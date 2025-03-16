GG Jackson II Stats, Height, Weight, Position, Draft Status and more | Basketball-Reference.com (2025)

Last 5 Games
|Date
|Team
|Opp
|Result
|GS
|MP
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|3P
|3PA
|3P%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|ORB
|DRB
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|PTS
|GmSc
|+/-
|2025-03-09
|MEM
|@
|NOP
|W, 107-104
|12
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|-3.9
|1
|2025-03-07
|MEM
|@
|DAL
|W, 122-111
|13
|2
|4
|.500
|1
|1
|1.000
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|3.3
|-6
|2025-03-05
|MEM
|OKC
|L, 103-120
|20
|2
|7
|.286
|2
|3
|.667
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|3.4
|4
|2025-03-03
|MEM
|ATL
|L, 130-132
|28
|3
|11
|.273
|2
|6
|.333
|3
|4
|.750
|2
|5
|7
|3
|0
|1
|5
|1
|11
|4.4
|-2
|2025-03-01
|MEM
|SAS
|L, 128-130
|10
|1
|2
|.500
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1.000
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3.6
|-10
Next Game: Monday, March 10th vs PHO (GG Jackson II Stats vs. PHO)
More: Game Log • Advanced Game Log • Splits • Shooting • Lineups • On-Off
Per Game
|Season
|Age
|Team
|Lg
|Pos
|G
|GS
|MP
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|3P
|3PA
|3P%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|eFG%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|ORB
|DRB
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|PTS
|Awards
|2023-24
|19
|MEM
|NBA
|PF
|48
|18
|25.7
|5.0
|11.7
|.428
|2.1
|6.0
|.357
|2.9
|5.8
|.502
|.519
|2.4
|3.2
|.752
|1.1
|3.0
|4.1
|1.2
|0.6
|0.5
|1.4
|1.3
|14.6
|2024-25
|20
|MEM
|NBA
|PF
|21
|0
|16.3
|2.7
|6.9
|.393
|1.2
|3.5
|.342
|1.5
|3.4
|.444
|.479
|1.2
|1.7
|.722
|1.0
|2.1
|3.1
|1.0
|0.3
|0.2
|1.2
|1.1
|7.9
|2 Yrs
|69
|18
|22.8
|4.3
|10.3
|.421
|1.8
|5.2
|.354
|2.5
|5.1
|.490
|.511
|2.0
|2.7
|.746
|1.1
|2.7
|3.8
|1.2
|0.5
|0.4
|1.3
|1.3
|12.5
Insights
|Highlight
|In Stathead
|Career high, Points
|44
|View full stats from top 20 games
|Career high, Rebounds
|12
|View full stats from top 20 games
|Career high, Assists
|4
|View full stats from top 20 games
|Career high, Steals
|3
|View full stats from top 20 games
|Career high, Blocks
|3
|View full stats from top 20 games
|Career high, Game Score
|31.2
|View full stats from top 20 games
Totals
|Season
|Age
|Team
|Lg
|Pos
|G
|GS
|MP
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|3P
|3PA
|3P%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|eFG%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|ORB
|DRB
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|PTS
|Trp-Dbl
|Awards
|2023-24
|19
|MEM
|NBA
|PF
|48
|18
|1233
|241
|563
|.428
|102
|286
|.357
|139
|277
|.502
|.519
|115
|153
|.752
|53
|143
|196
|59
|28
|24
|65
|64
|699
|0
|2024-25
|20
|MEM
|NBA
|PF
|21
|0
|342
|57
|145
|.393
|25
|73
|.342
|32
|72
|.444
|.479
|26
|36
|.722
|20
|45
|65
|22
|6
|5
|26
|24
|165
|0
|2 Yrs
|69
|18
|1575
|298
|708
|.421
|127
|359
|.354
|171
|349
|.490
|.511
|141
|189
|.746
|73
|188
|261
|81
|34
|29
|91
|88
|864
|0
Per 36 Minutes
|Season
|Age
|Team
|Lg
|Pos
|G
|GS
|MP
|FG
|FGA
|FG%
|3P
|3PA
|3P%
|2P
|2PA
|2P%
|eFG%
|FT
|FTA
|FT%
|ORB
|DRB
|TRB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TOV
|PF
|PTS
|Awards
|2023-24
|19
|MEM
|NBA
|PF
|48
|18
|1233
|7.0
|16.4
|.428
|3.0
|8.4
|.357
|4.1
|8.1
|.502
|.519
|3.4
|4.5
|.752
|1.5
|4.2
|5.7
|1.7
|0.8
|0.7
|1.9
|1.9
|20.4
|2024-25
|20
|MEM
|NBA
|PF
|21
|0
|342
|6.0
|15.3
|.393
|2.6
|7.7
|.342
|3.4
|7.6
|.444
|.479
|2.7
|3.8
|.722
|2.1
|4.7
|6.8
|2.3
|0.6
|0.5
|2.7
|2.5
|17.4
|2 Yrs
|69
|18
|1575
|6.8
|16.2
|.421
|2.9
|8.2
|.354
|3.9
|8.0
|.490
|.511
|3.2
|4.3
|.746
|1.7
|4.3
|6.0
|1.9
|0.8
|0.7
|2.1
|2.0
|19.7
|Game Avg
|69
|18
|1575
|6.8
|16.2
|.421
|2.9
|8.2
|.354
|3.9
|8.0
|.490
|.511
|3.2
|4.3
|.746
|1.7
|4.3
|6.0
|1.9
|0.8
|0.7
|2.1
|2.0
|19.7
Advanced
|Season
|Age
|Team
|Lg
|Pos
|G
|GS
|MP
|PER
|TS%
|3PAr
|FTr
|ORB%
|DRB%
|TRB%
|AST%
|STL%
|BLK%
|TOV%
|USG%
|OWS
|DWS
|WS
|WS/48
|OBPM
|DBPM
|BPM
|VORP
|Awards
|2023-24
|19
|MEM
|NBA
|PF
|48
|18
|1233
|13.7
|.554
|.508
|.272
|4.5
|13.2
|8.7
|8.0
|1.1
|1.8
|9.3
|24.2
|0.2
|1.1
|1.2
|.048
|-0.2
|-1.8
|-2.0
|0.0
|2024-25
|20
|MEM
|NBA
|PF
|21
|0
|342
|9.9
|.513
|.503
|.248
|6.3
|13.7
|10.0
|8.3
|0.8
|1.3
|13.9
|21.8
|-0.1
|0.3
|0.2
|.025
|-2.4
|-2.3
|-4.8
|-0.2
|2 Yrs
|69
|18
|1575
|12.9
|.546
|.507
|.267
|4.9
|13.3
|9.0
|8.1
|1.0
|1.7
|10.3
|23.7
|0.0
|1.4
|1.4
|.043
|-0.7
|-1.9
|-2.6
|-0.2
Shooting
|% of FGA by Distance
|FG% by Distance
|% of FG Ast'd
|Dunks
|Corner 3s
|Heaves
|Season
|Age
|Team
|Lg
|Pos
|G
|GS
|MP
|FG%
|Dist.
|2P
|0-3
|3-10
|10-16
|16-3P
|3P
|2P
|0-3
|3-10
|10-16
|16-3P
|3P
|2P
|3P
|%FGA
|#
|%3PA
|3P%
|Att.
|Md.
|Awards
|2023-24
|19
|MEM
|NBA
|PF
|48
|18
|1233
|.428
|15.7
|.492
|.263
|.149
|.039
|.041
|.508
|.502
|.676
|.333
|.227
|.261
|.357
|.576
|.863
|.076
|38
|.224
|.484
|1
|0
|2024-25
|20
|MEM
|NBA
|PF
|21
|0
|342
|.393
|15.0
|.497
|.207
|.262
|.028
|.000
|.503
|.444
|.600
|.342
|.250
|.342
|.531
|.920
|.076
|9
|.288
|.286
|0
|0
|2 Yrs
|69
|18
|1575
|.421
|15.4
|.493
|.251
|.172
|.037
|.032
|.507
|.490
|.663
|.336
|.231
|.261
|.354
|.567
|.874
|.076
|47
|.237
|.435
|1
|0
Frequently Asked Questions
How old is GG Jackson II?
GG Jackson II is 20 years old.
Where was GG Jackson II born?
GG Jackson II was born in Columbia, South Carolina.
When was GG Jackson II born?
GG Jackson II was born on December 17, 2004.
How tall is GG Jackson II?
GG Jackson II is 6-9 (206 cm) tall.
How much does GG Jackson II weigh?
GG Jackson II weighs 215 lbs (97 kg).
When was GG Jackson II drafted?
GG Jackson II was drafted by Memphis Grizzlies, 2nd round (15th pick, 45th overall), 2023 NBA Draft.
What position does GG Jackson II play?
Power Forward.
What is GG Jackson II's net worth?
GG Jackson II has made at least $1,991,428 playing professional basketball.
How much does GG Jackson II make?
GG Jackson II made in 2024.
What does GG Jackson II average?
GG Jackson II averages 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.
What is GG Jackson II's Twitter account?
GG Jackson II is on Twitter at _ggjackson.
What is GG Jackson II's Instagram account?
GG Jackson II is on Instagram at gregupnxt.
What schools did GG Jackson II attend?
GG Jackson II attended Ridge View in Columbia, South Carolina and South Carolina.
