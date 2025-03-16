GG Jackson II Stats, Height, Weight, Position, Draft Status and more | Basketball-Reference.com (2025)

Table of Contents
Last 5 Games Per Game View on stats.nba.com Insights Player News Totals Per 36 Minutes Advanced Shooting College Stats Appearances on Leaderboards, Awards, and Honors Transactions Salaries Current Contract Frequently Asked Questions How old is GG Jackson II? Where was GG Jackson II born? When was GG Jackson II born? How tall is GG Jackson II? How much does GG Jackson II weigh? When was GG Jackson II drafted? What position does GG Jackson II play? What is GG Jackson II's net worth? How much does GG Jackson II make? What does GG Jackson II average? What is GG Jackson II's Twitter account? What is GG Jackson II's Instagram account? What schools did GG Jackson II attend? More Jackson Pages References

Last 5 Games

Last 5 Games Table
Date Team Opp Result GS MP FG FGA FG% 3P 3PA 3P% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS GmSc +/-
2025-03-09MEM@NOPW, 107-1041204.00004.00000011000110-3.91
2025-03-07MEM@DALW, 122-1111324.500111.000000220011053.3-6
2025-03-05MEMOKCL, 103-1202027.28623.667001232000363.44
2025-03-03MEMATLL, 130-13228311.27326.33334.75025730151114.4-2
2025-03-01MEMSASL, 128-1301012.50000221.0000111000143.6-10

Next Game: Monday, March 10th vs PHO (GG Jackson II Stats vs. PHO)
More: Game Log Advanced Game Log Splits Shooting Lineups On-Off

Per Game

Upgraded

Per Game Table
Season Age Team Lg Pos G GS MP FG FGA FG% 3P 3PA 3P% 2P 2PA 2P% eFG% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Awards
2023-24 19 MEM NBA PF 48 18 25.7 5.0 11.7 .428 2.1 6.0 .357 2.9 5.8 .502 .519 2.4 3.2 .752 1.1 3.0 4.1 1.2 0.6 0.5 1.4 1.3 14.6
2024-25 20 MEM NBA PF 21 0 16.3 2.7 6.9 .393 1.2 3.5 .342 1.5 3.4 .444 .479 1.2 1.7 .722 1.0 2.1 3.1 1.0 0.3 0.2 1.2 1.1 7.9
2 Yrs 69 18 22.8 4.3 10.3 .421 1.8 5.2 .354 2.5 5.1 .490 .511 2.0 2.7 .746 1.1 2.7 3.8 1.2 0.5 0.4 1.3 1.3 12.5

Table
Career high, Points44View full stats from top 20 games
Career high, Rebounds12View full stats from top 20 games
Career high, Assists4View full stats from top 20 games
Career high, Steals3View full stats from top 20 games
Career high, Blocks3View full stats from top 20 games
Career high, Game Score31.2View full stats from top 20 games

Player News

Totals

Upgraded

Totals Table
Season Age Team Lg Pos G GS MP FG FGA FG% 3P 3PA 3P% 2P 2PA 2P% eFG% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Trp-Dbl Awards
2023-24 19 MEM NBA PF 48 18 1233 241 563 .428 102 286 .357 139 277 .502 .519 115 153 .752 53 143 196 59 28 24 65 64 699 0
2024-25 20 MEM NBA PF 21 0 342 57 145 .393 25 73 .342 32 72 .444 .479 26 36 .722 20 45 65 22 6 5 26 24 165 0
2 Yrs 69 18 1575 298 708 .421 127 359 .354 171 349 .490 .511 141 189 .746 73 188 261 81 34 29 91 88 864 0

Per 36 Minutes

Upgraded

Per 36 Minutes Table
Season Age Team Lg Pos G GS MP FG FGA FG% 3P 3PA 3P% 2P 2PA 2P% eFG% FT FTA FT% ORB DRB TRB AST STL BLK TOV PF PTS Awards
2023-24 19 MEM NBA PF 48 18 1233 7.0 16.4 .428 3.0 8.4 .357 4.1 8.1 .502 .519 3.4 4.5 .752 1.5 4.2 5.7 1.7 0.8 0.7 1.9 1.9 20.4
2024-25 20 MEM NBA PF 21 0 342 6.0 15.3 .393 2.6 7.7 .342 3.4 7.6 .444 .479 2.7 3.8 .722 2.1 4.7 6.8 2.3 0.6 0.5 2.7 2.5 17.4
2 Yrs 69 18 1575 6.8 16.2 .421 2.9 8.2 .354 3.9 8.0 .490 .511 3.2 4.3 .746 1.7 4.3 6.0 1.9 0.8 0.7 2.1 2.0 19.7
Game Avg 69 18 1575 6.8 16.2 .421 2.9 8.2 .354 3.9 8.0 .490 .511 3.2 4.3 .746 1.7 4.3 6.0 1.9 0.8 0.7 2.1 2.0 19.7

Advanced

Upgraded

Advanced Table
Season Age Team Lg Pos G GS MP PER TS% 3PAr FTr ORB% DRB% TRB% AST% STL% BLK% TOV% USG% OWS DWS WS WS/48 OBPM DBPM BPM VORP Awards
2023-24 19 MEM NBA PF 48 18 1233 13.7 .554 .508 .272 4.5 13.2 8.7 8.0 1.1 1.8 9.3 24.2 0.2 1.1 1.2 .048 -0.2 -1.8 -2.0 0.0
2024-25 20 MEM NBA PF 21 0 342 9.9 .513 .503 .248 6.3 13.7 10.0 8.3 0.8 1.3 13.9 21.8 -0.1 0.3 0.2 .025 -2.4 -2.3 -4.8 -0.2
2 Yrs 69 18 1575 12.9 .546 .507 .267 4.9 13.3 9.0 8.1 1.0 1.7 10.3 23.7 0.0 1.4 1.4 .043 -0.7 -1.9 -2.6 -0.2

Shooting

Upgraded

Shooting Table
% of FGA by Distance FG% by Distance % of FG Ast'd Dunks Corner 3s Heaves
Season Age Team Lg Pos G GS MP FG% Dist. 2P 0-3 3-10 10-16 16-3P 3P 2P 0-3 3-10 10-16 16-3P 3P 2P 3P %FGA # %3PA 3P% Att. Md. Awards
2023-24 19 MEM NBA PF 48 18 1233 .428 15.7 .492 .263 .149 .039 .041 .508 .502 .676 .333 .227 .261 .357 .576 .863 .076 38 .224 .484 1 0
2024-25 20 MEM NBA PF 21 0 342 .393 15.0 .497 .207 .262 .028 .000 .503 .444 .600 .342 .250 .342 .531 .920 .076 9 .288 .286 0 0
2 Yrs 69 18 1575 .421 15.4 .493 .251 .172 .037 .032 .507 .490 .663 .336 .231 .261 .354 .567 .874 .076 47 .237 .435 1 0

College Stats

Appearances on Leaderboards, Awards, and Honors

Transactions

Salaries

Current Contract

  • Player Option, Team Option&nbsp· NBA Contracts Summary

Frequently Asked Questions

How old is GG Jackson II?

GG Jackson II is 20 years old.

Where was GG Jackson II born?

GG Jackson II was born in Columbia, South Carolina.

When was GG Jackson II born?

GG Jackson II was born on December 17, 2004.

How tall is GG Jackson II?

GG Jackson II is 6-9 (206 cm) tall.

How much does GG Jackson II weigh?

GG Jackson II weighs 215 lbs (97 kg).

When was GG Jackson II drafted?

GG Jackson II was drafted by Memphis Grizzlies, 2nd round (15th pick, 45th overall), 2023 NBA Draft.

What position does GG Jackson II play?

Power Forward.

What is GG Jackson II's net worth?

GG Jackson II has made at least $1,991,428 playing professional basketball.

How much does GG Jackson II make?

GG Jackson II made in 2024.

What does GG Jackson II average?

GG Jackson II averages 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

What is GG Jackson II's Twitter account?

GG Jackson II is on Twitter at _ggjackson.

What is GG Jackson II's Instagram account?

GG Jackson II is on Instagram at gregupnxt.

What schools did GG Jackson II attend?

GG Jackson II attended Ridge View in Columbia, South Carolina and South Carolina.

More Jackson Pages

GG Jackson II Overview

Game Logs

  • 2023-24
  • 2024-25

Splits

  • 2023-24
  • 2024-25
  • Career

Shooting

  • 2023-24
  • 2024-25

Lineups

  • 2023-24
  • 2024-25

On/Off

  • 2023-24
  • 2024-25

Other GG Jackson II Pages

More GG Jackson II pages at Sports Reference

References

