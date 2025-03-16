GG Jackson II's Nationality - GG Jackson II Hometown and more (2025)

Table of Contents
What is GG Jackson II’s nationality? GG Jackson II’s Hometown GG Jackson II’s Birthplace FAQs on GG Jackson II How can we improve? Related Stories References

More

GG Jackson II's Nationality - GG Jackson II Hometown and more (37)

    • Basketball
    • GG Jackson II’s Nationality

    By SK Desk

    Last Modified Nov 29, 2024 09:50 GMT

    GG Jackson

    GG Jackson II's Nationality - GG Jackson II Hometown and more (39)

    Contents

    1. What is GG Jackson II’s nationality?
    2. GG Jackson II’s Hometown
    3. GG Jackson II’s Birthplace

    Gregory “GG” Jackson II is a professional basketball player who was born on December 17, 2004, in Columbia, South Carolina. Jackson is 6 feet 9 inches tall and 210 pounds. He played college basketball for the South Carolina Gamecocks, and he was a standout player right from the start and was the team’s leading scorer with 15.4 points per game and was awarded the Southeastern Conference (SEC) Freshman of the Week.

    GG Jackson II's Nationality - GG Jackson II Hometown and more (40)

    Following his first year in college in 2023, Jackson declared for the NBA Draft and was picked with the 45th overall pick in the second round of the draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. Jackson showed good performance in his rookie season with 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, playing 48 games, out of which he started 18. Due to his consistent showing in his rookie season, he was selected to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team in 2024.

    GG Jackson II's Nationality - GG Jackson II Hometown and more (41)

    What is GG Jackson II’s nationality?

    GG Jackson II holds American nationality and he was born on December 17, 2004.

    GG Jackson II’s Hometown

    GG Jackson II grew up in Columbia, South Carolina and chose to attend Ridge View High School. In his junior season, Jackson was named the South Carolina Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year as he averaged 22.1 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, and won 2 state titles in consecutive years. He emerged from high school as a 5-star recruit and committed to the University of South Carolina, playing for them from 2022 to 2023.

    GG Jackson II’s Birthplace

    GG Jackson II was born in Columbia, South Carolina.

    FAQs on GG Jackson II

    A. GG Jackson II plays for the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA.

    A. GG Jackson II plays at the Small Forward/ Power Forward position.

    A. GG Jackson II is 19 years old, as of November 2024.

    A. GG Jackson II attended and played for the University of South Carolina from 2022 to 2023 and declared for the NBA Draft after that.

    Related Stories

    Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 5, 2024GG Jackson II's Nationality - GG Jackson II Hometown and more (43)

    Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Betting Tips|Mar.5,2024

    LiAngelo Ball’s viral song "Tweaker" racks $640,000+ since its release in sales: ReportGG Jackson II's Nationality - GG Jackson II Hometown and more (44)

    LiAngelo Ball’s viral song "Tweaker" racks $640,000+ since its release in sales: Report

    1d

    "He might get to 70k" - Amazed Luka Doncic makes feelings clear on LeBron James' massive recordGG Jackson II's Nationality - GG Jackson II Hometown and more (45)

    "He might get to 70k" - Amazed Luka Doncic makes feelings clear on LeBron James' massive record

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 5 | NBA 2024-25 SeasonGG Jackson II's Nationality - GG Jackson II Hometown and more (46)

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 5 | NBA2024-25Season

    "Just get up and leave" - Kevin Durant sends bold message to fans, admits Suns play 'bad basketball'GG Jackson II's Nationality - GG Jackson II Hometown and more (47)

    "Just get up and leave" - Kevin Durant sends bold message to fans, admits Suns play 'bad basketball'

    1d

    NBA analyst points out 5 key reasons to fear OKC after Draymond Green's dismissive commentGG Jackson II's Nationality - GG Jackson II Hometown and more (48)

    NBA analyst points out 5 key reasons to fear OKC after Draymond Green's dismissive comment

    1d

    "It's disgusting": Hakeem Olajuwon once sounded off on Dennis Rodman for kicking cameraman Eugene AmosGG Jackson II's Nationality - GG Jackson II Hometown and more (49)

    "It's disgusting": Hakeem Olajuwon once sounded off on Dennis Rodman for kicking cameraman Eugene Amos

    "Mentally most fragile superstar" - Skip Bayless points out LeBron James' worst fear as Lakers superstarGG Jackson II's Nationality - GG Jackson II Hometown and more (50)

    "Mentally most fragile superstar" - Skip Bayless points out LeBron James' worst fear as Lakers superstar

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes his feelings known with cryptic Instagram postGG Jackson II's Nationality - GG Jackson II Hometown and more (51)

    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes his feelings known with cryptic Instagram post

    1d

    "Stop on Curry in 2016 makes him deserving"- NBA fans abuzz as Cavaliers plans to retire Kevin Love's jerseyGG Jackson II's Nationality - GG Jackson II Hometown and more (52)

    "Stop on Curry in 2016 makes him deserving"- NBA fans abuzz as Cavaliers plans to retire Kevin Love's jersey

    14h

    GG Jackson II's Nationality - GG Jackson II Hometown and more (2025)

    References

    Top Articles
    Amino Acid Biosynthesis
    Making Effective Revisions part 2: crutch words, style, and voice #writing
    Protein Synthesis: Enzymes, Sites, Steps, Inhibitors
    Latest Posts
    Biochemistry, Amino Acid Synthesis and Degradation
    Saw Palmetto for Women: Benefits and Usage
    Recommended Articles
    Article information

    Author: Rev. Porsche Oberbrunner

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5847

    Rating: 4.2 / 5 (53 voted)

    Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Rev. Porsche Oberbrunner

    Birthday: 1994-06-25

    Address: Suite 153 582 Lubowitz Walks, Port Alfredoborough, IN 72879-2838

    Phone: +128413562823324

    Job: IT Strategist

    Hobby: Video gaming, Basketball, Web surfing, Book restoration, Jogging, Shooting, Fishing

    Introduction: My name is Rev. Porsche Oberbrunner, I am a zany, graceful, talented, witty, determined, shiny, enchanting person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.