas — Ali Raja, M.D., FAANS, FCNS, FACS

Neurosurgeon

CHI St. Vincent — Ali Krisht, M.D.

Little Rock Neurosurgery Clinic — Brad Thomas, M.D.

Legacy Spine & Neurological Specialists — Dominic Maggio, M.D

Neurosurgery Arkansas — David E. Connor Jr., D.O.

Conway Regional Neuroscience Center — Regan Gallaher, M.D.

Nurse Injector

​Arkansas Aesthetics — Katherine Thomas, RN

Arkansas Plastic Surgery — Amber Ward, RN

Wright Plastic Surgery & Med Spa — Paige Kelly, RN, BSN

Beyond Wellness (Little Rock) — Sidney Bennett, RN

Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness — Taylor Steele, DNP, RN

Nurse Practitioner

Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness — Kayla Sanders, APRN

Body Balance — Lindsey Sabatini, APRN

Painted Rock Health and Wellness — Pamela Volner, APRN

Renew Mental Health and Wellness — Danielle Lynch, APRN

New Path Mental Health & Wellness — Zack Coco, APRN

Nursing Home

Briarwood Nursing & Rehabilitation

Nursing & Rehabilitation Center at Good Shepherd

Greenbrier Nursing & Rehabilitation

Russellville Nursing & Rehabilitation

Trinity Village Retirement Community

OB-GYN Clinic

Central Clinic for Women

Conway Regional Renaissance Women’s Center

Natural State OB/GYN

The Woman’s Clinic

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Health Women’s Center

Oncologist

Genesis Cancer and Blood Institute — Brad Baltz, M.D.

Highland Oncology — J.Thaddeus Beck, M.D.

CARTI — Jamie Burton, M.D.

CARTI — Omar Khalil, M.D.

CHI St. Vincent — Ryan Hall, M.D.

Optometrist Clinic

Arkansas Eye Care Group

Family Eye Clinic AR

McFarland Eye Center

The Legacy Eye Care

UAMS Health Eye

Ophthalmologist

Little Rock Eye Clinic (West) — Susan Blair, M.D.

Central Arkansas Ophthalmology — David Rozas M.D.

Little Rock Eye Clinic (North) — John Russell Burks, M.D.

McFarland Eye Care — Evan Newbolt, M.D.

CHI St. Vincent, Central Arkansas Ophthalmology – Katherine Baltz M.D.

Ophthalmology Clinic

BoozmanHof Eye Care Center

Central Arkansas Ophthalmology

Deer Eye Clinic

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Harvey & Bernice Jones Eye Institute

Little Rock Eye Clinic

Oral Surgery and Implant Clinic

Arkansas Maxillofacial Surgery Center

Arkansas Oral & Facial Surgery Center

Ozark Prosthodontics

The Oral and Implant Surgery Center

Capitol Oral Surgery & Implant Center

Orthodontist

Daniel & Jones Orthodontics — John Daniel, DDS

Wardlaw Orthodontics — David Wardlaw, DDS

Owen Orthodontics — Clayton Owen, DDS

Dr. K — Carmella Knoernschild, DDS

Vondran Orthodontics — Charles Andy Vondran Jr., DDS

Orthodontic Clinic

Daniel & Jones Orthodontics

Dr. K

Hall Orthodontics

Ashcraft Orthodontics – Little Rock

Vondran Orthodontics

Orthopedic Group

Bowen Hefley Orthopedics

Conway Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center

Arkansas Surgical Hospital

OrthoArkansas

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine

Orthopedist

Baptist Health — Adam Norwood, D.O.

Bowen Hefley Orthopedics — Jason G. Stewart, M.D.

Bowen Hefley Orthopedics — Samuel A. Moore, D.O.

Bowen Hefley Orthopedics — William F. Hefley Jr., M.D.

Conway Regional — Thomas Roberts, M.D.

Pain Center

Advanced Spine and Pain Centers

Conway Regional Advanced Pain Management Center

OrthoArkansas

Pain Treatment Centers of America

Proper Pain Solutions

Pain Specialist

Baptist Health — Ahmed Ghaleb, M.D.

Baptist Health — Butchaiah Garlapati, M.D.

Proper Pain Solutions — Carlos Roman, M.D.

Conway Regional Advanced Pain Management Center — Mikio Ranahan, M.D.

Pain Treatments Centers of America — Mikhail Ivanovski, M.D.

Pediatric Clinic

All for Kids Pediatric Clinic

Arkansas Pediatrics of Conway

Little Rock Pediatric Clinic

Pediatrics Plus

The Pediatric Clinic (Sherwood)

Pediatric Dentist Clinic

Conway Pediatric Dental Group

Groovy Smiles Pediatric Dentistry

Kitchens Pediatric Dentistry

Leap Kids Dental (Hot Springs)

Small Bites Pediatric Dentistry

Permanent Cosmetics

7th Street Tattoos Piercing — Cara Colclasure

Daisy Studio, PMU — Daisy M. Alba

Blue Rose Beauty + Brow Artistry — Lena Gabrahana

Beyond Wellness — Madie Massey, LE

I’Ambrace Beauty Permanent Cosmetics — Cyndi Phan Lock

Physical Therapy Clinic

Advanced Physical Therapy

Arkansas Pelvic Health

Conway Regional Therapy Services

Peak Physical Therapy (Pocahontas)

Pediatrics Plus

Physician Assistant

Arkansas Children’s — Eva Barlogie, PA

Saline Memorial Hospital — Ashley Martindale, PA

Conway Regional Renaissance Women’s Center — Brooke Money, PA

OrthoArkansas — Christina Byler, PA-C

ENT and Allergy Center — Jaime Turner, PA

Place to Have a Baby

Baptist Health Medical Center-Little Rock

Conway Regional Medical Center

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Northwest Health

Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas

Plastic Surgeon

Arkansas Plastic Surgery — Zachary Young, M.D.

Edward J. Love, M.D.

Shewmake Plastic Surgery — Kris Shewmake, M.D.

Little Rock Plastic Surgery — Michael Spann, M.D.

Wright Plastic Surgery & Med Spa — Eric Wright, M.D.

Podiatrist

Arkansas Surgical Hospital — Jesse Burks, DPM

South Arkansas Foot & Ankle Clinic — John Thrash, DPM

Foot and Ankle Associates of Central Arkansas — Alex Dellinger, DPM

Foot and Ankle Associates of Central Arkansas — Alexandra Buk, DPM

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Podiatry Clinic — Terri Cohen, DPM

Prosthetics Clinic

Advanced Prosthetics Services

Horton’s Orthotics & Prosthetics

New Hope Prosthetics & Orthotics

Crown Yours Rx

Snell Prosthetics & Orthotics

Radiology Clinic

Arkansas Surgical Hospital

Baptist Health Imaging Services

Chenal MRI

Conway Regional Imaging Center

Radiology Associates

Rehabilitation Hospital

Arkansas Surgical Hospital

Baptist Health Rehabilitation Institute

Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital

Horizon Ortho Rehab & Diagnostics

Saline Memorial Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation

Retirement Community

Creative Living

Grand Village at Clear Creek

Greenbrier Nursing & Rehabilitation

Parkway Village

Trinity Village Retirement Community

Spa

Arkansas Laser and Skin Care

Copper Well Retreat

Oaklawn — Astral Spa

THE SPA ‘AH

Touch of Sky Spa

Specialty Hospital

Arkansas Heart Hospital

Arkansas Surgical Hospital

Conway Behavioral Health Hospital

Northwest Health Physicians’ Specialty Hospital

The Orthopedic and Spine Hospital at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Sports Medicine Clinic

Bowen Hefley Orthopedics

Conway Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Center

Martin Orthopedics

OrthoArkansas

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine

Surgeon

CHI St. Vincent — Ali Krisht, M.D., FACS

Conway Regional Health System — Anthony Manning, M.D., FACS

St. Bernards Medical Center — Logan Lynch, M.D.

Saline Surgery & Weight Loss Clinic — Lewis Porter, M.D., FACS

Conway Regional Surgical Associates — Mike Stanton, M.D., FACS

Surgeon (Lower Extremity)

Baptist Health, Ortho Arkansas – Brian Norton, M.D.

Bowen Hefley Orthopedics – Jesse B. Burks, DPM

Bowen Hefley Orthopedics – William F. Hefley Jr., M.D., FAAOS

Conway Regional Health System – James Head, M.D.

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences – C. Lowery Barnes, M.D.

Surgeon (Upper Extremity)

Bowen Hefley Orthopedics — Jesse Abeler, D.O.

Conway Regional Health System — Jay Howell, M.D.

Bowen Hefley Orthopedics — David Rhodes, M.D.

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences — C. Lowry Barnes, M.D.

Saline Memorial Hospital – Lewis Porter, M.D., FACS

Tattoo Parlor

7th Street Tattoos & Piercing

Black Cobra Tattoos

Catfish Jimmy’s Tattoo Parlor

Level 33 Tattoo

Love Spell Tattoo

Therapist

New Path Mental Health — Joshua Lee, LPE-I

Compass Family Counseling — Marty Skivranos, LPC, NCC

Mindy Moore Psychotherapy — Mindy Moore, MSW

Pediatrics Plus

The Centers — Amanda Martin, LCSW

Urology Clinic

Arkansas Urology

Arkansas Children’s

CARTI Urology

CHI St. Vincent Urology Clinic

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Health Urology Clinic

Wellness Clinic

Beyond Wellness

Invigorate Weight Loss & Wellness

Marina Lifestyle Medicine

Painted Rock Health and Wellness

Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness

Clothing

Children’s Clothing

Clara Jane + Jax

CuteC Kids Boutique

Simply Sweet Kids

The Toggery

Turquoise Turtle Boutique

Local Men’s Clothing

Barakat Bespoke

Bell & Sward Gentlemen’s Clothier

Mr. Wicks- The Gentleman’s Shop

Sage Creek Outfitters

Southern Gentleman

Local Women’s Clothing

Bliss Boutique

PurpleChameleon Boutique

Sage Boutique

Twisted Attitude Boutique

Willow + Grace

Dining

Asian Fusion

Bulgogi Korean BBQ

Kemuri

Mt. Fugi

Three Fold

Desi Fusion (Ft. Smith)

Bakery

Boulevard Bread Co.

Cinnamon Creme Bakery

Oh Mylanta Sweets

Serenity Farms Bread

The Croissanterie

Barbecue

Blue Ember Smokehouse

Count Porkula BBQ

McClard’s Bar-B-Q

Whole Hog Cafe (North Little Rock)

Wrights BBQ

Breakfast

Big Bad Breakfast

The Buttered Biscuit

Speakeasy Cafe

Stoby’s Restaurant

The Croissanterie

Brunch

Lost Forty Brewing

Raduno Brick Oven Barroom

Taco Mama

The Fold

Volstead Proper

Burger

Big Orange

Crissy’s Pub Style

Deluca’s Pizza

Lefty’s on the Square

The Ohio Club

Caterer

Catering to You

DownHome Catering

Eat My Catfish

Rx Catering

Vibrant Occasions Catering

Catfish

Cypress Social

Eat My Catfish

Homer’s Kitchen Table

Leon’s Catfish & Shrimp

Riverside Grocery

Cheese Dip

Baja Grill

Camp Taco

El Porton Mexican Restaurant

Gadwall’s Grill

Taco & Tamale Co.

Chef

Chrissy’s Pub Style — Aaron Bradshaw

Brood & Barley — Brayan McFadden

Pleasant Valley Country Club — Jamie McAfee

Saracen Casino Resort’s Red Oak Steakhouse — Matías de Matthaeis

Brave New Restaurant — Peter Brave

Cocktails

Lefty’s on the Square

Oaklawn — The OAK room & bar

Petit & Keet

RŌBER :: Cocktails + Culinary

Volstead Proper

Coffee Shop

Gibson’s Cat Café

Guillermo’s Gourmet Coffee

Kollective Coffee + Tea

The Electric Strawberry

The Mercantile on Main Street Dairy Bar and Grille

Creole/Cajun

Cypress Social

The Faded Rose

Maddie’s Place

Mike’s Place

Purple Onion

Dessert

Cypress Social

Oh Mylanta Sweets

Saracen Casino Resort — Red Oak Steakhouse

Trio’s Restaurant

Volstead Proper

Dining for Kids

All Aboard Restaurant & Grill

Delucas Pizza (Little Rock)

Gadwall’s Grill

The Purple Cow Restaurant

Southern Tail Brewing

Fine Dining

Brave New Restaurant

Cache Restaurant

Oaklawn — The OAK room & bar

Saracen Casino Resort — Red Oak Steakhouse

Oaklawn — The Bugler

Food Truck

Chrissy’s Pub Style

Desi Fusion Indian & Mediterranean

Mr. Klucks Food Truck

The Impasta

The Utopia Deli

Italian

Bruno’s Little Italy

Deluca’s Pizza

J&S Italian Villa

Pasta Grill

Verona Italian Restaurant

Mexican

Baja Grill

Camp Taco

La Hacienda

Local Lime

The Fold

Pizza

Deluca’s Pizza

Different Dough Pizza Co.

Iriana’s Pizza

Johnny Brusco’s New York Style Pizza

MuleKick Magnolia

Restaurant (General)

Brave New Restaurant

Lefty’s on the Square

Oaklawn — Mainline Sports Bar

RŌBER :: Cocktails + Culinary

Volstead Proper

Restaurant (Newly Opened)

Black Dog Cafe at Silver Springs

Deluca’s Pizza (Little Rock)

Southern Tail Brewing

The Springhouse

Volstead Proper

Salad

Pea Farm Bistro

Rymolene’s Pies

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe

U.S Pizza Co.

ZAZA Fine Salad & Wood Oven Pizza Co.

Seafood

Fisherman’s Wharf Steak & Seafood

Leon’s Catfish & Shrimp

Ocean’s at Arthur’s

The Oyster Bar

Who Dat’s Cajun Restaurant

Special Occasion

Brave New Restaurant

Cypress Social

Petit & Keet

Sonny Williams’ Steak Room

Oaklawn —The OAK room & bar

Steak

Doe’s Eat Place

Lefty’s on the Square

Leon’s Catfish & Shrimp

Riverfront Steakhouse

Sonny Williams’ Steak Room

Sushi

Kemuri

Mt. Fuji

Rock N Roll Sushi

Umami Sushi Lounge & Grill Fusion

Wasabi

Sweet and Savory

Rymolene’s Pies

Scoops Homemade Ice Cream

The Croissanterie

The Popcorn Spot

Indulge Sweet & Savory

Wine Bar

Ciao Baci

Crush Wine Bar

Crush Wine Bar

Petit & Keet

ZIn Wine Bar

Entertainment & Leisure

Art Gallery

Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas

Barry Thomas Fine Art & Studio

M2 Gallery

Red Door Gallery

Central Arkansas Library System — Butler Center for Arkansas Studies

Bike Shop

Angry Dave’s Bicycles

Arkansas Cycling & Fitness

The Community Bicyclist Bike Shop

Hot Springs Bicycle Touring Co.

Spokes Giant Little Rock

Casino

Gold Strike (Tunica)

Oaklawn

Saracen Casino Resort

Southland Casino Hotel

Choctaw Casino and Resort

Cigar Lounge

Cigar Republic

The 1836 Club

The Culture Cigar Lounge

The Humidor

West End Cigars

Concert Venue

Barton Coliseum

Murphy Arts District

University of Central Arkansas — Donald W. Reynolds Performance Hall

Simmons Bank Arena

Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack

Event Venue

Argenta Plaza

Blue Agave Venue

Marlsgate Plantation

Oaklawn

Rusty Tractor Vineyards

Family Attraction

Action Jacks Family Fun & Entertainment

Garvan Woodland Gardens

Hammer & Stain Hot Springs

Little Rock Zoo

Mid-America Science Museum

Festival/Fair/Event

Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts

Main Street El Dorado

Ronald McDonald House — Chocolate Fantasy Ball

The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Little Rock Zoo — Wild Wines

Happening/Entertainment Restaurant

Murry’s Dinner Playhouse

Overtime Cabot

Revival :: restaurant + beer garden

RJ’s Sports Grill

Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack

Hotel

Graduate Fayetteville

Oaklawn

Basin Park Hotel

The Capital Hotel

The Haywood El Dorado, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Live Theater

Argenta Contemporary Theatre

Arkansas Circus Arts

Murry’s Dinner Playhouse

The Joint Comedy Theater

Arkansas Repertory Theatre

Local Musicians

Bad Habit

Cliff & Susan

Donnie Lee Strickland

Erin Detherage

Jacob Flores

Local Tourist Attraction

Ballet Arkansas — The Nutcracker Spectacular

Little Rock Zoo

Museum of Discovery

Oaklawn

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge

Museum

Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

Mid-America Science Museum

Museum of Discovery

The Gangster Museum of America

Out-of-State Travel

Big Cedar Lodge

Greenwood, Mississippi

Memphis

Silver Dollar City

The Titanic Museum Attraction

Resort

Big Cedar Lodge

Gaston’s White River Resort

In the Trees

Mountain Harbor Resort & Spa

Oaklawn

Seasonal Attraction

Ballet Arkansas — The Nutcracker Spectacular

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art — Listening Forest

Garvan Woodland Gardens — Holiday Lights

Silver Dollar City — An Old Time Christmas

Little Rock Zoo — GloWILD

Whiskey Bar

501 Prime — The Bourbon Bar

Cache Restaurant

Rock Town Distillery

Scotch & Soda

Volstead Proper

Home, Home Services & Finance

Accounting Firm

Apex Tax & Accounting

Bell & Co.

Denman, Hamilton & Associates CPA

Forbes & Associates

Frost

Bank

Arvest Bank

Centennial Bank

Citizens Bank

First Arkansas Bank & Trust

First Security Bank

Cabinetry

Akel’s Carpet One

Chapman’s Marble, Cabinets & Flooring

Kimberly Cabinets

Smedley Cabinets

Southern Interiors

Design-Build Team

Hines Homes

Household Solutions

Hunter Medlock Homes

Justice Construction and Design

Menco Construction

Development/Neighborhood

Chenal

Greystone

Lakewood

Rockwater Village

Stonebrook

Electrical Company

DTM Electric

Elite Power Services

Fleming Controls & Power Specialties

Gary Houston Electric Co.

Staley Electric

Fabrics, Draperies & Window Treatments

Cynthia East Fabrics

Made in the Shade

Obvious Gosh

Southern Interiors

Statements for the Home

Fireplace & Patio

Central Arkansas Fireplaces

Congo Fireplace & Patio

Ken Rash’s Outdoor Furniture

Ouachita Hearth & Patio

Professional Chimney Services/PCS Fireplace & Patio

Furniture Upholstery

A Cleaner Approach

Avenue Design Co.

Jonas Williams Upholstery

Robby Chism Upholstery

The Reloved Relic

Gutters

Adjusters Roofing

Collier Roofing

High Caliber Exteriors

LeafGuard of Arkansas

MadDog Construction & Guttering

Home Accessories

Avenue Design Co.

Blind Tiger Chandlery

Curly Willow Designs

Kaufman by Design West

Sweet Home Furnishings

Home Automation

AB Design Studio

HomeTroniX

Omnitech

Professional Computer Services

Sound Concepts

Home Builder

BKC Home Builders

Hines Homes

Langston Construction

Parkinson Building Group

River Rock Builders

Home Contractor

Doors to Floors

Hines Homes

Household Solutions

Menco Construction

Sax Homes

Home Glass

Alpine Glass & Mirror

Glass Erectors

Southern Interiors

Staley Glass

West Little Rock Glass

Home Security

Advanced Alarm Technologies

Beyond Sound & Security

ICU Protection

Natural State Security

Triple-S Alarm Co.

Insurance Firm

Allstate — Brooke Brolo

State Farm — Charlotte Potts

State Farm — Dennis Bost

Farmers Insurance — Elizabeth Johnson

G&G Independent Insurance

Interior Designer

Debi Davis Interior Design

DP Designs

Novak Designs

Sandy Sutton Design Center

Terry Williams Interiors

Investment Firm

Edward Jones — Cassandra Rector

Gadberry Financial Group

Meridian Investment Advisors

Savvy Wealth

Small & Associates Financial

Kitchen Store/Supply

Barton’s Home Outlet

Don’s Supply

Eggshells Kitchen Co.

Southern Interiors

The Kitchen Store & More

Lawn Care

A&K Quality Services

Arkansas Luxury Lawns & Greens

Bishop’s Lawn Service

The Good Earth Garden Center

Green Acres Lawn Care

Mortgage Lender

Arvest Bank — Mandy Shelnut

Flat Branch Home Loans – Haley Tomboli

Centennial Bank — Hope Hart

Arvest Bank — Joy Dailey

Guild Mortgage — Kathy Rice

Real Estate Agent

Jenica Clement Properties — Jenica Clement

Kari Clay — Mid South Realty

Kyndle Daniels — iRealty Arkansas

Lotus Realty — Brooke Wilson

RE/MAX Elite — Staci Medlock

Real Estate Company

iRealty Arkansas

Lindsey & Associates

Mid South Realty

The Charlotte John Co.

The Janet Jones Co.

Repair/ Remodeling

Doors to Floors

Household Solutions

Langston Construction

Menco Construction

Southern Interiors

Solar Power

Delta Solar

Entegrity

Seal Solar

Today’s Power

Treaty Oak Clean Energy

Swimming Pools

Destin Pools

Diamond Pools

Luxury Pool & Spa

R & R Pools and Service

Seaside Pools & Spas

Title Company

Commerce Title & Closing Services

First National Title Co.

Pro Land Title

Pulaski County Title

Waco Title

Kids & Education

Community College

National Park College

Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas (Dewitt)

University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College

South Arkansas College

University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton

Private College

Arkansas Tech University

Harding University

New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine

Ouachita Baptist University

Lyon College

Private School

Catholic High School for Boys

Christ the King Catholic School

Episcopal Collegiate School

Little Rock Christian Academy

Little Rock Montessori School

Public School

Cabot Freshman Academy

Little Rock Central High School

Lake Hamilton School District

LISA Academy

Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High School

Public University

Arkansas State University

Arkansas Tech University

Henderson State

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

University of Arkansas

Special Education School

ACCESS Academy

Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Building Bridges Developmental and Community Services

Easterseals Academy

Pediatrics Plus

Media

Advertising Agency

CenterRock

iProv

The Peacock Group

SixtyOne Celsius

Stone Ward

Columnist or Reporter

The Saline Courier — Darrell Brown

Ya! Mule Wordsmiths — Dwain Hebda

KNWA Fox Northwest — Jaclyn House

Speaking French, Clay County Courier — John Allen French

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette — Rex Nelson

Marketing Consultant

iProv — Jake Whisenant

mhp.si — Kristen Vandaveer

The Peacock Group — Madeline Roberts

Turnbow & Winning Local — Jeff Turnbow

Think Idea Studio — Lauren Schrepfer

Marketing Firm

iProv

JF Media+Marketing

The Peacock Group

Stone Ward

Synergetic Social

Radio Personality/Personalities

B 98.5 — Ashley King

103.7 the Buzz — Vince “Big Sarge” Sherrill

Alice 107.7 — Heather & Poolboy

KSSN 96 — Jess Jennings

103.7 the Buzz — David Bazzel

Social Media Specialist

Rock Town Distillery — Abbey Rolfe

iProv — Jake Whisenant

Honey Holler Marketing — Jordan Sullivan

June Creative — Jenn Terrell

Synergetic Social — Hayden Medlock

TV Personality

THV11 — Adam Bledsoe

Fox 16 — Donna Terrell

Fox 16 — Kevin Kelly

KATV — Steve Powell

THV11 — Ashley King

Weather Person

Fox 16 — Carman Rose

Fox 16 — Joel Young

KATV — Melinda Mayo

KARK — Todd Yakoubian

THV11 — Tracy Beene

People & Places

Chamber of Commerce

Cabot Chamber of Commerce

Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce

Greater Hot Springs Chamber of Commerce

Little Rock Regional Chamber

North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce

Convention & Visitors Bureau

Visit Conway

Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau

North Little Rock Tourism

Visit Bentonville

Visit Hot Springs

Fundraiser

Conway Regional Health Foundation — Arkansas Duck Derby

Easterseals Arkansas — Fashion Event

Little Rock Zoo — Wild Wines

Home for Healing — Monster Bash

Ronald McDonald House — Chocolate Fantasy Ball

Person of the Year

Beyond Wellness — Ashley Huneycutt

103.7 the Buzz — David Bazzel

Arkansas Razorbacks — Dave Van Horn

Renew Mental Health and Wellness — Danielle Lynch, APRN

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin

Place to Worship

Calvary Baptist Church

Chenal Valley Baptist Church

First Assembly of God North Little Rock

Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church

The Church at Rock Creek

Wedding Venue

C&C by the Lake

Jamestown Ranch

Sassafras Springs Vineyard & Winery

Sunset Lodge at Rusty Tractor Vineyards

The Venue at Oakdale

Services

Architect

Modus Studio — Chris Baribeau

Herron Horton Architects — Jeff Horton and Jennifer Herron

Polk Stanley Wilcox — Reese Rowland

TAGGART Architects — Bram Keahey

Fennell Purifoy Architects — Tom Fennell and Phil Purifoy

Auction

Blackmon Auctions

Double Diamond Auction

Larry R. Williams Auction Co.

Wilson Auctioneers

Wooley Auctioneers

Customer Service

Arkansas Medical Staffing

Arthur’s Prime Steakhouse

Conway Regional Medical Center

Sideco

Superior Senior Care

Dog Groomer

Dat Pooch Mobile Dog Grooming

Hillcrest Dog Spot

Hounds Lounge Pet Resort and Spa

Leashes and Lashes

Posh Paws Mobile Pet Salon

Doggy Day Care

All For Pets Veterinary Clinic

Hillcrest Dog Spot

Hounds Lounge Pet Resort and Spa

Leashes and Lashes

Chenal Pet Palace

Dry Cleaner

Comet Cleaners

Crestwood Cleaners

Hangers Cleaners

Schickel’s Cleaners

Shinn Cleaners

Financial Advisor

Lukas Total Wealth — David Lukas

Small & Associates Financial — Kymberlie Reed, CRPC, APMA, CLTC, CMFA

Meridian Investment Advisors — Pat Moon, CFA

Savvy Wealth — Dustin Parsons, AAMS

Aptus Financial — Tim Quillin, CFA

Funeral Home

A Natural State Funeral Service & Crematory

Gross Funeral Home

Roller Funeral Homes

Ruebel Funeral Home

Smith Family Funeral Homes

HVAC Service

All American Heat & Air

Dash Heating & Cooling

Kennedy Air Conditioning

Middleton Heat & Air

Rood

Housekeeping

A Sharper Image

Busy Bee Home Solutions

Molly Maid of Greater Little Rock

Mrs. Canady’s Cleaning Co.

Busy Bee Cleaning Co.

Jewelry Designer

Baker’s Fine Jewelry

Bella Vita Jewelry

Brooks Fine Jewelry

Hillcrest Designer Jewelry

Sissy’s Log Cabin

Law Firm

Denton, Zachary & Norwood

Mann & Kemp

McMullan and Brown

Taylor King Law

The Law Offices of Katherine E. Blackmon

Nonprofit

Heroes Behind the Line

Joyfully Engaged Learning Arkansas

Junior Achievement of Arkansas

Paws of Love AR

The Artemis Project

Party Planning/Products/Rentals

JAM Events

JMC Designs & Events

Party Time Rental and Events

Something Borrowed Event & Party Rentals

Tipton & Hurst

Payroll Company

Complete Payroll Services

Echols, Thompson & Kneebone

Millennium Payroll Solutions

TPC

Valor Payroll Solutions

Pest Control

Adams Pest Control

The Bug Man

Bug Masters

Central Termite & Pest Control

Empire Pest Solutions

Photographer

Chris Davis Photography

Lizzy Yates Photography

Lori Sparkman Photography

Monica Bearden Photography

Sarah Oden

Plumber

BellCo Plumbing

North Star Plumbing

Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric

Ray Lusk Plumbing

Victory Plumbing

Promotional Services

Arkansas Graphics

B&D Plumbing

Print X Press

TLC Apparel & Embroidery

Trivia Marketing

Seasonal Designer

Norwood-Day Floral Co.

Curly Willow Designs

Silks a Bloom

Christmas Decor of Northwest Arkansas

Tobi Fairley

Siding/Windows/Roofing

Arkansas Industrial Roofing

Riley Hays Roofing & Construction

Sideco

Wilson’s Home Improvement

Windows and More

Special Events Planner

JAM Events

JMC Designs & Events

Kaitie Gill Weddings

Norwood-Day Floral Co.

Ramsey & Co. Wedding & Events

Staffing Agency

1 of a Kind Medical Services

Ace Staffing

Apex Staffing

Arkansas Medical Staffing

Rise Dental Temp Agency

Travel Agency

Cupcakes Castles Travel Co.

Poe Travel

Postcard Passengers Travel Agency

Small World Big Fun

Travel by Chanel Owens

Veterinarian

Cantrell Animal Clinic

Shackleford Road Veterinary Clinic

Healthy Life Pet Clinic

Lake Hamilton Animal Hospital

Stagecoach Veterinary Clinic

Video Production

Stone Ward — 360 Filmworks

CWP Productions

iProv

SixtyOne Celsius

Stone Ward

Web Design

Jackpot Interactive

Rock City Digital

SixtyOne Celsius

Synergetic Social

Webmonster

Shopping

Arkansas Handmade Products

Addison’s Grace Luxury Candle Co.

Bathhouse Soapery

Bloody Darn Good

Kara’s Packing Co.

Lilly B Lane Creates

Boutique

Box Turtle

Sage Boutique

The Humble Thread

Twisted Attitude Boutique

Willow + Grace

Bridal Store

A Little Formal and More

Inverness Bridal

Low’s Bridal

The Bridal Cottage

Unveiled Bridal Collection

CBD Store

Abby Road

Good Day Farm

Good Earth Organics

Healing Hemp of Arkansas

Hot Springs Hemp Co.

Consignment Store

Caroline’s Children’s Consignment Boutique

Deja Vu Upscale Consignment

Fashion Exchange

Live Thankfully Little Rock

Yours Truly Consignment

Eyewear

Bright Eye Care

Burrow’s & Mr. Frank’s Optical

Little Rock Eye Clinic

McFarland Eye Care

Shackelford Family Eye Care

Flooring

Akel’s Carpet One

C&F Flooring

Doors to Floors

Imboden Carpet & Interiors

Natural State Wholesale

Florist

Curly Willow Designs

Daisy-a-Day Florist & Gifts

Norwood-Day Floral Co.

Tipton & Hurst

Flowers by JA

Furniture

Brashears Furniture

Cleo’s Furniture

Cost Plus Furniture Warehouse

Down South

White Furniture Co.

Garden Center

Arkansas Gardens

The Good Earth Garden Center

Haynes Ace Hardware

Hocott’s Garden Center & Landscaping

Plantopia

Gift Store

American Patriot Guns & Gifts

Haynes Ace Hardware

Sage Tea & Treats

The Crown Shop

Tipton & Hurst

Grocery Store

Edwards Food Giant

Heights Corner Market

Me & McGee Market

Sterling Market

Trader Joe’s

Home Improvement Store

Fuller and Son Hardware & Lumber

Haynes Ace Hardware

Hot Springs Ace Hardware

Kraftco Hardware

Ridout Lumber Co.

Jewelry Store

Baker’s Fine Jewelry

Brooks Fine Jewelry

Cecil’s Fine Jewelry

Jones & Son Diamond & Bridal Fine Jewelry

Sissy’s Log Cabin

Shopping Center

Lakewood Village

Outlets of Little Rock

Park Plaza Mall

Pleasant Ridge Town Center

The Promenade at Chenal

Spirits

Brewpub

Burks Brothers Brewery & Taproom

Flyway Brewing

Lost Forty Brewing

Southern Tail Brewery

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium

Happy Hour

Brood & Barley

Overtime Cabot

Petit & Keet

Sauce(d) Bar and Oven

Volstead Proper

Liquor Store

Ace Liquor Center

Colonial Wines & Spirits

Legacy Wine and Spirits

O’Looney’s Wine & Liquor

Sips Wine & Spirits

Speakeasy

George’s Little Rock — Barnaby

DONS Southern Social

Lefty’s on the Square

The Preacher’s Son — Undercroft

Indulge

Sports

Fitness Center/Gym

Conway Regional Health & Fitness Center

Jolly Bodies

JP Fitness + Recovery

The Athletic Clubs

WorkHarder Gym

Golf Course

Burns Park

Chenal Country Club

Hot Springs Village — Cortez Golf Club

Maumelle Country Club

Pleasant Valley Country Club

Personal Trainer

Soul Shine Studios — Brandon Cain

Conway Regional Health & Fitness Center — Erika Setzler

Conway Regional Health & Fitness Center — Cassidy Teague

WorkHarder Gym — Michael Troxler

WorkHarder Gym — Christian Troxler

Sporting Goods Store

Fort Thompson

Gearhead Outfitters

Gene Lockwood’s

Mack’s Prairie Wings

Ozark Outdoor Supply

Top Employers

Boss

Beauty Boss Co. Aesthetics & Wellness — Kayla Sanders, APRN

Arkansas Family Dental — Samaria Mascagni, DDS

Doors to Floors — Shawn Brady

Renew Mental Health and Wellness — Danielle Lynch, APRN

Stallion Transportation — Butch Rice

CEO

iProv — Patrick Laughlin

Arvest Bank — Ron Witherspoon

Renew Mental Health and Wellness — Danielle Lynch, APRN

Ouachita Behavioral Health and Wellness — Susan Smith, MS, LPC-S

Baptist Health — Troy Wells

CFO

Stallion Transportation — Jeff Holt

Stone Ward — John Rogers

Pediatrics Plus — Chris Bell

Renew Mental Health and Wellness — Danielle Lynch, APRN

Conway Regional Health System — Bill Pack

Overall Company

Pediatrics Plus

Renew Mental Health and Wellness

Conway Regional Health System

Arkansas Family Dental

Arvest Bank

Philanthropy Company

Arkansas Community Foundation

Baptist Health

Stallion Transportation

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation

Vehicles Dealers and Services

Auto Dealership Service Department

BMW of Little Rock

Everett Buick GMC

Gwatney Buick GMC

Mercedes-Benz of Little Rock

Russell Chevrolet Co.

Auto Glass Repair

Bentonville Glass

Capitol Glass Co.

Champion Auto Glass

Royal Autoglass

Staley Glass

Auto/Truck Accessories

Goodsell Truck Accessories

US Truck Accessories

MUD Connection

Central Arkansas Truck Outfitters

Omega Car and Truck Accessories

Boat/Marine Dealership

Futrell Marine

Gregg Orr Marine

Hot Springs Marina

Lacey’s Narrows Marina and Boating Center

Trader Bill’s

Car Salesperson

Mark McLarty Toyota — Anthony Stokes

Mark McLarty Ford — Jason Koon

Mercedes-Benz of Little Rock — Jamie Jones

Everett Buick GMC — Nick Stewart

Russell Chevrolet Co. — Ben Hamilton

Car Wash

Ducky’s Premium Auto Spa

Gwatzilla Wash-N-Lube

Scallion Car Wash & Lube Center

Splash Car Wash & 10-Minute Oil Change

Zips Car Wash

New Car Dealership

BMW of Little Rock

Mark McLarty Ford

Mercedes-Benz of Little Rock

Parker Lexus

Russell Chevrolet Co.

Preowned Car Dealership

Campbell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Everett Buick GMC

Frank Fletcher Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Gwatney Chevrolet

Russell Chevrolet Co.

RV Dealership

Camping World

Kiko’s Kountry RV

Moix RV Supercenter

Razorback Camper Sales

RV City

Tire Center

Cabot Tire & Off Road

Discount Tire & Brake

Looney’s Tire Center

Stone Tire Pros & Auto

Vaughn Tire Co.

Window Tint

D&D Sun Control

Hi-Tech Tinting & Audio

Precision Tint

Signature Window Tinting

XPEL