GG Jackson II's Nationality - GG Jackson II Hometown and more (2025)

- Basketball
- GG Jackson II’s Nationality
Last Modified Nov 29, 2024 09:50 GMT
GG Jackson
Contents
- What is GG Jackson II’s nationality?
- GG Jackson II’s Hometown
- GG Jackson II’s Birthplace
Gregory “GG” Jackson II is a professional basketball player who was born on December 17, 2004, in Columbia, South Carolina. Jackson is 6 feet 9 inches tall and 210 pounds. He played college basketball for the South Carolina Gamecocks, and he was a standout player right from the start and was the team’s leading scorer with 15.4 points per game and was awarded the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Freshman of the Week.
Following his first year in college in 2023, Jackson declared for the NBA Draft and was picked with the 45th overall pick in the second round of the draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. Jackson showed good performance in his rookie season with 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, playing 48 games, out of which he started 18. Due to his consistent showing in his rookie season, he was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2024.
What is GG Jackson II’s nationality?
GG Jackson II holds American nationality and he was born on December 17, 2004.
GG Jackson II’s Hometown
GG Jackson II grew up in Columbia, South Carolina and chose to attend Ridge View High School. In his junior season, Jackson was named the South Carolina Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year as he averaged 22.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, and won 2 state titles in consecutive years. He emerged from high school as a 5-star recruit and committed to the University of South Carolina, playing for them from 2022 to 2023.
GG Jackson II’s Birthplace
GG Jackson II was born in Columbia, South Carolina.
FAQs on GG Jackson II
A. GG Jackson II plays for the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA.
A. GG Jackson II plays at the Small Forward/ Power Forward position.
A. GG Jackson II is 19 years old, as of November 2024.
A. GG Jackson II attended and played for the University of South Carolina from 2022 to 2023 and declared for the NBA Draft after that.
