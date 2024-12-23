getting your first tattoo? here’s everything you should know (2024)

Allow us to introduce you to Meiji Tattoo – an Adelaide/Tarntanya-based tattoo studio that specialises in loads of tattoo styles, from bold black and grey to intricate fine-line designs. Here, they answer some questions and share helpful tips about getting your first ink.

DO TATTOOS FADE OVER TIME? Yes, tattoos naturally fade over time – but don’t worry, this is completely normal! Your skin’s cells absorb and disperse the ink gradually, which can lead to a softening of the design over the years.

That being said, the quality of the ink and how you care for your tattoo play huge roles in how long it lasts. High-quality inks used by skilled artists will help your tattoo retain its vibrancy longer. Poor-quality inks, which may contain lower concentrations of pigment, can fade more quickly. Other factors, like sun exposure and skincare, also affect your tattoo’s longevity. Be sure to apply a high-quality SPF whenever your tattoo is exposed to the sun, and keep your skin hydrated to maintain its appearance!

WHICH TATTOO STYLES LAST THE LONGEST? While fine-line colour tattoos (like delicate floral designs or pet portraits) are super-trendy, they might not hold up as well over time. These designs can fade faster, especially when exposed to the sun or due to skin’s natural wear and tear.

If you're after something that will stand the test of time, consider going for bold black and grey tattoos that have thicker lines and high contrast. These styles tend to age better and hold their shape longer. However, if you're set on a fine-line design, placement becomes critical. Let’s talk about that next!

HOW DO I DECIDE ON TATTOO PLACEMENT? Placement is one of the most important decisions you’ll make! Not only does it affect how your tattoo will look, but it can also impact how well it holds up over time.

Areas to Avoid: If you're concerned about longevity, avoid tattoos on the fingers, hands, feet, elbows, and any other areas that are frequently exposed to the sun. Tattoos in these areas tend to fade faster, and tattoos on the fingers, in particular, can become unrecognisable over time.

Best Placement: Some areas are ideal for first tattoos – forearms, for example, are an excellent choice. They're easy for your artist to work on, the skin is relatively smooth, and they get low sun exposure. Plus, forearm tattoos are often less painful! Other great spots for tattoos include the biceps, thighs, back, and triceps – these areas also provide a good canvas for larger or more intricate designs. The ribs can look amazing too, though they’re a bit more painful to tattoo.

HOW DO I PREPARE FOR MY APPOINTMENT? Don’t stress – it’s easy to prepare for your tattoo appointment! Here's a checklist to help you feel ready:

Get a good night’s sleep the night before.

Stay hydrated and eat a healthy meal before your session.

Avoid alcohol, drugs, or excessive sun exposure leading up to your appointment.

You may think you’re helping by shaving the area where you want your tattoo, but we recommend letting your artist shave it to avoid irritation or shaving rash.

Pro Tip: For longer sessions, bring snacks, entertainment (headphones, a good playlist), and something to help you stay hydrated. If you're having a larger piece done, having a movie or show to zone out to can help make the time fly by!

SHOULD I USE NUMBING CREAM? We get asked about numbing cream a lot! While some clients swear by it, we recommend discussing it with your artist before your appointment, as some artists have preferences on whether or not to use it.

In general, numbing creams can be effective, especially for larger pieces or areas that are more sensitive. However, be cautious where you purchase them – cheap numbing creams, particularly those made overseas, can sometimes cause adverse reactions. Always check the ingredients and, ideally, get your cream from a trusted pharmacy or healthcare provider. If you plan on using numbing cream, make sure to consult with a medical professional to ensure it's safe for you.

WHAT DOES THE HEALING PROCESS LOOK LIKE? Congratulations, you’ve got your tattoo! Now it’s time to care for it properly to ensure it heals beautifully. Here's what you can expect:

Redness and swelling are normal in the first few days – don’t panic!

During the first week, it’s crucial to keep your tattoo clean to prevent infection. Gently wash the area with antibacterial soap and water two to three times a day, pat dry with clean paper towels, and apply a high-quality aftercare product

Proper aftercare is essential for ensuring your tattoo heals well and retains its vibrancy. We recommend Bamboogoo Tattoo Aftercare, a 100 per cent Australian-made product created by professional tattoo artists. Their healing balm not only soothes the skin and reduces inflammation, but it can also reduce healing time by up to 50 per cent – that’s a huge bonus!

READY FOR YOUR FIRST TATTOO? Now that you’re equipped with the knowledge you need to prepare for your first tattoo, it’s time to consult a skilled artist. At Meiji Tattoo, our team is here to guide you through every step of the process, ensuring you’ll get a tattoo you’ll love for years to come.

