Get Your Makeup Done in 5 Minutes Flat With This MUA-Approved Routine (2025)

DeBratto also reminds us not to skimp on skincare the night before, adding that a good nightly regimen will only improve hydration making makeup application a smoother process overall the next morning.

Step One: Start With a Skincare Hybrid

“When I only have about 5-10 minutes of time, I focus on evening out my complexion before anything with a serum/skincare-like foundation,” DeBratto says. “Nowadays, many foundations and skin tints have skincare like properties in them so you can save on time and just go straight into your complexion coverage when you’re in a pinch.” For instantly glowing results, Saie and Valentino offer illuminating skincare-makeup hybrids that leave a luminous finish while adding a major dose of hydration thanks to plant-derived glycerin and hyaluronic acid in the formula, respectively. For more coverage, BareMinerals 2-in-1 tinted gel cream offers sun protection in the form of SPF 30. Meanwhile, Westman Atelier’s skin tint evens out the complexion with a formula powered by skin-loving ingredients such as ginseng and pomegranate extract, sunflower and almond oil, and a ginger root complex.

Saie Glowy Super Gel Illuminator $28 AMAZON $28 SAIE Valentino Beauty V-Lighter Face Base Primer and Highlighter $58 VALENTINO BEAUTY

Step Two: Follow Up With Spot Coverage

“Often times, I skip foundation all together when in a rush and work with only concealers. Focus your concealer application on spot coverage of blemishes and the areas of the face prone to discoloration, such as under eyes and around the nose,” Vavina says. “You can also cheat and grab a darker shade of concealer as a dupe for contour, working sculpting cheekbones or your nose to bring back dimension.” For liquid concealer options, Victoria Beckham Beauty and Ilia provide clean beauty options with hydrating ingredients like squalane and peptides. Creamier in texture, Merit’s complexion stick isn’t just great for spot coverage—it can also double as a foundation stick. Meanwhile, Jillian Dempsey’s mini concealer stick was made specifically to address acne, redness, and sun spots with matte coverage.

Step Three: Add Color With Multi-Purpose Products

When curating a 5-minute makeup routine, Vavina encourages you to take a “one-and-done” approach by applying the same color cosmetics to the cheeks and eyes (or sometimes, even lips) for a natural flush. “If you plan to do a low-effort eye makeup, you don’t necessarily need eyeshadow—use the same blush or bronzer stick single-color cream shadow across your eyelids.” Valentino’s Liquirosso acts as a two-in-one lip cheek and blush. Meanwhile, in the world of convenient cosmetic sticks, Merit, Stila, and Ilia all offer multi-use and easily portable creamy flushes of color—just swipe and tap to blend.

Valentino Beauty Liquirosso 2 in 1 Lip & Blush Soft Matte $40 VALENTINO BEAUTY Stila Blush & Bronze Hydro-Blur Cheek Duo $32 NORDSTROM $32 AMAZON

Step Four: Lash Time

It’s amazing what the squeeze of a lash curler and a few coats of mascara can do for opening up and defining the eyes. “Curling your lashes will make you look instantly more awake,” says DeBratto. “I like to curl my lashes to the gods, squeezing the curler from the base of the lashes to the tip to ensure that I get an even bend throughout the lash. Then I’ll opt for my favorite tubing mascara to hold it all together.” A clean beauty tubing mascara favorite comes from Merit. Alternatively, volumizing mascaras like Dior’s Diorshow Overcurl mascara boast smudge-resistant properties with extra lift—plus, it’s a go-to choice of celebrity makeup artist Aaron Paul, who previously told Vogue it’s his favorite mascara for mature skin. Meanwhile, L’Oreal’s Voluminous Mascara is a drugstore holy grail in the kits of celebrity makeup artists Gita Bass and Glenn Brownell.

Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara $33 NORDSTROM Merit Clean Lash Lengthening Tubing Mascara $26 SEPHORA

Shiseido Eyelash Curler $27 AMAZON Voluminous Mascara $9 AMAZON

Step Five: Lip Treatments

Who doesn’t have a lip balm (or two) floating around in their bag? The pros agree when opting for protective lip treatments, tinted options can add a bit of oomph to your beauty look. Eadem, Augustinus Bader (hello, Sofia Coppola collab!), and Rhode all ofter tinted lip balm options for camera-ready color that never skimps on nourishing your pout. A pencil, like Tower28’s Multi-liner, can be similarly versatile— Vavina suggests using it on your lips, your eyes, or even as a precision nose contour.

EADEM Le Chouchou Exfoliating + Softening Peptide Lip Balm $24 AMAZON Augustinus Bader x Sofia Coppola The Tinted Balm $46 BLUEMERCURY $46 NORDSTROM

Step Six: Set It and Forget It

Setting sprays and powders are essentials for keeping unwanted shine at bay—pressed powders in particular are the OG portable beauty staple that allow for easy touchups throughout the day. Hourglass Cosmetics’s setting powders are a viral favorite on TikTok. A popular translucent formula, Fenty Beauty’s Invisimatte is universally flattering on all skin tones (and a staple in DeBratto’s makeup kit) and pefect for blotting out excess oil. Anastasia Beverly Hills bestselling setting spray boasts up to 24 hours of hold. Meanwhile, Tatcha’s dewy mist takes a skin-care approach to hydrating and refreshing your complexion with hyaluronic acid, red algae, Japanese camellia oil and biomimetic squalane.

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Pressed Powder $54 BLUEMERCURY Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting Powder $37 FENTY BEAUTY

Meet The Experts